Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market.

Summary

The global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market was valued at US$ 6122.86 million in 2021 and will reach US$ 8736.10 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.81% during 2022-2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Fuji

ASM Pacific Technology

Panasonic

Yamaha Motor

Koh Young

Mycronic

Juki

Hanwha Precision Machinery

ITW EAE

Kulicke & Soffa

GKG

Viscom

Mirtec

Universal Instruments

Kurtz Ersa

Test Research (TRI)

Europlacer

BTU International

Parmi

Saki

Heller Industries

Mirae

Beijing Borey

Beijing Torch

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Segment by Type

Placement Equipment

Printer Equipment

Reflow Oven Equipment

Others

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications Equipment

Automotive

Medical Devices

Others

The report on the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Others

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Product Scope 1

1.2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales and Revenue by Type 2

1.2.2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Segment by Type 3

1.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Segment by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Comparison by Application 7

1.3.2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Segment by Application 8

1.4 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.4.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2017-2028) 10

1.4.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Growth Rate (2017-2028) 11

1.5 Study Objectives 12

2 SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 14

2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size by Region 14

2.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.2.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.3.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.3.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 19

2.4.1 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 19

2.4.2 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 21

2.4.3 China Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 23

2.4.4 Japan Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 25

2.4.5 Asia Others Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 27

2.4.6 ROW Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 29

3 GLOBAL SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 31

3.1 Global Top Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Players by Sales (2018-2021) 31

3.2 Global Top Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Players by Revenue (2018-2021) 33

3.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Average Price by Company (2018-2021) 35

