Global ALD Systems  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global ALD Systems market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ALD Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global ALD Systems market.

Summary

Global ALD Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

ASM International

Tokyo Electron

Lam Research

Applied Materials

Eugenus

Veeco

Picosun

BENEQ

Leadmicro

NAURA

Ideal Deposition

Oxford Instruments

Forge Nano

Solaytec

NCD

CN1

Segment by Type

PE-ALD

Thermal ALD

Segment by Application

Semiconductor and Integrated Circuits Industry

PV Industry

Others

The report on the ALD Systems market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Mideast & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global ALD Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of ALD Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ALD Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ALD Systems with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of ALD Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> ALD Systems companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ALD SYSTEMS MARKET OVERVIEW 13

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ALD Systems 13

1.2 ALD Systems Segment by Type 13

1.2.1 Global ALD Systems Market Size Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 13

1.2.2 Global ALD Systems Market Sales Share by Type 14

1.2.3 ALD Systems Segment by Type 14

1.3 ALD Systems Segment by Application 15

1.3.1 Global ALD Systems Market Size Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 15

1.3.2 Global ALD Systems Sales Market Share by Application 15

1.4 Global ALD Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts. 16

1.4.1 Global ALD Systems Revenue 2016-2027 16

1.4.2 Global ALD Systems Sales 2016-2027 17

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 18

1.5.1 Global ALD Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 19

1.5.2 North America ALD Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 19

1.5.3 Europe ALD Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 20

1.5.4 Asia Pacific ALD Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 21

1.5.5 South America ALD Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 22

1.5.6 Middle East & Africa ALD Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 23

2 ALD SYSTEMS MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 24

2.1 Global ALD Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2020) 24

2.2 Global ALD Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2020) 26

2.3 Global ALD Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2020) 28

2.4 ALD Systems Manufacturers Headquarter 29

2.5 ALD Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends 30

2.5.1 ALD Systems Market Concentration Rate 30

2.5.2 The Global 3 and 5 Largest ALD Systems Players Market Share by Revenue 31

2.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 32

3 ALD SYSTEMS RETROSPECTIVE SALES BY REGION 34

3.1 Global ALD Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 34

3.2 Global ALD Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 35

4 ALD SYSTEMS RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY COUNTRIES 37

4.1 North America ALD Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country 37

4.1.1 North America ALD Systems Sales by Country 37

4.1.2 North America ALD Systems Revenue by Country 38

4.1.3 U.S. 39

4.1.4 Canada 40

4.1.5 Mexico 41

4.2 Europe ALD Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country 41

4.2.1 Europe ALD Systems Sales by Country 41

4.2.2 Europe ALD Systems Revenue by Country 42

4.2.3 Germany 43

4.2.4 France 44

4.2.5 U.K. 45

4.2.6 Italy 46

4.2.7 Benelux 47

4.3 Asia Pacific ALD Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region 47

4.3.1 Asia Pacific ALD Systems Sales by Region 47

4.3.2 Asia Pacific ALD Systems Revenue by Region 48

4.3.3 China 49

4.3.4 Japan 50

4.3.5 South Korea 51

4.3.6 India 52

4.3.7 Southeast Asia 53

4.4 South America ALD Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country 53

4.4.1 South America ALD Systems Sales by Country 53

4.4.2 South America ALD Systems Revenue by Country 54

4.4.3 Brazil 55

4.5 Middle East and Africa ALD Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country 55

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa ALD Systems Sales by Country 55

