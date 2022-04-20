Global Silicon Anode Materials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Silicon Anode Materials market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Anode Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Silicon Anode Materials market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Silicon Anode Materials market size is estimated to be worth US$ 409.71 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3,379.07 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 42.14% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, SiO/C accounting for 68.14% of the Silicon Anode Material global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2128.32 million by 2028, growing at a revised 40.60% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Automotive segment is altered to an 57.64% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The global major manufacturers of Silicon Anode Material include BTR, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Daejoo Electronic Materials, Shanshan Corporation, Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy, Posco Chemical, Showa Denko, Chengdu Guibao, and Shida Shenghua, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 93.83% market share of Silicon Anode Material in 2021.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Silicon Anode Materials capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Silicon Anode Materials by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BTR

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Daejoo Electronic Materials

Shanshan Corporation

Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy

Posco Chemical

Showa Denko

Chengdu Guibao

Shida Shenghua

Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen)

Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom)

Shenzhen XFH

iAmetal

IOPSILION

Guoxuan High-Tech

Group14

Nexeon

Silicon Anode Materials Market Segment by Type

SiO/C

Si/C

Silicon Anode Materials Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power Tools

Others

The report on the Silicon Anode Materials market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of World

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Nordic

Rest of World

Latin America

MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Silicon Anode Materialsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Silicon Anode Materialsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silicon Anode Materialsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicon Anode Materialswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicon Anode Materialssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Silicon Anode Materials companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Silicon Anode Materials Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type, 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 SiO/C 2

1.2.3 Si/C 3

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Automotive 7

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics 8

1.3.4 Power Tools 8

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production 11

2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 China 16

2.5 Japan 17

2.6 South Korea 18

3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 19

3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 21

3.4 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Sales 22

3.4.1 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 22

3.4.2 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 23

3.5 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Revenue 24

3.5.1 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 24

3.5.2 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 25

3.6 North America 26

3.7 Europe 28

3.8 Asia-Pacific 30

3.9 Rest of World 32

4 Competition by Manufacturers 34

4.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity by Manufacturers 34

4.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Manufacturers 35

4.2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 35

4.2.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 35

4.2.3 Global Top 3 Largest Manufacturers of Silicon Anode Materials in 2021 36

4.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Manufacturers 36

4.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 36

4.3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 37

4.3.3 Global Top 3 Companies by Silicon Anode Materials Revenue in 2021 37

4.4 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 38

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 39

4.5.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39

4.5.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 41

5 Market Size by Type 43

5.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Type 43

5.1.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.1.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.1.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

5.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Type 44

5.2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.2.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price by Type 46

5.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46

6 Market Size by Application 47

6.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Application 47

6.1.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 47

6.1.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

6.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Application 49

6.2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 49

6.2.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.2.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50

6.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price by Application 51

6.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 52

7 North America 53

7.1 North America Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type 53

7.2 North America Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Application 54

7.3 North America Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Country 55

7.3.1 North America Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 North America Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.3 United States 58

