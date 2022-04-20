Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Transparent ABS Plastics market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transparent ABS Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Transparent ABS Plastics market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market

The global Transparent ABS Plastics market size is estimated to be worth US$ 614.08 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 890.53 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.45% during the review period. General Purpose Grade accounting for 51% of the Transparent ABS Plastics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 463.92 million by 2029.

Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Grade and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2029. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2029. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

LG Chem

Chimei Corp

Toray

Denka Company

Ineos

FCFC

Lotte Chemical

SABIC

Kingfa

Huajin Chemical

Segment by Grade

General Purpose Grade

High Impact Grade

High Rigidity Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Appliance Industry

3C Products

Toys

Medical Industry

Others

The report on the Transparent ABS Plastics market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Transparent ABS Plastics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Transparent ABS Plastics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transparent ABS Plastics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transparent ABS Plastics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Transparent ABS Plastics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Transparent ABS Plastics companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 TRANSPARENT ABS PLASTICS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transparent ABS Plastics 1

1.2 Transparent ABS Plastics Segment by Grade 1

1.2.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Grade: 2022 VS 2029 2

1.2.2 General Purpose Grade 3

1.2.3 High Impact Grade 5

1.2.4 High Rigidity Grade 6

1.3 Transparent ABS Plastics Segment by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2029 7

1.3.2 Appliance Industry 8

1.3.3 3C Products 8

1.3.4 Toys 9

1.3.5 Medical Industry 10

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 11

1.4.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 11

1.4.2 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 12

1.4.3 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 13

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 13

1.5.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2029 14

1.5.2 North America Transparent ABS Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 14

1.5.3 Europe Transparent ABS Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 15

1.5.4 Japan Transparent ABS Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 16

1.5.5 China Transparent ABS Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 17

1.5.6 South Korea Transparent ABS Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 17

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 19

2.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 19

2.2 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

2.3 Transparent ABS Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

2.4 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

2.5 Manufacturers Transparent ABS Plastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 25

2.6 Transparent ABS Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

2.6.1 Transparent ABS Plastics Market Concentration Rate 26

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Transparent ABS Plastics Players Market Share by Revenue 27

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 28

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 29

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Transparent ABS Plastics Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 29

3.2 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 30

3.3 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 31

3.4 North America Transparent ABS Plastics Production 31

3.4.1 North America Transparent ABS Plastics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 31

3.4.2 North America Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 32

3.5 Europe Transparent ABS Plastics Production 32

3.5.1 Europe Transparent ABS Plastics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 32

3.5.2 Europe Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 33

3.6 Japan Transparent ABS Plastics Production (2017-2022) 33

3.6.1 Japan Transparent ABS Plastics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 33

3.6.2 Japan Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 34

3.7 China Transparent ABS Plastics Production (2017-2022) 34

3.7.1 China Transparent ABS Plastics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 34

3.7.2 China Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 35

3.8 South Korea Transparent ABS Plastics Production (2017-2022) 35

3.8.1 South Korea Transparent ABS Plastics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 35

3.8.2 South Korea Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 36

4 TRANSPARENT ABS PLASTICS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 37

4.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Consumption by Region 37

4.1.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Consumption by Region 37

4.1.2 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Consumption Market Share by Region 37

4.2 North America 38

4.2.1 North America Transparent ABS Plastics Consumption by Country 39

4.2.2 U.S. 40

4.2.3 Canada 40

4.3 Europe 41

4.3.1 Europe Transparent ABS Plastics Consumption by Country 41

4.3.2 Germany 42

4.3.3 France 43

4.3.4 U.K. 43

4.3.5 Italy 44

4.3.6 Russia 44

4.4 Asia Pacific 45

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Transparent ABS Plastics Consumption by Region 45

4.4.2 China 46

4.4.3 Japan 47

4.4.4 South Korea 47

4.4.5 China Taiwan 48

4.4.6 Southeast Asia 48

4.4.7 India 49

4.5 South America 50

4.5.1 South America Transparent ABS Plastics Consumption by Country 50

4.5.2 Brazil 51

5 SEGMENT BY GRADE 52

5.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Production Market Share by Grade (2017-2022) 52

