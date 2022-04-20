Global Rail Wheels Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Rail Wheels Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions7 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Rail Wheels market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rail Wheels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Rail Wheels market.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Interpipe
Nippon Steel corporation
Standard Steel
OMK Steel
Masteel Group
EVRAZ NTMK
ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT
Amsted Rail
Taiyuan Heavy Industry
Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)
GHH-Bonatrans
Lucchini RS
Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC)
Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels
CAF
Rail Wheel Factory
MWL
Comsteel
Rail Wheels Market Segment by Type
High Speed
Freight Wagons
Passenger Wagons
Locos
Rail Wheels Market Segment by Application
OE Market
AM Market
The report on the Rail Wheels market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
CIS Region
Sales by Region
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Others
South America
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Rail Wheelsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Rail Wheelsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Rail Wheelsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Rail Wheelswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Rail Wheelssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Rail Wheels companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Rail Wheels Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Rail Wheels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 High Speed Train Wheels 2
1.2.3 Freight Wagons Wheels 3
1.2.4 Passenger Wagons Wheels 4
1.2.5 Locos Wheels 5
1.3 Market by Application 6
1.3.1 Global Rail Wheels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Applications of Rail Wheels 6
1.4 Study Objectives 7
1.5 Years Considered 7
2 Global Rail Wheels Production 9
2.1 Global Rail Wheels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9
2.2 Global Rail Wheels Production by Region 10
2.2.1 Global Rail Wheels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10
2.2.2 Global Rail Wheels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11
2.3 North America 12
2.4 Europe 13
2.5 China 14
2.6 CIS Region 15
3 Global Rail Wheels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16
3.1 Global Rail Wheels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16
3.2 Global Rail Wheels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17
3.3 Global Rail Wheels Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 17
3.4 Global Rail Wheels Sales by Region 18
3.4.1 Global Rail Wheels Sales by Region (2017-2022) 18
3.4.2 Global Sales Rail Wheels by Region (2023-2028) 19
3.5 Global Rail Wheels Revenue by Region 20
3.5.1 Global Rail Wheels Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 20
3.5.2 Global Rail Wheels Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 20
3.6 North America 21
3.7 Europe 23
3.8 Asia-Pacific 25
3.9 South America 27
3.10 Middle East & Africa 29
4 Competition by Manufacturers 31
4.1 Global Rail Wheels Sales Market Share by Company 31
4.1.1 Global Rail Wheels Sales by Company (2019-2021) 31
4.1.2 Global Rail Wheels Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021) 31
4.2 Global Rail Wheels Revenue Market Share by Company 33
4.2.1 Global Rail Wheels Revenue by Company (2019-2021) 33
4.2.2 Global Rail Wheels Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021) 34
4.3 Global Rail Wheels Sale Price by Company 36
4.4 Manufacturers Rail Wheels (Railway Wheel) Established Time and Headquarter 36
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 37
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 37
4.5.2 Global Rail Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 38
5 Market Size by Type 39
5.1 Global Rail Wheels Sales by Type 39
5.1.1 Global Rail Wheels Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 39
5.1.2 Global Rail Wheels Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 39
5.1.3 Global Rail Wheels Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39
5.2 Global Rail Wheels Revenue by Type 41
5.2.1 Global Rail Wheels Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 41
5.2.2 Global Rail Wheels Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 41
5.2.3 Global Rail Wheels Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41
5.3 Global Rail Wheels Price by Type 42
5.3.1 Global Rail Wheels Price by Type (2017-2022) 42
5.3.2 Global Rail Wheels Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 43
6 Market Size By Application 44
6.1 Global Rail Wheels Sales By Application 44
6.1.1 Global Rail Wheels Historical Sales By Application (2017-2022) 44
6.1.2 Global Rail Wheels Forecasted Sales By Application (2023-2028) 44
6.1.3 Global Rail Wheels Sales Market Share By Application (2017-2028) 44
6.2 Global Rail Wheels Revenue By Application 45
6.2.1 Global Rail Wheels Historical Revenue By Application (2017-2022) 45
6.2.2 Global Rail Wheels Forecasted Revenue By Application (2023-2028) 46
6.2.3 Global Rail Wheels Revenue Market Share By Application (2017-2028) 46
6.3 Global Rail Wheels Price By Application 47
6.3.1 Global Rail Wheels Price By Application (2017-2022) 47
6.3.2 Global Rail Wheels Price Forecast By Application (2023-2028) 47
7 North America 49
7.1 North America Rail Wheels Sales by Country 49
