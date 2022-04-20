Global Ceramics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Ceramics market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ceramics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Ceramics market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ceramics Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ceramics market size is estimated to be worth US$ 128.33 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 160.91 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.84% during the review period.

Global Ceramics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

LIXIL Group

Kohler

Mohawk Industries

TOTO

Geberit

Roca

Kyocera Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Coorstek

Xinzhongyuan

Guangdong Dongpeng

3M Company

Villeroy & Boch

Lamosa

Cersanit

RAK Ceramics

NGK Spark

Arrow Group

Ceramtec

Iris Ceramica

Morgan Advanced Materials

Kajaria

Florim

Nabel Ceramics

SCG

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Casalgrande Padana

Jinduo

Concorde

ERIKS

Pamesa

Huida

Newpearl

Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola

Tidiy

Guangdong BODE

Monalisa

Sanfi

HEGII

Fiskars Group

Segment by Type

Ceramic Tiles

Ceramic Sanitary Ware

Advance Ceramic

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The report on the Ceramics market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ceramics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ceramics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ceramics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ceramics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ceramics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ceramics companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Ceramics Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ceramics 1

1.2 Ceramics Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Ceramic Tiles 3

1.2.3 Ceramic Sanitary Ware 3

1.2.4 Advance Ceramic 4

1.3 Ceramics Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Residential 6

1.3.3 Commercial 7

1.3.4 Industrial 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Ceramics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global Ceramics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 10

1.5.1 Global Ceramics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 11

1.5.2 North America Ceramics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.3 Europe Ceramics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

1.5.4 China Ceramics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 13

1.5.5 Japan Ceramics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 16

2.1 Global Ceramics Production by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.2 Global Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 20

2.3 Ceramics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 24

2.4 Global Ceramics Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 25

2.5 Ceramics Manufacturers Headquarter and Established Date 29

2.6 Ceramics Market Competitive Situation and Trends 30

2.6.1 Ceramics Market Concentration Rate 30

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Ceramics Players Market Share by Revenue 31

3 Production by Region 33

3.1 Global Production of Ceramics by Region (2017-2022) 33

3.2 Global Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 33

3.3 Global Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 34

3.4 North America Ceramics Production 35

3.4.1 North America Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 35

3.4.2 North America Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 35

3.5 Europe Ceramics Production 36

3.5.1 Europe Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 36

3.5.2 Europe Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 36

3.6 China Ceramics Production (2017-2022) 37

3.6.1 China Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 37

3.6.2 China Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 37

3.7 Japan Ceramics Production (2017-2022) 38

3.7.1 Japan Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 38

3.7.2 Japan Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 38

4 Ceramics Consumption by Region 39

4.1 Global Ceramics Consumption by Region 39

4.1.1 Global Ceramics Consumption by Region 39

4.1.2 Global Ceramics Consumption Market Share by Region 39

4.2 North America 41

4.2.1 North America Ceramics Consumption by Country 41

4.2.2 U.S. 43

4.2.3 Canada 43

4.3 Europe 44

4.3.1 Europe Ceramics Consumption by Country 44

4.3.2 Germany 45

4.3.3 France 46

4.3.4 U.K. 46

4.3.5 Italy 47

4.3.6 Russia 47

4.4 Asia Pacific 48

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Ceramics Consumption by Region 48

4.4.2 China 50

4.4.3 Japan 50

4.4.4 South Korea 51

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 51

4.4.6 India 52

4.5 Latin America 53

4.5.1 Latin America Ceramics Consumption by Country 53

4.5.2 Mexico 54

4.5.3 Brazil 55

5 Segment by Type 56

5.1 Global Ceramics Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 56

5.2 Global Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 57

5.3 Global Ceramics Price by Type (2017-2022) 58

6 Segment by Application 59

6.1 Global Ceramics Production Market by Application (2017-2022) 59

6.2 Global Ceramics Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 59

7 Key Companies Profiled 61

7.1 LIXIL Group 61

7.1.1 LIXIL Group Ceramics Corporation Information 61

7.1.2 LIXIL Group Ceramics Product Portfolio 61

7.1.3 LIXIL Group Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

7.1.4 LIXIL Group Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.2 Kohler 63

7.2.1 Kohler Ceramics Corporation Information 63

7.2.2 Kohler Ceramics Product Portfolio 64

7.2.3 Kohler Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

7.2.4 Kohler Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.3 Mohawk Industries 65

7.3.1 Mohawk Industries Ceramics Corporation Information 65

7.3.2 Mohawk Industries Ceramics Product Portfolio 66

7.3.3 Mohawk Industries Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.3.4 Mohawk Industries Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.4 TOTO 69

