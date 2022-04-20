Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market

The global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market was valued at USD 117.75 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 575.50 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.02% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348401/activated-polyethylene-glycol-peg

By Company

NOF

JenKem Technology

Nektar Therapeutics

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Merck

Chemgen Pharma

SINOPEG

SunBio

Laysan Bio

Creative PEGWorks

Segment by Type

Linear PEGs

Branched PEGs

Multi-Arm PEGs

Other

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Medical Equipment

Others

The report on the Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Japan

North America

Europe

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ACTIVATED POLYETHYLENE GLYCOL (PEG) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) 1

1.2 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Linear PEGs 2

1.2.3 Branched PEGs 3

1.2.4 Multi-arm PEGs 3

1.3 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry 4

1.3.3 Medical Equipment 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.4.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11

1.5.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11

1.5.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.3 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.4 China Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.5 Japan Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

2.4 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21

2.5 Manufacturers Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 22

2.6 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.6.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Concentration Rate 23

2.6.2 Global 5 Largest Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Players Market Share by Revenue 23

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.4 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production 27

3.4.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.4.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.5 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production 29

3.5.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.5.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.6 China Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production (2016-2021) 30

3.6.1 China Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.6.2 China Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.7 Japan Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production (2016-2021) 31

3.7.1 Japan Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.7.2 Japan Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

4 ACTIVATED POLYETHYLENE GLYCOL (PEG) CONSUMPTION BY REGION 33

4.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption by Region 33

4.1.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption by Region 33

4.1.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption Market Share by Region 33

4.2 North America 34

4.2.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption by Country 35

4.2.2 U.S. 36

4.2.3 Canada 37

4.2.4 Mexico 38

4.3 Europe 39

4.3.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption by Country 39

4.3.2 Germany 40

4.3.3 France 41

4.3.4 U.K. 42

4.3.5 Italy 43

4.3.6 Russia 44

4.4 Asia Pacific 45

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption by Region 45

4.4.2 China 46

4.4.3 Japan 47

4.4.4 South Korea 48

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 49

4.4.6 India 50

4.4.7 Australia 51

4.5 South America 52

4.5.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption by Country 52

4.5.2 Brazil 53

4.5.3 Argentina 54

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 55

5.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 55

5.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 57

5.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Type (2016-2021) 58

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 59

6.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 59

6.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 61

7 KEY COMPANY PROFILES 62

7.1 NOF 62

7.1.1 NOF Corporation Information 62

7.1.2 NOF Business Overview 62

7.1.3 NOF Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

7.1.4 NOF Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 63

7.2 JenKem Technology 65

7.2.1 JenKem Technology Corporation Information 65

7.2.2 JenKem Technology Business Overview 66

7.2.3 JenKem Technology Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.2.4 JenKem Technology Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 67

7.3 Nektar Therapeutics 68

7.3.1 Nektar Therapeutics Corporation Information 68

7.3.2 Nektar Therapeutics Business Overview 69

7.3.3 Nektar Therapeutics Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.3.4 Nektar Therapeutics Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 70

7.4 Dr. Reddy鈥檚 Laboratories 70

7.4.1 Dr. Reddy鈥檚 Laboratories Corporation Information 70

7.4.2 Dr. Reddy鈥檚 Laboratories Business Overview 70

7.4.3 Dr. Reddy鈥檚 Laboratories Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

7.4.4 Dr. Reddy鈥檚 Laboratories Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 71

7.5 Merck 71

7.5.1 Merck Corporation Information 71

7.5.2 Merck Business Overview 72

7.5.3 Merck Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.5.4 Merck Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 73

7.6 Chemgen Pharma 73

7.6.1 Chemgen Pharma Corporation Information 73

7.6.2 Chemgen Pharma Business Overview 74

7.6.3 Chemgen Pharma Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

7.6.4 Chemgen Pharma Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 75

7.7 SINOPEG 75

7.7.1 SINOPEG Corporation Information 75

7.7.2 SINOPEG Business Overview 76

7.7.3 SINOPEG Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.7.4 SINOPEG Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 76

7.8 SunBio 77

7.8.1 SunBio Corporation Information 77

7.8.2 SunBio Business Overview 78

7.8.3 SunBio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.8.4 SunBio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 78

7.9 Laysan Bio 79

7.9.1 Laysan Bio Corporation Information 79

7.9.2 Laysan Bio Business Overview 80

7.9.3 Laysan Bio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.9.4 Laysan Bio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 81

7.10 Creative PEGWorks 81

7.10.1 Creative PEGWorks Corporation Information 81

7.10.2 Creative PEGWorks Business Overview 82

7.10.3 Creative PEGWorks Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

7.10.4 Creative PEGWorks Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Products Offered 82

8 ACTIVATED POLYETHYLENE GLYCOL (PEG) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 84

8.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Key Raw Materials Analysis 84

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 84

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 85

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 85

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 86

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) 86

8.4 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Industrial Chain Analysis 89

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 90

9.1 Marketing Channel 90

9.2 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Distributors List 91

9.3 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Customers 92

10 ACTIVATED POLYETHYLENE GLYCOL (PEG) MARKET DYNAMICS 94

10.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Industry Trends 94

10.2 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Drivers 95

10.3 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Challenges 96

10.4 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Restraints 97

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 99

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Region (2022-2027) 99

11.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 100

11.3 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 102

11.4 China Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 104

11.5 Japan Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 106

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 108

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Regions 108

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Country 108

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Country 108

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Region 109

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Country 109

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 110

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 110

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Type (2022-2027) 110

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Type (2022-2027) 110

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Type (2022-2027) 111

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) by Application (2022-2027) 111

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 113

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 114

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 114

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 114

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 115

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 116

15.2 Data Source 117

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 117

15.2.2 Primary Sources 118

15.3 Author List 119

15.4 Disclaimer 119

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348401/activated-polyethylene-glycol-peg

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com