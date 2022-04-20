Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Veterinary Clinics Services market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Veterinary Clinics Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Veterinary Clinics Services market.

Summary

The research report studies the Veterinary Clinics Services market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Veterinary Clinics Services market size was value at US$ 8374.17 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 15149.42 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Mars

CVS Group

MedVet

Petco

New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group

PetIQ, Inc.

PetVet Care Centers

Vetco

Aiken Veterinary Clinic

Dehart Veterinary Services

Leading Edge Veterinary Services

Pol Veterinary

Brookhollow Vet Clinic

Veterinary Clinics Services Market Segment by Type

Preventative Care and Wellness Exams

Surgical Services

Dental Care

Others

Veterinary Clinics Services Market Segment by Application

Small Animals

Large Animals

The report on the Veterinary Clinics Services market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Veterinary Clinics Servicesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Veterinary Clinics Servicesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Veterinary Clinics Servicesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Veterinary Clinics Serviceswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Veterinary Clinics Servicessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Veterinary Clinics Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES 1

1.1 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1.1 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCT SCOPE 1

1.1.2 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET STATUS AND OUTLOOK 1

1.2 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY REGION 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2028) 4

1.4 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 4

1.5 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE FORECAST BY REGION (2023-2028) 5

1.6 KEY REGIONS VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.1 NORTH AMERICA VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.2 EUROPE VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 8

1.6.3 ASIA-PACIFIC VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 9

1.6.4 SOUTH AMERICA VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 10

1.6.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 11

2 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 12

2.1 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.2 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 14

2.3 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 14

2.4 PREVENTATIVE CARE AND WELLNESS EXAMS 15

2.5 SURGICAL SERVICES 16

2.6 DENTAL CARE 16

2.7 OTHERS 17

3 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 19

3.1 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19

3.2 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 20

3.3 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 21

3.4 SMALL ANIMALS 21

3.5 LARGE ANIMALS 22

4 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 24

4.1 GLOBAL VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY PLAYERS (2017-2022) 24

4.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES AS OF 2021) 25

4.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES HEADQUARTERS 26

4.4 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES AREA SERVED 27

4.5 KEY PLAYERS VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCT SOLUTION AND SERVICE 27

4.6 COMPETITIVE STATUS 28

4.6.1 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 28

4.6.2 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 30

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 31

5.1 MARS 31

5.1.1 MARS PROFILE 31

5.1.2 MARSMAIN BUSINESS 31

5.1.3 MARS VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 32

5.1.4 MARS VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 36

5.2 CVS GROUP 37

5.2.1 CVS GROUP PROFILE 37

5.2.2 CVS GROUPMAIN BUSINESS 37

5.2.3 CVS GROUP VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 37

5.2.4 CVS GROUP VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 38

5.3 MEDVET 38

5.3.1 MEDVET PROFILE 38

5.3.2 MEDVETMAIN BUSINESS 38

5.3.3 MEDVET VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 39

5.3.4 MEDVET VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 42

5.4 PETCO 42

5.4.1 PETCO PROFILE 42

5.4.2 PETCOMAIN BUSINESS 42

5.4.3 PETCO VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 43

5.4.4 PETCO VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 44

5.5 NEW RUIPENG PET HEALTHCARE GROUP 44

5.5.1 NEW RUIPENG PET HEALTHCARE GROUP PROFILE 44

5.5.2 NEW RUIPENG PET HEALTHCARE GROUP MAIN BUSINESS 44

5.5.3 NEW RUIPENG PET HEALTHCARE GROUP VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 45

5.5.4 NEW RUIPENG PET HEALTHCARE GROUP VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 45

5.6 PETIQ, INC. 46

5.6.1 PETIQ, INC. PROFILE 46

5.6.2 PETIQ, INC. MAIN BUSINESS 46

5.6.3 PETIQ, INC. VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 47

5.6.4 PETIQ, INC. VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 49

5.7 PETVET CARE CENTERS 49

5.7.1 PETVET CARE CENTERS PROFILE 49

5.7.2 PETVET CARE CENTERS MAIN BUSINESS 49

5.7.3 PETVET CARE CENTERS VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 50

5.7.4 PETVET CARE CENTERS VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 50

5.8 VETCO 50

5.8.1 VETCO PROFILE 50

5.8.2 VETCO MAIN BUSINESS 51

5.8.3 VETCO VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 51

5.8.4 VETCO VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 51

5.9 AIKEN VETERINARY CLINIC 51

5.9.1 AIKEN VETERINARY CLINIC PROFILE 51

5.9.2 AIKEN VETERINARY CLINIC MAIN BUSINESS 52

5.9.3 AIKEN VETERINARY CLINIC VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 52

5.9.4 AIKEN VETERINARY CLINIC VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 53

5.10 DEHART VETERINARY SERVICES 53

5.10.1 DEHART VETERINARY SERVICES PROFILE 53

5.10.2 DEHART VETERINARY SERVICES MAIN BUSINESS 53

5.10.3 DEHART VETERINARY SERVICES VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 54

5.10.4 DEHART VETERINARY SERVICES VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 54

5.11 LEADING EDGE VETERINARY SERVICES 54

5.11.1 LEADING EDGE VETERINARY SERVICES PROFILE 54

5.11.2 LEADING EDGE VETERINARY SERVICES MAIN BUSINESS 55

5.11.3 LEADING EDGE VETERINARY SERVICES VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 55

5.11.4 LEADING EDGE VETERINARY SERVICES VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 55

5.12 POL VETERINARY 56

5.12.1 POL VETERINARY PROFILE 56

5.12.2 POL VETERINARY MAIN BUSINESS 56

5.12.3 POL VETERINARY VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 56

5.12.4 POL VETERINARY VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 57

5.13 BROOKHOLLOW VET CLINIC 57

5.13.1 BROOKHOLLOW VET CLINIC PROFILE 57

5.13.2 BROOKHOLLOW VET CLINIC MAIN BUSINESS 57

5.13.3 BROOKHOLLOW VET CLINIC VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS 58

5.13.4 BROOKHOLLOW VET CLINIC VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES REVENUE (US$ MILLION) & (2017-2022) 58

6 NORTH AMERICA 59

6.1 NORTH AMERICA VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 59

6.2 UNITED STATES 61

6.3 CANADA 62

6.4 MEXICO 63

7 EUROPE 64

7.1 EUROPE VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 64

7.2 GERMANY 65

7.3 FRANCE 66

7.4 U.K. 67

7.5 ITALY 68

7.6 RUSSIA 69

7.7 REST OF EUROPE 70

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 71

8.1 ASIA-PACIFIC VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2028) 71

8.2 CHINA 73

8.3 JAPAN 74

8.4 SOUTH KOREA 75

8.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 76

8.6 INDIA 77

8.7 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 78

9 SOUTH AMERICA 79

9.1 SOUTH AMERICA VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 79

9.2 BRAZIL 80

9.3 ARGENTINA 81

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 82

10.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 82

10.2 GCC COUNTRIES 83

10.3 SOUTH AFRICA 84

10.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 85

11 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET DYNAMICS 86

11.1 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES INDUSTRY TRENDS 86

11.2 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET DRIVERS 86

11.3 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET CHALLENGES 87

11.4 VETERINARY CLINICS SERVICES MARKET RESTRAINTS 87

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 88

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 89

13.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 89

13.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 89

13.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 89

13.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 91

13.2 DATA SOURCE 92

13.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 92

13.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 93

13.3 AUTHOR LIST 94

13.4 DISCLAIMER 95