7.1.1 North America Rail Wheels Sales by Country (2017-2022) 49
7.1.2 North America Rail Wheels Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 50
7.2 United States 52
7.3 Canada 53
7.4 Mexico 54
8 Europe 55
8.1 Europe Rail Wheels by Country 55
8.1.1 Europe Rail Wheels Sales by Country (2017-2022) 55
8.1.2 Europe Rail Wheels Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 56
8.2 Germany 57
8.3 France 58
8.4 UK 59
8.5 Italy 60
8.6 Russia 61
9 Asia Pacific 62
9.1 APAC Rail Wheels Sales by Region 62
9.1.1 APAC Rail Wheels Sales by Region (2017-2022) 62
9.1.2 APAC Rail Wheels Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 63
9.2 China 65
9.3 Japan 66
9.4 Korea 67
9.5 Southeast Asia 68
9.6 India 69
10 South America 70
10.1 South America Rail Wheels by Country 70
10.1.1 South America Rail Wheels Sales by Country (2017-2022) 70
10.1.2 South America Rail Wheels Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 70
10.2 Brazil 71
11 Middle East & Africa 72
11.1 Middle East & Africa Rail Wheels by Country 72
11.1.1 Middle East & Africa Rail Wheels Sales by Country (2017-2022) 72
11.1.2 Middle East & Africa Rail Wheels Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 72
11.2 Middle East 73
11.3 Africa 74
12 Corporate Profile 75
12.1 Interpipe 75
12.1.1 Company Profile 75
12.1.2 Product Introduction 76
12.1.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 77
12.1.4 Contact Information 78
12.2 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 78
12.2.1 Company Profile 78
12.2.2 Product Introduction 79
12.2.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 80
12.2.4 Contact Information 80
12.3 STAND STEEL 80
12.3.1 Company Profile 80
12.3.2 Product Introduction 81
12.3.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 82
12.3.4 Contact Information 82
12.4 OMK Steel 83
12.4.1 Company Profile 83
12.4.2 Product Introduction 84
12.4.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 84
12.4.4 Contact Information 85
12.5 Masteel 85
12.5.1 Company Profile 85
12.5.2 Product Introduction 86
12.5.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 86
12.5.4 Contact Information 87
12.6 EVRAZ NTMK 87
12.6.1 Company Profile 87
12.6.2 Product Introduction 88
12.6.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 88
12.6.4 Contact Information 88
12.7 Zhibo Lucchini 89
12.7.1 Company Profile 89
12.7.2 Product Introduction 90
12.7.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 90
12.7.4 Contact Information 90
12.8 Amsted Rail 91
12.8.1 Company Profile 91
12.8.2 Product Introduction 91
12.8.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 93
12.8.4 Contact Information 93
12.9 Taiyuan Heavy Industry 93
12.9.1 Taiyuan Heavy Industry 93
12.9.2 Product Introduction 94
12.9.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 95
12.9.4 Contact Information 95
12.10 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) 95
12.10.1 Company Profile 95
12.10.2 Product Introduction 96
12.10.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 97
12.10.4 Contact Information 97
12.11 Bonatrans 97
12.11.1 Company Profile 97
12.11.2 Product Introduction 98
12.11.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 98
12.11.4 Contact Information 99
12.12 Lucchini RS 99
12.12.1 Company Profile 99
12.12.2 Product Introduction 100
12.12.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 100
12.12.4 Contact Information 101
12.13 Datong ABC 101
12.13.1 Company Profile 101
12.13.2 Product Introduction 102
12.13.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 102
12.13.4 Contact Information 102
12.14 Xinyang Tonghe Wheels 103
12.14.1 Company Profile 103
12.14.2 Product Introduction 104
12.14.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 105
12.14.4 Contact Information 105
12.15 CAF 105
12.15.1 Company Profile 105
12.15.2 Product Introduction 106
12.15.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 106
12.15.4 Contact Information 107
12.16 Rail Wheels Factory 107
12.16.1 Company Profile 107
12.16.2 Product Introduction 108
12.16.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 109
12.16.4 Contact Information 110
12.17 MWL Brasil 110
12.17.1 Company Profile 110
12.17.2 Product Introduction 111
12.17.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 111
12.17.4 Contact Information 111
12.18 Comsteel 112
12.18.1 Company Profile 112
12.18.2 Product Introduction 112
12.18.3 Rail Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 113
12.18.4 Contact Information 113
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 114
13.1 Rail Wheels Key Raw Materials Analysis 114
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 114
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 114
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 115
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 117
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rail Wheels 118
13.4 Rail Wheels Sales and Marketing 118
13.4.1 Rail Wheels Sales Channels 118
13.4.2 Rail Wheels Customers 120
13.5 Rail Wheels Customers 120
14 Market Dynamics 122
14.1 Market Trends 122
14.2 Rail Wheels (Railway Wheel) Opportunities and Drivers 122
14.3 Rail Wheels (Railway Wheel) Market Challenges 123
14.4 Market Favorable Factors and Unfavorable Factors 123
14.5 Market Impact 123
14.6 Market Risks 124
14.7 Industry Enters Major Barriers 124
14.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 125
15 Key Findings in the Global Rail Wheels Study 126
16 Appendix 128
16.1 Research Methodology 128
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 128
16.1.2 Data Source 131
16.2 Author Describes 133
16.3 Disclaimer 134
