Global Padel Sports Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Padel Sports market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Padel Sports market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Padel Sports market.

Summary

The global Padel Sports market was valued at US$ 198.52 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 337.18 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.06% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Padel Sports volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Padel Sports market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Wilson

Head

Babolat

Dunlop

Adidas

Bullpadel

Drop Shot

STAR VIE

Tecnifibre

Nox

Prince

SIUX PADEL

Padel Sports Market Segment by Type

Padel Racquets

Padel Balls

Padel Sports Market Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the Padel Sports market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Germany

U.K.

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Padel Sportsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Padel Sportsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Padel Sportsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Padel Sportswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Padel Sportssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Padel Sports companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PADEL SPORTS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Padel Sports 1

1.2 Padel Sports Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Padel Sports Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 1

1.2.2 Padel Racquets 3

1.2.3 Padel Balls 3

1.3 Padel Sports Segment by Sales Channel 4

1.3.1 Global Padel Sports Sales Comparison by Sales Channel (2021-2027) 4

1.3.2 Online Sales 5

1.3.3 Offline Sales 5

1.4 Global Padel Sports Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 6

1.4.1 Global Padel Sports Revenue 2016-2027 6

1.4.2 Global Padel Sports Sales 2016-2027 7

1.4.3 Padel Sports Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 8

2 PADEL SPORTS MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 10

2.1 Global Padel Sports Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 10

2.2 Global Padel Sports Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 12

2.3 Global Padel Sports Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.4 Manufacturers Padel Sports Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 15

2.5 Padel Sports Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16

2.5.1 Padel Sports Market Concentration Rate 16

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Padel Sports Players Market Share by Revenue 17

2.5.3 Global Padel Sports Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 19

3 PADEL SPORTS RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Padel Sports Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 21

3.2 Global Padel Sports Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 23

3.3 Asia Pacific Padel Sports Market Facts & Figures by Region 24

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Padel Sports Sales by Region 24

3.3.2 Asia Pacific Padel Sports Revenue by Region 25

3.3.3 Japan 26

3.3.4 China 26

3.3.5 India 27

3.3.6 Southeast Asia 27

3.4 Europe Padel Sports Market Facts & Figures by Country 28

3.4.1 Europe Padel Sports Sales by Country 28

3.4.2 Europe Padel Sports Revenue by Country 29

3.4.3 Spain 30

3.4.4 Italy 30

3.4.5 Scandinavia 31

3.4.6 France 31

3.4.7 Netherlands 32

3.4.8 Belgium 32

3.4.9 Germany 33

3.4.10 U.K. 34

3.4.11 Russia 34

3.5 North America Padel Sports Market Facts & Figures by Country 35

3.5.1 North America Padel Sports Sales by Country 35

3.5.2 North America Padel Sports Revenue by Country 36

3.5.3 United States 36

3.5.4 Canada 37

3.5.5 Mexico 37

3.6 South America Padel Sports Market Facts & Figures by Country 38

3.6.1 South America Padel Sports Sales by Country 38

3.6.2 South America Padel Sports Revenue by Country 38

3.6.3 Brazil 39

3.6.4 Argentina 40

3.7 Middle East and Africa Padel Sports Market Facts & Figures by Country 40

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Padel Sports Sales by Country 40

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Padel Sports Revenue by Country 41

