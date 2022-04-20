Global Acetaldehyde Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Acetaldehyde market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acetaldehyde market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Acetaldehyde market.

Summary

The Acetaldehyde market was valued at US$1,205.79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,411.05 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.53% during the forecast period (22-28).

In terms of production side, this report researches the Acetaldehyde capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Acetaldehyde by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/350280/acetaldehyde

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Perstorp

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

LCY GROUP

Jubilant

SEKAB

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

Ashok Alco – chem Limited

Jinyimeng Group

Shandong Hongda

Hubei Yihua

Yuntianhua

Sanmu

Nanjing Redsun

Anhui Jinhe Industrial

Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical

Acetaldehyde Market Segment by Type

Ethylene Type

Ethanol Type

Acetaldehyde Market Segment by Application

Acetic Acid

Pentaerythritol

Pyridines

Acetate Esters

Others

The report on the Acetaldehyde market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Europe

USA

Japan

India

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

Sweden

France

Russia

Spain

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Acetaldehydeconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Acetaldehydemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Acetaldehydemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Acetaldehydewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Acetaldehydesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Acetaldehyde companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Acetaldehyde Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Acetaldehyde Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Ethylene Type 3

1.2.3 Ethanol Type 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Acetaldehyde Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Acetic Acid 6

1.3.3 Pentaerythritol 6

1.3.4 Pyridines 6

1.3.5 Acetate Esters 7

1.3.6 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Global Acetaldehyde Production 9

2.1 Global Acetaldehyde Production Capacity (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Global Acetaldehyde Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.3 Global Acetaldehyde Production by Region 11

2.3.1 Global Acetaldehyde Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.3.2 Global Acetaldehyde Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.4 USA 14

2.5 Europe 15

2.6 China 16

2.7 Japan 17

2.8 India 18

3 Global Acetaldehyde Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 19

3.1 Global Acetaldehyde Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.2 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.3 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 21

3.4 Global Top Acetaldehyde Regions by Sales 22

3.4.1 Global Top Acetaldehyde Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 22

3.4.2 Global Top Acetaldehyde Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 23

3.5 Global Top Acetaldehyde Regions by Revenue 24

3.5.1 Global Top Acetaldehyde Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 24

3.5.2 Global Top Acetaldehyde Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 25

3.6 North America 26

3.7 Europe 27

3.8 Asia-Pacific 28

3.9 Latin America 29

3.10 Middle East & Africa 30

4 Competition by Manufacturers 31

4.1 Global Acetaldehyde Production Capacity by Manufacturers 31

4.2 Global Acetaldehyde Sales by Manufacturers 32

4.2.1 Global Acetaldehyde Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

4.2.2 Global Acetaldehyde Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Acetaldehyde in 2021 34

4.3 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue by Manufacturers 35

4.3.1 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.3.2 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acetaldehyde Revenue in 2021 36

4.4 Global Acetaldehyde Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38

4.5.2 Global Acetaldehyde Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39

4.5.3 Global Acetaldehyde Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40

5 Market Size by Type 44

5.1 Global Acetaldehyde Sales by Type 44

5.1.1 Global Acetaldehyde Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.1.2 Global Acetaldehyde Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 44

5.1.3 Global Acetaldehyde Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44

5.2 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue by Type 45

5.2.1 Global Acetaldehyde Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.2.2 Global Acetaldehyde Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 46

5.2.3 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 46

5.3 Global Acetaldehyde Price by Type 47

5.3.1 Global Acetaldehyde Price by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.3.2 Global Acetaldehyde Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 47

6 Market Size by Application 48

6.1 Global Acetaldehyde Sales by Application 48

6.1.1 Global Acetaldehyde Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48

6.1.2 Global Acetaldehyde Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48

6.1.3 Global Acetaldehyde Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

6.2 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue by Application 50

6.2.1 Global Acetaldehyde Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.2.2 Global Acetaldehyde Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 51

6.2.3 Global Acetaldehyde Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

6.3 Global Acetaldehyde Price by Application 52

6.3.1 Global Acetaldehyde Price by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.3.2 Global Acetaldehyde Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 53

