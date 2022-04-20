Global EMS and ODM Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global EMS and ODM market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EMS and ODM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global EMS and ODM market.

According to the actual operation data of 2021 market, due to the rise of online office and distance education caused by the epidemic, the market demand for electronic products surged. The market data in 2021 was better than expected. At the same time, the global EMS supply chain system effectively ensured the supply of products. In 2021, the global EMS market reached US $616901 million, an increase of 8.81% year-on-year, and the global EMS and ODM market size is projected to reach US$ 816039 million by 2028, from US$ 616901 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.01% during 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global EMS and ODM market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global EMS and ODM market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global EMS and ODM market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global EMS and ODM market.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

HONHAI

Pegatron

Quanta

Compal

Jabil

Flextronics

Wistron

Inventec

Luxshare

Wingtech

BYD Electronics

Huaqin

New KINPO

Sanmina

Qisda Corporation

Celestica

USI

PLEXUS

Kaifa

Benchmark

Zollner

SIIX

Venture

Fabrinet

MiTAC

Longcheer

UMC

EMS and ODM Market Segment by Type

EMS

ODM

EMS and ODM Market Segment by Application

Computer

Consumer Devices

Servers and Storage

Networking

Emerging

Others

The report on the EMS and ODM market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

Taiwan

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EMS and ODMconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EMS and ODMmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EMS and ODMmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EMS and ODMwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EMS and ODMsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EMS and ODM companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 15

1.1 Study Scope 15

1.2 Players Covered: Ranking by EMS and ODM Revenue 15

1.3 Market Analysis by Type 16

1.3.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2022 VS 2028 16

1.3.2 EMS 18

1.3.3 ODM 19

1.4 Market by Application 20

1.4.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Share by Application: 2021 VS 2022 VS 2028 20

1.4.2 Computers 21

1.4.3 Consumer Devices 22

1.4.4 Servers and Storage 22

1.4.5 Networking 22

1.4.6 Emerging 22

1.4.7 Others 22

1.5 Study Objectives 22

1.6 Years Considered 23

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 24

2.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Perspective (2017-2028) 24

2.2 EMS and ODM Growth Trends by Regions 25

2.2.1 EMS and ODM Market Size by Regions: 2017-2028 25

2.2.2 EMS and ODM Historic Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) 26

2.3 EMS and ODM Industry Dynamic 26

2.3.1 EMS and ODM Market Trends 26

2.3.2 EMS and ODM Market Drivers 27

2.3.3 EMS and ODM Market Challenges and Restraints 27

2.4 A Global Economic Recovery is in Sight 33

2.5 The Impact of Rising Raw Material Prices and Shortages on the Market 34

2.6 EMS and ODM out of China Trends 37

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 43

3.1 Global Top EMS and ODM Players by Market Size 43

3.1.1 Global Top EMS and ODM Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 43

3.1.2 Global EMS and ODM Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 44

3.2 Global EMS and ODM Market Concentration Ratio 46

3.2.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 46

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EMS and ODM Revenue in 2020 47

3.3 EMS and ODM Key Players Head office and Founded Time 48

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 49

4 EMS AND ODM BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE (2017-2028) 50

4.1 Global EMS and ODM Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 50

4.2 Global EMS and ODM Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 50

5 EMS AND ODM BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 52

5.1 Global EMS and ODM Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 52

5.2 Global EMS and ODM Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 53

6 NORTH AMERICA 54

6.1 North America EMS and ODM Market Size (2017-2028) 54

6.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in North America (2021-2022) 56

6.3 North America EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 58

6.4 North America EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59

7 EUROPE 60

7.1 Europe EMS and ODM Market Size (2017-2028) 60

7.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in Europe (2021-2022) 62

7.3 Europe EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 64

7.4 Europe EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 64

8 JAPAN 66

8.1 Japan EMS and ODM Market Size (2017-2028) 66

8.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in Japan (2021-2022) 67

8.3 Japan EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 69

8.4 Japan EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 70

9 CHINA 71

9.1 China EMS and ODM Market Size (2017-2028) 71

9.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in China (2021-2022) 73

9.3 China EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 75

9.4 China EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 75

10 SOUTHEAST ASIA 77

10.1 Southeast Asia EMS and ODM Market Size (2017-2028) 77

10.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in Southeast Asia (2021-2022) 79

