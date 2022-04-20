Global Artificial Turf  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Artificial Turf market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Turf market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Artificial Turf market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Artificial Turf Market

The global Artificial Turf market was valued at US$ 2733.09 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 6746.17 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.66% during 2021-2027.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. By Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

CCGrass

Sport Group Holding

Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

TenCate Grass

FieldTurf

Shaw Sports Turf

Sports & Leisure Group

Condor Grass

Victoria PLC

Taishan

Hellas Construction

All Victory Grass

Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

Nurteks

Sprinturf

Beaulieu International Group

SIS Pitches

ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

Global Syn-Turf

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Saltex Oy

Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

Dorelom Group

Segment by Type

PE Artificial Grass Turf

PP Artificial Grass Turf

Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Segment by Application

Sports

Leisure & Landscaping

The report on the Artificial Turf market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Rest of World

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Artificial Turf consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Artificial Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Turf with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Artificial Turf companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

