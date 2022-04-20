Global SOFC and SOEC Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global SOFC and SOEC market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SOFC and SOEC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global SOFC and SOEC market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global SOFC and SOEC market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1245.50 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6561.26 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 31.91% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Planar accounting for 82.83% of the SOFC and SOEC global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 5771.38 million by 2028, growing at a revised 33.03% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Stationary segment is altered to 31.17 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China SOFC and SOEC market size was US$ 59.09 million in 2021, while the US and Europe SOFC and SOEC were US$ 375.36 million and US$ 136.49 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 36.62% in 2021, while China and Europe are 5.76% and 13.31% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 16.01% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 54.45 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 27.87%, 35.84%, and 33.40 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe SOFC and SOEC landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 52.72 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 35.23 % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of SOFC and SOEC include Bloom Energy, Aisin Seiki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, SOLIDpower, Ceres, Convion, Special Power Sources (SPS), Redox Power Systems, and Sunfire GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 89.69% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the SOFC and SOEC production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of SOFC and SOEC by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bloom Energy

Aisin Seiki

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Ceres

SOLIDpower

Convion

Special Power Sources (SPS)

Redox Power Systems

Sunfire GmbH

Fiaxel

ZTEK Corporation

Elcogen

OxEon Energy

SOFC and SOEC Market Segment by Type

Planar

Tubular

Others

SOFC and SOEC Market Segment by Application

Stationary

Transportation

Portable & Military

The report on the SOFC and SOEC market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global SOFC and SOECconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of SOFC and SOECmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SOFC and SOECmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SOFC and SOECwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of SOFC and SOECsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> SOFC and SOEC companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 SOFC and SOEC Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Planar 4

1.2.3 Tubular 4

1.2.4 Others 5

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Stationary 8

1.3.3 Transportation 8

1.3.4 Portable & Military 9

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global SOFC and SOEC Production 11

2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 North America 16

2.5 Europe 17

2.6 China 18

2.7 Japan 19

3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20

3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22

3.4 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Region 24

3.4.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.4.2 Global Sales SOFC and SOEC by Region (2023-2028) 25

3.5 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Region 26

3.5.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27

3.6 North America 28

3.7 Europe 29

3.8 Asia-Pacific 30

3.9 South America 31

3.10 Middle East & Africa 32

4 Competition by Manufacturers 33

4.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Manufacturers 33

4.1.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.1.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Manufacturers 34

4.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SOFC and SOEC Revenue in 2021 36

4.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 37

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 37

4.4.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 38

4.4.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 41

5 Market Size by Type 43

5.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type 43

5.1.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.1.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.1.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

5.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Type 44

5.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Type 46

5.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46

6 Market Size by Application 47

6.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application 47

6.1.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 47

6.1.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 47

6.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Application 49

6.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 49

6.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 49

6.2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

6.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Application 51

6.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 51

7 North America 52

7.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type 52

7.1.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type (2017-2028) 52

7.2 North America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application 53

7.2.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application (2017-2028) 53

7.3 North America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country 54

7.3.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country (2017-2028) 54

7.3.2 North America SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.3 United States 57

7.3.4 Canada 58

7.3.5 Mexico 59

8 Europe 60

8.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type 60

8.1.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type (2017-2028) 60

8.2 Europe SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application 61

8.2.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application (2017-2028) 61

8.3 Europe SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Country 62

8.3.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62

8.3.2 Europe SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.3.3 Germany 65

8.3.4 France 66

8.3.5 U.K. 67

8.3.6 Italy 68

8.3.7 Russia 69

9 Asia Pacific 70

9.1 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type 70

9.2 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application 71

9.3 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Region 72

9.3.1 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Sales by Region (2017-2028) 72

