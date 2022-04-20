Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market.

Summary

The research report studies the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market size is projected to reach US$ 3296 million by 2028, from US$ 1804 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.81% during 2022-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348929/therapeutic-drug-monitoring

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Roche

Danaher

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

Bühlmann Laboratories

Randox Laboratories

Sekisui Medical

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segment by Type

Blood Test

Urine Test

Saliva Test

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segment by Application

Hospital Labs

Independent Clinical Laboratories

Others

The report on the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoringconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Therapeutic Drug Monitoringmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Therapeutic Drug Monitoringmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Therapeutic Drug Monitoringwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Therapeutic Drug Monitoringsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Therapeutic Drug Monitoring companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING 1

1.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 4

1.4 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 4

1.5 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 5

1.6 Key Regions Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 7

1.6.1 North America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 7

1.6.2 Europe Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 8

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 9

1.6.4 South America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 10

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size (2017-2028) 11

1.7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue by Drugs Class 2017-2022 11

1.8 Times TDM Test of Drugs Every Year 14

2 THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 16

2.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 16

2.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 18

2.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 18

2.4 Blood Test 19

2.5 Urine Test 20

2.6 Saliva Test 21

3 THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 23

3.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 23

3.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 25

3.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 25

3.4 Hospital Labs 26

3.5 Independent Clinical Laboratories 27

4 THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 28

4.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Players (2020-2022) 28

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring as of 2021) 29

4.3 Founded Date of Key Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Players 30

4.4 Global Top Players Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Headquarters and Area Served 30

4.5 Competitive Status 31

4.5.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Concentration Rate 31

4.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

4.6 Big ICL in US, Europe, Japan and China 34

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 37

5.1 Roche 37

5.1.1 Roche Profile 37

5.1.2 Roche Main Business 37

5.1.3 Roche Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 38

5.1.4 Roche Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 40

5.1.5 Roche Recent Developments 40

5.2 Danaher 41

5.2.1 Danaher Profile 41

5.2.2 Danaher Main Business 42

5.2.3 Danaher Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 43

5.2.4 Danaher Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 44

5.2.5 Danaher Recent Developments 44

5.3 Abbott 45

5.3.1 Abbott Profile 45

5.3.2 Abbott Main Business 46

5.3.3 Abbott Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 46

5.3.4 Abbott Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 48

5.3.5 Abbott Recent Developments 48

5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific 49

5.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile 49

5.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business 50

5.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 50

5.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 51

5.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments 51

5.5 Siemens Healthineers 52

5.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile 52

5.5.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business 53

5.5.3 Siemens Healthineers Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 53

5.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 55

5.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments 56

5.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories 57

5.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile 57

5.6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Main Business 57

5.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 58

5.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 59

5.7 BioMerieux 60

5.7.1 BioMerieux Profile 60

5.7.2 BioMerieux Main Business 60

5.7.3 BioMerieux Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 61

5.7.4 BioMerieux Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 62

5.8 Bühlmann Laboratories 62

5.8.1 Bühlmann Laboratories Profile 62

5.8.2 Bühlmann Laboratories Main Business 63

5.8.3 Bühlmann Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 63

5.8.4 Bühlmann Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 64

5.9 Randox Laboratories 65

5.9.1 Randox Laboratories Profile 65

5.9.2 Randox Laboratories Main Business 65

5.9.3 Randox Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 66

5.9.4 Randox Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 67

5.10 Sekisui Medical 67

5.10.1 Sekisui Medical Profile 67

5.10.2 Sekisui Medical Main Business 68

5.10.3 Sekisui Medical Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Products, Services and Solutions 68

5.10.4 Sekisui Medical Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue (US$ Million) & (2020-2022) 70

5.10.5 Sekisui Medical Recent Developments 70

6 NORTH AMERICA 71

6.1 North America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 71

6.2 United States 72

6.3 Canada 73

6.4 Mexico 73

7 EUROPE 74

7.1 Europe Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 74

7.2 Germany 76

7.3 France 76

7.4 U.K. 77

7.5 Italy 78

7.6 Russia 78

7.7 Rest of Europe 79

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 80

8.1 Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 80

8.2 China 82

8.3 Japan 83

8.4 South Korea 84

8.5 Southeast Asia 85

8.6 India 86

8.7 Australia 87

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 88

9 SOUTH AMERICA 89

9.1 South America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 89

9.2 Brazil 90

9.3 Rest of South America 91

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 92

10.1 Middle East & Africa Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Country 92

10.2 Middle East 93

10.3 Africa 94

11 THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING MARKET DYNAMICS 95

11.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry Trends 95

11.2 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Drivers 96

11.3 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Challenges 97

11.4 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Restraints 97

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 98

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 100

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 100

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 101

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 102

13.2 Data Source 103

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 103

13.2.2 Primary Sources 104

13.3 Author List 106

13.4 Disclaimer 106

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348929/therapeutic-drug-monitoring

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com