Global MEMS Foundry Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global MEMS Foundry Service market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MEMS Foundry Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global MEMS Foundry Service market.

Summary

The global MEMS Foundry Service market size is projected to reach US$ 1018.00 million by 2028, from US$ 683.50 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.79% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Pure Play Model accounting for 66.84% of the MEMS Foundry Service global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 706.34 million by 2028. While Accelerometer segment is altered to an 6.12% CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028).

China MEMS Foundry Service market size is valued at US$ 104.80 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe MEMS Foundry Service are US$ 192.40 million and US$ 181.06 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 28.15% in 2021, while Europe are 26.49%.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global MEMS Foundry Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global MEMS Foundry Service market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global MEMS Foundry Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global MEMS Foundry Service market.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348159/mems-foundry-service

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Silex Microsystems

Teledyne Technologies

TSMC

Sony Corporation

X-Fab

Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc.

Atomica Corp.

Philips Engineering Solutions

VIS

Tower Semiconductor

UMC

STMicroelectronics

ROHM CO., LTD.

MEMS Foundry Service Market Segment by Type

Pure Play Model

IDM Model

MEMS Foundry Service Market Segment by Application

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Digital Compass

MEMS Microphone

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Others

The report on the MEMS Foundry Service market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Turkey

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global MEMS Foundry Serviceconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of MEMS Foundry Servicemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global MEMS Foundry Servicemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the MEMS Foundry Servicewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of MEMS Foundry Servicesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> MEMS Foundry Service companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global MEMS Foundry Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Pure Play Model 2

1.2.3 IDM Model 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global MEMS Foundry Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Accelerometer 6

1.3.3 Gyroscope 7

1.3.4 Digital Compass 7

1.3.5 MEMS Microphone 8

1.3.6 Pressure Sensor 9

1.3.7 Temperature Sensor 9

1.3.8 Others 10

1.4 Study Objectives 10

1.5 Years Considered 11

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 12

2.1 Global MEMS Foundry Service Market Perspective (2017-2028) 12

2.2 MEMS Foundry Service Growth Trends by Region 13

2.2.1 MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 13

2.2.2 MEMS Foundry Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 14

2.2.3 MEMS Foundry Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.3 MEMS Foundry Service Market Dynamics 16

2.3.1 MEMS Foundry Service Industry Trends 16

2.3.2 MEMS Foundry Service Market Drivers 16

2.3.3 MEMS Foundry Service Market Challenges 17

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 18

3.1 Global Top MEMS Foundry Service Players by Revenue 18

3.1.1 Global Top MEMS Foundry Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 18

3.1.2 Global MEMS Foundry Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 19

3.2 Global MEMS Foundry Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MEMS Foundry Service Revenue 20

3.4 Global MEMS Foundry Service Market Concentration Ratio 21

3.4.1 Global MEMS Foundry Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 21

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by MEMS Foundry Service Revenue in 2021 22

3.5 MEMS Foundry Service Key Players Head office and Area Served 23

3.6 Key Players MEMS Foundry Service Product Solution and Service 23

3.7 Establish Date of Main Company 24

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 25

4 MEMS FOUNDRY SERVICE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 26

4.1 Global MEMS Foundry Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 26

4.2 Global MEMS Foundry Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 26

5 MEMS FOUNDRY SERVICE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 28

5.1 Global MEMS Foundry Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 28

5.2 Global MEMS Foundry Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 29

6 NORTH AMERICA 30

6.1 North America MEMS Foundry Service Market Size (2017-2028) 30

6.2 North America MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 30

6.3 North America MEMS Foundry Service Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 31

6.4 USA 32

6.5 Canada 33

6.6 Mexico 34

7 EUROPE 35

7.1 Europe MEMS Foundry Service Market Size (2017-2028) 35

7.2 Europe MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 35

7.3 Europe MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 36

7.4 Germany 37

7.5 France 38

7.6 U.K. 39

7.7 Italy 40

7.8 Russia 41

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 42

8.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Foundry Service Market Size (2017-2028) 42