7.4.1 TOTO Ceramics Corporation Information 69

7.4.2 TOTO Ceramics Product Portfolio 70

7.4.3 TOTO Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

7.4.4 TOTO Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.5 Geberit 72

7.5.1 Geberit Ceramics Corporation Information 72

7.5.2 Geberit Ceramics Product Portfolio 72

7.5.3 Geberit Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

7.5.4 Geberit Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.6 Roca 74

7.6.1 Roca Ceramics Corporation Information 74

7.6.2 Roca Ceramics Product Portfolio 74

7.6.3 Roca Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

7.6.4 Roca Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.7 Kyocera Corporation 76

7.7.1 Kyocera Corporation Ceramics Corporation Information 76

7.7.2 Kyocera Corporation Ceramics Product Portfolio 77

7.7.3 Kyocera Corporation Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

7.7.4 Kyocera Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.8 Saint-Gobain 78

7.8.1 Saint-Gobain Ceramics Corporation Information 78

7.8.2 Saint-Gobain Ceramics Product Portfolio 78

7.8.3 Saint-Gobain Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.8.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served 79

7.9 Coorstek 80

7.9.1 Coorstek Ceramics Corporation Information 80

7.9.2 Coorstek Ceramics Product Portfolio 80

7.9.3 Coorstek Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

7.9.4 Coorstek Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.10 Xinzhongyuan 81

7.10.1 Xinzhongyuan Ceramics Corporation Information 81

7.10.2 Xinzhongyuan Ceramics Product Portfolio 82

7.10.3 Xinzhongyuan Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

7.10.4 Xinzhongyuan Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.11 Guangdong Dongpeng 83

7.11.1 Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramics Corporation Information 83

7.11.2 Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramics Product Portfolio 84

7.11.3 Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

7.11.4 Guangdong Dongpeng Main Business and Markets Served 87

7.12 3M Company 88

7.12.1 3M Company Ceramics Corporation Information 88

7.12.2 3M Company Ceramics Product Portfolio 88

7.12.3 3M Company Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

7.12.4 3M Company Main Business and Markets Served 89

7.13 Villeroy & Boch 90

7.13.1 Villeroy & Boch Ceramics Corporation Information 90

7.13.2 Villeroy & Boch Ceramics Product Portfolio 90

7.13.3 Villeroy & Boch Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

7.13.4 Villeroy & Boch Main Business and Markets Served 92

7.14 Lamosa 93

7.14.1 Lamosa Ceramics Corporation Information 93

7.14.2 Lamosa Ceramics Product Portfolio 93

7.14.3 Lamosa Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

7.14.4 Lamosa Main Business and Markets Served 94

7.15 Cersanit 94

7.15.1 Cersanit Ceramics Corporation Information 94

7.15.2 Cersanit Ceramics Product Portfolio 95

7.15.3 Cersanit Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

7.15.4 Cersanit Main Business and Markets Served 95

7.16 RAK Ceramics 96

7.16.1 RAK Ceramics Ceramics Corporation Information 96

7.16.2 RAK Ceramics Ceramics Product Portfolio 97

7.16.3 RAK Ceramics Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

7.16.4 RAK Ceramics Main Business and Markets Served 99

7.17 NGK Spark 99

7.17.1 NGK Spark Ceramics Corporation Information 99

7.17.2 NGK Spark Ceramics Product Portfolio 99

7.17.3 NGK Spark Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

7.17.4 NGK Spark Main Business and Markets Served 100

7.18 Arrow Group 101

7.18.1 Arrow Group Ceramics Corporation Information 101

7.18.2 Arrow Group Ceramics Product Portfolio 101

7.18.3 Arrow Group Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

7.18.4 Arrow Group Main Business and Markets Served 102

7.19 Ceramtec 103

7.19.1 Ceramtec Ceramics Corporation Information 103

7.19.2 Ceramtec Ceramics Product Portfolio 103

7.19.3 Ceramtec Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

7.19.4 Ceramtec Main Business and Markets Served 104

7.20 Iris Ceramica 104

7.20.1 Iris Ceramica Ceramics Corporation Information 104

7.20.2 Iris Ceramica Ceramics Product Portfolio 105

7.20.3 Iris Ceramica Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105

7.20.4 Iris Ceramica Main Business and Markets Served 106

7.21 Morgan Advanced Materials 106

7.21.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Ceramics Corporation Information 106

7.21.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Ceramics Product Portfolio 106

