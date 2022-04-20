Global Teledentistry Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Teledentistry market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Teledentistry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Teledentistry market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Teledentistry market size was value at US$ 425.26 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 2076.37 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.37% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main companies of Teledentistry include SmileDirecClub, Philips, TeleDentists, MouthWatch, LLC, Denteractive Solutions, Patterson Companies, Inc., Virtudent, Dentulu, and Byte, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 59.23% in terms of revenue.

The North America Teledentistry market size was US$ 331.92 million in 2021, while China was US$ 17.17 million. The proportion of the China was 4.04% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 6.87% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 35.19 % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Teledentistry landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 83.19 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 31.29 % and 24.46 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, Asynchronous accounting for 70.20% of the Teledentistry global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1210.34 million by 2028, growing at a revised 22.10% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Orthodontics segment is altered to 23.37 % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 66.70% in 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

SmileDirecClub

Byte

Align Technology

Candid

Philips

Aspen Dental

Patterson Companies, Inc.

TeleDentists

Denteractive Solutions

MouthWatch

e-DENTECH

Virtudent

Dentulu

Teledentistry Market Segment by Type

Synchronous

Asynchronous

Others

Teledentistry Market Segment by Application

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Others

The report on the Teledentistry market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Teledentistryconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Teledentistrymarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Teledentistrymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Teledentistrywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Teledentistrysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Teledentistry companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF TELEDENTISTRY 1

1.1 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1.1 TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCT SCOPE 1

1.1.2 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET STATUS AND OUTLOOK 1

1.2 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY REGION 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2028) 4

1.4 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 4

1.5 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE FORECAST BY REGION (2023-2028) 5

1.6 KEY REGIONS TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.1 NORTH AMERICA TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.2 EUROPE TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 8

1.6.3 ASIA-PACIFIC TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 8

1.6.4 SOUTH AMERICA TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 9

1.6.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 10

2 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 11

2.1 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.2 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 13

2.3 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 13

2.4 SYNCHRONOUS 14

2.5 ASYNCHRONOUS 14

2.6 OTHERS 15

3 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 16

3.1 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 16

3.2 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 17

3.3 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 18

3.4 ORTHODONTICS 18

3.5 PERIODONTICS 19

3.6 OTHERS 20

4 TELEDENTISTRY COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 21

4.1 GLOBAL TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY PLAYERS (2019-2022) 21

4.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN TELEDENTISTRY AS OF 2021) 22

4.3 DATE OF ESTABLISHED 23

4.4 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS TELEDENTISTRY HEADQUARTERS AND AREA SERVED 24

4.5 KEY PLAYERS TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCT SOLUTION AND SERVICE 25

4.6 COMPETITIVE STATUS 25

4.6.1 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 25

4.6.2 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 27

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 28

5.1 SMILEDIRECCLUB 28

5.1.1 SMILEDIRECCLUB PROFILE 28

5.1.2 SMILEDIRECCLUB MAIN BUSINESS 28

5.1.3 SMILEDIRECCLUB TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 28

5.1.4 SMILEDIRECCLUB TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 29

5.2 BYTE 30

5.2.1 BYTE PROFILE 30

5.2.2 BYTE MAIN BUSINESS 30

5.2.3 BYTE TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 30

5.2.4 BYTE TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 31

5.3 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 31

5.3.1 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY PROFILE 31

5.3.2 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY MAIN BUSINESS 32

5.3.3 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 32

5.3.4 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 33

5.4 CANDID 33

5.4.1 CANDID PROFILE 33

5.4.2 CANDID MAIN BUSINESS 33

5.4.3 CANDID TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 34

5.4.4 CANDID TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 34

5.5 PHILIPS 34

5.5.1 PHILIPS PROFILE 34

5.5.2 PHILIPS MAIN BUSINESS 35

5.5.3 PHILIPS TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 35

5.5.4 PHILIPS TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 36

5.6 ASPEN DENTAL 36

5.6.1 ASPEN DENTAL PROFILE 36

5.6.2 ASPEN DENTAL MAIN BUSINESS 37

5.6.3 ASPEN DENTAL TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 37

5.6.4 ASPEN DENTAL TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 37

5.7 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. 38

5.7.1 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. PROFILE 38

5.7.2 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. MAIN BUSINESS 38

5.7.3 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 38

5.7.4 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 39

5.8 TELEDENTISTS 39

5.8.1 TELEDENTISTS PROFILE 39

5.8.2 TELEDENTISTS MAIN BUSINESS 40

5.8.3 TELEDENTISTS TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 40

5.8.4 TELEDENTISTS TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 41

5.9 DENTERACTIVE SOLUTIONS 42

5.9.1 DENTERACTIVE SOLUTIONS PROFILE 42

5.9.2 DENTERACTIVE SOLUTIONS MAIN BUSINESS 42

5.9.3 DENTERACTIVE SOLUTIONS TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 42

5.9.4 DENTERACTIVE SOLUTIONS TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 43

5.10 MOUTHWATCH, LLC 44

5.10.1 MOUTHWATCH, LLC PROFILE 44

5.10.2 MOUTHWATCH, LLC MAIN BUSINESS 44

5.10.3 MOUTHWATCH, LLC TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 44

5.10.4 MOUTHWATCH, LLC TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 45

5.11 E-DENTECH 45

5.11.1 E-DENTECH PROFILE 45

5.11.2 E-DENTECH MAIN BUSINESS 46

5.11.3 E-DENTECH TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 46

5.11.4 E-DENTECH TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 47

5.12 VIRTUDENT 47

5.12.1 VIRTUDENT PROFILE 47

5.12.2 VIRTUDENT MAIN BUSINESS 48

5.12.3 VIRTUDENT TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 48

5.12.4 VIRTUDENT TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 49

5.13 DENTULU 49

5.13.1 DENTULU PROFILE 49

5.13.2 DENTULU MAIN BUSINESS 50

5.13.3 DENTULU TELEDENTISTRY PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 50

5.13.4 DENTULU TELEDENTISTRY REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2019-2022) 51

6 NORTH AMERICA 52

6.1 NORTH AMERICA TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 52

6.2 UNITED STATES 53

6.3 CANADA 54

6.4 MEXICO 55

7 EUROPE 56

7.1 EUROPE TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 56

7.2 GERMANY 57

7.3 FRANCE 58

7.4 U.K. 59

7.5 ITALY 60

7.6 RUSSIA 61

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 62

8.1 ASIA-PACIFIC TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2028) 62

8.2 CHINA 64

8.3 JAPAN 65

8.4 SOUTH KOREA 66

8.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 67

8.6 INDIA 68

8.7 AUSTRALIA 69

9 SOUTH AMERICA 70

9.1 SOUTH AMERICA TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 70

9.2 BRAZIL 71

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 72

10.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 72

10.2 MIDDLE EAST 73

10.3 AFRICA 74

11 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET DYNAMICS 75

11.1 TELEDENTISTRY INDUSTRY TRENDS 75

11.2 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET DRIVERS 75

11.3 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET CHALLENGES 76

11.4 TELEDENTISTRY MARKET RESTRAINTS 76

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 77

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 78

13.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 78

13.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 78

13.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 78

13.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 80

13.2 DATA SOURCE 81

13.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 81

13.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 82

13.3 AUTHOR LIST 83

13.4 DISCLAIMER 84

