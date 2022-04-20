Global Vascular Closure Devices Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Vascular Closure Devices Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions8 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Vascular Closure Devices market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vascular Closure Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Vascular Closure Devices market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vascular Closure Devices market size was value at US$ 1,036.88 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 1,735.13 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global main manufacturers of Vascular Closure Devices include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cordis, Morrris Innovative, Teleflex Incorporated, and etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share approximately 93.94% in terms of revenue.
The North America Vascular Closure Devices market size was US$ 461.17 million in 2021, while China was about US$ 124.15 million. The proportion of the China was 11.97% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 19.66% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 15.83% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Vascular Closure Devices landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 80.72 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 6.57% and 6.44% respectively for the next 6-year period.
Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, 8F accounting for 20.86% of the Vascular Closure Devices global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 376.87 million by 2028, growing at a revised 8.32% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Interventional Procedures segment is altered to an 7.81% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 89.60% in 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Abbott Laboratories
Terumo Corporation
Cordis
Teleflex Incorporated
Morrris Innovative
Vascular Closure Devices Market Segment by Type
5F
6F
7F
8F
9F
10F
11F
12F
13F
14F
15F
16F
17F
18F
19F
20F
21F
Others
Vascular Closure Devices Market Segment by Application
Angiography Surgery
Interventional Procedures
The report on the Vascular Closure Devices market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Vascular Closure Devicesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Vascular Closure Devicesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Vascular Closure Devicesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Vascular Closure Deviceswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Vascular Closure Devicessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Vascular Closure Devices companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1
1.2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 4
1.2.1 5F 4
1.2.2 6F 4
1.2.3 7F 5
1.2.4 8F 6
1.2.5 9F 7
1.2.6 10F 8
1.2.7 11F 9
1.2.8 12F 10
1.2.9 13F 11
1.2.10 14F 12
1.2.11 15F 13
1.2.12 16F 14
1.2.13 17F 15
1.2.14 18F 16
1.2.15 19F 17
1.2.16 20F 18
1.2.17 21F 19
1.2.18 OTHERS 20
1.3 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 21
1.3.1 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 21
1.3.2 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 23
1.3.3 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 26
1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 29
1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 29
1.4.2 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 32
1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 35
1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 38
1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 41
2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 45
2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES (2019-2022) 45
2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES REVENUE (2019-2022) 46
2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES PRICE (2019-2022) 46
2.4 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HEADQUARTERS, SALES AREA 47
2.5 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 47
2.5.1 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2019-2022) 47
2.5.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 5 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES REVENUE IN 2021 48
2.6 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES AS OF 2021) 48
2.7 ESTABLISHED DATE OF KEY VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MANUFACTURERS 49
2.8 KEY MANUFACTURERS VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES PRODUCT OFFERED 50
2.9 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 50
3 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 52
3.1 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 52
3.2 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 52
3.2.1 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 52
3.2.2 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 53
3.2.3 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 54
3.3 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 54
3.3.1 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 54
3.3.2 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 55
3.3.3 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2023-2028) 55
4 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES BY APPLICATION 56
4.1 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 56
4.1.1 ANGIOGRAPHY SURGERY 56
4.1.2 INTERVENTIONAL PROCEDURES 57
4.2 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 58
4.2.1 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 59
4.2.2 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 60
4.2.3 GLOBAL VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 61
4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 63
4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 63
4.3.2 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 64
4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 64
4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 65
4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 66
5 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES BY COUNTRY 68
5.1 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 68
5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 68
5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 68
5.2 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 69
5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 69
5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 69
6 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES BY COUNTRY 70
6.1 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 70
6.1.1 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 70
6.1.2 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 70
6.2 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 71
6.2.1 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 71
6.2.2 EUROPE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 72
7 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES BY REGION 73
7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 73
7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 73
7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 73
7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 74
7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 74
7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 75
8 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES BY COUNTRY 77
8.1 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 77
8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 77
8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 77
8.2 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 78
8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 78
8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 78
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES BY COUNTRY 80
9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 80
9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 80
9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 80
9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 81
9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 81
9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 82
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES BUSINESS 83
10.1 ABBOTT LABORATORIES 83
10.1.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 83
10.1.2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 84
10.1.3 ABBOTT LABORATORIES VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES (K UNITS), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (USD/UNIT) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2019-2022) 84
10.1.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 85
10.2 TERUMO CORPORATION 85
10.2.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 85
10.2.2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 86
10.2.3 TERUMO CORPORATION VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES (K UNITS), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (USD/UNIT) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2019-2022) 86
10.2.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 87
10.3 CORDIS 87
10.3.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 87
10.3.2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 88
10.3.3 CORDIS VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES (K UNITS), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (USD/UNIT) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2019-2022) 89
10.3.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 89
10.4 TELEFLEX INCORPORATED 89
10.4.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 89
10.4.2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 90
10.4.3 TELEFLEX INCORPORATED VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES (K UNITS), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (USD/UNIT) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2019-2022) 90
10.4.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 91
10.5 MORRRIS INNOVATIVE 91
10.5.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 91
10.5.2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 92
10.5.3 MORRRIS INNOVATIVE VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES SALES (K UNITS), REVENUE (MILLION USD), PRICE (USD/UNIT) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2019-2022) 93
10.5.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 93
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 94
11.1 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES KEY RAW MATERIALS 94
11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 94
11.1.2 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 94
11.2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 94
11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 95
11.2.2 LABOR COST 95
11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 95
11.3 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 96
11.4 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET DYNAMICS 96
11.4.1 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES INDUSTRY TRENDS 96
11.4.2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET DRIVERS 97
11.4.3 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES MARKET CHALLENGES 97
11.4.4 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 97
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 99
12.1 SALES CHANNEL 99
12.2 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES DISTRIBUTORS 100
12.3 VASCULAR CLOSURE DEVICES DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 101
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 102
14 APPENDIX 103
14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 103
14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 103
14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 106
14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 109
14.3 DISCLAIMER 109
