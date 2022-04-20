Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions7 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Aliphatic Isocyanates market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Aliphatic Isocyanates market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3433.92 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4933.77 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, HDI accounting for 57.28% of the Aliphatic Isocyanates global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2702.75 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.56% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Coatings segment is altered to a 6.21% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Aliphatic Isocyanates capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Aliphatic Isocyanates by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348165/aliphatic-isocyanates
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Covestro
Evonik
Vencorex
BASF
Asahi Kasei
Tosoh
Wanhua Chemical
Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Type
HDI
IPDI
H12MDI
Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Application
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Elastomers
Other
The report on the Aliphatic Isocyanates market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Aliphatic Isocyanatesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Aliphatic Isocyanatesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Aliphatic Isocyanatesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Aliphatic Isocyanateswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Aliphatic Isocyanatessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Aliphatic Isocyanates companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 HDI 3
1.2.3 IPDI 4
1.2.4 H12MDI 5
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Coatings 7
1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants 8
1.3.4 Elastomers 9
1.4 Years Considered 10
2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production 11
2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11
2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11
2.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production by Region 12
2.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 12
2.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 13
2.4 North America 15
2.5 Europe 15
2.6 China 16
2.7 Japan 17
3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 18
3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18
3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19
3.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20
3.4 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Sales 21
3.4.1 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 21
3.4.2 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 22
3.5 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Revenue 23
3.5.1 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 23
3.5.2 Global Top Aliphatic Isocyanates Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 24
3.6 North America 25
3.7 Europe 26
3.8 Asia-Pacific 27
3.9 Latin America 28
3.10 Middle East & Africa 29
4 Competition by Manufacturers 30
4.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production Capacity by Manufacturers 30
4.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Manufacturers 31
4.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
4.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Aliphatic Isocyanates in 2021 32
4.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Manufacturers 33
4.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33
4.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.3.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue in 2021 34
4.4 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 36
4.5.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37
4.5.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 37
5 Market Size by Type 39
5.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Type 39
5.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 39
5.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 39
5.1.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39
5.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Type 40
5.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 40
5.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 41
5.2.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41
5.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Type 42
5.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Type (2017-2022) 42
5.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42
6 Market Size by Application 43
6.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Application 43
6.1.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 43
6.1.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 43
6.1.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43
6.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Application 45
6.2.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 45
6.2.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 45
6.2.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45
6.3 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Application 46
6.3.1 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price by Application (2017-2022) 46
6.3.2 Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 47
7 North America 48
7.1 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 48
7.2 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 49
7.3 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country 50
7.3.1 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50
7.3.2 North America Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51
7.3.3 U.S. 52
7.3.4 Canada 52
8 Europe 53
8.1 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 53
8.2 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 54
8.3 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Country 55
8.3.1 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55
8.3.2 Europe Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56
8.3.3 Germany 57
8.3.4 U.K. 58
8.3.5 France 58
8.3.6 Russia 59
8.3.7 Italy 59
9 Asia Pacific 60
9.1 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 60
9.2 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 61
9.3 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Region 62
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Region (2017-2028) 62
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 63
9.3.3 China 65
9.3.4 Japan 65
9.3.5 South Korea 66
9.3.6 India 66
9.3.7 Australia 67
9.3.8 China Taiwan 67
9.3.9 Southeast Asia 68
10 Latin America 69
10.1 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 69
10.2 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 70
10.3 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Country 71
10.3.1 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Country (2017-2028) 71
10.3.2 Latin America Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 72
10.3.3 Mexico 73
10.3.4 Brazil 74
10.3.5 Argentina 74
11 Middle East and Africa 75
11.1 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Type 75
11.2 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Application 76
11.3 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Region 77
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales by Region (2017-2028) 77
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aliphatic Isocyanates Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 78
11.3.3 GCC Countries 80
11.3.4 Turkey 80
11.3.5 Africa 81
12 Corporate Profile 82
12.1 Covestro 82
12.1.1 Covestro Corporation Information 82
12.1.2 Covestro Overview 82
12.1.3 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83
12.1.4 Covestro Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 83
12.1.5 Covestro Recent Developments 85
12.2 Evonik 85
12.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information 86
12.2.2 Evonik Overview 86
12.2.3 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87
12.2.4 Evonik Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 87
12.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments 88
12.3 Vencorex 89
12.3.1 Vencorex Corporation Information 89
12.3.2 Vencorex Overview 89
12.3.3 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90
12.3.4 Vencorex Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 90
12.4 BASF 92
12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information 93
12.4.2 BASF Overview 93
12.4.3 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94
12.4.4 BASF Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 94
12.4.5 BASF Recent Developments 95
12.5 Asahi Kasei 96
12.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information 96
12.5.2 Asahi Kasei Overview 96
12.5.3 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97
12.5.4 Asahi Kasei Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 97
12.5.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments 98
12.6 Tosoh 100
12.6.1 Tosoh Corporation Information 100
12.6.2 Tosoh Overview 100
12.6.3 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101
12.6.4 Tosoh Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 101
12.6.5 Tosoh Recent Developments 102
12.7 Wanhua Chemical 103
12.7.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information 103
12.7.2 Wanhua Chemical Overview 103
12.7.3 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104
12.7.4 Wanhua Chemical Aliphatic Isocyanates Product Description 104
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 106
13.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Industry Chain Analysis 106
13.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Key Raw Materials 106
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 106
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 107
13.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Production Mode & Process 107
13.4 Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales and Marketing 108
13.4.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Sales Channels 108
13.4.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Distributors 110
13.5 Aliphatic Isocyanates Customers 111
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 113
14.1 Aliphatic Isocyanates Industry Trends 113
14.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Growth Drivers 114
14.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Challenges 120
14.4 Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Restraints 121
15 Key Findings in the Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Study 123
16 Appendix 124
16.1 Research Methodology 124
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 124
16.1.2 Data Source 127
16.2 Author Details 129
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348165/aliphatic-isocyanates
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com