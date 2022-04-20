Global Float Glass Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Float Glass market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Float Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Float Glass market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The global Float Glass market was valued at USD 33590 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41110 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Float Glass include NSG Group, Xinyi Glass, Kibing-Glass, AGC, Guardian, Saint Gobain, Cardinal, Vitro (PPG), and Sisecam, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 5 largest players have a 34.72%% market share of Float Glass in 2021.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349595/float-glass

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

NSG Group

Xinyi Glass

Kibing-Glass

AGC

Guardian

Saint Gobain

Cardinal

Vitro (PPG)

Sisecam

Central Glass

China Southern Glass

China Glass Holdings

Taiwan Glass

Luoyang Glass

Jinjing Group

SYP

Fuyao Group

Qinhuangdao Yaohua

Sanxia New Material

Lihu Group

Jingniu Group

Shahe Glass Group

Float Glass Market Segment by Type

Thickness below 1mm

Thickness: 1 mm-2 mm

Thickness: 2 mm-5 mm

Thickness: Above 5mm

Float Glass Market Segment by Application

Architectural Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

The report on the Float Glass market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Float Glassconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Float Glassmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Float Glassmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Float Glasswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Float Glasssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Float Glass companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FLOAT GLASS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Float Glass 1

1.2 Float Glass Segment by Glass Thickness 1

1.2.1 Global Float Glass Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Glass Thickness: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Thickness below 1mm 3

1.2.3 Thickness: 1 mm-2 mm 3

1.2.4 Thickness: 2 mm-5 mm 4

1.2.5 Thickness: Above 5mm 4

1.3 Float Glass Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Float Glass Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Architectural Industry 7

1.3.3 Automotive Industry 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 9

1.4.1 Global Float Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.4.2 Global Float Glass Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.4.3 Global Float Glass Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11

1.5.1 Global Float Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 12

1.5.2 North America Float Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 13

1.5.3 Europe Float Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.5.4 China Float Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.5.5 Japan Float Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 15

1.5.6 Rest of Asia Float Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 15

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global Float Glass Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 19

2.3 Float Glass by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 22

2.4 Global Float Glass Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 23

2.5 Manufacturers Float Glass Headquarters Sites, Area Served 24

2.6 Float Glass Market Competitive Situation and Trends 25

2.6.1 Float Glass Market Concentration Rate 25

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Float Glass Players Market Share by Revenue 26

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 27

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 29

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Float Glass Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 29

3.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 30

3.3 Global Float Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 31

3.4 North America Float Glass Production 31

3.4.1 North America Float Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 31

3.4.2 North America Float Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 32

3.5 Europe Float Glass Production 32

3.5.1 Europe Float Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 32

3.5.2 Europe Float Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 33

3.6 China Float Glass Production (2017-2022) 33

3.6.1 China Float Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 33

3.6.2 China Float Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 34

3.7 Japan Float Glass Production (2017-2022) 34

3.7.1 Japan Float Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 34

3.7.2 Japan Float Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 35

3.8 Rest of Asia Float Glass Production (2017-2022) 35

3.8.1 Rest of Asia Float Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 35

3.8.2 Rest of Asia Float Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 36

4 FLOAT GLASS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 37

4.1 Global Float Glass Consumption by Region 37

4.1.1 Global Float Glass Consumption by Region 37

4.1.2 Global Float Glass Consumption Market Share by Region 37

4.2 North America 38

4.2.1 North America Float Glass Consumption by Country 39

4.2.2 U.S. 40

4.2.3 Canada 40

4.3 Europe 41

4.3.1 Europe Float Glass Consumption by Country 41

4.3.2 Germany 42

4.3.3 France 43

4.3.4 U.K. 43

4.3.5 Italy 44

4.3.6 Russia 44

4.4 Asia Pacific 45

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Float Glass Consumption by Region 45

4.4.2 China 46

4.4.3 Japan 47

4.4.4 South Korea 47

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 48

4.4.6 India 48

4.5 South America 49

4.5.1 South America Float Glass Consumption by Country 49

4.5.2 Brazil 50

5 SEGMENT BY GLASS THICKNESS 51

5.1 Global Float Glass Production Market Share by Glass Thickness (2017-2022) 51

5.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Glass Thickness (2017-2022) 53

