Global Organoclay Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Organoclay market size is estimated to be worth US$ 894.71 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,650.05 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.24% during 2022-2028 period.

The global main manufacturers of Organoclay include BYK, Elementis, Fenghong New Material, MI-SWACO, MTI, Tolsa, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 44.64% in terms of revenue.

The North America Organoclay market is estimated at US$ 343.07 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach US$ 367.93 million by 2028. As for the Europe Organoclay landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 115.59 million by 2028.

For product type segment, organoclay powder accounting for 92.34% of the organoclay global market in 2021 and it is projected to value us$ 1,543.14 million by 2028. For application segment, coatings/inks industry segment will hold the largest market share about 69.41% % in 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BYK

Elementis

Fenghong New Material

MI-SWACO

MTI

Tolsa

Ashapura

RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC)

Unitech Chemicals

Bentonite Performance Minerals

Qinghong New Material

Huawei Bentonite

Camp-Shinning

Laviosa

Hojun

Changan Renheng

HongYu New Material

Lithium Americas(LAC)

Organoclay Market Segment by Type

Powder

Granule

Organoclay Market Segment by Application

Coatings/Inks Industry

Oil Drilling Industry

Lubricating Grease Industry

Others

The report on the Organoclay market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Others

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

To study and analyze the global Organoclayconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Organoclaymarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organoclaymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organoclaywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Organoclaysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Organoclay companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

