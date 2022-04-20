Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Au-Sn Solder Paste market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Au-Sn Solder Paste market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Au-Sn Solder Paste market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Market

The global Au-Sn Solder Paste Market size was valued at $52.52 million in 2020, and is expected to reach at $57.35 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.40% from 2021 to 2027.

Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348373/au-sn-solder-paste

By Company

Mitsubishi Materials

Indium Corporation

AIM Solder

Chengdu Apex New Materials

Guangzhou Xianyi Electronic Technology

FiTech

Segment by Type

Au80Sn20

Au78Sn22

Other

Segment by Application

Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-electronic Devices

SAW (Surface Acoustic Waves) Filter

Quartz Oscillator

Other

The report on the Au-Sn Solder Paste market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Au-Sn Solder Paste consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Au-Sn Solder Paste market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Au-Sn Solder Paste manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Au-Sn Solder Paste with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Au-Sn Solder Paste submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Au-Sn Solder Paste companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 AU-SN SOLDER PASTE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Au-Sn Solder Paste 1

1.2 Au-Sn Solder Paste Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Au80Sn20 4

1.2.3 Au78Sn22 5

1.2.4 Other 6

1.3 Au-Sn Solder Paste Segment by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 7

1.3.2 Radio Frequency Devices 9

1.3.3 Opto-electronic Devices 10

1.3.4 SAW (Surface Acoustic Waves) Filter 11

1.3.5 Quartz Oscillator 12

1.3.6 Other 13

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 14

1.4.1 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Revenue 2016-2027 14

1.4.2 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales 2016-2027 15

1.4.3 Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 16

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 17

1.5.1 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 18

1.5.2 North America Au-Sn Solder Paste Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 19

1.5.3 Europe Au-Sn Solder Paste Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 20

1.5.4 China Au-Sn Solder Paste Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 21

1.5.5 Japan Au-Sn Solder Paste Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 22

2 AU-SN SOLDER PASTE MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 23

2.1 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 23

2.2 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 25

2.3 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 27

2.4 Manufacturers Au-Sn Solder Paste Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 28

2.5 Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Competitive Situation and Trends 29

2.5.1 Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Concentration Rate 29

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 6 Largest Au-Sn Solder Paste Players Market Share by Revenue 30

2.5.3 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 31

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 33

3.1 Global Production of Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 33

3.2 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 34

3.3 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

3.4 North America Au-Sn Solder Paste Production 35

3.4.1 North America Au-Sn Solder Paste Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 35

3.4.2 North America Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 36

3.5 Europe Au-Sn Solder Paste Production 36

3.5.1 Europe Au-Sn Solder Paste Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 36

3.5.2 Europe Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 37

3.6 China Au-Sn Solder Paste Production (2016-2021) 37

3.6.1 China Au-Sn Solder Paste Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 37

3.6.2 China Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 38

3.7 Japan Au-Sn Solder Paste Production (2016-2021) 38

3.7.1 Japan Au-Sn Solder Paste Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 38

3.7.2 Japan Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 39

4 AU-SN SOLDER PASTE RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 40

4.1 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 40

4.2 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 42

4.3 North America Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Facts & Figures by Country 43

4.3.1 North America Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales by Country 43

4.3.2 U.S. 44

4.3.3 Canada 45

4.3.4 Mexico 46

4.4 Europe Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Facts & Figures by Country 46

4.4.1 Europe Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales by Country 46

4.4.2 Germany 47

4.4.3 France 48

4.4.4 U.K. 49

4.4.5 Italy 50

4.4.6 Russia 51

4.5 Asia Pacific Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Facts & Figures by Region 51

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales by Region 51

4.5.2 China 52

4.5.3 Japan 53

4.5.4 South Korea 54

4.5.5 India 55

4.5.6 Southeast Asia 56

4.6 South America Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Facts & Figures by Country 56

4.6.1 South America Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales by Country 56

4.6.2 Brazil 57

4.6.3 Argentina 58

5 AU-SN SOLDER PASTE HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 59

5.1 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 59

5.2 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 60

5.3 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Price by Type (2016-2021) 61

