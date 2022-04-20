Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market

This report focuses on global and United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Scope and Market Size

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market is segmented in regional and country level, by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

By Company

Orbotech Ltd. (KLA)

Omron Corporation

Wuhan Jingce Electronic

Nordson YESTECH

Koh Young Technology

Test Research, Inc.

Utechzone

Viscom AG

Machvision Inc.

Saki Corporation

CIMS

MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd.

JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.

Cyberoptics Corporation

ViTrox Corporation Berhad

Mycronic

Mirtec Co., Ltd.

Machine Vision Products, Inc.

Shenzhou Vision Technology (ALEADER)

Takano

Parmi Corp

ZhenHuaXing Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd.

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Segment by Type

Inline AOI Equipment

Offline AOI Equipment

Segment By Application

PCB Industry

Panel Display Industry

Others

The report on the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028 2

1.2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028 4

1.3 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.1 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028 4

1.3.2 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028 6

1.4 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 7

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 7

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 8

1.5 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Dynamics 8

1.5.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Industry Trends 8

1.5.2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Drivers 10

1.5.3 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Challenges 10

1.5.4 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Restraints 11

1.6 Study Objectives 11

1.7 Years Considered 12

2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment by Type 13

2.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Segment by Type 13

2.1.1 Inline AOI Equipment 13

2.1.2 Offline AOI Equipment 14

2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Type 14

2.2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 14

2.2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 17

2.3 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Type 18

2.3.1 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 18

2.3.2 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 21

3 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment by Application 23

3.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Segment by Application 23

3.1.1 PCB Industry 23

3.1.2 Panel Display Industry 24

3.1.3 Others 24

3.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Application 25

3.2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 25

3.2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 27

3.3 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Application 28

3.3.1 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 28

3.3.2 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 30

4 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company 31

4.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Company 31

4.1.1 Top Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021) 31

4.1.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 32

4.1.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 34

4.1.4 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 36

4.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR) 37

4.2.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022) 37

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment in 2021 38

4.2.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 38

4.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Regions 39

4.3.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region 39

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Regions 40

4.4 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Company 42

4.4.1 Top Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021) 42

4.4.2 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 42

4.4.3 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 44

5 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Region 46

5.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 46

5.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028) 46

5.2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022 46

5.2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 47

5.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028) 47

5.3.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022 47

5.3.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028 48

6 Segment in Regional Level & Country Level 49

6.1 North America 49

6.1.1 North America Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 49

6.1.2 North America Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 50

6.1.3 United States 52

6.1.4 Canada 53

6.2 Europe 54

6.2.1 Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 54

6.2.2 Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 55

6.2.3 Germany 57

6.2.4 France 58

6.2.5 UK 59

6.2.6 Russia 60

6.2.7 Italy 61

6.3 Asia Pacific 62

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 62

6.3.2 Asia Pacific Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 63

6.3.3 China 65

6.3.4 Japan 66

6.3.5 Korea 67

6.3.6 Taiwan 68

6.3.7 Southeast Asia 69

6.4 South America 70

6.4.1 South America Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 70

6.4.2 South America Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 71

6.4.3 Mexico 73

6.4.4 Brazil 74

6.4.5 Argentina 75

6.5 Middle East and Africa 76

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 76

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 77

6.5.3 Middle East 79

6.5.4 Africa 80

7 Company Profiles 81

7.1 Orbotech Ltd. (KLA) 81

7.1.1 Orbotech Ltd. (KLA) Corporation Information 81

7.1.2 Orbotech Ltd. (KLA) Description and Business Overview 81

7.1.3 Orbotech Ltd. (KLA) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

7.1.4 Orbotech Ltd. (KLA) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 82

7.2 Wuhan Jingce Electronic 83

7.2.1 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Corporation Information 83

7.2.2 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Description and Business Overview 83

