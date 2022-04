Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market size is estimated to be worth US$ 454.92 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 604.82 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.86% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Water Soluble Anti-Caking Agent accounting for 52.44% of the Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 326.60 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.30% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Biodegradable Fertilizer segment is altered to an 4.57 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market is estimated at US$ 118.79 million in 2021, while Europe is forecast to reach US$ 120.12 million by 2028. The proportion of the North America is 27.16% in 2021, while Europe percentage is 20.72%, and it is predicted that Europe share will reduce 19.86% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.10 % through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 5.22 % and 4.81 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer include ArrMaz, Clariant, Kao Corporation, Forbon, Emulchem, Fertibon, Dorf Ketal, PPG, and Tashkent, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a 48.11% market share of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer in 2021.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349612/anti-caking-agents-for-fertilizer

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ArrMaz

Clariant

Kao Corporation

Imerys

Forbon

Emulchem

Fertibon

Dorf Ketal

PPG

Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem

Shandong Fuyuan Fine Chemical

Tashkent

Chemipol

Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Segment by Type

Water Soluble Anti-Caking Agent

Anti-Caking Agent Paste

Anti-Caking Agent Powder

Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Segment by Application

Biodegradable Fertilizer

Nitrate Fertilizers

Others

The report on the Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER 1

1.2 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY TYPE: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 ANTI-CAKING AGENT POWDER 3

1.2.3 ANTI-CAKING AGENT PASTE 3

1.2.4 WATER SOLUBLE ANTI-CAKING AGENT 4

1.3 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 4

1.3.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION: 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 BIODEGRADABLE FERTILIZER 5

1.3.3 NITRATE FERTILIZERS 6

1.3.4 OTHERS 6

1.4 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH PROSPECTS 7

1.4.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER REVENUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 7

1.4.2 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION CAPACITY ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 9

1.5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE BY REGION 9

1.5.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 10

1.5.2 NORTH AMERICA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 11

1.5.3 EUROPE ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 11

1.5.4 CHINA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 12

1.5.5 INDIA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 13

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 15

2.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION CAPACITY MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 15

2.2 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 18

2.3 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 20

2.4 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 21

2.5 MANUFACTURERS ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION SITES, AREA SERVED, PRODUCT TYPE 22

2.6 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 23

2.6.1 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 23

2.6.2 GLOBAL 5 AND 10 LARGEST ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 24

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 25

3.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 25

3.2 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 26

3.3 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 27

3.4 NORTH AMERICA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION 27

3.4.1 NORTH AMERICA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 27

3.4.2 NORTH AMERICA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 28

3.5 EUROPE ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION 28

3.5.1 EUROPE ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 28

3.5.2 EUROPE ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 29

3.6 CHINA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 29

3.6.1 CHINA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 29

3.6.2 CHINA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 30

3.7 INDIA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 30

3.7.1 INDIA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 30

3.7.2 INDIA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 31

4 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION BY REGION 32

4.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION BY REGION 32

4.1.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION BY REGION 32

4.1.2 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION MARKET SHARE BY REGION 32

