Global Turbo Blower Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Turbo Blower market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turbo Blower market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Turbo Blower market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Turbo Blower Market

The global Turbo Blower market was valued at US$ 398.97 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 570.50 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% during 2021-2027.

Global Turbo Blower Scope and Market Size

The global Turbo Blower market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turbo Blower market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348381/turbo-blower

By Company

Atlas Copco

Aerzen

Neuros

Turbo Max

Howden

Kaeser

ZCJSD

Gardner Denver

Sulzer

Namwon Turbo One

Zhangqiu Blower

SeAH

Xylem

Spencer

ACE Turbo

Segment by Type

Single-Stage Turbo Blower

Multistage Turbo Blower

Segment by Application

Wastewater Treatment

Petroleum & Chemical

Power Generation

Others

The report on the Turbo Blower market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Turbo Blower consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Turbo Blower market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Turbo Blower manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Turbo Blower with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Turbo Blower submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Turbo Blower companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 TURBO BLOWER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Turbo Blower Product Overview 1

1.2 Turbo Blower Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Single-Stage Turbo Blower 3

1.2.2 Multistage Turbo Blower 4

1.3 Global Turbo Blower Market Size by Type 5

1.3.1 Global Turbo Blower Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 5

1.3.2 Global Turbo Blower Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 5

1.3.3 Global Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 7

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 9

1.4.1 North America Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 9

1.4.2 Europe Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.4 South America Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

2 TURBO BLOWER MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 13

2.1 Global Top Players by Turbo Blower Sales (2019-2021) 13

2.2 Global Top Players by Turbo Blower Revenue (2019-2021) 14

2.3 Global Top Players by Turbo Blower Price (2019-2021) 15

2.4 Global Turbo Blower Manufacturers Headquarters and Established Date 16

2.5 Turbo Blower Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Turbo Blower Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 17

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Turbo Blower Revenue in 2020 18

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Turbo Blower as of 2020) 19

2.7 Key Manufacturers Turbo Blower Product Offered 19

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20

3 TURBO BLOWER STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Turbo Blower Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 21

3.2 Global Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Region 21

3.2.1 Global Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.2.2 Global Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.2.3 Global Turbo Blower Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 23

3.3 Global Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Region 23

3.3.1 Global Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 23

3.3.2 Global Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 24

3.3.3 Global Turbo Blower Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 24

4 TURBO BLOWER BY APPLICATION 25

4.1 Turbo Blower Market Segment by Application 25

4.1.1 Wastewater Treatment 25

4.1.2 Petroleum & Chemical 26

4.1.3 Power Generation 27

4.1.4 Others 27

4.2 Global Turbo Blower Market Size by Application 28

4.2.1 Global Turbo Blower Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 28

4.2.2 Global Turbo Blower Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 29

4.2.3 Global Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 31

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 32

4.3.1 North America Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 32

4.3.2 Europe Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33

4.3.4 South America Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 34

5 NORTH AMERICA TURBO BLOWER BY COUNTRY 35

5.1 North America Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Country 35

5.1.1 North America Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 35

5.1.2 North America Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 35

5.2 North America Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Country 36

5.2.1 North America Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 36

5.2.2 North America Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 36

6 EUROPE TURBO BLOWER BY COUNTRY 38

6.1 Europe Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Country 38

6.1.1 Europe Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 38

6.1.2 Europe Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 38

6.2 Europe Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Country 39

6.2.1 Europe Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 39

6.2.2 Europe Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 40

7 ASIA-PACIFIC TURBO BLOWER BY REGION 41

7.1 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Region 41

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 41

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 41

7.2 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Region 42

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 42

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 43

8 SOUTH AMERICA TURBO BLOWER BY COUNTRY 44

8.1 South America Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Country 44

8.1.1 South America Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 44

8.1.2 South America Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 44

8.2 South America Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Country 45

8.2.1 South America Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 45

8.2.2 South America Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 45

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA TURBO BLOWER BY COUNTRY 47