7.2.3 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

7.2.4 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 84

7.3 Nordson YESTECH 84

7.3.1 Nordson YESTECH Corporation Information 84

7.3.2 Nordson YESTECH Description and Business Overview 85

7.3.3 Nordson YESTECH Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

7.3.4 Nordson YESTECH Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 86

7.4 Koh Young Technology 87

7.4.1 Koh Young Technology Corporation Information 87

7.4.2 Koh Young Technology Description and Business Overview 88

7.4.3 Koh Young Technology Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

7.4.4 Koh Young Technology Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 88

7.5 Omron Corporation 89

7.5.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information 89

7.5.2 Omron Corporation Description and Business Overview 90

7.5.3 Omron Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

7.5.4 Omron Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 91

7.6 Test Research, Inc. 91

7.6.1 Test Research, Inc. Corporation Information 91

7.6.2 Test Research, Inc. Description and Business Overview 92

7.6.3 Test Research, Inc. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

7.6.4 Test Research, Inc. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 93

7.7 Utechzone 94

7.7.1 Utechzone Corporation Information 94

7.7.2 Utechzone Description and Business Overview 94

7.7.3 Utechzone Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

7.7.4 Utechzone Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 95

7.8 Viscom AG 96

7.8.1 Viscom AG Corporation Information 96

7.8.2 Viscom AG Description and Business Overview 96

7.8.3 Viscom AG Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

7.8.4 Viscom AG Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 97

7.9 Machvision Inc. 98

7.9.1 Machvision Inc. Corporation Information 98

7.9.2 Machvision Inc. Description and Business Overview 98

7.9.3 Machvision Inc. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

7.9.4 Machvision Inc. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 99

7.10 Saki Corporation 99

7.10.1 Saki Corporation Corporation Information 99

7.10.2 Saki Corporation Description and Business Overview 100

7.10.3 Saki Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

7.10.4 Saki Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 101

7.11 CIMS 102

7.11.1 CIMS Corporation Information 102

7.11.2 CIMS Description and Business Overview 102

7.11.3 CIMS Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

7.11.4 CIMS Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 103

7.12 MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd. 103

7.12.1 MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd. Corporation Information 103

7.12.2 MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd. Description and Business Overview 104

7.12.3 MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

7.12.4 MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 105

7.13 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. 106

7.13.1 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 106

7.13.2 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview 106

7.13.3 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

7.13.4 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 107

7.14 Cyberoptics Corporation 107

7.14.1 Cyberoptics Corporation Corporation Information 107

7.14.2 Cyberoptics Corporation Description and Business Overview 108

7.14.3 Cyberoptics Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

7.14.4 Cyberoptics Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 109

7.15 ViTrox Corporation Berhad 110

7.15.1 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Corporation Information 110

7.15.2 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Description and Business Overview 111

7.15.3 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

7.15.4 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 112

7.16 Mycronic 113

7.16.1 Mycronic Corporation Information 113

7.16.2 Mycronic Description and Business Overview 113

7.16.3 Mycronic Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

7.16.4 Mycronic Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 114

7.17 Mirtec Co., Ltd. 115

7.17.1 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 115

7.17.2 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview 116

7.17.3 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

7.17.4 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 116

7.18 Machine Vision Products, Inc. 117

7.18.1 Machine Vision Products, Inc. Corporation Information 117

7.18.2 Machine Vision Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview 118

7.18.3 Machine Vision Products, Inc. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

7.18.4 Machine Vision Products, Inc. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 119

7.19 Shenzhou Vision Technology (ALEADER) 120

7.19.1 Shenzhou Vision Technology (ALEADER) Corporation Information 120

7.19.2 Shenzhou Vision Technology (ALEADER) Description and Business Overview 121

7.19.3 Shenzhou Vision Technology (ALEADER) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

7.19.4 Shenzhou Vision Technology (ALEADER) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 121

7.20 Takano 122

7.20.1 Takano Corporation Information 122

7.20.2 Takano Description and Business Overview 122

7.20.3 Takano Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

7.20.4 Takano Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 123

7.21 Parmi Corp 123

7.21.1 Parmi Corp Corporation Information 123

7.21.2 Parmi Corp Description and Business Overview 124

7.21.3 Parmi Corp Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

7.21.4 Parmi Corp Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 125

7.22 ZhenHuaXing Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd. 125

7.22.1 ZhenHuaXing Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 125

7.22.2 ZhenHuaXing Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview 126

7.22.3 ZhenHuaXing Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

7.22.4 ZhenHuaXing Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 127

7.23 GÖPEL electronic GmbH 127

7.23.1 GÖPEL electronic GmbH Corporation Information 127

7.23.2 GÖPEL electronic GmbH Description and Business Overview 128

7.23.3 GÖPEL electronic GmbH Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128

7.23.4 GÖPEL electronic GmbH Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered 129

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 131

8.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Industry Chain Analysis 131

8.2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Key Raw Materials 131

8.3 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Cost Structure 132

8.4 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales and Marketing 132

8.5 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Customers 133

9 Research Findings and Conclusion 134

10 Appendix 136

10.1 Research Methodology 136

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 136

10.1.2 Data Source 139

10.2 Author Details 142