4.5.2 Middle East and Africa ALD Systems Revenue by Country 56

4.5.3 Middle East 57

4.5.4 Africa 58

5 ALD SYSTEMS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 59

5.1 Global ALD Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 59

5.2 Global ALD Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 60

5.3 Global ALD Systems Price by Type (2016-2021) 61

6 ALD SYSTEMS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 62

6.1 Global ALD Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 62

6.2 Global ALD Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 63

6.3 Global ALD Systems Price by Application (2016-2021) 64

7 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 65

7.1 ASM International 65

7.1.1 ASM International Company Details 65

7.1.2 Company and Business Overview 65

7.1.3 ALD Systems Introduction 65

7.1.4 ASM International Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 66

7.2 Tokyo Electron 66

7.2.1 Tokyo Electron Company Details 66

7.2.2 Company and Business Overview 67

7.2.3 ALD Systems Introduction 67

7.2.4 Tokyo Electron Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 68

7.3 Lam Research Global 68

7.3.1 Lam Research Global Company Details 68

7.3.2 Company and Business Overview 69

7.3.3 ALD Systems Introduction 69

7.3.4 Lam Research Global Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 70

7.4 Applied Materials 70

7.4.1 Applied Materials Company Details 70

7.4.2 Company and Business Overview 70

7.4.3 ALD Systems Introduction 71

7.4.4 APPLIED MATERIALS Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 71

7.5 Eugenus 72

7.5.1 Eugenus Company Details 72

7.5.2 Company and Business Overview 72

7.5.3 ALD Systems Introduction 73

7.5.4 Eugenus Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 73

7.6 Veeco 74

7.6.1 Veeco Company Details 74

7.6.2 Company and Business Overview 74

7.6.3 ALD Systems Introduction 74

7.6.4 Veeco Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 75

7.7 Picosun 76

7.7.1 Picosun Company Details 76

7.7.2 Company and Business Overview 76

7.7.3 ALD Systems Introduction 76

7.7.4 Picosun Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 77

7.8 BENEQ 78

7.8.1 BENEQ Company Details 78

7.8.2 Company and Business Overview 78

7.8.3 ALD Systems Introduction 78

7.8.4 BENEQ Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 79

7.9 Leadmicro 79

7.9.1 Leadmicro Company Details 79

7.9.2 Company and Business Overview 80

7.9.3 ALD Systems Introduction 80

7.9.4 Leadmicro Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 80

7.10 NAURA 81

7.10.1 NAURA Company Details 81

7.10.2 Company and Business Overview 81

7.10.3 ALD Systems Introduction 82

7.10.4 NAURA Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 82

7.11 IDEAL DEPOSITION 83

7.11.1 IDEAL DEPOSITION Company Details 83

7.11.2 Company and Business Overview 83

7.11.3 ALD Systems Introduction 83

7.11.4 IDEAL DEPOSITION Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 84

7.12 Oxford Instruments 84

7.12.1 Oxford Instruments Company Details 84

7.12.2 Company and Business Overview 85

7.12.3 ALD Systems Introduction 85

7.12.4 Oxford Instruments Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 86

7.13 Forge Nano 86

7.13.1 Forge Nano Company Details 86

7.13.2 Company and Business Overview 86

7.13.3 ALD Systems Introduction 87

7.13.4 Forge Nano Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 87

7.14 Solaytec 88

7.14.1 Solaytec Company Details 88

7.14.2 Company and Business Overview 88

7.14.3 ALD Systems Introduction 88

7.14.4 Solaytec Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 89

7.15 NCD 89

7.15.1 NCD Company Details 89

7.15.2 Company and Business Overview 90

7.15.3 ALD Systems Introduction 90

7.15.4 NCD Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 90

7.16 CN1 91

7.16.1 CN1 Company Details 91

7.16.2 Company and Business Overview 91

7.16.3 ALD Systems Introduction 92

7.16.4 CN1 Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in ALD Systems Business 92

8 ALD SYSTEMS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 94

8.1 ALD systems Key Raw Materials 94

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 94

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 95

8.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 96

8.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 97

8.2.1 Raw Materials 97

8.2.2 Labor Cost 98

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 98

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ALD systems 99

9 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 100

9.1 Sales Channel 100

9.2 Market Positioning 101

9.3 ALD systems Downstream Customers 102

10 MARKET DYNAMICS 103

10.1 Market Trends 103

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 103

10.3 Challenges 104

10.4 Entry Barriers 104

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 105

11 ALD SYSTEMS RETROSPECTIVE PRODUCTION BY REGION 106

11.1 Global ALD Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Production by Region: 2016-2021 106

11.2 Global ALD Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Production by Region: 2022-2027 107

12 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST BY TYPE AND APPLICATION 109

12.1 ALD Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Type 109

12.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ALD Systems by Type (2022-2027) 109

12.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ALD Systems by Type (2022-2027) 109

12.2 ALD Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Application 110

12.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ALD Systems by Application (2022-2027) 110

12.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ALD Systems by Application (2022-2027) 110

13 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST BY REGION 112

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ALD Systems by Region (2022-2027) 112

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ALD Systems by Region (2022-2027) 112

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 114

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 116

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 116

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 116

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 117

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 118

15.2 Data Source 119

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 119

15.2.2 Primary Sources 120

15.3 Author List 122

15.4 Disclaimer 122

