Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market.
Summary
The global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market was valued at US$ 6122.86 million in 2021 and will reach US$ 8736.10 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.81% during 2022-2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Fuji
ASM Pacific Technology
Panasonic
Yamaha Motor
Koh Young
Mycronic
Juki
Hanwha Precision Machinery
ITW EAE
Kulicke & Soffa
GKG
Viscom
Mirtec
Universal Instruments
Kurtz Ersa
Test Research (TRI)
Europlacer
BTU International
Parmi
Saki
Heller Industries
Mirae
Beijing Borey
Beijing Torch
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Segment by Type
Placement Equipment
Printer Equipment
Reflow Oven Equipment
Others
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications Equipment
Automotive
Medical Devices
Others
The report on the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Asia Others
Others
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipmentsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Product Scope 1
1.2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Segment by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales and Revenue by Type 2
1.2.2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Segment by Type 3
1.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Segment by Application 7
1.3.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Comparison by Application 7
1.3.2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Segment by Application 8
1.4 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10
1.4.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2017-2028) 10
1.4.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Growth Rate (2017-2028) 11
1.5 Study Objectives 12
2 SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 14
2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size by Region 14
2.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2017-2022) 15
2.2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 15
2.2.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 15
2.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028) 17
2.3.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028) 17
2.3.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 17
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 19
2.4.1 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 19
2.4.2 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 21
2.4.3 China Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 23
2.4.4 Japan Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 25
2.4.5 Asia Others Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 27
2.4.6 ROW Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 29
3 GLOBAL SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 31
3.1 Global Top Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Players by Sales (2018-2021) 31
3.2 Global Top Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Players by Revenue (2018-2021) 33
3.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Average Price by Company (2018-2021) 35
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 36
3.4.2 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 37
3.5 Players Key Products 37
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 38
3.7 Global Top Printer Equipment Players by Sales (2018-2021) 39
3.8 Global Top Printer Equipment Players by Revenue (2018-2021) 40
4 GLOBAL SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 41
4.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2017-2022) 41
4.1.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 41
4.1.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 41
4.1.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022) 43
4.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2023-2028) 43
4.2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 43
4.2.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 44
4.2.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 45
5 GLOBAL SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 46
5.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2017-2022) 46
5.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2023-2028) 47
6 NORTH AMERICA SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 49
6.1 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 49
6.2 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 50
6.3 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 51
7 EUROPE SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 53
7.1 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 53
7.2 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 53
7.3 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 55
8 CHINA SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 57
8.1 China Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 57
8.2 China Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 58
8.3 China Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 59
9 JAPAN SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 61
9.1 Japan Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 61
9.2 Japan Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 61
9.3 Japan Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 63
10 ASIA OTHERS SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 65
10.1 Asia Others Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 65
10.2 Asia Others Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 66
10.3 Asia Others Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 67
11 ROW SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 69
11.1 ROW Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company 69
11.2 ROW Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 69
11.3 ROW Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 71
12 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 73
12.1 Fuji 73
12.1.1 Fuji Company Details 73
12.1.2 Company and Business Overview 73
12.1.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 74
12.1.4 Fuji Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 74
12.2 ASM Pacific Technology 75
12.2.1 ASM Pacific Technology Company Details 75
12.2.2 Company and Business Overview 75
12.2.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 76
12.2.4 ASM Pacific Technology Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 76
