Global Silicon Anode Materials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Silicon Anode Materials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions9 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Silicon Anode Materials market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Anode Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Silicon Anode Materials market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Silicon Anode Materials market size is estimated to be worth US$ 409.71 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3,379.07 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 42.14% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, SiO/C accounting for 68.14% of the Silicon Anode Material global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2128.32 million by 2028, growing at a revised 40.60% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Automotive segment is altered to an 57.64% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
The global major manufacturers of Silicon Anode Material include BTR, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Daejoo Electronic Materials, Shanshan Corporation, Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy, Posco Chemical, Showa Denko, Chengdu Guibao, and Shida Shenghua, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 93.83% market share of Silicon Anode Material in 2021.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Silicon Anode Materials capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Silicon Anode Materials by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348925/silicon-anode-materials
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
BTR
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Daejoo Electronic Materials
Shanshan Corporation
Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy
Posco Chemical
Showa Denko
Chengdu Guibao
Shida Shenghua
Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen)
Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom)
Shenzhen XFH
iAmetal
IOPSILION
Guoxuan High-Tech
Group14
Nexeon
Silicon Anode Materials Market Segment by Type
SiO/C
Si/C
Silicon Anode Materials Market Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Power Tools
Others
The report on the Silicon Anode Materials market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of World
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Nordic
Rest of World
Latin America
MEA
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Silicon Anode Materialsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Silicon Anode Materialsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Silicon Anode Materialsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Silicon Anode Materialswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Silicon Anode Materialssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Silicon Anode Materials companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Silicon Anode Materials Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type, 2022 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 SiO/C 2
1.2.3 Si/C 3
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Automotive 7
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics 8
1.3.4 Power Tools 8
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production 11
2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11
2.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11
2.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production by Region 13
2.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13
2.3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14
2.4 China 16
2.5 Japan 17
2.6 South Korea 18
3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 19
3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19
3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20
3.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 21
3.4 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Sales 22
3.4.1 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 22
3.4.2 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 23
3.5 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Revenue 24
3.5.1 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 24
3.5.2 Global Top Silicon Anode Materials Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 25
3.6 North America 26
3.7 Europe 28
3.8 Asia-Pacific 30
3.9 Rest of World 32
4 Competition by Manufacturers 34
4.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity by Manufacturers 34
4.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Manufacturers 35
4.2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 35
4.2.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 35
4.2.3 Global Top 3 Largest Manufacturers of Silicon Anode Materials in 2021 36
4.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Manufacturers 36
4.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 36
4.3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 37
4.3.3 Global Top 3 Companies by Silicon Anode Materials Revenue in 2021 37
4.4 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 38
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 39
4.5.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39
4.5.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 41
5 Market Size by Type 43
5.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Type 43
5.1.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43
5.1.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43
5.1.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43
5.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Type 44
5.2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44
5.2.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45
5.2.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45
5.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price by Type 46
5.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price by Type (2017-2022) 46
5.3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46
6 Market Size by Application 47
6.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Application 47
6.1.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 47
6.1.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 47
6.1.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48
6.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Application 49
6.2.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 49
6.2.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50
6.2.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50
6.3 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price by Application 51
6.3.1 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price by Application (2017-2022) 51
6.3.2 Global Silicon Anode Materials Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 52
7 North America 53
7.1 North America Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type 53
7.2 North America Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Application 54
7.3 North America Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Country 55
7.3.1 North America Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55
7.3.2 North America Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56
7.3.3 United States 58
7.3.4 Canada 59
8 Europe 60
8.1 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type 60
8.2 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Application 61
8.3 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Country 62
8.3.1 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62
