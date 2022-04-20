Global Scanning Rangefinder Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Scanning Rangefinder Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions7 min read
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Scanning Rangefinder market size was value at US$ 957.34 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 6.11 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 31.96% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global main manufacturers of Scanning Rangefinder include Valeo, SICK, Hokuyo, Robo Sense, Hesai, Velodyne, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share approximately 52.24% in terms of revenue.
The North America Scanning Rangefinder market size was US$ 504.84 million in 2021, while China was about US$ 167.28 million. The proportion of the China was 17.47% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 18.43% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 32.91% through the analysis period.
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/350287/scanning-rangefinder
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Valeo
SICK AG
Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Robo Sense Technology Co., Ltd.
Hesai Technology
Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
Pepperl+Fuchs SE
Ouster, Inc.
VanJee Technology
Shenzhen Leishen Intelligence System Co., Ltd.
SureStar
Scanning Rangefinder Market Segment by Type
2D
3D
Scanning Rangefinder Market Segment by Application
Automotive & Traffic
Industrial Manufacturing (Automatic Production Line, And Logistics & Warehousing, etc.)
Service Robots
Others
The report on the Scanning Rangefinder market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Russia
Spain
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Scanning Rangefinderconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Scanning Rangefindermarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Scanning Rangefindermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Scanning Rangefinderwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Scanning Rangefindersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Scanning Rangefinder companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1
1.2 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 4
1.2.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 4
1.2.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 5
1.2.3 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 6
1.2.4 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 7
1.2.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 8
2 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 9
2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES (2019-2022) 9
2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER REVENUE (2019-2022) 10
2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRICE (2019-2022) 12
2.4 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 12
2.5 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS SCANNING RANGEFINDER MANUFACTURING BASE DISTRIBUTION 13
2.6 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 13
2.6.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2019-2022) 13
2.6.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 5 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY SCANNING RANGEFINDER REVENUE IN 2021 14
2.7 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN SCANNING RANGEFINDER AS OF 2021) 14
2.8 KEY MANUFACTURERS SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCT OFFERED 16
2.9 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 16
3 SCANNING RANGEFINDER STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 18
3.1 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 18
3.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 18
3.2.1 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 18
3.2.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 19
3.2.3 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 20
3.3 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 20
3.3.1 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 20
3.3.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 21
4 SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY APPLICATION 22
4.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 22
4.1.1 INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING 22
4.1.2 SERVICE ROBOTS 23
4.1.3 AUTOMOTIVE & TRAFFIC 24
4.1.4 OTHERS 26
4.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 27
4.2.1 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 28
4.2.2 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 28
4.2.3 GLOBAL SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 30
4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 32
4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 32
4.3.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 33
4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 34
4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 36
4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 37
5 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 39
5.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 39
5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 39
5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 39
5.2 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 40
5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 40
5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 41
6 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 42
6.1 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 42
6.1.1 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 42
6.1.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 43
6.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 44
6.2.1 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 44
6.2.2 EUROPE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45
7 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 46
7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 46
7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 46
7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 47
7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 48
7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 48
7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 49
8 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 50
8.1 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 50
8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 50
8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 50
8.2 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 51
8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 51
8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 52
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER BY COUNTRY 53
9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 53
9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 53
9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 53
9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 54
9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54
9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN SCANNING RANGEFINDER BUSINESS 56
10.1 VALEO 56
10.1.1 VALEO CORPORATION INFORMATION 56
10.1.2 VALEO INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 56
10.1.3 VALEO SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 57
10.1.4 VALEO SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 58
10.2 SICK 58
10.2.1 SICK CORPORATION INFORMATION 58
10.2.2 SICK INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 59
10.2.3 SICK SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 59
10.2.4 SICK SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 59
10.3 HOKUYO 61
10.3.1 HOKUYO CORPORATION INFORMATION 61
10.3.2 HOKUYO INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 62
10.3.3 HOKUYO SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 63
10.3.4 HOKUYO SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 63
10.4 ROBO SENSE 64
10.4.1 ROBO SENSE CORPORATION INFORMATION 64
10.4.2 ROBO SENSE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 65
10.4.3 ROBO SENSE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 65
10.4.4 ROBO SENSE SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 65
10.5 HESAI 67
10.5.1 HESAI CORPORATION INFORMATION 67
10.5.2 HESAI INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 68
10.5.3 HESAI SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 68
10.5.4 HESAI SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 68
10.6 VELODYNE 70
10.6.1 VELODYNE CORPORATION INFORMATION 70
10.6.2 VELODYNE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 71
10.6.3 VELODYNE SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 71
10.6.4 VELODYNE SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 72
10.7 PEPPERL+FUCHS 74
10.7.1 PEPPERL+FUCHS CORPORATION INFORMATION 74
10.7.2 PEPPERL+FUCHS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 75
10.7.3 PEPPERL+FUCHS SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 75
10.7.4 PEPPERL+FUCHS SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 76
10.8 OUSTER 78
10.8.1 OUSTER CORPORATION INFORMATION 78
10.8.2 OUSTER INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 78
10.8.3 OUSTER SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 78
10.8.4 OUSTER SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 79
10.9 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY 80
10.9.1 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 80
10.9.2 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 81
10.9.3 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 82
10.9.4 VANJEE TECHNOLOGY SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 82
10.10 LEISHEN 83
10.10.1 LEISHEN CORPORATION INFORMATION 83
10.10.2 LEISHEN INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 84
10.10.3 LEISHEN SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 84
10.10.4 LEISHEN SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 85
10.11 SURESTAR 86
10.11.1 SURESTAR CORPORATION INFORMATION 86
10.11.2 SURESTAR INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 87
10.11.3 SURESTAR SCANNING RANGEFINDER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2022) 87
10.11.4 SURESTAR SCANNING RANGEFINDER PRODUCTS OFFERED 87
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 89
11.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER KEY RAW MATERIALS 89
11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 89
11.1.2 KEY RAW MATERIALS 89
11.1.3 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 89
11.2 COST STRUCTURE 90
11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 90
11.2.2 LABOR COST 91
11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 91
11.3 SCANNING RANGEFINDER INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 91
11.4 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET DYNAMICS 91
11.4.1 SCANNING RANGEFINDER INDUSTRY TRENDS 91
11.4.2 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET DRIVERS 92
11.4.3 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET CHALLENGES 93
11.4.4 SCANNING RANGEFINDER MARKET RESTRAINTS 93
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 94
12.1 SALES CHANNEL 94
12.2 SCANNING RANGEFINDER DISTRIBUTORS 95
12.3 SCANNING RANGEFINDER CURRENT & POTENTIAL DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 96
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 97
14 APPENDIX 98
14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 98
14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 98
14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 101
14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 104