12.3 Panasonic 77
12.3.1 Panasonic Company Details 77
12.3.2 Company and Business Overview 77
12.3.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 78
12.3.4 Panasonic Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 78
12.4 Yamaha Motor 79
12.4.1 Yamaha Motor Company Details 79
12.4.2 Company and Business Overview 79
12.4.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 80
12.4.4 Yamaha Motor Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 80
12.5 Koh Young 81
12.5.1 Koh Young Company Details 81
12.5.2 Company and Business Overview 81
12.5.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 81
12.5.4 Koh Young Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 82
12.6 Mycronic 82
12.6.1 Mycronic Company Details 82
12.6.2 Company and Business Overview 83
12.6.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 83
12.6.4 Mycronic Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 84
12.7 Juki 84
12.7.1 Juki Company Details 84
12.7.2 Company and Business Overview 85
12.7.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 85
12.7.4 Juki Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 86
12.8 Hanwha Precision Machinery 86
12.8.1 Hanwha Precision Machinery Company Details 86
12.8.2 Company and Business Overview 86
12.8.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 87
12.8.4 Hanwha Precision Machinery Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 88
12.9 ITW EAE 88
12.9.1 ITW EAE Company Details 88
12.9.2 Company and Business Overview 88
12.9.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 89
12.9.4 ITW EAE Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 90
12.10 Kulicke & Soffa 90
12.10.1 Kulicke & Soffa Company Details 90
12.10.2 Company and Business Overview 90
12.10.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 91
12.10.4 Kulicke & Soffa Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 92
12.11 GKG 92
12.11.1 GKG Company Details 92
12.11.2 Company and Business Overview 93
12.11.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 93
12.11.4 GKG Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 94
12.12 Viscom 94
12.12.1 Viscom Company Details 94
12.12.2 Company and Business Overview 94
12.12.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 95
12.12.4 Viscom Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 96
12.13 MIRTEC 96
12.13.1 MIRTEC Company Details 96
12.13.2 Company and Business Overview 97
12.13.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 97
12.13.4 MIRTEC Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 98
12.14 Universal Instruments 98
12.14.1 Universal Instruments Company Details 98
12.14.2 Company and Business Overview 99
12.14.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 99
12.14.4 Universal Instruments Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 100
12.15 Kurtz Ersa 100
12.15.1 Kurtz Ersa Company Details 100
12.15.2 Company and Business Overview 101
12.15.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 101
12.15.4 Kurtz Ersa Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 102
12.16 Test Research (TRI) 102
12.16.1 Test Research (TRI) Company Details 102
12.16.2 Company and Business Overview 103
12.16.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 103
12.16.4 Test Research (TRI) Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 104
12.17 Europlacer 104
12.17.1 Europlacer Company Details 104
12.17.2 Company and Business Overview 105
12.17.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 105
12.17.4 Europlacer Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 106
12.18 BTU International 106
12.18.1 BTU International Company Details 106
12.18.2 Company and Business Overview 106
12.18.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 107
12.18.4 BTU International Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 108
12.19 Parmi 108
12.19.1 Parmi Company Details 108
12.19.2 Company and Business Overview 109
12.19.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 109
12.19.4 Parmi Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 110
12.20 Saki Corporation 110
12.20.1 Saki Corporation Company Details 110
12.20.2 Company and Business Overview 111
12.20.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 111
12.20.4 Saki Corporation Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 112
12.21 Heller Industries 112
12.21.1 Heller Industries Company Details 112
12.21.2 Company and Business Overview 112
12.21.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 113
12.21.4 Heller Industries Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 113
12.22 Mirae 114
12.22.1 Mirae Company Details 114
12.22.2 Company and Business Overview 114
12.22.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 115
12.22.4 Mirae Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 115
12.23 Beijing Borey 116
12.23.1 Beijing Borey Company Details 116
12.23.2 Company and Business Overview 116
12.23.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 116
12.23.4 Beijing Borey Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 117
12.24 Beijing Torch 117
12.24.1 Beijing Torch Company Details 117
12.24.2 Company and Business Overview 118
12.24.3 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Introduction 118
12.24.4 Beijing Torch Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Business (2018-2021) 119
13 SURFACE MOUNT TECHNOLOGY (SMT) EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 120
13.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis 120
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 120
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 121
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 124
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment 125
14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 126
14.1 Marketing Channel 126
14.2 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Distributors 128
15 MARKET DYNAMICS ANALYSIS 129
15.1 Market Trends 129
15.2 Challenges 129
15.3 Market Drivers and Impact 129
15.4 Market Challenges and Impact 130
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 131
16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 133
17 APPENDIX 134
17.1 Research Methodology 134
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 134
17.1.2 Data Source 137
17.2 Author Details 140
