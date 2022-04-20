Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions9 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Camera Module Adhesives market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Camera Module Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Camera Module Adhesives market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Camera Module Adhesives Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Camera Module Adhesives market size is estimated to be worth US$ 219.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 749.89 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 19.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, UV Curable Type accounting for 66.42% of the Camera Module Adhesives global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 517.85 million by 2029, growing at a revised 13.28% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Mobile Phone segment is altered to a 19.24 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Global Camera Module Adhesives Scope and Segment
Camera Module Adhesives market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Camera Module Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2029.
By Company
Dymax
DELO
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
NAMICS
Addison Clear Wave
ThreeBond
Ajinomoto Fine-Techno
Tex Year Industries
AVENTK
KY Chemical
Sekisui
Longain New Materials
Segment by Type
UV Curable Type
Non UV Curable Type
Segment by Application
Mobile Phone
On-board Camera
Security Camera
Laptop Tablet
AIoT Intelligent Terminal
Others
The report on the Camera Module Adhesives market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan (China)
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Other Country
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Other Country
South America
Brazil
Other Country
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Other Country
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Camera Module Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Camera Module Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Camera Module Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Camera Module Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Camera Module Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Camera Module Adhesives companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Camera Module Adhesives Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 1
1.2.2 UV Curable Type 2
1.2.3 Non UV Curable Type 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 4
1.3.2 Mobile Phone 5
1.3.3 On-board Camera 6
1.3.4 Security Camera 6
1.3.5 Laptop Tablet 7
1.3.6 AIoT Intelligent Terminal 7
1.4 Study Objectives 7
2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Production 9
2.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2029) 9
2.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 9
2.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Production by Region 10
2.3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10
2.3.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2029) 11
2.4 North America 12
2.5 Europe 13
2.6 China 14
2.7 Japan 15
2.8 South Korea 16
2.9 Taiwan (China) 17
3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 18
3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2029 18
3.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2029 19
3.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 19
3.4 Global Top Camera Module Adhesives Regions by Sales 20
3.4.1 Global Top Camera Module Adhesives Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 20
3.4.2 Global Top Camera Module Adhesives Regions by Sales (2023-2029) 21
3.5 Global Top Camera Module Adhesives Regions by Revenue 22
3.5.1 Global Top Camera Module Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 22
3.5.2 Global Top Camera Module Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2023-2029) 23
3.6 North America 24
3.7 Europe 25
3.8 Asia-Pacific 26
3.9 South America 27
3.10 Middle East & Africa 28
4 Competition by Manufacturers 29
4.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers 29
4.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers 30
4.2.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30
4.2.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Camera Module Adhesives in 2021 32
4.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers 33
4.3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33
4.3.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Camera Module Adhesives Revenue in 2021 34
4.4 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 36
4.5.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37
4.5.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 38
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 39
5 Market Size by Type 40
5.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Type 40
5.1.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 40
5.1.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2029) 40
5.1.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2029) 40
5.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Type 41
5.2.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 41
5.2.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2029) 41
5.2.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2029) 42
5.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Price by Type 42
5.3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Price by Type (2017-2022) 42
5.3.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2023-2029) 42
6 Market Size by Application 44
6.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Application 44
6.1.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 44
6.1.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2029) 44
6.1.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2029) 45
6.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Application 45
6.2.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 45
6.2.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2029) 46
6.2.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2029) 46
6.3 Global Camera Module Adhesives Price by Application 47
6.3.1 Global Camera Module Adhesives Price by Application (2017-2022) 47
6.3.2 Global Camera Module Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2023-2029) 47
7 North America 49
7.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Type 49
7.1.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2029) 49
7.1.2 North America Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 50
7.2 North America Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Application 51
7.2.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2029) 51
7.2.2 North America Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 52
7.3 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Country 54
7.3.1 North America Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2029) 54
7.3.2 North America Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 55
7.3.3 U.S. 56
7.3.4 Canada 56
8 Europe 57
