Global Bio Polyols Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Bio Polyols market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Bio Polyols market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bio Polyols Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bio Polyols market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1.08 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1.67 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.48% during the review period.

Global Bio Polyols Scope and Segment

Bio Polyols market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

BASF

Cargill Inc

MCNS

Emery Oleochemicals

Croda

Alberdingk Boley

Jayant Agro-Organics Limited

Maskimi

Stahl

Polylabs

Xuchuan Chemical

Vertellus

NivaPol

MCPU Polymer

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

EDB Poliois Vegetais

Segment by Type

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Segment by Application

Furniture and Bedding

Construction/Insulation

Automotive

Packaging

Carpet Backing

Others

The report on the Bio Polyols market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Asia-Pacific Other

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bio Polyols consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bio Polyols market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bio Polyols manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bio Polyols with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bio Polyols submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bio Polyols companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Bio Polyols Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Global Bio Polyols Production 9

2.1 Global Bio Polyols Production (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Global Bio Polyols Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9

2.3 Global Bio Polyols Production by Region 11

2.3.1 Global Bio Polyols Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.3.2 Global Bio Polyols Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.4 North America 14

2.5 Europe 15

2.6 China 16

2.7 Asia-Pacific Other 17

3 Global Bio Polyols Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 18

3.1 Global Bio Polyols Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18

3.2 Global Bio Polyols Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.3 Global Bio Polyols Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20

3.4 Global Top Bio Polyols Regions by Sales 21

3.4.1 Global Top Bio Polyols Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 21

3.4.2 Global Top Bio Polyols Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 23

3.5 Global Top Bio Polyols Regions by Revenue 24

3.5.1 Global Top Bio Polyols Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 24

3.5.2 Global Top Bio Polyols Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 25

3.6 North America 26

3.7 Europe 27

3.8 Asia-Pacific 28

3.9 Latin America 29

3.10 Middle East & Africa 30

4 Competition by Manufacturers 32

4.1 Global Bio Polyols Sales by Manufacturers 32

4.1.1 Global Bio Polyols Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

4.1.2 Global Bio Polyols Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Bio Polyols in 2021 33

4.2 Global Bio Polyols Revenue by Manufacturers 35

4.2.1 Global Bio Polyols Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.2.2 Global Bio Polyols Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio Polyols Revenue in 2021 37

4.3 Global Bio Polyols Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 39

4.4.2 Global Bio Polyols Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40

4.5 Global Top Manufacturers Bio Polyols Headquarter Distribution 41

5 Market Size by Type 43

5.1 Global Bio Polyols Sales by Type 43

5.1.1 Global Bio Polyols Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.1.2 Global Bio Polyols Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.1.3 Global Bio Polyols Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

5.2 Global Bio Polyols Revenue by Type 44

5.2.1 Global Bio Polyols Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global Bio Polyols Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.2.3 Global Bio Polyols Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global Bio Polyols Price by Type 46

5.3.1 Global Bio Polyols Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.3.2 Global Bio Polyols Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 47

6 Market Size by Application 48

6.1 Global Bio Polyols Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48

6.2 Global Bio Polyols Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 49

7 North America 51

7.1 North America Bio Polyols Market Size by Type 51

7.2 North America Bio Polyols Market Size by Application 52

7.3 North America Bio Polyols Sales by Country 54

7.3.1 North America Bio Polyols Sales by Country (2017-2028) 54

7.3.2 North America Bio Polyols Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.3 United States 57

7.3.4 Canada 58

8 Europe 59

8.1 Europe Bio Polyols Market Size by Type 59

8.2 Europe Bio Polyols Market Size by Application 60

8.3 Europe Bio Polyols Market Size by Country 62

8.3.1 Europe Bio Polyols Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62

8.3.2 Europe Bio Polyols Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.3.3 Germany 65

8.3.4 France 66

8.3.5 U.K. 67

8.3.6 Italy 68

8.3.7 Russia 69

9 Asia Pacific 70

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio Polyols Market Size by Type 70

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio Polyols Market Size by Application 71

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio Polyols Market Size by Region 73

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio Polyols Sales by Region (2017-2028) 73

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio Polyols Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 74

9.3.3 China 76

9.3.4 Japan 77

9.3.5 South Korea 78

9.3.6 India 79

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 80

10 Latin America 81

10.1 Latin America Bio Polyols Market Size by Type 81

10.2 Latin America Bio Polyols Market Size by Application 82

10.3 Latin America Bio Polyols Market Size by Country 84

10.3.1 Latin America Bio Polyols Sales by Country (2017-2028) 84

10.3.2 Latin America Bio Polyols Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 85

10.3.3 Mexico 87

10.3.4 Brazil 88

11 Middle East and Africa 89

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Market Size by Type 89

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Market Size by Application 90

