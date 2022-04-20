Manual Roll Groover Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Manual Roll Groover market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Manual Roll Groover market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Manual Roll Groover market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Manual Roll Groover Market Segment by Type

Working Range: 4 – 6 Inch

Working Range: 8 – 12 Inch

Others

Manual Roll Groover Market Segment by Application

Machinery Industry

Pipe Processing

Others

The report on the Manual Roll Groover market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

RIDGID

Victaulic

EGA Master

Reed Manufacturing

Rothenberger

Wheeler-Rex

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Manual Roll Grooverconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Manual Roll Groovermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Manual Roll Groovermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manual Roll Grooverwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Manual Roll Grooversubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Manual Roll Groover companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Manual Roll Groover Product Introduction

1.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Manual Roll Groover Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Manual Roll Groover Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Manual Roll Groover Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Manual Roll Groover Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Manual Roll Groover in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Manual Roll Groover Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Manual Roll Groover Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Manual Roll Groover Industry Trends

1.5.2 Manual Roll Groover Market Drivers

1.5.3 Manual Roll Groover Market Challenges

1.5.4 Manual Roll Groover Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Manual Roll Groover Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Working Range: 4 – 6 Inch

2.1.2 Working Range: 8 – 12 Inch

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Manual Roll Groover Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Manual Roll Groover Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Manual Roll Groover Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Manual Roll Groover Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Manual Roll Groover Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Manual Roll Groover Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machinery Industry

3.1.2 Pipe Processing

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Manual Roll Groover Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Manual Roll Groover Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Manual Roll Groover Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Manual Roll Groover Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Manual Roll Groover Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Manual Roll Groover Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Manual Roll Groover Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Manual Roll Groover Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Manual Roll Groover Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Manual Roll Groover Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Manual Roll Groover in 2021

4.2.3 Global Manual Roll Groover Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Manual Roll Groover Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Manual Roll Groover Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Manual Roll Groover Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Manual Roll Groover Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Manual Roll Groover Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Manual Roll Groover Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Manual Roll Groover Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Manual Roll Groover Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Manual Roll Groover Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Manual Roll Groover Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Manual Roll Groover Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Manual Roll Groover Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Manual Roll Groover Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Manual Roll Groover Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Manual Roll Groover Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Manual Roll Groover Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Manual Roll Groover Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Manual Roll Groover Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Manual Roll Groover Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Manual Roll Groover Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Roll Groover Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Roll Groover Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 RIDGID

7.1.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

7.1.2 RIDGID Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 RIDGID Manual Roll Groover Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 RIDGID Manual Roll Groover Products Offered

7.1.5 RIDGID Recent Development

7.2 Victaulic

7.2.1 Victaulic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Victaulic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Victaulic Manual Roll Groover Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Victaulic Manual Roll Groover Products Offered

7.2.5 Victaulic Recent Development

7.3 EGA Master

7.3.1 EGA Master Corporation Information

7.3.2 EGA Master Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 EGA Master Manual Roll Groover Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 EGA Master Manual Roll Groover Products Offered

7.3.5 EGA Master Recent Development

7.4 Reed Manufacturing

7.4.1 Reed Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Reed Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Reed Manufacturing Manual Roll Groover Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Reed Manufacturing Manual Roll Groover Products Offered

7.4.5 Reed Manufacturing Recent Development

7.5 Rothenberger

7.5.1 Rothenberger Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rothenberger Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rothenberger Manual Roll Groover Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rothenberger Manual Roll Groover Products Offered

7.5.5 Rothenberger Recent Development

7.6 Wheeler-Rex

7.6.1 Wheeler-Rex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Wheeler-Rex Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Wheeler-Rex Manual Roll Groover Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Wheeler-Rex Manual Roll Groover Products Offered

7.6.5 Wheeler-Rex Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Manual Roll Groover Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Manual Roll Groover Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Manual Roll Groover Distributors

8.3 Manual Roll Groover Production Mode & Process

8.4 Manual Roll Groover Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Manual Roll Groover Sales Channels

8.4.2 Manual Roll Groover Distributors

8.5 Manual Roll Groover Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