6 AU-SN SOLDER PASTE HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 62

6.1 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 62

6.2 Global Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 62

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 65

7.1 Mitsubishi Materials 65

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Materials Au-Sn Solder Paste Corporation Information 65

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Materials Au-Sn Solder Paste Product Portfolio 65

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Materials Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Materials Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Developments/Updates 69

7.2 Indium Corporation 69

7.2.1 Indium Corporation Au-Sn Solder Paste Corporation Information 69

7.2.2 Indium Corporation Au-Sn Solder Paste Product Portfolio 70

7.2.3 Indium Corporation Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 72

7.2.4 Indium Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.2.5 Indium Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 73

7.3 AIM Solder 73

7.3.1 AIM Solder Au-Sn Solder Paste Corporation Information 73

7.3.2 AIM Solder Au-Sn Solder Paste Product Portfolio 74

7.3.3 AIM Solder Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75

7.3.4 AIM Solder Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.3.5 AIM Solder Recent Developments/Updates 76

7.4 Chengdu Apex New Materials 76

7.4.1 Chengdu Apex New Materials Au-Sn Solder Paste Corporation Information 76

7.4.2 Chengdu Apex New Materials Au-Sn Solder Paste Product Portfolio 77

7.4.3 Chengdu Apex New Materials Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 79

7.4.4 Chengdu Apex New Materials Main Business and Markets Served 79

7.5 Guangzhou Xianyi Electronic Technology 80

7.5.1 Guangzhou Xianyi Electronic Technology Au-Sn Solder Paste Corporation Information 80

7.5.2 Guangzhou Xianyi Electronic Technology Au-Sn Solder Paste Product Portfolio 81

7.5.3 Guangzhou Xianyi Electronic Technology Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 82

7.5.4 Guangzhou Xianyi Electronic Technology Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.6 FiTech 83

7.6.1 FiTech Au-Sn Solder Paste Corporation Information 83

7.6.2 FiTech Au-Sn Solder Paste Product Portfolio 84

7.6.3 FiTech Au-Sn Solder Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 85

7.6.4 FiTech Main Business and Markets Served 86

8 AU-SN SOLDER PASTE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 1

8.1 Au-Sn Solder Paste Key Raw Materials Analysis 1

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 1

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 1

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 2

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Au-Sn Solder Paste 2

8.4 Au-Sn Solder Paste Industrial Chain Analysis 4

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 5

9.1 Marketing Channel 5

9.2 Au-Sn Solder Paste Distributors List 6

9.3 Au-Sn Solder Paste Customers 7

10 AU-SN SOLDER PASTE MARKET DYNAMICS 9

10.1 Au-Sn Solder Paste Industry Trends 9

10.2 Au-Sn Solder Paste Growth Drivers 10

10.3 Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Challenges 10

10.4 Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Restraints 11

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 12

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Au-Sn Solder Paste by Region (2022-2027) 12

11.2 North America Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 13

11.3 Europe Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 14

11.4 China Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 15

11.5 Japan Au-Sn Solder Paste Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 16

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 17

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Au-Sn Solder Paste 17

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Au-Sn Solder Paste 18

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Au-Sn Solder Paste 19

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Au-Sn Solder Paste 20

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Au-Sn Solder Paste 21

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 22

13.1 Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Estimates and Projections by Type 22

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Au-Sn Solder Paste by Type (2022-2027) 22

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Au-Sn Solder Paste by Type (2022-2027) 22

13.2 Au-Sn Solder Paste Market Estimates and Projections by Application 23

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 24

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 25

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 25

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 25

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 26

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 27

15.2 Data Source 28

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 28

15.2.2 Primary Sources 29

15.3 Author List 30

15.4 Disclaimer 30

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348373/au-sn-solder-paste

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com