Global Acetylene Black  Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Acetylene Black Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions7 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Acetylene Black market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acetylene Black market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Acetylene Black market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acetylene Black Market
The global Acetylene Black market is valued at US$ 196.22 million in 2020. The market size will reach US$ 307.97 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.97% during 2021-2027.
Global Acetylene Black Scope and Segment
Acetylene Black market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acetylene Black market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Denka
Hexing Chemical
Ebory Chemical
Xuguang Chemical
Jinhua Chemical
Zhengning New Material
Xinglongtai Chemical
Orion
Soltex
Sun Petrochemicals
Segment by Type
Acetylene Black Powder
Acetylene Black Granular
Segment by Application
Batteries Industry
Rubber and Tire Industry
Conductive Materials
Others
The report on the Acetylene Black market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Other Regions
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Other Regions
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
South Africa
Other Regions
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Acetylene Black consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Acetylene Black market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Acetylene Black manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Acetylene Black with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Acetylene Black submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Acetylene Black companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Acetylene Black Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Acetylene Black Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1
1.2.2 Acetylene Black Powder 2
1.2.3 Acetylene Black Granular 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Acetylene Black Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4
1.3.2 Batteries Industry 5
1.3.3 Rubber and Tire Industry 6
1.3.4 Conductive Materials 6
1.3.5 Others 7
1.4 Study Objectives 7
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 GLOBAL ACETYLENE BLACK PRODUCTION 9
2.1 Global Acetylene Black Production (2016-2027) 9
2.2 Global Acetylene Black Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9
2.3 Global Acetylene Black Production by Region 11
2.3.1 Global Acetylene Black Historic Production by Region (2016-2021) 11
2.3.2 Global Acetylene Black Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 12
2.4 North America 14
2.5 Europe 15
2.6 Japan 16
2.7 China 17
3 GLOBAL ACETYLENE BLACK SALES IN VOLUME & VALUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 18
3.1 Global Acetylene Black Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 18
3.2 Global Acetylene Black Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 19
3.3 Global Acetylene Black Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 20
3.4 Global Top Acetylene Black Regions by Sales 21
3.4.1 Global Top Acetylene Black Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 21
3.4.2 Global Top Acetylene Black Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 22
3.5 Global Top Acetylene Black Regions by Revenue 24
3.5.1 Global Top Acetylene Black Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 24
3.5.2 Global Top Acetylene Black Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 24
3.6 North America 25
3.7 Europe 26
3.8 Asia-Pacific 28
3.9 Latin America 29
3.10 Middle East & Africa 30
4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 31
4.1 Global Acetylene Black Supply by Manufacturers 31
4.2 Global Acetylene Black Sales by Manufacturers 32
4.2.1 Global Top Acetylene Black Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021) 32
4.2.2 Global Top Acetylene Black Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021) 32
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acetylene Black Sales in 2020 33
4.3 Global Acetylene Black Revenue by Manufacturers 33
4.3.1 Global Top Acetylene Black Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021) 33
4.3.2 Global Top Acetylene Black Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021) 34
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acetylene Black Revenue in 2020 35
4.4 Global Acetylene Black Sales Price by Manufacturers 35
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 36
4.5.2 Global Acetylene Black Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 36
4.5.3 Global Acetylene Black Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 37
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 39
5 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 40
5.1 Global Acetylene Black Sales by Type 40
5.1.1 Global Acetylene Black Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 40
5.1.2 Global Acetylene Black Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 40
5.1.3 Global Acetylene Black Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 40
5.2 Global Acetylene Black Revenue by Type 41
5.2.1 Global Acetylene Black Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 41
5.2.2 Global Acetylene Black Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 42
5.2.3 Global Acetylene Black Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 42
5.3 Global Acetylene Black Price by Type 43
5.3.1 Global Acetylene Black Price by Type (2016-2021) 43
5.3.2 Global Acetylene Black Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 43
6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 44
6.1 Global Acetylene Black Sales by Application 44
6.2 Global Acetylene Black Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 44