8.1 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Type 57
8.1.1 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2029) 57
8.1.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 58
8.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Application 59
8.2.1 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2029) 59
8.2.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 60
8.3 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Country 61
8.3.1 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2029) 61
8.3.2 Europe Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 62
8.3.3 Germany 64
8.3.4 France 64
8.3.5 U.K. 65
8.3.6 Italy 65
9 Asia Pacific 66
9.1 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Type 66
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2029) 66
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 67
9.2 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Application 68
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2029) 68
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 69
9.3 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Region 70
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2029) 70
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Region (2017-2029) 71
9.3.3 China 73
9.3.4 Japan 73
9.3.5 South Korea 74
9.3.6 Southeast Asia 75
9.3.7 Taiwan (China) 76
10 South America 77
10.1 South America Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Type 77
10.1.1 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2029) 77
10.1.2 South America Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 78
10.2 South America Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Application 79
10.2.1 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2029) 79
10.2.2 South America Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 80
10.3 South America Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Country 81
10.3.1 South America Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2029) 81
10.3.2 South America Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 82
10.3.3 Brazil 83
11 Middle East and Africa 84
11.1 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Type 84
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2029) 84
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 85
11.2 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Application 86
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2029) 86
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 87
11.3 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Market Size by Country 89
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2029) 89
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Camera Module Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 90
11.3.3 Turkey 90
12 Corporate Profile 91
12.1 Dymax 91
12.1.1 Dymax Corporation Information 91
12.1.2 Dymax Overview 91
12.1.3 Dymax Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93
12.1.4 Dymax Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93
12.2 DELO 94
12.2.1 DELO Corporation Information 94
12.2.2 DELO Overview 95
12.2.3 DELO Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96
12.2.4 DELO Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 96
12.3 Henkel 97
12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information 97
12.3.2 Henkel Overview 97
12.3.3 Henkel Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98
12.3.4 Henkel Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98
12.4 H.B. Fuller 99
12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information 99
12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview 99
12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100
12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101
12.5 NAMICS 101
12.5.1 NAMICS Corporation Information 101
12.5.2 NAMICS Overview 102
12.5.3 NAMICS Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102
12.5.4 NAMICS Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103
12.6 Addison Clear Wave 103
12.6.1 Addison Clear Wave Corporation Information 103
12.6.2 Addison Clear Wave Overview 104
12.6.3 Addison Clear Wave Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105
12.6.4 Addison Clear Wave Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106
12.7 ThreeBond 106
12.7.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information 106
12.7.2 ThreeBond Overview 107
12.7.3 ThreeBond Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107
12.7.4 ThreeBond Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108
12.8 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno 108
12.8.1 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Corporation Information 108
12.8.2 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Overview 109
12.8.3 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109
12.8.4 Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110
12.9 Tex Year Industries 110
12.9.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information 110
12.9.2 Tex Year Industries Overview 111
12.9.3 Tex Year Industries Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111
12.9.4 Tex Year Industries Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112
12.10 AVENTK 112
12.10.1 AVENTK Corporation Information 112
12.10.2 AVENTK Overview 113
12.10.3 AVENTK Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113
12.10.4 AVENTK Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114
12.11 KY Chemical 114
12.11.1 KY Chemical Corporation Information 114
12.11.2 KY Chemical Overview 115
12.11.3 KY Chemical Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115
12.11.4 KY Chemical Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116
12.12 Sekisui 116
12.12.1 Sekisui Corporation Information 116
12.12.2 Sekisui Overview 117
12.12.3 Sekisui Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
12.12.4 Sekisui Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117
12.13 Longain New Materials 118
12.13.1 Longain New Materials Corporation Information 118
12.13.2 Longain New Materials Overview 119
12.13.3 Longain New Materials Camera Module Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119
12.13.4 Longain New Materials Camera Module Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 121
13.1 Camera Module Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis 121
13.2 Camera Module Adhesives Key Raw Materials 121
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 121
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 122
13.3 Camera Module Adhesives Sales and Marketing 123
13.3.1 Camera Module Adhesives Sales Channels 123
13.3.2 Camera Module Adhesives Distributors 124
13.4 Camera Module Adhesives Customers 126
14 Camera Module Adhesives Market Dynamics 127
14.1.1 Camera Module Adhesives Industry Trends 127
14.1.2 Camera Module Adhesives Market Drivers 127
14.1.3 Camera Module Adhesives Market Challenges 128
14.1.4 Camera Module Adhesives Market Restraints 128
15 Key Findings in the Global Camera Module Adhesives Study 129
16 Appendix 130
16.1 Research Methodology 130
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 130
16.1.2 Data Source 133
16.2 Author Details 135
16.3 Disclaimer 136
