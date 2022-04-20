Global Vascular Closure Devices Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Vascular Closure Devices market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vascular Closure Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Vascular Closure Devices market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vascular Closure Devices market size was value at US$ 1,036.88 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 1,735.13 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of Vascular Closure Devices include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cordis, Morrris Innovative, Teleflex Incorporated, and etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share approximately 93.94% in terms of revenue.

The North America Vascular Closure Devices market size was US$ 461.17 million in 2021, while China was about US$ 124.15 million. The proportion of the China was 11.97% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 19.66% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 15.83% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Vascular Closure Devices landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 80.72 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 6.57% and 6.44% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, 8F accounting for 20.86% of the Vascular Closure Devices global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 376.87 million by 2028, growing at a revised 8.32% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Interventional Procedures segment is altered to an 7.81% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 89.60% in 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Cordis

Teleflex Incorporated

Morrris Innovative

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segment by Type

5F

6F

7F

8F

9F

10F

11F

12F

13F

14F

15F

16F

17F

18F

19F

20F

21F

Others

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segment by Application

Angiography Surgery

Interventional Procedures

The report on the Vascular Closure Devices market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

