Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Market

The global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid market was valued at 24.69 K USD in 2020 and it is expected to reach 231.7 K USD by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.04% during 2021-2028.

Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Cargill

Chinese Academy of Sciences (Qingdao)

Segment by Application

Acrylic Acid Production

Biodegradable Polymer Production

The report on the 3-hydroxypropionic Acid market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Europe

Germany

France

South America

Brazil

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3-hydroxypropionic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 3-HYDROXYPROPIONIC ACID MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid 1

1.2 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Segment by Application 2

1.2.1 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Acrylic Acid Production 3

1.2.3 Biodegradable Polymer Production 3

1.3 Global Market Growth Prospects 3

1.3.1 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 3

1.3.2 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 4

1.4 Global Market Size by Region 5

1.4.1 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.4.2 North America 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 6

1.4.3 Asia Pacific 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 7

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 8

2.1 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 8

2.2 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 9

2.3 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 11

2.4 Manufacturers 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 12

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 13

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 13

3.2 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 14

3.3 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 14

3.4 North America 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production 15

3.4.1 North America 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 15

3.4.2 North America 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 15

3.5 Asia Pacific 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production 16

3.5.1 Asia Pacific 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 16

3.5.2 Asia Pacific 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 16

4 3-HYDROXYPROPIONIC ACID CONSUMPTION BY REGION 18

4.1 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Consumption by Region 18

4.1.1 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Consumption by Region 18

4.1.2 Global 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Consumption Market Share by Region 18

4.2 North America 19

4.2.1 North America 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Consumption by Country 20

4.2.2 U.S. 21

4.3 Europe 22

4.4 Asia Pacific 23

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Consumption by Region 23

4.4.2 China 24

4.5 South America 25

5 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 26

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 27

6.1 Cargill 27

6.1.1 Cargill 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Corporation Information 27

6.1.2 Cargill 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Product Portfolio 27

6.1.3 Cargill 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

6.1.4 Cargill Main Business and Markets Served 28

6.2 Chinese Academy of Sciences (Qingdao) 29

6.2.1 Chinese Academy of Sciences (Qingdao) 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Corporation Information 29

6.2.2 Chinese Academy of Sciences (Qingdao) 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Product Portfolio 30

6.2.3 Chinese Academy of Sciences (Qingdao) 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

6.2.4 Chinese Academy of Sciences (Qingdao) Main Business and Markets Served 31

7 POTENTIAL COMPETITOR 32

7.1 GC Innovation America 32

7.1.1 GC Innovation America Details 32

7.1.2 GC Innovation America Catalyst Used to Convert Lactic Acids to Acrylic Acid R&D Status 33

7.1.3 GC Innovation America Main Business and Markets Served 33

7.2 P锛咷 34

7.2.1 P锛咷 Details 34

7.2.2 P锛咷 Catalyst Used to Convert Lactic Acids to Acrylic Acid R&D Status 35

7.2.3 P锛咷 Main Business and Markets Served 35

7.3 Yield10 36

7.3.1 Yield10 Details 36

7.3.2 Yield10 Catalyst Used to Convert Lactic Acids to Acrylic Acid R&D Status 36

7.3.3 Yield10 Main Business and Markets Served 37

8 3-HYDROXYPROPIONIC ACID MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 38

8.1 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Key Raw Materials Analysis 38

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 39

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 39

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 40

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid 41

8.4 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis 42

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 43

9.1 Marketing Channel 43

9.2 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Distributors List 44

9.3 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Customers 45

10 3-HYDROXYPROPIONIC ACID MARKET DYNAMICS 47

10.1 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Industry Trends 47

10.2 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Growth Drivers 47

10.3 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Challenges 48

10.4 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Restraints 48

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 49

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid by Region (2022-2028) 49

11.2 North America 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 50

11.3 Asia Pacific 3-hydroxypropionic Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 51

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 52

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid by Country 52

12.1.1 U.S. 52

12.1.2 Canada 53

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid by Country 53

12.2.1 Germany 54

12.2.2 France 55

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid by Region 55

12.3.1 China 56

12.3.2 Japan 57

12.3.3 South Korea 58

12.4 South America Forecasted Consumption of 3-hydroxypropionic Acid by Country 58

13 FORECAST BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 60

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 61

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 63

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 63

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 63

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 64

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 65

15.2 Data Source 66

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 66

15.2.2 Primary Sources 67

15.3 Author List 68

15.4 Disclaimer 69