7 North America 54

7.1 North America Acetaldehyde Market Size by Type 54

7.1.1 North America Acetaldehyde Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54

7.1.2 North America Acetaldehyde Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 54

7.2 North America Acetaldehyde Market Size by Application 55

7.2.1 North America Acetaldehyde Sales by Application (2017-2028) 55

7.2.2 North America Acetaldehyde Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 56

7.3 North America Acetaldehyde Sales by Country 57

7.3.1 North America Acetaldehyde Sales by Country (2017-2028) 57

7.3.2 North America Acetaldehyde Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 58

7.3.3 U.S. 60

7.3.4 Canada 61

8 Europe 62

8.1 Europe Acetaldehyde Market Size by Type 62

8.1.1 Europe Acetaldehyde Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

8.1.2 Europe Acetaldehyde Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 63

8.2 Europe Acetaldehyde Market Size by Application 64

8.2.1 Europe Acetaldehyde Sales by Application (2017-2028) 64

8.2.2 Europe Acetaldehyde Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 65

8.3 Europe Acetaldehyde Market Size by Country 66

8.3.1 Europe Acetaldehyde Sales by Country (2017-2028) 66

8.3.2 Europe Acetaldehyde Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 67

8.3.3 Germany 69

8.3.4 France 69

8.3.5 Sweden 70

8.3.6 Spain 71

8.3.7 Russia 71

9 Asia Pacific 72

9.1 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Market Size by Type 72

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Sales by Type (2017-2028) 72

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 73

9.2 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Market Size by Application 74

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Sales by Application (2017-2028) 74

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 75

9.3 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Market Size by Region 76

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Sales by Region (2017-2028) 76

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acetaldehyde Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 77

9.3.3 China 79

9.3.4 Japan 79

9.3.5 India 80

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 81

9.3.7 Taiwan 81

10 Latin America 82

10.1 Latin America Acetaldehyde Market Size by Type 82

10.1.1 Latin America Acetaldehyde Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82

10.1.2 Latin America Acetaldehyde Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 82

10.2 Latin America Acetaldehyde Market Size by Application 83

10.2.1 Latin America Acetaldehyde Sales by Application (2017-2028) 83

10.2.2 Latin America Acetaldehyde Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 84

10.3 Latin America Acetaldehyde Market Size by Country 85

10.3.1 Latin America Acetaldehyde Sales by Country (2017-2028) 85

10.3.2 Latin America Acetaldehyde Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 86

10.3.3 Mexico 88

10.3.4 Brazil 88

11 Middle East and Africa 89

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Market Size by Type 89

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Sales by Type (2017-2028) 89

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 89

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Market Size by Application 90

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Sales by Application (2017-2028) 90

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 91

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Market Size by Country 92

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Sales by Country (2017-2028) 92

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acetaldehyde Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 93