5.3 Global Float Glass Price by Glass Thickness (2017-2022) 54

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 55

6.1 Global Float Glass Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 55

6.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 56

6.3 Global Float Glass Price by Application (2017-2022) 57

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 59

7.1 NSG Group 59

7.1.1 Company Profile 59

7.1.2 Product Information 60

7.1.3 Production, Price and Revenue 60

7.2 Xinyi Glass 61

7.2.1 Company Profile 61

7.2.2 Product Information 62

7.2.3 Production, Price and Revenue 62

7.3 Kibing Group 62

7.3.1 Company Profile 62

7.3.2 Product Information 63

7.3.3 Production, Price and Revenue 64

7.4 AGC 64

7.4.1 Company Profile 64

7.4.2 Product Information 65

7.4.3 Production, Price and Revenue 65

7.5 Guardian 66

7.5.1 Company Profile 66

7.5.2 Product Information 67

7.5.3 Production, Price and Revenue 67

7.6 Saint Gobain 68

7.6.1 Company Profile 68

7.6.2 Product Information 69

7.6.3 Production, Price and Revenue 69

7.7 Cardinal 70

7.7.1 Company Profile 70

7.7.2 Product Information 71

7.7.3 Production, Price and Revenue 71

7.8 VITRO(PPG) 71

7.8.1 Company Profile 71

7.8.2 Product Information 72

7.8.3 Production, Price and Revenue 73

7.9 Sisecam 73

7.9.1 Company Profile 73

7.9.2 Product Information 74

7.9.3 Production, Price and Revenue 75

7.10 Central Glass 75

7.10.1 Company Profile 75

7.10.2 Product Information 76

7.10.3 Production, Price and Revenue 77

7.11 China Southern Glass 77

7.11.1 Company Profile 77

7.11.2 Product Information 78

7.11.3 Production, Price and Revenue 78

7.12 China Glass Holdings 79

7.12.1 Company Profile 79

7.12.2 Product Information 80

7.12.3 Production, Price and Revenue 80

7.13 Taiwan Glass 80

7.13.1 Company Profile 80

7.13.2 Product Information 81

7.13.3 Production, Price and Revenue 82

7.14 Luoyang Glass 83

7.14.1 Company Profile 83

7.14.2 Product Information 84

7.14.3 Production, Price and Revenue 84

7.15 Jinjing Group 85

7.15.1 Company Profile 85

7.15.2 Product Information 86

7.15.3 Production, Price and Revenue 86

7.16 SYP 86

7.16.1 Company Profile 86

7.16.2 Product Information 88

7.16.3 Production, Price and Revenue 88

7.17 Fuyao Group 89

7.17.1 Company Profile 89

7.17.2 Product Information 90

7.17.3 Production, Price and Revenue 90

7.18 Qinhuangdao Yaohua 91

7.18.1 Company Profile 91

7.18.2 Product Information 92

7.18.3 Production, Price and Revenue 92

7.19 Sanxia New Material 93

7.19.1 Company Profile 93

7.19.2 Product Information 94

7.19.3 Production, Price and Revenue 94

7.20 Lihu Group 95

7.20.1 Company Profile 95

7.20.2 Product Information 96

7.20.3 Production, Price and Revenue 96

7.21 Jingniu Group 96

7.21.1 Company Profile 96

7.21.2 Product Information 98

7.21.3 Production, Price and Revenue 99

7.22 Shahe Glass Group 99

7.22.1 Company Profile 99

7.22.2 Product Information 100

7.22.3 Production, Price and Revenue 100

8 FLOAT GLASS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 102

8.1 Float Glass Key Raw Materials Analysis 102

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 102

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 102

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 103

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Float Glass 104

8.4 Float Glass Industrial Chain Analysis 107

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 108

9.1 Marketing Channel 108

9.2 Float Glass Distributors List 109

9.3 Float Glass Customers 111

10 FLOAT GLASS MARKET DYNAMICS 114

10.1 Float Glass Industry Trends 114

10.2 Float Glass Market Drivers 114

10.3 Float Glass Market Challenges 115

10.4 Float Glass Market Restraints 115

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 116

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Float Glass by Region (2023-2028) 116

11.2 North America Float Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 117

11.3 Europe Float Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 117

11.4 China Float Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 118

11.5 Japan Float Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 118

11.6 Rest of Asia Float Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 119

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 120

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Float Glass by Country 120

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Float Glass by Country 120

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Float Glass by Region 120

12.4 South America Forecasted Consumption of Float Glass by Country 121

13 FORECAST BY GLASS THICKNESS AND BY APPLICATION 122

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Glass Thickness (2023-2028) 122

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Float Glass by Glass Thickness (2023-2028) 122

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Float Glass by Glass Thickness (2023-2028) 123

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Float Glass by Glass Thickness (2023-2028) 123

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 124

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Float Glass by Application (2023-2028) 124

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Float Glass by Application (2023-2028) 125

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Float Glass by Application (2023-2028) 125

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 126

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 127

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 127

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 127

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 128

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 129

15.2 Data Source 130

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 130

15.2.2 Primary Sources 131

15.3 Author List 132

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349595/float-glass

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com