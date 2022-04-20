Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market

The global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile market was valued at USD 2.91 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.17 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2021 and 2027.

Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348395/2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile

By Company

Huaian Pingan Chemical

Fluoropharm

Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd

Red Tree Chemical Company Limited

Wuhan Huaxiang

Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Organic Synthesis

Liquid Crystal Material

Others

The report on the 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

India

Other Regions

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 2-CHLORO-4-FLUOROBENZONITRILE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile 1

1.2 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 98% Purity 2

1.2.3 99% Purity 2

1.3 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Segment by Application 2

1.3.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates 4

1.3.3 Organic Synthesis 4

1.3.4 Liquid Crystal Material 5

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 5

1.4.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 5

1.4.2 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.3 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.5.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

1.5.2 China 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.3 India 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 11

2.2 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.3 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 14

2.4 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.5 Manufacturers 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 15

2.6 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 17

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 17

3.2 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 18

3.3 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 18

3.4 China 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production (2016-2021) 19

3.4.1 China 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 19

3.4.2 China 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 19

3.5 India 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production (2016-2021) 20

3.5.1 India 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 20

3.5.2 India 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 20

4 2-CHLORO-4-FLUOROBENZONITRILE CONSUMPTION BY REGION 21

4.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption by Region 21

4.1.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption by Region 21

4.1.2 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption Market Share by Region 21

4.2 North America 22

4.2.1 North America 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption by Country 23

4.2.2 U.S. 24

4.2.3 Canada 25

4.2.4 Mexico 26

4.3 Europe 27

4.3.1 Europe 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption by Country 27

4.3.2 Germany 28

4.3.3 France 29

4.3.4 U.K. 30

4.3.5 Italy 31

4.3.6 Russia 32

4.4 Asia Pacific 33

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption by Region 33

4.4.2 China 34

4.4.3 Japan 35

4.4.4 South Korea 36

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 37

4.4.6 India 38

4.4.7 Australia 39

4.5 South America 40

4.5.1 South America 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption by Country 40

4.5.2 Brazil 41

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 43

5.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 43

5.2 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 44

5.3 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Price by Type (2016-2021) 46

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 47

6.1 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 47

6.2 Global 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 49

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 50

7.1 Huaian Pingan Chemical 50

7.1.1 Huaian Pingan Chemical 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Corporation Information 50

7.1.2 Huaian Pingan Chemical 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Product Portfolio 50

7.1.3 Huaian Pingan Chemical 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 51

7.1.4 Huaian Pingan Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 51

7.2 Fluoropharm 51

7.2.1 Fluoropharm 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Corporation Information 51

7.2.2 Fluoropharm 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Product Portfolio 52

7.2.3 Fluoropharm 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

7.2.4 Fluoropharm Main Business and Markets Served 53

7.3 Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd 53

7.3.1 Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Corporation Information 53

7.3.2 Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Product Portfolio 54

7.3.3 Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 54

7.3.4 Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd Main Business and Markets Served 54

7.4 Red Tree Chemical Company Limited 55

7.4.1 Red Tree Chemical Company Limited 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Corporation Information 55

7.4.2 Red Tree Chemical Company Limited 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Product Portfolio 55

7.4.3 Red Tree Chemical Company Limited 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

7.4.4 Red Tree Chemical Company Limited Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.5 Wuhan Huaxiang 57

7.5.1 Wuhan Huaxiang 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Corporation Information 57

7.5.2 Wuhan Huaxiang 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Product Portfolio 57

7.5.3 Wuhan Huaxiang 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

7.5.4 Wuhan Huaxiang Main Business and Markets Served 58

8 2-CHLORO-4-FLUOROBENZONITRILE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 59

8.1 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Key Raw Materials Analysis 59

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 59

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 59

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 60

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 61

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile 61

8.4 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Industrial Chain Analysis 62

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 63

9.1 Marketing Channel 63

9.2 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Distributors List 64

9.3 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Customers 65

10 2-CHLORO-4-FLUOROBENZONITRILE MARKET DYNAMICS 66

10.1 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Industry Trends 66

10.2 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Growth Drivers 67

10.3 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market Challenges 68

10.4 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Market Restraints 70

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 71

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Region (2022-2027) 71

11.2 China 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 72

11.3 India 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 74

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 76

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Region 76

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Country 76

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Country 76

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Region 77

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Country 77

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 78

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Type (2022-2027) 79

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile by Application (2022-2027) 79

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 81

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 82

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 82

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 82

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 83

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 84

15.2 Data Source 85

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 85

15.2.2 Primary Sources 86

15.3 Author List 87

15.4 Disclaimer 87

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348395/2-chloro-4-fluorobenzonitrile

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com