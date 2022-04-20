Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Aliphatic Isocyanates market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Aliphatic Isocyanates market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3433.92 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4933.77 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, HDI accounting for 57.28% of the Aliphatic Isocyanates global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2702.75 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.56% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Coatings segment is altered to a 6.21% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Aliphatic Isocyanates capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Aliphatic Isocyanates by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Covestro

Evonik

Vencorex

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Type

HDI

IPDI

H12MDI

Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Application

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Other

The report on the Aliphatic Isocyanates market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Aliphatic Isocyanatesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Aliphatic Isocyanatesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aliphatic Isocyanatesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aliphatic Isocyanateswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Aliphatic Isocyanatessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Aliphatic Isocyanates companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 HDI 3

1.2.3 IPDI 4

1.2.4 H12MDI 5

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Coatings 7

1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants 8

1.3.4 Elastomers 9

1.4 Years Considered 10

2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production 11

2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production by Region 12

2.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 13

2.4 North America 15

2.5 Europe 15

2.6 China 16

2.7 Japan 17

3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 18

3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18

3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20

3.4 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Sales 21

3.4.1 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 21

3.4.2 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 22

3.5 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Revenue 23

3.5.1 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 23

3.5.2 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 24

3.6 North America 25

3.7 Europe 26

3.8 Asia-Pacific 27

3.9 Latin America 28

3.10 Middle East & Africa 29

4 Competition by Manufacturers 30

4.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production Capacity by Manufacturers 30

4.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Manufacturers 31

4.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Aliphatic Isocyanates in 2021 32

4.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Manufacturers 33

4.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.3.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue in 2021 34

4.4 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 36

4.5.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37

4.5.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 37

5 Market Size by Type 39

5.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type 39

5.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 39

5.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 39

5.1.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39

5.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Type 40

5.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 40

5.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 41

5.2.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

5.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Type 42

5.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42

6 Market Size by Application 43

6.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application 43

6.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 43

6.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 43

6.1.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

6.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application 45

6.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 45

6.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 45

6.2.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45

6.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Application 46

6.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Application (2017-2022) 46

6.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 47

7 North America 48

7.1 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 48

7.2 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 49

7.3 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country 50

7.3.1 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50

7.3.2 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51

7.3.3 U.S. 52

7.3.4 Canada 52

8 Europe 53

8.1 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 53

8.2 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 54

8.3 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Country 55

8.3.1 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

8.3.2 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

8.3.3 Germany 57

8.3.4 U.K. 58

8.3.5 France 58

8.3.6 Russia 59

8.3.7 Italy 59

9 Asia Pacific 60

9.1 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 60

9.2 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 61

9.3 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Region 62

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Region (2017-2028) 62

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 63

9.3.3 China 65

9.3.4 Japan 65

9.3.5 South Korea 66

9.3.6 India 66

9.3.7 Australia 67

9.3.8 China Taiwan 67

9.3.9 Southeast Asia 68

10 Latin America 69

10.1 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 69

10.2 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 70

10.3 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Country 71

10.3.1 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2017-2028) 71

10.3.2 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 72

10.3.3 Mexico 73

10.3.4 Brazil 74

10.3.5 Argentina 74

11 Middle East and Africa 75

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 75

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 76

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Region 77

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Region (2017-2028) 77

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 78

11.3.3 GCC Countries 80

11.3.4 Turkey 80

11.3.5 Africa 81

12 Corporate Profile 82

12.1 Covestro 82

12.1.1 Covestro Corporation Information 82

12.1.2 Covestro Overview 82

12.1.3 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

12.1.4 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 83

12.1.5 Covestro Recent Developments 85

12.2 Evonik 85

12.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information 86

12.2.2 Evonik Overview 86

12.2.3 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

12.2.4 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 87

12.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments 88

12.3 Vencorex 89

12.3.1 Vencorex Corporation Information 89

12.3.2 Vencorex Overview 89

12.3.3 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

12.3.4 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 90

12.4 BASF 92

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information 93

12.4.2 BASF Overview 93

12.4.3 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

12.4.4 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 94

12.4.5 BASF Recent Developments 95

12.5 Asahi Kasei 96

12.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information 96

12.5.2 Asahi Kasei Overview 96

12.5.3 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

12.5.4 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 97

12.5.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments 98

12.6 Tosoh 100

12.6.1 Tosoh Corporation Information 100

12.6.2 Tosoh Overview 100

12.6.3 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

12.6.4 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 101

12.6.5 Tosoh Recent Developments 102

12.7 Wanhua Chemical 103

12.7.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information 103

12.7.2 Wanhua Chemical Overview 103

12.7.3 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

12.7.4 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 104

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 106

13.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Industry Chain Analysis 106

13.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Key Raw Materials 106

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 106

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 107

13.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Production Mode & Process 107

13.4 Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales and Marketing 108

13.4.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Channels 108

13.4.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Distributors 110

13.5 Aliphatic Isocyanates Customers 111

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 113

14.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Industry Trends 113

14.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Growth Drivers 114

14.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Challenges 120

14.4 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Restraints 121

15 Key Findings in the Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Study 123

16 Appendix 124

16.1 Research Methodology 124

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 124

16.1.2 Data Source 127

16.2 Author Details 129

