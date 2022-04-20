Global Turbo Blower Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Turbo Blower Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions8 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Turbo Blower market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turbo Blower market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Turbo Blower market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Turbo Blower Market
The global Turbo Blower market was valued at US$ 398.97 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 570.50 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% during 2021-2027.
Global Turbo Blower Scope and Market Size
The global Turbo Blower market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turbo Blower market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Atlas Copco
Aerzen
Neuros
Turbo Max
Howden
Kaeser
ZCJSD
Gardner Denver
Sulzer
Namwon Turbo One
Zhangqiu Blower
SeAH
Xylem
Spencer
ACE Turbo
Segment by Type
Single-Stage Turbo Blower
Multistage Turbo Blower
Segment by Application
Wastewater Treatment
Petroleum & Chemical
Power Generation
Others
The report on the Turbo Blower market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Turbo Blower consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Turbo Blower market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Turbo Blower manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Turbo Blower with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Turbo Blower submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Turbo Blower companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 TURBO BLOWER MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Turbo Blower Product Overview 1
1.2 Turbo Blower Market Segment by Type 3
1.2.1 Single-Stage Turbo Blower 3
1.2.2 Multistage Turbo Blower 4
1.3 Global Turbo Blower Market Size by Type 5
1.3.1 Global Turbo Blower Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 5
1.3.2 Global Turbo Blower Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 5
1.3.3 Global Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 7
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 9
1.4.1 North America Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 9
1.4.2 Europe Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11
1.4.4 South America Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12
2 TURBO BLOWER MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 13
2.1 Global Top Players by Turbo Blower Sales (2019-2021) 13
2.2 Global Top Players by Turbo Blower Revenue (2019-2021) 14
2.3 Global Top Players by Turbo Blower Price (2019-2021) 15
2.4 Global Turbo Blower Manufacturers Headquarters and Established Date 16
2.5 Turbo Blower Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17
2.5.1 Turbo Blower Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 17
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Turbo Blower Revenue in 2020 18
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Turbo Blower as of 2020) 19
2.7 Key Manufacturers Turbo Blower Product Offered 19
2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20
3 TURBO BLOWER STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 21
3.1 Global Turbo Blower Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 21
3.2 Global Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Region 21
3.2.1 Global Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 21
3.2.2 Global Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 22
3.2.3 Global Turbo Blower Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 23
3.3 Global Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Region 23
3.3.1 Global Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 23
3.3.2 Global Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 24
3.3.3 Global Turbo Blower Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 24
4 TURBO BLOWER BY APPLICATION 25
4.1 Turbo Blower Market Segment by Application 25
4.1.1 Wastewater Treatment 25
4.1.2 Petroleum & Chemical 26
4.1.3 Power Generation 27
4.1.4 Others 27
4.2 Global Turbo Blower Market Size by Application 28
4.2.1 Global Turbo Blower Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 28
4.2.2 Global Turbo Blower Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 29
4.2.3 Global Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 31
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 32
4.3.1 North America Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 32
4.3.2 Europe Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33
4.3.4 South America Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 34
5 NORTH AMERICA TURBO BLOWER BY COUNTRY 35
5.1 North America Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Country 35
5.1.1 North America Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 35
5.1.2 North America Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 35
5.2 North America Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Country 36
5.2.1 North America Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 36
5.2.2 North America Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 36
6 EUROPE TURBO BLOWER BY COUNTRY 38
6.1 Europe Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Country 38
6.1.1 Europe Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 38
6.1.2 Europe Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 38
6.2 Europe Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Country 39
6.2.1 Europe Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 39
6.2.2 Europe Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 40
7 ASIA-PACIFIC TURBO BLOWER BY REGION 41
7.1 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Region 41
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 41