4.2 NORTH AMERICA 33

4.2.1 NORTH AMERICA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 34

4.2.2 U.S. 35

4.2.3 CANADA 35

4.3 EUROPE 36

4.3.1 EUROPE ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 36

4.3.2 GERMANY 37

4.3.3 FRANCE 38

4.3.4 U.K. 38

4.3.5 ITALY 39

4.3.6 RUSSIA 40

4.4 ASIA PACIFIC 40

4.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION BY REGION 41

4.4.2 CHINA 42

4.4.3 JAPAN 42

4.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 43

4.4.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 43

4.4.6 INDIA 44

4.5 LATIN AMERICA 44

4.5.1 LATIN AMERICA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 45

4.5.2 MEXICO 46

4.5.3 BRAZIL 46

4.5.4 ARGENTINA 47

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 48

5.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 48

5.2 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 50

5.3 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 51

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 52

6.1 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 52

6.2 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 54

6.3 GLOBAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 55

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 56

7.1 ARRMAZ 56

7.1.1 ARRMAZ CORPORATION INFORMATION 56

7.1.2 ARRMAZ OVERVIEW 57

7.1.3 ARRMAZ IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 57

7.1.4 ARRMAZ ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 58

7.2 CLARIANT 59

7.2.1 CLARIANT CORPORATION INFORMATION 59

7.2.2 CLARIANT OVERVIEW 60

7.2.3 CLARIANT IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 60

7.2.4 CLARIANT ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 61

7.3 KAO CHEMICALS 61

7.3.1 KAO CORPORATION INFORMATION 61

7.3.2 KAO CORPORATION OVERVIEW 62

7.3.3 KAO CORPORATION IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63

7.3.4 KAO CORPORATION ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 63

7.4 IMERYS 65

7.4.1 IMERYS CORPORATION INFORMATION 65

7.4.2 IMERYS OVERVIEW 65

7.4.3 IMERYS IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 66

7.4.4 IMERYS ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 66

7.5 FORBON 67

7.5.1 FORBON CORPORATION INFORMATION 67

7.5.2 FORBON OVERVIEW 68

7.5.3 FORBON IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 68

7.5.4 FORBON ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 68

7.5.5 FORBON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 69

7.6 EMULCHEM 69

7.6.1 EMULCHEM CORPORATION INFORMATION 70

7.6.2 EMULCHEM OVERVIEW 70

7.6.3 EMULCHEM IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 71

7.6.4 EMULCHEM ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 71

7.7 FERTIBON 72

7.7.1 FERTIBON CORPORATION INFORMATION 72

7.7.2 FERTIBON OVERVIEW 73

7.7.3 FERTIBON IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 74

7.7.4 FERTIBON ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 74

7.8 DORF KETAL 75

7.8.1 DORF KETAL CORPORATION INFORMATION 75

7.8.2 DORF KETAL OVERVIEW 76

7.8.3 DORF KETAL IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 76

7.8.4 DORF KETAL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 77

7.9 PPG 78

7.9.1 PPG CORPORATION INFORMATION 78

7.9.2 PPG OVERVIEW 79

7.9.3 PPG IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 79

7.9.4 PPG ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 79

7.9.5 PPG RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 81

7.10 NEELAM AQUA & SPECIALITY CHEM 81

7.10.1 NEELAM AQUA & SPECIALITY CHEM CORPORATION INFORMATION 81

7.10.2 NEELAM AQUA & SPECIALITY CHEM OVERVIEW 82

7.10.3 NEELAM AQUA & SPECIALITY CHEM IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 82

7.10.4 NEELAM AQUA & SPECIALITY CHEM ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 83

7.11 SHANDONG FUYUAN JINGXIHUAGONG 83

7.11.1 SHANDONG FUYUAN JINGXIHUAGONG CORPORATION INFORMATION 84

7.11.2 SHANDONG FUYUAN JINGXIHUAGONG OVERVIEW 84

7.11.3 SHANDONG FUYUAN JINGXIHUAGONG IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 85

7.11.4 SHANDONG FUYUAN JINGXIHUAGONG ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 85

7.12 TASHKENT 86

7.12.1 TASHKENT CORPORATION INFORMATION 86

7.12.2 TASHKENT OVERVIEW 87

7.12.3 TASHKENT IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 87

7.12.4 TASHKENT ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 88

7.13 CHEMIPOL 88

7.13.1 CHEMIPOL CORPORATION INFORMATION 88

7.13.2 CHEMIPOL OVERVIEW 89

7.13.3 CHEMIPOL IN EUROPE: ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 89

7.13.4 CHEMIPOL ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 90

7.13.5 CHEMIPOL RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 90

8 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 91

8.1 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 91

8.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 91

8.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 91

8.2 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 92

8.3 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 93

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 94

9.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 94

9.2 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER DISTRIBUTORS LIST 95

9.3 CONSUMER NEEDS/CUSTOMER PREFERENCE CHANGE 96

10 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET DYNAMICS 98

10.1 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER INDUSTRY TRENDS 98

10.2 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET DRIVERS 98

10.3 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET CHALLENGES 99

10.4 ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER MARKET RESTRAINTS 99

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 100

11.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY REGION (2023-2028) 100

11.2 NORTH AMERICA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION FORECAST (2023-2028) 101

11.3 EUROPE ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION FORECAST (2023-2028) 102

11.4 CHINA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION FORECAST (2023-2028) 103

11.5 INDIA ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER PRODUCTION FORECAST (2023-2028) 104

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 105

12.1 NORTH AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY COUNTRY 105

12.2 EUROPE MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY COUNTRY 105

12.3 ASIA PACIFIC MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY REGION 106

12.4 LATIN AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY COUNTRY 106

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 107

13.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY TYPE (2023-2028) 107

13.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY TYPE (2023-2028) 107

13.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY TYPE (2023-2028) 108

13.1.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY TYPE (2023-2028) 109

13.2 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 109

13.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 109

13.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 110

13.2.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF ANTI-CAKING AGENTS FOR FERTILIZER BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 111

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 112

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 113

15.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 113

15.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 113

15.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 114

15.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 115

15.2 DATA SOURCE 116

15.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 116

15.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 117

15.3 AUTHOR LIST 118

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349612/anti-caking-agents-for-fertilizer