6.3 Global Acetylene Black Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 45
7 NORTH AMERICA 46
7.1 North America Acetylene Black Market Size by Type 46
7.2 North America Acetylene Black Market Size by Application 47
7.3 North America Acetylene Black Sales by Country 48
7.3.1 North America Acetylene Black Sales by Country (2016-2027) 48
7.3.2 North America Acetylene Black Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 49
7.3.3 United States 50
7.3.4 Canada 51
8 EUROPE 52
8.1 Europe Acetylene Black Market Size by Type 52
8.2 Europe Acetylene Black Market Size by Application 53
8.3 Europe Acetylene Black Market Size by Country 54
8.3.1 Europe Acetylene Black Sales by Country (2016-2027) 54
8.3.2 Europe Acetylene Black Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 55
8.3.3 Germany 57
8.3.4 U.K. 58
8.3.5 France 59
8.3.6 Italy 60
8.3.7 Russia 61
9 ASIA PACIFIC 62
9.1 Asia Pacific Acetylene Black Market Size by Type 62
9.2 Asia Pacific Acetylene Black Market Size by Application 63
9.3 Asia Pacific Acetylene Black Market Size by Region 64
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acetylene Black Sales by Region (2016-2027) 64
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acetylene Black Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 65
9.3.3 China 67
9.3.4 Japan 68
9.3.5 South Korea 69
9.3.6 India 70
9.3.7 Southeast Asia 71
9.3.8 Australia 72
10 LATIN AMERICA 73
10.1 Latin America Acetylene Black Market Size by Type 73
10.2 Latin America Acetylene Black Market Size by Application 74
10.3 Latin America Acetylene Black Market Size by Country 75
10.3.1 Latin America Acetylene Black Sales by Country (2016-2027) 75
10.3.2 Latin America Acetylene Black Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 76
10.3.3 Mexico 77
10.3.4 Brazil 78
10.3.5 Argentina 79
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 80
11.1 Middle East and Africa Acetylene Black Market Size by Type 80
11.2 Middle East and Africa Acetylene Black Market Size by Application 81
11.3 Middle East and Africa Acetylene Black Market Size by Country 82
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acetylene Black Sales by Country (2016-2027) 82
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acetylene Black Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 83
11.3.3 Turkey 85
11.3.4 South Africa 86
11.3.5 GCC Countries 87
12 CORPORATE PROFILE 88
12.1 Denka 88
12.1.1 Denka Corporation Information 88
12.1.2 Denka Overview 88
12.1.3 Denka Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89
12.1.4 Denka Acetylene Black Product Description 89
12.2 Hexing Chemical Industry 90
12.2.1 Hexing Chemical Industry Corporation Information 90
12.2.2 Hexing Chemical Industry Overview 90
12.2.3 Hexing Chemical Industry Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91
12.2.4 Hexing Chemical Industry Acetylene Black Product Description 91
12.3 Ebory Chemical 92
12.3.1 Ebory Chemical Corporation Information 92
12.3.2 Ebory Chemical Overview 93
12.3.3 Ebory Chemical Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93
12.3.4 Ebory Chemical Acetylene Black Product Description 93
12.4 Xuguang Chemical Co. 94
12.4.1 Xuguang Chemical Co. Corporation Information 94
12.4.2 Xuguang Chemical Co. Overview 94
12.4.3 Xuguang Chemical Co. Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95
12.4.4 Xuguang Chemical Co. Acetylene Black Product Description 95
12.5 Jinhua Chemical 96
12.5.1 Jinhua Chemical Corporation Information 96
12.5.2 Jinhua Chemical Overview 96
12.5.3 Jinhua Chemical Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97
12.5.4 Jinhua Chemical Acetylene Black Product Description 97
12.6 Zhengning New Material 98
12.6.1 Zhengning New Material Corporation Information 98
12.6.2 Zhengning New Material Overview 98
12.6.3 Zhengning New Material Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98
12.6.4 Zhengning New Material Acetylene Black Product Description 99
12.7 Xinglongtai Chemical 99
12.7.1 Xinglongtai Chemical Corporation Information 99
12.7.2 Xinglongtai Chemical Overview 100
12.7.3 Xinglongtai Chemical Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100
12.7.4 Xinglongtai Chemical Acetylene Black Product Description 101
12.8 Orion 101
12.8.1 Orion Corporation Information 101
12.8.2 Orion Overview 102
12.8.3 Orion Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102
12.8.4 Orion Acetylene Black Product Description 102
12.9 Soltex 103
12.9.1 Soltex Corporation Information 103
12.9.2 Soltex Overview 103
12.9.3 Soltex Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104
12.9.4 Soltex Acetylene Black Product Description 104
12.10 Sun Petrochemicals 105
12.10.1 Sun Petrochemicals Corporation Information 105
12.10.2 Sun Petrochemicals Overview 105
12.10.3 Sun Petrochemicals Acetylene Black Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106
12.10.4 Sun Petrochemicals Acetylene Black Product Description 106
13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 107
13.1 Acetylene Black Industry Chain Analysis 107
13.2 Acetylene Black Key Raw Materials 107
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 107
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 108
13.3 Acetylene Black Production Mode & Process 108
13.4 Acetylene Black Sales and Marketing 109
13.4.1 Acetylene Black Sales Channels 109
13.4.2 Acetylene Black Distributors 109
13.5 Acetylene Black Customers 110
14 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 111
14.1 Acetylene Black Industry Trends 111
14.2 Acetylene Black Market Drivers 111
14.3 Acetylene Black Market Challenges 112
14.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 112
15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL ACETYLENE BLACK STUDY 114
16 APPENDIX 116
16.1 Research Methodology 116
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 116
16.1.2 Data Source 119
16.2 Author Details 121
16.3 Disclaimer 122
