Global AR Waveguide  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global AR Waveguide Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions8 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global AR Waveguide market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AR Waveguide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global AR Waveguide market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global AR Waveguide Market
The global AR Waveguide market is valued at US$ 76.02 million in 2020. The market size will reach US$ 167.97 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.70% during 2021-2027.
Global AR Waveguide Scope and Segment
AR Waveguide market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AR Waveguide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Microsoft (Hololens)
LX-AR
Lumus
Optinvent
Optics Division
North Ocean Photonics
Vuzix
Crystal Optech
Lochn Optics
Holoptics (Luminit)
Segment by Type
FOV ≤30°
FOV 40°
Others
Segment by Application
Games and Entertainment
Industrial
Military
Others
The report on the AR Waveguide market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
South Africa
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global AR Waveguide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of AR Waveguide market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global AR Waveguide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the AR Waveguide with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of AR Waveguide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> AR Waveguide companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 AR Waveguide Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global AR Waveguide Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1
1.2.2 FOV ≤30° 2
1.2.3 FOV 40° 3
1.2.4 Others 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global AR Waveguide Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4
1.3.2 Games and Entertainment 5
1.3.3 Industrial 6
1.3.4 Military 6
1.3.5 Others 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 GLOBAL AR WAVEGUIDE PRODUCTION 10
2.1 Global AR Waveguide Production (2016-2027) 10
2.2 Global AR Waveguide Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10
2.3 Global AR Waveguide Production by Region 12
2.3.1 Global AR Waveguide Historic Production by Region (2016-2021) 12
2.3.2 Global AR Waveguide Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 13
2.4 North America 15
2.5 Europe 15
2.6 China 16
2.7 Japan 17
2.8 South Korea 17
3 GLOBAL AR WAVEGUIDE SALES IN VOLUME & VALUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 18
3.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 18
3.2 Global AR Waveguide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 19
3.3 Global AR Waveguide Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 20
3.4 Global Top AR Waveguide Regions by Sales 21
3.4.1 Global Top AR Waveguide Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 21
3.4.2 Global Top AR Waveguide Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 22
3.5 Global Top AR Waveguide Regions by Revenue 23
3.5.1 Global Top AR Waveguide Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 23
3.5.2 Global Top AR Waveguide Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 24
3.6 North America 25
3.7 Europe 26
3.8 Asia-Pacific 27
3.9 Latin America 28
3.10 Middle East & Africa 29
4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 30
4.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales by Manufacturers 30
4.1.1 Global Top AR Waveguide Manufacturers by Sales (2019-2021) 30
4.1.2 Global Top AR Waveguide Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2019-2021) 30
4.1.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by AR Waveguide Sales in 2020 31
4.2 Global AR Waveguide Revenue by Manufacturers 32
4.2.1 Global Top AR Waveguide Manufacturers by Revenue (2019-2021) 32
4.2.2 Global Top AR Waveguide Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2019-2021) 32
4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by AR Waveguide Revenue in 2020 33
4.3 Global AR Waveguide Sales Price by Manufacturers 34
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 34
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 34
4.4.2 Global AR Waveguide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 35
4.4.3 Global AR Waveguide Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 35
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 36
5 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 38
5.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales by Type 38
5.1.1 Global AR Waveguide Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 38
5.1.2 Global AR Waveguide Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 38
5.2 Global AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 39
5.2.1 Global AR Waveguide Historical Sales Share by Type (2016-2021) 39
5.2.2 Global AR Waveguide Forecasted Sales Share by Type (2022-2027) 39
6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 41
6.1 Global AR Waveguide Sales by Application 41
6.1.1 Global AR Waveguide Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 41
6.1.2 Global AR Waveguide Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 41
6.2 Global AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 42
6.2.1 Global AR Waveguide Historical Sales Share by Application (2016-2021) 42
6.2.2 Global AR Waveguide Forecasted Sales Share by Application (2022-2027) 42
7 NORTH AMERICA 44
7.1 North America AR Waveguide Market Size by Type 44
7.1.1 North America AR Waveguide Sales by Type (2016-2027) 44
7.1.2 North America AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 45
7.2 North America AR Waveguide Market Size by Application 45
7.2.1 North America AR Waveguide Sales by Application (2016-2027) 45
7.2.2 North America AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 46
7.3 North America AR Waveguide Sales by Country 46
7.3.1 North America AR Waveguide Sales by Country (2016-2027) 46
7.3.2 North America AR Waveguide Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 47
7.3.3 U.S. 49
7.3.4 Canada 50
7.3.5 Mexico 51
8 EUROPE 52
8.1 Europe AR Waveguide Market Size by Type 52
8.1.1 Europe AR Waveguide Sales by Type (2016-2027) 52
8.1.2 Europe AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 52
8.2 Europe AR Waveguide Market Size by Application 53
8.2.1 Europe AR Waveguide Sales by Application (2016-2027) 53