11.3.3 Middle East 95

11.3.4 Africa 95

12 Corporate Profile 96

12.1 Eastman Chemical Company 96

12.1.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information 96

12.1.2 Eastman Chemical Company Overview 96

12.1.3 Eastman Chemical Company Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

12.1.4 Eastman Chemical Company Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 97

12.2 Celanese Corporation 98

12.2.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information 98

12.2.2 Celanese Corporation Overview 98

12.2.3 Celanese Corporation Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

12.2.4 Celanese Corporation Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99

12.3 Perstorp 100

12.3.1 Perstorp Corporation Information 100

12.3.2 Perstorp Overview 100

12.3.3 Perstorp Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

12.3.4 Perstorp Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101

12.4 Showa Denko K.K. 101

12.4.1 Showa Denko K.K. Corporation Information 101

12.4.2 Showa Denko K.K. Overview 102

12.4.3 Showa Denko K.K. Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

12.4.4 Showa Denko K.K. Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103

12.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. 103

12.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 103

12.5.2 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview 104

12.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

12.5.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 105

12.6 LCY GROUP 105

12.6.1 LCY GROUP Corporation Information 105

12.6.2 LCY GROUP Overview 106

12.6.3 LCY GROUP Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

12.6.4 LCY GROUP Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 107

12.7 Jubilant 107

12.7.1 Jubilant Corporation Information 107

12.7.2 Jubilant Overview 108

12.7.3 Jubilant Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

12.7.4 Jubilant Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 109

12.8 SEKAB 109

12.8.1 SEKAB Corporation Information 109

12.8.2 SEKAB Overview 110

12.8.3 SEKAB Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

12.8.4 SEKAB Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111

12.9 Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd 112

12.9.1 Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Corporation Information 112

12.9.2 Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Overview 112

12.9.3 Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113

12.9.4 Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 113

12.10 Ashok Alco – chem Limited 114

12.10.1 Ashok Alco – chem Limited Corporation Information 114

12.10.2 Ashok Alco – chem Limited Overview 115

12.10.3 Ashok Alco – chem Limited Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

12.10.4 Ashok Alco – chem Limited Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116

12.11 Jinyimeng Group 117

12.11.1 Jinyimeng Group Corporation Information 117

12.11.2 Jinyimeng Group Overview 117

12.11.3 Jinyimeng Group Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.11.4 Jinyimeng Group Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119

12.12 Shandong Hongda 119

12.12.1 Shandong Hongda Corporation Information 119

12.12.2 Shandong Hongda Overview 120

12.12.3 Shandong Hongda Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.12.4 Shandong Hongda Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121

12.13 Hubei Yihua 121

12.13.1 Hubei Yihua Corporation Information 121

12.13.2 Hubei Yihua Overview 122

12.13.3 Hubei Yihua Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.13.4 Hubei Yihua Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123

12.14 Yuntianhua 123

12.14.1 Yuntianhua Corporation Information 123

12.14.2 Yuntianhua Overview 124

12.14.3 Yuntianhua Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

12.14.4 Yuntianhua Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125

12.15 Sanmu 126

12.15.1 Sanmu Corporation Information 126

12.15.2 Sanmu Overview 126

12.15.3 Sanmu Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

12.15.4 Sanmu Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127

12.16 Nanjing Redsun 128

12.16.1 Nanjing Redsun Corporation Information 128

12.16.2 Nanjing Redsun Overview 128

12.16.3 Nanjing Redsun Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.16.4 Nanjing Redsun Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129

12.17 Anhui Jinhe Industrial 130

12.17.1 Anhui Jinhe Industrial Corporation Information 130

12.17.2 Anhui Jinhe Industrial Overview 130

12.17.3 Anhui Jinhe Industrial Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131

12.17.4 Anhui Jinhe Industrial Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131

12.18 Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical 131

12.18.1 Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical Corporation Information 131

12.18.2 Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical Overview 132

12.18.3 Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical Acetaldehyde Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132

12.18.4 Jiangsu Kailin Ruiyang Chemical Acetaldehyde Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 132

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 133

13.1 Acetaldehyde Industry Chain Analysis 133

13.2 Acetaldehyde Key Raw Materials 134

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 134

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 134

13.3 Acetaldehyde Production Mode & Process 134

13.3.1 Ethylene Oxidation Method 135

13.3.2 Ethyl Alcohol Oxidation/Dehydrogenation Method 136

13.4 Acetaldehyde Sales and Marketing 137

13.4.1 Acetaldehyde Sales Channels 137

13.4.2 Acetaldehyde Distributors 139

13.5 Acetaldehyde Customers 140

14 Acetaldehyde Market Dynamics 141

14.1.1 Acetaldehyde Industry Trends 141

14.1.2 Acetaldehyde Market Drivers 141

14.1.3 Acetaldehyde Market Challenges 142

14.1.4 Acetaldehyde Market Restraints 142

15 Key Findings in the Global Acetaldehyde Study 143

16 Appendix 144

16.1 Research Methodology 144

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 144

16.1.2 Data Source 147

16.2 Author Details 150

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/350280/acetaldehyde

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com