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 36

3.4.2 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 37

3.5 Players Key Products 37

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 38

3.7 Global Top Printer Equipment Players by Sales (2018-2021) 39

3.8 Global Top Printer Equipment Players by Revenue (2018-2021) 40

4 GLOBAL SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 41

4.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2017-2022) 41

4.1.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 41

4.1.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 41

4.1.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022) 43

4.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2023-2028) 43

4.2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 43

4.2.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 44

4.2.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 45

5 GLOBAL SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 46

5.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2017-2022) 46

5.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2023-2028) 47

6 NORTH AMERICA SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 49

6.1 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 49

6.2 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 50

6.3 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 51

7 EUROPE SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 53

7.1 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 53

7.2 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 53

7.3 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 55

8 CHINA SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 57

8.1 China Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 57

8.2 China Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 58

8.3 China Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 59

9 JAPAN SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 61

9.1 Japan Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 61

9.2 Japan Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 61

9.3 Japan Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 63

10 ASIA OTHERS SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 65

10.1 Asia Others Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 65

10.2 Asia Others Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 66

10.3 Asia Others Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 67

11 ROW SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 69

11.1 ROW Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 69

11.2 ROW Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 69

11.3 ROW Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 71

12 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 73

12.1 Fuji 73

12.1.1 Fuji Company Details 73

12.1.2 Company and Business Overview 73

12.1.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 74

12.1.4 Fuji Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 74

12.2 ASM Pacific Technology 75

12.2.1 ASM Pacific Technology Company Details 75

12.2.2 Company and Business Overview 75

12.2.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 76

12.2.4 ASM Pacific Technology Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 76

12.3 Panasonic 77

12.3.1 Panasonic Company Details 77

12.3.2 Company and Business Overview 77

12.3.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 78

12.3.4 Panasonic Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 78

12.4 Yamaha Motor 79

12.4.1 Yamaha Motor Company Details 79

12.4.2 Company and Business Overview 79

12.4.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 80

12.4.4 Yamaha Motor Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 80

12.5 Koh Young 81

12.5.1 Koh Young Company Details 81

12.5.2 Company and Business Overview 81

12.5.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 81

12.5.4 Koh Young Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 82

12.6 Mycronic 82

12.6.1 Mycronic Company Details 82

12.6.2 Company and Business Overview 83

12.6.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 83

12.6.4 Mycronic Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 84

12.7 Juki 84

12.7.1 Juki Company Details 84

12.7.2 Company and Business Overview 85

12.7.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 85

12.7.4 Juki Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 86

12.8 Hanwha Precision Machinery 86

12.8.1 Hanwha Precision Machinery Company Details 86

12.8.2 Company and Business Overview 86

12.8.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 87

12.8.4 Hanwha Precision Machinery Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 88

12.9 ITW EAE 88

12.9.1 ITW EAE Company Details 88

12.9.2 Company and Business Overview 88

12.9.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 89

12.9.4 ITW EAE Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 90

12.10 Kulicke & Soffa 90

12.10.1 Kulicke & Soffa Company Details 90

12.10.2 Company and Business Overview 90

12.10.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 91

12.10.4 Kulicke & Soffa Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 92

12.11 GKG 92

12.11.1 GKG Company Details 92

12.11.2 Company and Business Overview 93

12.11.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 93

12.11.4 GKG Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 94

12.12 Viscom 94

12.12.1 Viscom Company Details 94

12.12.2 Company and Business Overview 94

12.12.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 95

12.12.4 Viscom Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 96

12.13 MIRTEC 96

12.13.1 MIRTEC Company Details 96

12.13.2 Company and Business Overview 97

12.13.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 97

12.13.4 MIRTEC Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 98

12.14 Universal Instruments 98

12.14.1 Universal Instruments Company Details 98

12.14.2 Company and Business Overview 99

12.14.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 99

12.14.4 Universal Instruments Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 100

12.15 Kurtz Ersa 100

12.15.1 Kurtz Ersa Company Details 100

12.15.2 Company and Business Overview 101

12.15.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 101

12.15.4 Kurtz Ersa Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 102

12.16 Test Research (TRI) 102

12.16.1 Test Research (TRI) Company Details 102

12.16.2 Company and Business Overview 103

12.16.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 103

12.16.4 Test Research (TRI) Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 104

12.17 Europlacer 104

12.17.1 Europlacer Company Details 104

12.17.2 Company and Business Overview 105

12.17.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 105

12.17.4 Europlacer Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 106

12.18 BTU International 106

12.18.1 BTU International Company Details 106

12.18.2 Company and Business Overview 106

12.18.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 107

12.18.4 BTU International Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 108

12.19 Parmi 108

12.19.1 Parmi Company Details 108

12.19.2 Company and Business Overview 109

12.19.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 109

12.19.4 Parmi Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 110

12.20 Saki Corporation 110

12.20.1 Saki Corporation Company Details 110

12.20.2 Company and Business Overview 111

12.20.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 111

12.20.4 Saki Corporation Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 112

12.21 Heller Industries 112

12.21.1 Heller Industries Company Details 112

12.21.2 Company and Business Overview 112

12.21.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 113

12.21.4 Heller Industries Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 113

12.22 Mirae 114

12.22.1 Mirae Company Details 114

12.22.2 Company and Business Overview 114

12.22.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 115

12.22.4 Mirae Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 115

12.23 Beijing Borey 116

12.23.1 Beijing Borey Company Details 116

12.23.2 Company and Business Overview 116

12.23.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 116

12.23.4 Beijing Borey Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 117

12.24 Beijing Torch 117

12.24.1 Beijing Torch Company Details 117

12.24.2 Company and Business Overview 118

12.24.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 118

12.24.4 Beijing Torch Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 119

13 SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 120

13.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis 120

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 120

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 121

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 124

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment 125

14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 126

14.1 Marketing Channel 126

14.2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Distributors 128

15 MARKET DYNAMICS ANALYSIS 129

15.1 Market Trends 129

15.2 Challenges 129

15.3 Market Drivers and Impact 129

15.4 Market Challenges and Impact 130

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 131

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 133

17 APPENDIX 134

17.1 Research Methodology 134

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 134

17.1.2 Data Source 137

17.2 Author Details 140