10.3 Southeast Asia EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 81

10.4 Southeast Asia EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 82

11 TAIWAN 83

11.1 Taiwan EMS and ODM Market Size (2017-2028) 83

11.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in Taiwan (2021-2022) 84

11.3 Taiwan EMS and ODM Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 86

11.4 Taiwan EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 87

12 INDIA 88

12.1 India EMS and ODM Market Size (2017-2028) 88

12.2 EMS and ODM Key Players in India 90

13 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 95

13.1 HONHAI 95

13.1.1 Company Profile 95

13.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 95

13.1.3 HONHAI EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 95

13.1.4 Recent Developments 96

13.2 Pegatron 96

13.2.1 Company Profile 96

13.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 96

13.2.3 Pegatron EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 97

13.2.4 Recent Developments 97

13.3 Quanta 97

13.3.1 Company Profile 97

13.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 98

13.3.3 Quanta EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 98

13.3.4 Recent Developments 98

13.4 Compal 98

13.4.1 Company Profile 98

13.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 99

13.4.3 Compal EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 99

13.4.4 Recent Developments 99

13.5 Jabil 100

13.5.1 Company Profile 100

13.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 100

13.5.3 Jabil EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 100

13.5.4 Recent Developments 100

13.6 Flextronics 101

13.6.1 Company Profile 101

13.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 101

13.6.3 Flextronics EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 102

13.6.4 Recent Developments 102

13.7 Wistron 103

13.7.1 Company Profile 103

13.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 103

13.7.3 Wistron EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 103

13.7.4 Recent Developments 104

13.8 Inventec 104

13.8.1 Company Profile 104

13.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 104

13.8.3 Inventec EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 104

13.8.4 Recent Developments 105

13.9 Luxshare 105

13.9.1 Company Profile 105

13.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 105

13.9.3 Luxshare EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 105

13.9.4 Recent Developments 106

13.10 Wingtech 106

13.10.1 Company Profile 106

13.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 106

13.10.3 Wingtech EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 107

13.10.4 Recent Developments 107

13.11 BYD Electronics 107

13.11.1 Company Profile 107

13.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 108

13.11.3 BYD Electronics EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 108

13.11.4 Recent Developments 108

13.12 Huaqin 108

13.12.1 Company Profile 108

13.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 109

13.12.3 Huaqin EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 109

13.12.4 Recent Developments 109

13.13 New KINPO 109

13.13.1 Company Profile 109

13.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 110

13.13.3 New KINPO EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 110

13.13.4 Recent Developments 110

13.14 Sanmina 111

13.14.1 Company Profile 111

13.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 112

13.14.3 Sanmina EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 112

13.14.4 Recent Developments 112

13.15 Qisda Corporation 113

13.15.1 Company Profile 113

13.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 113

13.15.3 Qisda Corporation EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 113

13.15.4 Recent Developments 114

13.16 Celestica 114

13.16.1 Company Profile 114

13.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 114

13.16.3 Celestica EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 115

13.16.4 Recent Developments 115

13.17 USI 115

13.17.1 Company Profile 115

13.17.2 Main Business/Business Overview 116

13.17.3 USI EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 116

13.17.4 Recent Developments 116

13.18 PLEXUS 116

13.18.1 Company Profile 116

13.18.2 Main Business/Business Overview 117

13.18.3 PLEXUS EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 117

13.18.4 Recent Developments 117

13.19 Kaifa 118

13.19.1 Company Profile 118

13.19.2 Main Business/Business Overview 118

13.19.3 Kaifa EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 118

13.19.4 Recent Developments 119

13.20 Benchmark 119

13.20.1 Company Profile 119

13.20.2 Main Business/Business Overview 119

13.20.3 Benchmark EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 120

13.20.4 Recent Developments 120

13.21 Zollner 121

13.21.1 Company Profile 121

13.21.2 Main Business/Business Overview 121

13.21.3 Zollner EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 121

13.21.4 Recent Developments 121

13.22 SIIX 122

13.22.1 Company Profile 122

13.22.2 Main Business/Business Overview 122

13.22.3 SIIX EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 122

13.22.4 Recent Developments 122

13.23 Venture 123

13.23.1 Company Profile 123

13.23.2 Main Business/Business Overview 123

13.23.3 Venture EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 124

13.24 Fabrinet 124

13.24.1 Company Profile 124

13.24.2 Main Business/Business Overview 125

13.24.3 Fabrinet EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 125

13.24.4 Recent Developments 125

13.25 MiTAC 125

13.25.1 Company Profile 125

13.25.2 Main Business/Business Overview 126

13.25.3 MiTAC EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 126

13.25.4 Recent Developments 126

13.26 Longcheer 126

13.26.1 Company Profile 126

13.26.2 Main Business/Business Overview 127

13.26.3 Longcheer EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 127

13.26.4 Recent Developments 127

13.27 UMC 128

13.27.1 Company Profile 128

13.27.2 Main Business/Business Overview 128

13.27.3 UMC EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2022) 128

13.27.4 Recent Developments 128

14 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 130

15 APPENDIX 131

15.1 Research Methodology 131

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 131

15.1.2 Data Source 134

15.2 Disclaimer 137

15.3 Author Details 137