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 41
7.2 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Region 42
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 42
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 43
8 SOUTH AMERICA TURBO BLOWER BY COUNTRY 44
8.1 South America Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Country 44
8.1.1 South America Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 44
8.1.2 South America Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 44
8.2 South America Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Country 45
8.2.1 South America Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 45
8.2.2 South America Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 45
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA TURBO BLOWER BY COUNTRY 47
9.1 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Historic Market Size by Country 47
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 47
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 47
9.2 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Forecasted Market Size by Country 48
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 48
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Turbo Blower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 49
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN TURBO BLOWER BUSINESS 50
10.1 Atlas Copco 50
10.1.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information 50
10.1.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview 50
10.1.3 Atlas Copco Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 51
10.1.4 Atlas Copco Turbo Blower Products Offered 51
10.2 Aerzen 52
10.2.1 Aerzen Corporation Information 52
10.2.2 Aerzen Introduction and Business Overview 52
10.2.3 Aerzen Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 53
10.2.4 Aerzen Turbo Blower Products Offered 53
10.3 Neuros 53
10.3.1 Neuros Corporation Information 53
10.3.2 Neuros Introduction and Business Overview 54
10.3.3 Neuros Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 54
10.3.4 Neuros Turbo Blower Products Offered 55
10.4 Turbo Max 55
10.4.1 Turbo Max Corporation Information 55
10.4.2 Turbo Max Introduction and Business Overview 56
10.4.3 Turbo Max Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 56
10.4.4 Turbo Max Turbo Blower Products Offered 56
10.5 Howden 57
10.5.1 Howden Corporation Information 57
10.5.2 Howden Introduction and Business Overview 58
10.5.3 Howden Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58
10.5.4 Howden Turbo Blower Products Offered 58
10.6 Kaeser 59
10.6.1 Kaeser Corporation Information 59
10.6.2 Kaeser Introduction and Business Overview 60
10.6.3 Kaeser Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 60
10.6.4 Kaeser Turbo Blower Products Offered 60
10.7 ZCJSD 61
10.7.1 ZCJSD Corporation Information 61
10.7.2 ZCJSD Introduction and Business Overview 61
10.7.3 ZCJSD Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 62
10.7.4 ZCJSD Turbo Blower Products Offered 62
10.8 Gardner Denver 62
10.8.1 Gardner Denver Corporation Information 62
10.8.2 Gardner Denver Introduction and Business Overview 63
10.8.3 Gardner Denver Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63
10.8.4 Gardner Denver Turbo Blower Products Offered 64
10.9 Sulzer 64
10.9.1 Sulzer Corporation Information 64
10.9.2 Sulzer Introduction and Business Overview 65
10.9.3 Sulzer Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65
10.9.4 Sulzer Turbo Blower Products Offered 66
10.10 Namwon Turbo One 66
10.10.1 Namwon Turbo One Corporation Information 66
10.10.2 Namwon Turbo One Introduction and Business Overview 67
10.10.3 Namwon Turbo One Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67
10.10.4 Namwon Turbo One Turbo Blower Products Offered 67
10.11 Zhangqiu Blower 68
10.11.1 Zhangqiu Blower Corporation Information 68
10.11.2 Zhangqiu Blower Introduction and Business Overview 69
10.11.3 Zhangqiu Blower Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 69
10.11.4 Zhangqiu Blower Turbo Blower Products Offered 70
10.12 SeAH 70
10.12.1 SeAH Corporation Information 70
10.12.2 SeAH Introduction and Business Overview 71
10.12.3 SeAH Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71
10.12.4 SeAH Turbo Blower Products Offered 72
10.13 Xylem 72
10.13.1 Xylem Corporation Information 72
10.13.2 Xylem Introduction and Business Overview 73
10.13.3 Xylem Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 73
10.13.4 Xylem Turbo Blower Products Offered 73
10.14 Spencer 74
10.14.1 Spencer Corporation Information 74
10.14.2 Spencer Introduction and Business Overview 74
10.14.3 Spencer Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75
10.14.4 Spencer Turbo Blower Products Offered 75
10.15 ACE Turbo 76
10.15.1 ACE Turbo Corporation Information 76
10.15.2 ACE Turbo Introduction and Business Overview 76
10.15.3 ACE Turbo Turbo Blower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 77
10.15.4 ACE Turbo Turbo Blower Products Offered 77
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 78
11.1 Turbo Blower Key Raw Materials 78
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 78
11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 78
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 79
11.2.1 Raw Materials 79
11.2.2 Labor Cost 79
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 79
11.3 Turbo Blower Industrial Chain Analysis 80
11.4 Turbo Blower Market Dynamics 80
11.4.1 Industry Trends 80
11.4.2 Market Drivers 81
11.4.3 Market Challenges 81
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 82
12.1 Sales Channel 82
12.2 Turbo Blower Distributors 83
12.3 Turbo Blower Downstream Customers 85
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 86
14 APPENDIX 87
14.1 Research Methodology 87
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 87
14.1.2 Data Source 90
14.2 Author Details 93
14.3 Disclaimer 93