8.2.2 Europe AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 54
8.3 Europe AR Waveguide Market Size by Country 54
8.3.1 Europe AR Waveguide Sales by Country (2016-2027) 54
8.3.2 Europe AR Waveguide Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 55
8.3.3 Germany 57
8.3.4 France 58
8.3.5 U.K. 59
8.3.6 Italy 60
8.3.7 Russia 61
9 ASIA PACIFIC 62
9.1 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Market Size by Type 62
9.1.1 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Sales by Type (2016-2027) 62
9.1.2 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 63
9.2 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Market Size by Application 63
9.2.1 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Sales by Application (2016-2027) 63
9.2.2 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 64
9.3 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Market Size by Region 64
9.3.1 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Sales by Region (2016-2027) 64
9.3.2 Asia Pacific AR Waveguide Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 65
9.3.3 China 67
9.3.4 Japan 68
9.3.5 South Korea 69
9.3.6 India 70
9.3.7 Southeast Asia 71
10 SOUTH AMERICA 72
10.1 South America AR Waveguide Market Size by Type 72
10.1.1 South America AR Waveguide Sales by Type (2016-2027) 72
10.1.2 South America AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 73
10.2 South America AR Waveguide Market Size by Application 73
10.2.1 South America AR Waveguide Sales by Application (2016-2027) 73
10.2.2 South America AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 74
10.3 South America AR Waveguide Market Size by Country 74
10.3.1 South America AR Waveguide Sales by Country (2016-2027) 74
10.3.2 South America AR Waveguide Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 75
10.3.3 Brazil 77
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 78
11.1 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Market Size by Type 78
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Sales by Type (2016-2027) 78
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 78
11.2 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Market Size by Application 79
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Sales by Application (2016-2027) 79
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 79
11.3 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Market Size by Country 80
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Sales by Country (2016-2027) 80
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa AR Waveguide Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 81
11.3.3 GCC Countries 82
11.3.4 Turkey 83
11.3.5 South Africa 84
12 CORPORATE PROFILE 85
12.1 Microsoft (Hololens) 85
12.1.1 Microsoft (Hololens) Corporation Information 85
12.1.2 Microsoft (Hololens) Overview 85
12.1.3 Microsoft (Hololens) AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86
12.1.4 Microsoft (Hololens) AR Waveguide Product Description 86
12.1.5 Microsoft (Hololens) Recent Developments 86
12.2 LX-AR 87
12.2.1 LX-AR Corporation Information 87
12.2.2 LX-AR Overview 87
12.2.3 LX-AR AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88
12.2.4 LX-AR AR Waveguide Product Description 88
12.2.5 LX-AR Recent Developments 89
12.3 Lumus 89
12.3.1 Lumus Corporation Information 89
12.3.2 Lumus Overview 90
12.3.3 Lumus AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 90
12.3.4 Lumus AR Waveguide Product Description 90
12.3.5 Lumus Recent Developments 92
12.4 Optinvent 92
12.4.1 Optinvent Corporation Information 92
12.4.2 Optinvent Overview 92
12.4.3 Optinvent AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 93
12.4.4 Optinvent AR Waveguide Product Description 93
12.4.5 Optinvent Recent Developments 94
12.5 Optics Division 94
12.5.1 Optics Division Corporation Information 94
12.5.2 Optics Division Overview 95
12.5.3 Optics Division AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 95
12.5.4 Optics Division AR Waveguide Product Description 96
12.5.5 Optics Division Recent Developments 96
12.6 North Ocean Photonics 97
12.6.1 North Ocean Photonics Corporation Information 97
12.6.2 North Ocean Photonics Overview 97
12.6.3 North Ocean Photonics AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 98
12.6.4 North Ocean Photonics AR Waveguide Product Description 98
12.6.5 North Ocean Photonics Recent Developments 99
12.7 Vuzix 99
12.7.1 Vuzix Corporation Information 99
12.7.2 Vuzix Overview 100
12.7.3 Vuzix AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 100
12.7.4 Vuzix AR Waveguide Product Description 100
12.7.5 Vuzix Recent Developments 101
12.8 Crystal Optech 101
12.8.1 Crystal Optech Corporation Information 101
12.8.2 Crystal Optech Overview 102
12.8.3 Crystal Optech AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 102
12.8.4 Crystal Optech AR Waveguide Product Description 103
12.8.5 Crystal Optech Recent Developments 103
12.9 Lochn Optics 104
12.9.1 Lochn Optics Corporation Information 104
12.9.2 Lochn Optics Overview 104
12.9.3 Lochn Optics AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 105
12.9.4 Lochn Optics AR Waveguide Product Description 105
12.9.5 Lochn Optics Recent Developments 106
12.10 Holoptics(Luminit) 106
12.10.1 Holoptics (Luminit) Corporation Information 106
12.10.2 Holoptics (Luminit) Overview 107
12.10.3 Holoptics (Luminit) AR Waveguide Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 107
12.10.4 Holoptics (Luminit) AR Waveguide Product Description 108
12.10.5 Holoptics (Luminit) Recent Developments 108
13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 109
13.1 AR Waveguide Industry Chain Analysis 109
13.2 AR Waveguide Key Raw Materials 109
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 109
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 110
13.3 AR Waveguide Production Mode & Process 110
13.4 AR Waveguide Sales and Marketing 111
13.4.1 AR Waveguide Sales Channels 111
13.4.2 AR Waveguide Distributors 112
13.5 AR Waveguide Customers 113
14 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 115
14.1 AR Waveguide Industry Trends 115
14.2 AR Waveguide Market Drivers 115
14.3 AR Waveguide Market Challenges 116
14.4 AR Waveguide Market Restraints 116
15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL AR WAVEGUIDE STUDY 117
16 APPENDIX 119
16.1 Research Methodology 119
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 119
16.1.2 Data Source 122
16.2 Author Details 124