5.2 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Revenue Market Share by Grade (2017-2022) 53

5.3 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Price by Grade (2017-2022) 54

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 55

6.1 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 55

6.2 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 56

6.3 Global Transparent ABS Plastics Price by Application (2017-2022) 57

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 58

7.1 LG Chem 58

7.1.1 LG Chem Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 58

7.1.2 LG Chem Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 58

7.1.3 LG Chem Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

7.1.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.1.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates 62

7.2 Chimei Corp 62

7.2.1 Chimei Corp Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 62

7.2.2 Chimei Corp Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 63

7.2.3 Chimei Corp Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

7.2.4 Chimei Corp Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.3 Toray 64

7.3.1 Toray Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 64

7.3.2 Toray Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 65

7.3.3 Toray Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

7.3.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.3.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates 66

7.4 Denka Company 67

7.4.1 Denka Company Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 67

7.4.2 Denka Company Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 68

7.4.3 Denka Company Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.4.4 Denka Company Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.5 Ineos 69

7.5.1 Ineos Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 69

7.5.2 Ineos Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 69

7.5.3 Ineos Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

7.5.4 Ineos Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.5.5 Ineos Recent Developments/Updates 72

7.6 FCFC 72

7.6.1 FCFC Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 72

7.6.2 FCFC Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 73

7.6.3 FCFC Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

7.6.4 FCFC Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.7 Lotte Chemical 75

7.7.1 Lotte Chemical Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 75

7.7.2 Lotte Chemical Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 76

7.7.3 Lotte Chemical Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

7.7.4 Lotte Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.8 SABIC 77

7.8.1 SABIC Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 77

7.8.2 SABIC Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 77

7.8.3 SABIC Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.8.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served 79

7.9 Kingfa 79

7.9.1 Kingfa Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 79

7.9.2 Kingfa Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 80

7.9.3 Kingfa Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

7.9.4 Kingfa Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.10 Huajin Chemical 81

7.10.1 Huajin Chemical Transparent ABS Plastics Corporation Information 81

7.10.2 Huajin Chemical Transparent ABS Plastics Product Portfolio 81

7.10.3 Huajin Chemical Transparent ABS Plastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

7.10.4 Huajin Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 82

8 TRANSPARENT ABS PLASTICS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 83

8.1 Transparent ABS Plastics Key Raw Materials Analysis 83

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 83

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 83

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 84

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Transparent ABS Plastics 85

8.4 Transparent ABS Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis 85

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 86

9.1 Marketing Channel 86

9.2 Transparent ABS Plastics Distributors List 87

9.3 Transparent ABS Plastics Customers 88

10 TRANSPARENT ABS PLASTICS MARKET DYNAMICS 90

10.1 Transparent ABS Plastics Industry Trends 90

10.2 Transparent ABS Plastics Market Drivers 90

10.3 Transparent ABS Plastics Market Challenges 91

10.4 Transparent ABS Plastics Market Restraints 92

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 93

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Transparent ABS Plastics by Region (2023-2029) 93

11.2 China Transparent ABS Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 94

11.3 North America Transparent ABS Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 95

11.4 Europe Transparent ABS Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 96

11.5 Japan Transparent ABS Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 97

11.6 South Korea Transparent ABS Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 98

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 99

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Transparent ABS Plastics 99

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Transparent ABS Plastics by Country 99

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Transparent ABS Plastics by Country 100

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Transparent ABS Plastics by Region 100

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Transparent ABS Plastics by Country 101

13 FORECAST BY GRADE AND BY APPLICATION 102

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Grade (2023-2029) 102

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Transparent ABS Plastics by Grade (2023-2029) 102

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Transparent ABS Plastics by Grade (2023-2029) 102

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Transparent ABS Plastics by Grade (2023-2029) 103

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2029) 103

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Transparent ABS Plastics by Application (2023-2029) 103

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Transparent ABS Plastics by Application (2023-2029) 104

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Transparent ABS Plastics by Application (2023-2029) 105

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 106

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 107

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 107

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 107

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 108

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 109

15.2 Data Source 110

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 110

15.2.2 Primary Sources 111

15.3 Author List 112

15.4 Disclaimer 113

