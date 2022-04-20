Global Scanning Rangefinder Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Scanning Rangefinder market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scanning Rangefinder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Scanning Rangefinder market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Scanning Rangefinder market size was value at US$ 957.34 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 6.11 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 31.96% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of Scanning Rangefinder include Valeo, SICK, Hokuyo, Robo Sense, Hesai, Velodyne, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share approximately 52.24% in terms of revenue.

The North America Scanning Rangefinder market size was US$ 504.84 million in 2021, while China was about US$ 167.28 million. The proportion of the China was 17.47% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 18.43% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 32.91% through the analysis period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Valeo

SICK AG

Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Robo Sense Technology Co., Ltd.

Hesai Technology

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Ouster, Inc.

VanJee Technology

Shenzhen Leishen Intelligence System Co., Ltd.

SureStar

Scanning Rangefinder Market Segment by Type

2D

3D

Scanning Rangefinder Market Segment by Application

Automotive & Traffic

Industrial Manufacturing (Automatic Production Line, And Logistics & Warehousing, etc.)

Service Robots

Others

The report on the Scanning Rangefinder market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Spain

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Scanning Rangefinderconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Scanning Rangefindermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Scanning Rangefindermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Scanning Rangefinderwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Scanning Rangefindersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Scanning Rangefinder companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1

1.2 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 4

1.2.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 4

1.2.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 5

1.2.3 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 6

1.2.4 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 7

1.2.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 8

2 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 9

2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES (2019-2022) 9

2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER REVENUE (2019-2022) 10

2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRICE (2019-2022) 12

2.4 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 12

2.5 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS SCANNING RANGEFINDER MANUFACTURING BASE DISTRIBUTION 13

2.6 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 13

2.6.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2019-2022) 13

2.6.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 5 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER REVENUE IN 2021 14

2.7 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN SCANNING RANGEFINDER AS OF 2021) 14

2.8 KEY MANUFACTURERS SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCT OFFERED 16

2.9 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 16

3 SCANNING RANGEFINDER STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 18

3.1 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 18

3.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 18

3.2.1 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 18

3.2.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 19

3.2.3 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 20

3.3 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 20

3.3.1 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 20

3.3.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 21

4 SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY APPLICATION 22

4.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 22

4.1.1 INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING 22

4.1.2 SERVICE ROBOTS 23

4.1.3 AUTOMOTIVE & TRAFFIC 24

4.1.4 OTHERS 26

4.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 27

4.2.1 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 28

4.2.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 28

4.2.3 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 30

4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 32

4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 32

4.3.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 33

4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 34

4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 36

4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 37

5 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 39

5.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 39

5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 39

5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 39

5.2 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 40

5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 40

5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 41

6 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 42

6.1 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 42

6.1.1 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 42

6.1.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 43

6.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 44

6.2.1 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 44

6.2.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45

7 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 46

7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 46

7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 46

7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 47

7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 48

7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 48

7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 49

8 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 50

8.1 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 50

8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 50

8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 50

8.2 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 51

8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 51

8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 52

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 53

9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 53

9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 53

9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 53

9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 54

9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54

9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN SCANNING RANGEFINDER BUSINESS 56

10.1 VALEO 56

10.1.1 VALEO CORPORATION INFORMATION 56

10.1.2 VALEO INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 56

10.1.3 VALEO SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 57

10.1.4 VALEO SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 58

10.2 SICK 58

10.2.1 SICK CORPORATION INFORMATION 58

10.2.2 SICK INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 59

10.2.3 SICK SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 59

10.2.4 SICK SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 59

10.3 HOKUYO 61

10.3.1 HOKUYO CORPORATION INFORMATION 61

10.3.2 HOKUYO INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 62

10.3.3 HOKUYO SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 63

10.3.4 HOKUYO SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 63

10.4 ROBO SENSE 64

10.4.1 ROBO SENSE CORPORATION INFORMATION 64

10.4.2 ROBO SENSE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 65

10.4.3 ROBO SENSE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 65

10.4.4 ROBO SENSE SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 65

10.5 HESAI 67

10.5.1 HESAI CORPORATION INFORMATION 67

10.5.2 HESAI INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 68

10.5.3 HESAI SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 68

10.5.4 HESAI SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 68

10.6 VELODYNE 70

10.6.1 VELODYNE CORPORATION INFORMATION 70

10.6.2 VELODYNE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 71

10.6.3 VELODYNE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 71

10.6.4 VELODYNE SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 72

10.7 PEPPERL+FUCHS 74

10.7.1 PEPPERL+FUCHS CORPORATION INFORMATION 74

10.7.2 PEPPERL+FUCHS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 75

10.7.3 PEPPERL+FUCHS SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 75

10.7.4 PEPPERL+FUCHS SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 76

10.8 OUSTER 78

10.8.1 OUSTER CORPORATION INFORMATION 78

10.8.2 OUSTER INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 78

10.8.3 OUSTER SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 78

10.8.4 OUSTER SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 79

10.9 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY 80

10.9.1 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 80

10.9.2 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 81

10.9.3 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 82

10.9.4 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 82

10.10 LEISHEN 83

10.10.1 LEISHEN CORPORATION INFORMATION 83

10.10.2 LEISHEN INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 84

10.10.3 LEISHEN SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 84

10.10.4 LEISHEN SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 85

10.11 SURESTAR 86

10.11.1 SURESTAR CORPORATION INFORMATION 86

10.11.2 SURESTAR INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 87

10.11.3 SURESTAR SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 87

10.11.4 SURESTAR SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 87

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 89

11.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER KEY RAW MATERIALS 89

11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 89

11.1.2 KEY RAW MATERIALS 89

11.1.3 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 89

11.2 COST STRUCTURE 90

11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 90

11.2.2 LABOR COST 91

11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 91

11.3 SCANNING RANGEFINDER INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 91

11.4 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET DYNAMICS 91

11.4.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER INDUSTRY TRENDS 91

11.4.2 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET DRIVERS 92

11.4.3 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET CHALLENGES 93

11.4.4 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET RESTRAINTS 93

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 94

12.1 SALES CHANNEL 94

12.2 SCANNING RANGEFINDER DISTRIBUTORS 95

12.3 SCANNING RANGEFINDER CURRENT & POTENTIAL DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 96

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 97

14 APPENDIX 98

14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 98

14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 98

14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 101

14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 104