9.1 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Country 47

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 47

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 47

9.2 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Country 48

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 48

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 49

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN TURBO BLOWER BUSINESS 50

10.1 Atlas Copco 50

10.1.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information 50

10.1.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview 50

10.1.3 Atlas Copco Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 51

10.1.4 Atlas Copco Turbo Blower Products Offered 51

10.2 Aerzen 52

10.2.1 Aerzen Corporation Information 52

10.2.2 Aerzen Introduction and Business Overview 52

10.2.3 Aerzen Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 53

10.2.4 Aerzen Turbo Blower Products Offered 53

10.3 Neuros 53

10.3.1 Neuros Corporation Information 53

10.3.2 Neuros Introduction and Business Overview 54

10.3.3 Neuros Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 54

10.3.4 Neuros Turbo Blower Products Offered 55

10.4 Turbo Max 55

10.4.1 Turbo Max Corporation Information 55

10.4.2 Turbo Max Introduction and Business Overview 56

10.4.3 Turbo Max Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 56

10.4.4 Turbo Max Turbo Blower Products Offered 56

10.5 Howden 57

10.5.1 Howden Corporation Information 57

10.5.2 Howden Introduction and Business Overview 58

10.5.3 Howden Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58

10.5.4 Howden Turbo Blower Products Offered 58

10.6 Kaeser 59

10.6.1 Kaeser Corporation Information 59

10.6.2 Kaeser Introduction and Business Overview 60

10.6.3 Kaeser Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 60

10.6.4 Kaeser Turbo Blower Products Offered 60

10.7 ZCJSD 61

10.7.1 ZCJSD Corporation Information 61

10.7.2 ZCJSD Introduction and Business Overview 61

10.7.3 ZCJSD Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 62

10.7.4 ZCJSD Turbo Blower Products Offered 62

10.8 Gardner Denver 62

10.8.1 Gardner Denver Corporation Information 62

10.8.2 Gardner Denver Introduction and Business Overview 63

10.8.3 Gardner Denver Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63

10.8.4 Gardner Denver Turbo Blower Products Offered 64

10.9 Sulzer 64

10.9.1 Sulzer Corporation Information 64

10.9.2 Sulzer Introduction and Business Overview 65

10.9.3 Sulzer Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65

10.9.4 Sulzer Turbo Blower Products Offered 66

10.10 Namwon Turbo One 66

10.10.1 Namwon Turbo One Corporation Information 66

10.10.2 Namwon Turbo One Introduction and Business Overview 67

10.10.3 Namwon Turbo One Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67

10.10.4 Namwon Turbo One Turbo Blower Products Offered 67

10.11 Zhangqiu Blower 68

10.11.1 Zhangqiu Blower Corporation Information 68

10.11.2 Zhangqiu Blower Introduction and Business Overview 69

10.11.3 Zhangqiu Blower Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 69

10.11.4 Zhangqiu Blower Turbo Blower Products Offered 70

10.12 SeAH 70

10.12.1 SeAH Corporation Information 70

10.12.2 SeAH Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.12.3 SeAH Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71

10.12.4 SeAH Turbo Blower Products Offered 72

10.13 Xylem 72

10.13.1 Xylem Corporation Information 72

10.13.2 Xylem Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.13.3 Xylem Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 73

10.13.4 Xylem Turbo Blower Products Offered 73

10.14 Spencer 74

10.14.1 Spencer Corporation Information 74

10.14.2 Spencer Introduction and Business Overview 74

10.14.3 Spencer Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75

10.14.4 Spencer Turbo Blower Products Offered 75

10.15 ACE Turbo 76

10.15.1 ACE Turbo Corporation Information 76

10.15.2 ACE Turbo Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.15.3 ACE Turbo Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 77

10.15.4 ACE Turbo Turbo Blower Products Offered 77

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 78

11.1 Turbo Blower Key Raw Materials 78

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 78

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 78

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 79

11.2.1 Raw Materials 79

11.2.2 Labor Cost 79

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 79

11.3 Turbo Blower Industrial Chain Analysis 80

11.4 Turbo Blower Market Dynamics 80

11.4.1 Industry Trends 80

11.4.2 Market Drivers 81

11.4.3 Market Challenges 81

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 82

12.1 Sales Channel 82

12.2 Turbo Blower Distributors 83

12.3 Turbo Blower Downstream Customers 85

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 86

14 APPENDIX 87

14.1 Research Methodology 87

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 87

14.1.2 Data Source 90

14.2 Author Details 93

14.3 Disclaimer 93

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348381/turbo-blower

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com