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Market Size by Country 92

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Sales by Country (2017-2028) 92

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Polyols Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 93

11.3.3 Middle East 95

11.3.4 Africa 96

12 Key Players Profiles 97

12.1 BASF Group 97

12.1.1 BASF Group Company Details 97

12.1.2 Company and Business Overview 97

12.1.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 98

12.1.4 BASF Group Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 99

12.2 Cargill Inc 99

12.2.1 Cargill Inc Company Details 99

12.2.2 Company and Business Overview 99

12.2.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 100

12.2.4 Cargill Inc Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 100

12.3 MCNS 101

12.3.1 MCNS Company Details 101

12.3.2 Company and Business Overview 101

12.3.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 102

12.3.4 MCNS Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 102

12.4 Emery Oleochemicals 103

12.4.1 Emery Oleochemicals Company Details 103

12.4.2 Company and Business Overview 103

12.4.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 104

12.4.4 Emery Oleochemicals Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 105

12.5 Croda 105

12.5.1 Croda Company Details 105

12.5.2 Company and Business Overview 106

12.5.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 106

12.5.4 Croda Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 107

12.6 Alberdingk Boley 107

12.6.1 Alberdingk Boley Company Details 107

12.6.2 Company and Business Overview 108

12.6.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 108

12.6.4 Alberdingk Boley Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 109

12.7 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited 109

12.7.1 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited Company Details 109

12.7.2 Company and Business Overview 110

12.7.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 110

12.7.4 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 111

12.8 Maskimi 111

12.8.1 Maskimi Company Details 111

12.8.2 Company and Business Overview 111

12.8.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 112

12.8.4 Maskimi Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 112

12.9 Stahl 113

12.9.1 Stahl Company Details 113

12.9.2 Company and Business Overview 113

12.9.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 113

12.9.4 Stahl Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 114

12.10 Polylabs 114

12.10.1 Polylabs Company Details 114

12.10.2 Company and Business Overview 115

12.10.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 115

12.10.4 Polylabs Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 116

12.11 Xuchuan Chemical 116

12.11.1 Xuchuan Chemical Company Details 116

12.11.2 Company and Business Overview 117

12.11.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 117

12.11.4 Xuchuan Chemical Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 118

12.12 Vertellus 118

12.12.1 Vertellus Company Details 118

12.12.2 Company and Business Overview 119

12.12.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 119

12.12.4 Vertellus Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 120

12.13 NivaPol 120

12.13.1 NivaPol Company Details 120

12.13.2 Company and Business Overview 121

12.13.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 121

12.13.4 NivaPol Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 122

12.14 MCPU Polymer 122

12.14.1 MCPU Polymer Company Details 122

12.14.2 Company and Business Overview 123

12.14.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 123

12.14.4 MCPU Polymer Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 124

12.15 GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP 124

12.15.1 GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP Company Details 124

12.15.2 Company and Business Overview 125

12.15.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 125

12.15.4 GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 126

12.16 EDB POLIOIS VEGETAIS 126

12.16.1 EDB POLIOIS VEGETAIS Company Details 126

12.16.2 Company and Business Overview 127

12.16.3 Bio Polyols Introduction 127

12.16.4 EDB POLIOIS VEGETAIS Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Bio Polyols Business (2017-2022) 128

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 129

13.1 Bio Polyols Industry Chain Analysis 129

13.2 Bio Polyols Key Raw Materials 129

13.3 Manufacturing Cost Structure 130

13.3.1 Raw Materials 130

13.3.2 Labor Cost 130

13.3.3 Manufacturing Expenses 131

13.4 Bio Polyols Sales and Marketing 131

13.4.1 Bio Polyols Sales Channels 131

13.4.2 Bio Polyols Distributors 132

14 Bio Polyols Market Dynamics 134

14.1.1 Bio Polyols Industry Trends 134

14.1.2 Bio Polyols Market Challenges 134

14.2 Market Drivers and Impact 135

14.3 Market Risks 135

15 Key Findings in the Global Bio Polyols Study 136

16 Appendix 137

16.1 Research Methodology 137

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 137

16.1.2 Data Source 140

16.2 Author Details 143

16.3 Disclaimer 143

