Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market

The global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol market was valued at USD 6.47 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.24 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.39% between 2021 and 2027.

Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Fujimoto Chemical

Capot Chemical

Medriva Life Sciences

Watec Laboratories

MolCore

Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Organic Synthesis

Others

The report on the 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

Japan

China

Other Regions

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 2-(6-AMINOPYRIDIN-3-YL)PROPAN-2-OL MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol 1

1.2 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 98% Purity 2

1.2.3 99% Purity 2

1.3 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Segment by Application 2

1.3.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates 3

1.3.3 Organic Synthesis 4

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 5

1.4.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 5

1.4.2 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.3 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.5.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

1.5.2 Japan 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.3 China 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 11

2.2 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.3 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 14

2.4 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.5 Manufacturers 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 15

2.6 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16

2.6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 17

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 18

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 18

3.2 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 19

3.3 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 19

3.4 Japan 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production (2016-2021) 20

3.4.1 Japan 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 20

3.4.2 Japan 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 20

3.5 China 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production (2016-2021) 21

3.5.1 China 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 21

3.5.2 China 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 21

4 2-(6-AMINOPYRIDIN-3-YL)PROPAN-2-OL CONSUMPTION BY REGION 23

4.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption by Region 23

4.1.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption by Region 23

4.1.2 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption Market Share by Region 23

4.2 North America 24

4.2.1 North America 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption by Country 25

4.2.2 U.S. 26

4.2.3 Canada 27

4.2.4 Mexico 28

4.3 Europe 29

4.3.1 Europe 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption by Country 29

4.3.2 Germany 30

4.3.3 France 31

4.3.4 U.K. 32

4.3.5 Italy 33

4.3.6 Russia 34

4.4 Asia Pacific 35

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption by Region 35

4.4.2 China 36

4.4.3 Japan 37

4.4.4 South Korea 38

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 39

4.4.6 India 40

4.4.7 Australia 41

4.5 South America 42

4.5.1 South America 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption by Country 42

4.5.2 Brazil 43

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 45

5.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 45

5.2 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

5.3 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Price by Type (2016-2021) 48

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 49

6.1 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 49

6.2 Global 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 51

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 52

7.1 Fujimoto Chemical 52

7.1.1 Fujimoto Chemical 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Corporation Information 52

7.1.2 Fujimoto Chemical 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Product Portfolio 52

7.1.3 Fujimoto Chemical 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

7.1.4 Fujimoto Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 53

7.2 Capot Chemical 54

7.2.1 Capot Chemical 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Corporation Information 54

7.2.2 Capot Chemical 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Product Portfolio 54

7.2.3 Capot Chemical 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

7.2.4 Capot Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 55

7.3 Medriva Life Sciences 56

7.3.1 Medriva Life Sciences 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Corporation Information 56

7.3.2 Medriva Life Sciences 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Product Portfolio 56

7.3.3 Medriva Life Sciences 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

7.3.4 Medriva Life Sciences Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.4 Watec Laboratories 58

7.4.1 Watec Laboratories 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Corporation Information 58

7.4.2 Watec Laboratories 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Product Portfolio 58

7.4.3 Watec Laboratories 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

7.4.4 Watec Laboratories Main Business and Markets Served 59

7.5 MolCore 59

7.5.1 MolCore 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Corporation Information 59

7.5.2 MolCore 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Product Portfolio 60

7.5.3 MolCore 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

7.5.4 MolCore Main Business and Markets Served 60

8 2-(6-AMINOPYRIDIN-3-YL)PROPAN-2-OL MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 62

8.1 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Key Raw Materials Analysis 62

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 62

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 62

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 63

8.3 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Industrial Chain Analysis 64

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 65

9.1 Marketing Channel 65

9.2 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Distributors List 66

9.3 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Customers 67

10 2-(6-AMINOPYRIDIN-3-YL)PROPAN-2-OL MARKET DYNAMICS 68

10.1 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Industry Trends 68

10.2 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Growth Drivers 68

10.3 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market Challenges 69

10.4 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Market Restraints 70

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 71

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Region (2022-2027) 71

11.2 Japan 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 72

11.3 China 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 74

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 76

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Regions 76

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Country 76

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Country 76

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Region 77

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Country 77

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 78

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Type (2022-2027) 78

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Type (2022-2027) 79

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 2-(6-Aminopyridin-3-yl)propan-2-ol by Application (2022-2027) 79

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 80

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 81

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 81

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 81

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 82

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 83

15.2 Data Source 84

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 84

15.2.2 Primary Sources 85

15.3 Author List 86

15.4 Disclaimer 86