7.3.4 Canada 59

8 Europe 60

8.1 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type 60

8.2 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Application 61

8.3 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Country 62

8.3.1 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62

8.3.2 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.3.3 Germany 65

8.3.4 U.K. 66

8.3.5 France 67

8.3.6 Nordic 68

8.3.7 Italy 69

9 Asia Pacific 70

9.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type 70

9.2 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Application 71

9.3 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Region 72

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Region (2017-2028) 72

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 73

9.3.3 China 75

9.3.4 Japan 76

9.3.5 South Korea 77

10 Rest of World 78

10.1 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type 78

10.2 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Application 79

10.3 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Country 80

10.3.1 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028) 80

10.3.2 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 81

10.3.3 Latin America 83

10.3.4 MEA 84

11 Corporate Profile 85

11.1 BTR 85

11.1.1 BTR Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 85

11.1.2 BTR Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 86

11.1.3 BTR Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 86

11.1.4 BTR Main Business and Markets Served 86

11.1.5 BTR Recent Developments/Updates 87

11.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical 88

11.2.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 88

11.2.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 89

11.2.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 90

11.2.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 90

11.2.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments/Updates 90

11.3 Daejoo Electronic Materials 91

11.3.1 Daejoo Electronic Materials Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 91

11.3.2 Daejoo Electronic Materials Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 92

11.3.3 Daejoo Electronic Materials Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 94

11.3.4 Daejoo Electronic Materials Main Business and Markets Served 94

11.3.5 Daejoo Electronic Materials Recent Developments/Updates 94

11.4 Shanshan Corporation 95

11.4.1 Shanshan Corporation Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 95

11.4.2 Shanshan Corporation Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 96

11.4.3 Shanshan Corporation Silicon Anode Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 98

11.4.4 Shanshan Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 98

11.4.5 Shanshan Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 99

11.5 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy 101

11.5.1 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy Anode Materials for Li-ion Battery Corporation Information 101

11.5.2 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy Anode Materials for Li-ion Battery Product Portfolio 101

11.5.3 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy Anode Materials for Li-ion Battery Shipment, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 102

11.5.4 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy Main Business and Markets Served 102

11.6 Posco Chemical 103

11.6.1 Posco Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 103

11.6.2 Posco Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 103

11.6.3 Posco Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 104

11.6.4 Posco Chemical Recent Developments/Updates 105

11.7 Showa Denko 107

11.7.1 Showa Denko Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 107

11.7.2 Showa Denko Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 107

11.7.3 Showa Denko Main Business and Markets Served 109

11.7.4 Showa Denko Recent Developments/Updates 110

11.8 Shida Shenghua 111

11.8.1 Shida Shenghua Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 111

11.8.2 Shida Shenghua Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 111

11.8.3 Shida Shenghua Main Business and Markets Served 112

11.9 Chengdu Guibao 112

11.9.1 Chengdu Guibao Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 112

11.9.2 Chengdu Guibao Main Business and Markets Served 113

11.9.3 Chengdu Guibao Recent Developments/Updates 113

11.10 Shenzhen XFH 114

11.10.1 Shenzhen XFH Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 114

11.10.2 Shenzhen XFH Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 114

11.10.3 Shenzhen XFH Main Business and Markets Served 115

11.11 iAmetal 116

11.11.1 iAmetal Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 116

11.11.2 iAmetal Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 116

11.11.3 iAmetal Main Business and Markets Served 118

11.12 IOPSILION 119

11.12.1 IOPSILION Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 119

11.12.2 IOPSILION Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 119

11.12.3 IOPSILION Main Business and Markets Served 121

11.13 Guoxuan High-Tech 121

11.13.1 Guoxuan High-Tech Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 121

11.13.2 Guoxuan High-Tech Main Business and Markets Served 122

11.13.3 Guoxuan High-Tech Recent Developments/Updates 122

11.14 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) 123

11.14.1 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 123

11.14.2 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 123

11.14.3 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) Main Business and Markets Served 124

11.14.4 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) Recent Developments/Updates 125

11.15 Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom) 125

11.15.1 Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom) Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 125

11.15.2 Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom) Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 126

11.15.3 Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom) Main Business and Markets Served 127

11.16 Group14 127

11.16.1 Group14 Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 127

11.16.2 Group14 Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 128

11.16.3 Group14 Main Business and Markets Served 129

11.16.4 Group14 Recent Developments/Updates 129

11.17 Nexeon 130

11.17.1 Nexeon Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 130

11.17.2 Nexeon Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 131

11.17.3 Nexeon Main Business and Markets Served 132

11.17.4 Nexeon Recent Developments/Updates 132

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 134

12.1 Silicon Anode Materials Industry Chain Analysis 134

12.2 Silicon Anode Materials Key Raw Materials 135

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 135

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 135

12.3 Silicon Anode Materials Production Mode & Process 136

12.4 Silicon Anode Materials Sales and Marketing 136

12.4.1 Silicon Anode Materials Sales Channels 136

12.4.2 Silicon Anode Materials Distributors 137

12.5 Silicon Anode Materials Customers 137

13 Silicon Anode Materials Market Dynamics 138

13.1.1 Silicon Anode Materials Industry Trends 138

13.1.2 Silicon Anode Materials Market Drivers 138

13.1.3 Silicon Anode Materials Market Challenges and Restraints 139

14 Key Findings in the Global Silicon Anode Materials Study 140

15 Appendix 141

15.1 Research Methodology 141

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 141

15.1.2 Data Source 144

15.2 Author Details 147

15.3 Disclaimer 147