3.7.3 Middle East 41

3.7.4 Africa 42

4 PADEL SPORTS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 43

4.1 Global Padel Sports Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 43

4.2 Global Padel Sports Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 44

4.3 Global Padel Sports Price by Type (2016-2021) 44

5 PADEL SPORTS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY SALES CHANNEL 45

5.1 Global Padel Sports Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 45

5.2 Global Padel Sports Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 46

5.3 Global Padel Sports Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 48

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 49

6.1 Wilson 49

6.1.1 Wilson Corporation Information 49

6.1.2 Wilson Description and Business Overview 49

6.1.3 Wilson Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 50

6.1.4 Wilson Padel Sports Product Portfolio 50

6.2 Head 51

6.2.1 Head Corporation Information 51

6.2.2 Head Description and Business Overview 52

6.2.3 Head Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

6.2.4 Head Padel Sports Product Portfolio 53

6.3 Babolat 53

6.3.1 Babolat Corporation Information 53

6.3.2 Babolat Description and Business Overview 54

6.3.3 Babolat Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 54

6.3.4 Babolat Padel Sports Product Portfolio 54

6.4 Dunlop 55

6.4.1 Dunlop Corporation Information 55

6.4.2 Dunlop Description and Business Overview 55

6.4.3 Dunlop Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

6.4.4 Dunlop Padel Sports Product Portfolio 56

6.5 Adidas 57

6.5.1 Adidas Corporation Information 57

6.5.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview 57

6.5.3 Adidas Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

6.5.4 Adidas Padel Sports Product Portfolio 58

6.6 Bullpadel 59

6.6.1 Bullpadel Corporation Information 59

6.6.2 Bullpadel Description and Business Overview 60

6.6.3 Bullpadel Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

6.6.4 Bullpadel Padel Sports Product Portfolio 60

6.7 Drop Shot 61

6.7.1 Drop Shot Corporation Information 61

6.7.2 Drop Shot Description and Business Overview 62

6.7.3 Drop Shot Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

6.7.4 Drop Shot Padel Sports Product Portfolio 62

6.8 STAR VIE 64

6.8.1 STAR VIE Corporation Information 64

6.8.2 STAR VIE Description and Business Overview 64

6.8.3 STAR VIE Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

6.8.4 STAR VIE Padel Sports Product Portfolio 65

6.9 Tecnifibre 66

6.9.1 Tecnifibre Corporation Information 66

6.9.2 Tecnifibre Description and Business Overview 66

6.9.3 Tecnifibre Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

6.9.4 Tecnifibre Padel Sports Product Portfolio 67

6.10 NOX 68

6.10.1 NOX Corporation Information 68

6.10.2 NOX Description and Business Overview 69

6.10.3 NOX Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

6.10.4 NOX Padel Sports Product Portfolio 69

6.11 Prince 71

6.11.1 Prince Corporation Information 71

6.11.2 Prince Description and Business Overview 71

6.11.3 Prince Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

6.11.4 Prince Padel Sports Product Portfolio 72

6.12 SIUX PADEL 73

6.12.1 SIUX PADEL Corporation Information 73

6.12.2 SIUX PADEL Description and Business Overview 74

6.12.3 SIUX PADEL Padel Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

6.12.4 SIUX PADEL Padel Sports Product Portfolio 74

7 PADEL SPORTS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 76

7.1 Padel Sports Key Raw Materials Analysis 76

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 76

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 76

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 77

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Padel Sports 77

7.4 Padel Sports Industrial Chain Analysis 78

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 79

8.1 Marketing Channel 79

8.2 Padel Sports Distributors List 80

8.3 Padel Sports Customers 81

9 PADEL SPORTS MARKET DYNAMICS 82

9.1 Padel Sports Industry Trends 82

9.2 Padel Sports Growth Drivers 82

9.3 Padel Sports Market Challenges 82

9.4 Padel Sports Market Restraints 83

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 84

10.1 Padel Sports Market Estimates and Projections by Type 84

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Padel Sports by Type (2022-2027) 84

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Padel Sports by Type (2022-2027) 84

10.2 Padel Sports Market Estimates and Projections by Sales Channel 85

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Padel Sports by Sales Channel (2022-2027) 85

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Padel Sports by Sales Channel (2022-2027) 85

10.3 Padel Sports Market Estimates and Projections by Region 86

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Padel Sports by Region (2022-2027) 86

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Padel Sports by Region (2022-2027) 86

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 88

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 89

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 89

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 89

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 90

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 91

12.2 Data Source 92

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 92

12.2.2 Primary Sources 93

12.3 Author List 95

12.4 Disclaimer 96