7.21.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

7.21.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served 107

7.22 Kajaria 107

7.22.1 Kajaria Ceramics Corporation Information 107

7.22.2 Kajaria Ceramics Product Portfolio 108

7.22.3 Kajaria Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

7.22.4 Kajaria Main Business and Markets Served 109

7.23 Florim 109

7.23.1 Florim Ceramics Corporation Information 109

7.23.2 Florim Ceramics Product Portfolio 110

7.23.3 Florim Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

7.23.4 Florim Main Business and Markets Served 111

7.24 Nabel Ceramics 111

7.24.1 Nabel Ceramics Ceramics Corporation Information 111

7.24.2 Nabel Ceramics Ceramics Product Portfolio 111

7.24.3 Nabel Ceramics Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

7.24.4 Nabel Ceramics Main Business and Markets Served 113

7.25 SCG 113

7.25.1 SCG Ceramics Corporation Information 113

7.25.2 SCG Ceramics Product Portfolio 113

7.25.3 SCG Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

7.25.4 SCG Main Business and Markets Served 114

7.26 Fortune Brands Home & Security 115

7.26.1 Fortune Brands Home & Security Ceramics Corporation Information 115

7.26.2 Fortune Brands Home & Security Ceramics Product Portfolio 115

7.26.3 Fortune Brands Home & Security Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

7.26.4 Fortune Brands Home & Security Main Business and Markets Served 117

7.27 Casalgrande Padana 118

7.27.1 Casalgrande Padana Ceramics Corporation Information 118

7.27.2 Casalgrande Padana Ceramics Product Portfolio 118

7.27.3 Casalgrande Padana Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119

7.27.4 Casalgrande Padana Main Business and Markets Served 119

7.28 Jinduo 120

7.28.1 Jinduo Ceramics Corporation Information 120

7.28.2 Jinduo Ceramics Product Portfolio 120

7.28.3 Jinduo Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

7.28.4 Jinduo Main Business and Markets Served 122

7.29 Concorde 122

7.29.1 Concorde Ceramics Corporation Information 122

7.29.2 Concorde Ceramics Product Portfolio 123

7.29.3 Concorde Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

7.29.4 Concorde Main Business and Markets Served 123

7.30 ERIKS 124

7.30.1 ERIKS Ceramics Corporation Information 124

7.30.2 ERIKS Ceramics Product Portfolio 124

7.30.3 ERIKS Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

7.30.4 ERIKS Main Business and Markets Served 125

7.31 Pamesa 125

7.31.1 Pamesa Ceramics Corporation Information 125

7.31.2 Pamesa Ceramics Product Portfolio 126

7.31.3 Pamesa Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

7.31.4 Pamesa Main Business and Markets Served 126

7.32 Huida 127

7.32.1 Huida Ceramics Corporation Information 127

7.32.2 Huida Ceramics Product Portfolio 127

7.32.3 Huida Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128

7.32.4 Huida Main Business and Markets Served 128

7.33 Newpearl 128

7.33.1 Newpearl Ceramics Corporation Information 128

7.33.2 Newpearl Ceramics Product Portfolio 128

7.33.3 Newpearl Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

7.33.4 Newpearl Main Business and Markets Served 129

7.34 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola 130

7.34.1 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola Ceramics Corporation Information 130

7.34.2 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola Ceramics Product Portfolio 130

7.34.3 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130

7.34.4 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola Main Business and Markets Served 131

7.35 Tidiy 131

7.35.1 Tidiy Ceramics Corporation Information 131

7.35.2 Tidiy Ceramics Product Portfolio 131

7.35.3 Tidiy Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132

7.35.4 Tidiy Main Business and Markets Served 132

7.36 Guangdong BODE 133

7.36.1 Guangdong BODE Ceramics Corporation Information 133

7.36.2 Guangdong BODE Ceramics Product Portfolio 133

7.36.3 Guangdong BODE Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 134

7.36.4 Guangdong BODE Main Business and Markets Served 134

7.37 Monalisa 134

7.37.1 Monalisa Ceramics Corporation Information 134

7.37.2 Monalisa Ceramics Product Portfolio 135

7.37.3 Monalisa Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

7.37.4 Monalisa Main Business and Markets Served 136

7.38 Sanfi 136

7.38.1 Sanfi Ceramics Corporation Information 136

7.38.2 Sanfi Ceramics Product Portfolio 136

7.38.3 Sanfi Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 137

7.38.4 Sanfi Main Business and Markets Served 137

7.39 HEGII 138

7.39.1 HEGII Ceramics Corporation Information 138

7.39.2 HEGII Ceramics Product Portfolio 138

7.39.3 HEGII Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141

7.39.4 HEGII Main Business and Markets Served 141

7.40 Fiskars Group 142

7.40.1 Fiskars Group Ceramics Corporation Information 142

7.40.2 Fiskars Group Ceramics Product Portfolio 142

7.40.3 Fiskars Group Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

7.40.4 Fiskars Group Main Business and Markets Served 143

8 Ceramics Manufacturing Cost Analysis 144

8.1 Ceramics Key Raw Materials Analysis 144

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 144

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 144

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 146

8.3 Ceramics Industrial Chain Analysis 147

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 148

9.1 Marketing Channel 148

9.2 Ceramics Distributors List 149

9.3 Ceramics Customers 151

10 Ceramics Market Dynamics 152

10.1 Industry Trends 152

10.2 Ceramics Market Drivers 152

10.3 Ceramics Market Challenges 153

10.4 Ceramics Market Risks 153

11 Production and Supply Forecast 154

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ceramics by Region (2023-2028) 154

11.2 North America Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 155

11.3 Europe Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 156

11.4 China Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 157

11.5 Japan Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 158

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 159

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Ceramics 159

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Ceramics by Country 159

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Ceramics by Country 160

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Ceramics by Region 160

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Ceramics by Country 160

13 Forecast by Type and by Application 161

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 161

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ceramics by Type (2023-2028) 161

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ceramics by Type (2023-2028) 162

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Ceramics by Type (2023-2028) 162

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 163

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 165

15 Methodology and Data Source 166

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 166

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 166

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 167

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 168

15.2 Data Source 169

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 169

15.2.2 Primary Sources 170

15.3 Author List 171

15.4 Disclaimer 172