9.3.2 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 73

9.3.3 China 75

9.3.4 Japan 75

9.3.5 South Korea 76

9.3.6 India 77

9.3.7 Australia 77

9.3.8 Southeast Asia 78

10 South America 79

10.1 South America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type 79

10.2 South America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application 80

10.3 South America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Country 81

10.3.1 South America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country (2017-2028) 81

10.3.2 South America SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 82

10.3.3 Brazil 83

11 Middle East and Africa 84

11.1 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type 84

11.2 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application 85

11.3 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Country 86

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country (2017-2028) 86

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 87

11.3.3 Middle East 89

11.3.4 Africa 90

12 Corporate Profile 91

12.1 Bloom Energy 91

12.1.1 Bloom Energy Corporation Information 91

12.1.2 Bloom Energy Overview 91

12.1.3 Bloom Energy SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

12.1.4 Bloom Energy SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92

12.1.5 Bloom Energy Recent Developments 93

12.2 Aisin Seiki 93

12.2.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information 93

12.2.2 Aisin Seiki Overview 94

12.2.3 Aisin Seiki SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

12.2.4 Aisin Seiki SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 94

12.2.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments 95

12.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 95

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information 95

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Overview 96

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 97

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Developments 97

12.4 Ceres 98

12.4.1 Ceres Corporation Information 98

12.4.2 Ceres Overview 98

12.4.3 Ceres SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

12.4.4 Ceres SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99

12.4.5 Ceres Recent Developments 99

12.5 SOLIDpower 100

12.5.1 SOLIDpower Corporation Information 100

12.5.2 SOLIDpower Overview 100

12.5.3 SOLIDpower SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

12.5.4 SOLIDpower SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101

12.5.5 SOLIDpower Recent Developments 102

12.6 Convion 102

12.6.1 Convion Corporation Information 102

12.6.2 Convion Overview 103

12.6.3 Convion SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

12.6.4 Convion SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103

12.6.5 Convion Recent Developments 104

12.7 Special Power Sources (SPS) 104

12.7.1 Special Power Sources (SPS) Corporation Information 104

12.7.2 Special Power Sources (SPS) Overview 105

12.7.3 Special Power Sources (SPS) SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105

12.7.4 Special Power Sources (SPS) SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106

12.7.5 Special Power Sources (SPS) Recent Developments 106

12.8 Redox Power Systems 107

12.8.1 Redox Power Systems Corporation Information 107

12.8.2 Redox Power Systems Overview 107

12.8.3 Redox Power Systems SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

12.8.4 Redox Power Systems SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108

12.8.5 Redox Power Systems Recent Developments 109

12.9 Sunfire GmbH 109

12.9.1 Sunfire GmbH Corporation Information 109

12.9.2 Sunfire GmbH Overview 110

12.9.3 Sunfire GmbH SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

12.9.4 Sunfire GmbH SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110

12.9.5 Sunfire GmbH Recent Developments 111

12.10 Fiaxel 112

12.10.1 Fiaxel Corporation Information 112

12.10.2 Fiaxel Overview 112

12.10.3 Fiaxel SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113

12.10.4 Fiaxel SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 113

12.10.5 Fiaxel Recent Developments 114

12.11 ZTEK Corporation 114

12.11.1 ZTEK Corporation Corporation Information 114

12.11.2 ZTEK Corporation Overview 115

12.11.3 ZTEK Corporation SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

12.11.4 ZTEK Corporation SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

12.11.5 ZTEK Corporation Recent Developments 116

12.12 Elcogen 116

12.12.1 Elcogen Corporation Information 116

12.12.2 Elcogen Overview 117

12.12.3 Elcogen SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.12.4 Elcogen SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118

12.12.5 Elcogen Recent Developments 118

12.13 OxEon Energy 119

12.13.1 OxEon Energy Corporation Information 119

12.13.2 OxEon Energy Overview 119

12.13.3 OxEon Energy SOFC and SOEC Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.13.4 OxEon Energy SOFC and SOEC Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120

12.13.5 OxEon Energy Recent Developments 122

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 123

13.1 SOFC and SOEC Industry Chain Analysis 123

13.2 SOFC and SOEC Key Raw Materials 123

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 123

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 124

13.3 SOFC and SOEC Production Mode & Process 124

13.4 SOFC and SOEC Sales and Marketing 125

13.4.1 SOFC and SOEC Sales Channels 125

13.4.2 SOFC and SOEC Distributors 125

13.5 SOFC and SOEC Customers 126

14 SOFC and SOEC Market Dynamics 128

14.1.1 SOFC and SOEC Industry Trends 128

14.1.2 SOFC and SOEC Market Drivers 128

14.1.3 SOFC and SOEC Market Challenges 129

14.1.4 SOFC and SOEC Market Restraints 129

15 Key Findings in the Global SOFC and SOEC Study 130

16 Appendix 131

16.1 Research Methodology 131

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 131

16.1.2 Data Source 134

16.2 Author Details 137

16.3 Disclaimer 137