8.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 42

8.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 43

8.4 China 44

8.5 Japan 45

8.6 South Korea 46

8.7 Southeast Asia 47

8.8 India 48

9 SOUTH AMERICA 49

9.1 South America MEMS Foundry Service Market Size (2017-2028) 49

9.2 South America MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 49

9.3 South America MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 50

9.4 Brazil 51

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 52

10.1 Middle East & Africa MEMS Foundry Service Market Size (2017-2028) 52

10.2 Middle East & Africa MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 52

10.3 Middle East & Africa MEMS Foundry Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 53

10.4 GCC Countries 54

10.5 South Africa 55

10.6 Turkey 56

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 57

11.1 Silex Microsystems 57

11.1.1 Silex Microsystems Company Details 57

11.1.2 Silex Microsystems Business Overview 57

11.1.3 Silex Microsystems MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 58

11.1.4 Silex Microsystems Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 58

11.1.5 Silex Microsystems Recent Development 59

11.2 Teledyne Technologies 59

11.2.1 Teledyne Technologies Company Details 59

11.2.2 Teledyne Technologies Business Overview 60

11.2.3 Teledyne Technologies MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 60

11.2.4 Teledyne Technologies Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 61

11.2.5 Teledyne Technologies Recent Development 62

11.3 TSMC 62

11.3.1 TSMC Company Details 62

11.3.2 TSMC Business Overview 63

11.3.3 TSMC MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 63

11.3.4 TSMC Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 64

11.3.5 TSMC Recent Development 65

11.4 Sony Corporation 65

11.4.1 Sony Corporation Company Details 65

11.4.2 Sony Corporation Business Overview 66

11.4.3 Sony Corporation MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 66

11.4.4 Sony Corporation Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 67

11.4.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development 68

11.5 X-Fab 69

11.5.1 X-Fab Company Details 69

11.5.2 X-Fab Business Overview 69

11.5.3 X-Fab MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 70

11.5.4 X-Fab Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 70

11.5.5 X-Fab Recent Development 71

11.6 Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc. 72

11.6.1 Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc. Company Details 72

11.6.2 Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc. Business Overview 72

11.6.3 Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc. MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 73

11.6.4 Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc. Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 76

11.6.5 Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc. Recent Development 76

11.7 Atomica Corp. 77

11.7.1 Atomica Corp. Company Details 77

11.7.2 Atomica Corp. Business Overview 77

11.7.3 Atomica Corp. MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 78

11.7.4 Atomica Corp. Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 78

11.7.5 Atomica Corp. Recent Development 79

11.8 Philips Engineering Solutions 79

11.8.1 Philips Engineering Solutions Company Details 79

11.8.2 Philips Engineering Solutions Business Overview 80

11.8.3 Philips Engineering Solutions MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 80

11.8.4 Philips Engineering Solutions Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 81

11.8.5 Philips Engineering Solutions Recent Development 82

11.9 VIS 82

11.9.1 VIS Company Details 82

11.9.2 VIS Business Overview 83

11.9.3 VIS MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 84

11.9.4 VIS Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 84

11.9.5 VIS Recent Development 85

11.10 Tower Semiconductor 85

11.10.1 Tower Semiconductor Company Details 85

11.10.2 Tower Semiconductor Business Overview 86

11.10.3 Tower Semiconductor MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 86

11.10.4 Tower Semiconductor Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 88

11.10.5 Tower Semiconductor Recent Development 89

11.11 UMC 89

11.11.1 UMC Company Details 89

11.11.2 UMC Business Overview 90

11.11.3 UMC MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 90

11.11.4 UMC Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 91

11.11.5 UMC Recent Development 92

11.12 STMicroelectronics 92

11.12.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details 92

11.12.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview 92

11.12.3 STMicroelectronics MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 93

11.12.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 94

11.12.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development 94

11.13 ROHM CO., LTD. 95

11.13.1 ROHM CO., LTD. Company Details 95

11.13.2 ROHM CO., LTD. Business Overview 95

11.13.3 ROHM CO., LTD. MEMS Foundry Service Introduction 96

11.13.4 ROHM CO., LTD. Revenue in MEMS Foundry Service Business (2017-2022) 96

11.13.5 ROHM CO., LTD. Recent Development 97

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 98

13 APPENDIX 99

13.1 Research Methodology 99

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 99

13.1.2 Data Source 102

13.2 Disclaimer 105

13.3 Author Details 105

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348159/mems-foundry-service

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com