8.3.2 Europe Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63
8.3.3 Germany 65
8.3.4 U.K. 66
8.3.5 France 67
8.3.6 Nordic 68
8.3.7 Italy 69
9 Asia Pacific 70
9.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type 70
9.2 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Application 71
9.3 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Region 72
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Region (2017-2028) 72
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 73
9.3.3 China 75
9.3.4 Japan 76
9.3.5 South Korea 77
10 Rest of World 78
10.1 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Type 78
10.2 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Application 79
10.3 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Market Size by Country 80
10.3.1 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028) 80
10.3.2 Rest of World Silicon Anode Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 81
10.3.3 Latin America 83
10.3.4 MEA 84
11 Corporate Profile 85
11.1 BTR 85
11.1.1 BTR Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 85
11.1.2 BTR Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 86
11.1.3 BTR Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 86
11.1.4 BTR Main Business and Markets Served 86
11.1.5 BTR Recent Developments/Updates 87
11.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical 88
11.2.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 88
11.2.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 89
11.2.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 90
11.2.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 90
11.2.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments/Updates 90
11.3 Daejoo Electronic Materials 91
11.3.1 Daejoo Electronic Materials Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 91
11.3.2 Daejoo Electronic Materials Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 92
11.3.3 Daejoo Electronic Materials Silicon Anode Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 94
11.3.4 Daejoo Electronic Materials Main Business and Markets Served 94
11.3.5 Daejoo Electronic Materials Recent Developments/Updates 94
11.4 Shanshan Corporation 95
11.4.1 Shanshan Corporation Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 95
11.4.2 Shanshan Corporation Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 96
11.4.3 Shanshan Corporation Silicon Anode Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 98
11.4.4 Shanshan Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 98
11.4.5 Shanshan Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 99
11.5 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy 101
11.5.1 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy Anode Materials for Li-ion Battery Corporation Information 101
11.5.2 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy Anode Materials for Li-ion Battery Product Portfolio 101
11.5.3 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy Anode Materials for Li-ion Battery Shipment, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 102
11.5.4 Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy Main Business and Markets Served 102
11.6 Posco Chemical 103
11.6.1 Posco Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 103
11.6.2 Posco Chemical Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 103
11.6.3 Posco Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 104
11.6.4 Posco Chemical Recent Developments/Updates 105
11.7 Showa Denko 107
11.7.1 Showa Denko Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 107
11.7.2 Showa Denko Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 107
11.7.3 Showa Denko Main Business and Markets Served 109
11.7.4 Showa Denko Recent Developments/Updates 110
11.8 Shida Shenghua 111
11.8.1 Shida Shenghua Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 111
11.8.2 Shida Shenghua Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 111
11.8.3 Shida Shenghua Main Business and Markets Served 112
11.9 Chengdu Guibao 112
11.9.1 Chengdu Guibao Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 112
11.9.2 Chengdu Guibao Main Business and Markets Served 113
11.9.3 Chengdu Guibao Recent Developments/Updates 113
11.10 Shenzhen XFH 114
11.10.1 Shenzhen XFH Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 114
11.10.2 Shenzhen XFH Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 114
11.10.3 Shenzhen XFH Main Business and Markets Served 115
11.11 iAmetal 116
11.11.1 iAmetal Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 116
11.11.2 iAmetal Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 116
11.11.3 iAmetal Main Business and Markets Served 118
11.12 IOPSILION 119
11.12.1 IOPSILION Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 119
11.12.2 IOPSILION Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 119
11.12.3 IOPSILION Main Business and Markets Served 121
11.13 Guoxuan High-Tech 121
11.13.1 Guoxuan High-Tech Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 121
11.13.2 Guoxuan High-Tech Main Business and Markets Served 122
11.13.3 Guoxuan High-Tech Recent Developments/Updates 122
11.14 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) 123
11.14.1 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 123
11.14.2 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 123
11.14.3 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) Main Business and Markets Served 124
11.14.4 Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen) Recent Developments/Updates 125
11.15 Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom) 125
11.15.1 Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom) Silicon Anode Materials CorporationInformation 125
11.15.2 Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom) Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 126
11.15.3 Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom) Main Business and Markets Served 127
11.16 Group14 127
11.16.1 Group14 Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 127
11.16.2 Group14 Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 128
11.16.3 Group14 Main Business and Markets Served 129
11.16.4 Group14 Recent Developments/Updates 129
11.17 Nexeon 130
11.17.1 Nexeon Silicon Anode Materials Corporation Information 130
11.17.2 Nexeon Silicon Anode Materials Product Portfolio 131
11.17.3 Nexeon Main Business and Markets Served 132
11.17.4 Nexeon Recent Developments/Updates 132
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 134
12.1 Silicon Anode Materials Industry Chain Analysis 134
12.2 Silicon Anode Materials Key Raw Materials 135
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 135
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 135
12.3 Silicon Anode Materials Production Mode & Process 136
12.4 Silicon Anode Materials Sales and Marketing 136
12.4.1 Silicon Anode Materials Sales Channels 136
12.4.2 Silicon Anode Materials Distributors 137
12.5 Silicon Anode Materials Customers 137
13 Silicon Anode Materials Market Dynamics 138
13.1.1 Silicon Anode Materials Industry Trends 138
13.1.2 Silicon Anode Materials Market Drivers 138
13.1.3 Silicon Anode Materials Market Challenges and Restraints 139
14 Key Findings in the Global Silicon Anode Materials Study 140
15 Appendix 141
15.1 Research Methodology 141
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 141
15.1.2 Data Source 144
15.2 Author Details 147
15.3 Disclaimer 147
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348925/silicon-anode-materials
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com