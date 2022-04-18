Optical Amplifiers Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Optical Amplifiers Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players8 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Optical Amplifiers market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Amplifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Amplifiers Market
The global Optical Amplifiers market was valued at US$ 911.59 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1580.90 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.83% during 2021-2027.
Global Optical Amplifiers Scope and Segment
Optical Amplifiers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Amplifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Finisar (II-VI Incorporated)
VIAVI Solutions Inc
Accelink
Lumentum
Wuxi Taclink
Keopsys
Cisco
IPG
O-Net Technologies
Nuphoton Technologies
Inphenix
Bktel photonics
Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications
Thorlabs
Emcore
Segment by Type
EDFA (Erbium Doped Fiber Amplifier)
SOA (Semiconductor Optical Amplifier)
Nonlinear Optical Amplifier
Segment by Application
Broadcast/CATV
Telecommunication
Data Center
Others
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Optical Amplifiersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Optical Amplifiersmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Optical Amplifiersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Optical Amplifierswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Optical Amplifierssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Optical Amplifiers companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Optical Amplifiers Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1
1.2.2 EDFA (Erbium Doped Fiber Amplifier) 2
1.2.3 SOA (Semiconductor Optical Amplifier) 3
1.2.4 Nonlinear Optical Amplifier 4
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 5
1.3.2 Broadcast/CATV 6
1.3.3 Telecommunication 7
1.3.4 Data Center 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 9
2 GLOBAL OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS PRODUCTION 10
2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10
2.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Production by Region 11
2.2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021) 11
2.2.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 12
2.3 North America 14
2.4 Europe 15
2.5 China 16
2.6 Asia Other 17
3 GLOBAL OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS SALES IN VOLUME & VALUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 18
3.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 18
3.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 19
3.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 20
3.4 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Sales 21
3.4.1 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 21
3.4.2 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 22
3.5 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Revenue 23
3.5.1 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 23
3.5.2 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 24
3.6 North America 25
3.7 Europe 26
3.8 Asia-Pacific 27
3.9 South America 28
3.10 Middle East & Africa 29
4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 31
4.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales by Manufacturers 31
4.1.1 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021) 31
4.1.2 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021) 31
4.1.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Optical Amplifiers Sales in 2020 33
4.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Manufacturers 34
4.2.1 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021) 34
4.2.2 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021) 34
4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Optical Amplifiers Revenue in 2020 36
4.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales Price by Manufacturers 37
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38
4.4.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 39
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40
5 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 42
5.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales by Type 42
5.1.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 42
5.1.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 42
5.1.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 42
5.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Type 43
5.2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 43
5.2.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 44
5.2.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 44
5.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Price by Type 45
5.3.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Price by Type (2016-2021) 45
5.3.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 45
6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 47
6.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales by Application 47
6.1.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 47
6.1.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 47
6.1.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 47
6.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Application 48
6.2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 48
6.2.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027) 49
6.2.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 49
6.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Price by Application 50
6.3.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Price by Application (2016-2021) 50
6.3.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 50
7 NORTH AMERICA 52
7.1 North America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 52
7.2 North America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 52
7.3 North America Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country 53
7.3.1 North America Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country (2016-2027) 53
7.3.2 North America Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 54
7.3.3 United States 55
7.3.4 Canada 56
7.3.5 Mexico 56
8 EUROPE 57
8.1 Europe Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 57
8.2 Europe Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 57
8.3 Europe Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Country 58
8.3.1 Europe Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country (2016-2027) 58
8.3.2 Europe Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 59
8.3.3 Germany 60
8.3.4 France 61
8.3.5 U.K. 61
8.3.6 Italy 61
8.3.7 Russia 61
9 ASIA PACIFIC 62
9.1 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 62
9.2 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 62
9.3 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Region 63
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Sales by Region (2016-2027) 63
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 65
9.3.3 China 66
9.3.4 Japan 66
9.3.5 South Korea 66
9.3.6 India 67
9.3.7 Southeast Asia 67
9.3.8 Australia 67
10 LATIN AMERICA 68
10.1 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 68
10.2 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 68
10.3 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Country 69
10.3.1 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country (2016-2027) 69
10.3.2 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 70
10.3.3 Brazil 71
10.3.4 Argentina 71
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 72
11.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 72
11.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 72
11.3 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Country 73
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country (2016-2027) 73
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 74
11.3.3 Turkey 76
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 76
11.3.5 UAE 76
12 CORPORATE PROFILE 77
12.1 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) 77
12.1.1 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 77
12.1.2 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 77
12.1.3 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78
12.1.4 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) Main Business and Markets Served 79
12.2 VIAVI Solutions Inc 79
12.2.1 VIAVI Solutions Inc Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 79
12.2.2 VIAVI Solutions Inc Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 80
12.2.3 VIAVI Solutions Inc Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81
12.2.4 VIAVI Solutions Inc Main Business and Markets Served 81
12.3 Accelink 82
12.3.1 Accelink Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 82
12.3.2 Accelink Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 82
12.3.3 Accelink Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83
12.3.4 Accelink Main Business and Markets Served 83
12.4 Lumentum 85
12.4.1 Lumentum Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 85
12.4.2 Lumentum Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 85
12.4.3 Lumentum Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87
12.4.4 Lumentum Main Business and Markets Served 88
12.5 Wuxi Taclink 88
12.5.1 Wuxi Taclink Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 88
12.5.2 Wuxi Taclink Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 89
12.5.3 Wuxi Taclink Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89
12.5.4 Wuxi Taclink Main Business and Markets Served 90
12.6 Keopsys 90
12.6.1 Keopsys Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 90
12.6.2 Keopsys Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 91
12.6.3 Keopsys Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92
12.6.4 Keopsys Main Business and Markets Served 92
12.7 Cisco 93
12.7.1 Cisco Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 93
12.7.2 Cisco Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 93
12.7.3 Cisco Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95
12.7.4 Cisco Main Business and Markets Served 95
12.8 IPG 95
12.8.1 IPG Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 95
12.8.2 IPG Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 96
12.8.3 IPG Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97
12.8.4 IPG Main Business and Markets Served 97
12.9 O-Net Technologies 98
12.9.1 O-Net Technologies Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 98
12.9.2 O-Net Technologies Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 98
12.9.3 O-Net Technologies Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99
12.9.4 O-Net Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 99
12.10 Nuphoton Technologies 100
12.10.1 Nuphoton Technologies Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 100
12.10.2 Nuphoton Technologies Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 101
12.10.3 Nuphoton Technologies Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102
12.10.4 Nuphoton Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 102
12.11 Inphenix 103
12.11.1 Inphenix Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 103
12.11.2 Inphenix Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 103
12.11.3 Inphenix Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105
12.11.4 Inphenix Main Business and Markets Served 105
12.12 Bktel photonics 106
12.12.1 Bktel photonics Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 106
12.12.2 Bktel photonics Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 106
12.12.3 Bktel photonics Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 107
12.12.4 Bktel photonics Main Business and Markets Served 107
12.13 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications 108
12.13.1 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 108
12.13.2 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 109
12.13.3 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109
12.13.4 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications Main Business and Markets Served 110
12.14 Thorlabs 110
12.14.1 Thorlabs Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 110
12.14.2 Thorlabs Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 111
12.14.3 Thorlabs Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112
12.14.4 Thorlabs Main Business and Markets Served 112
12.15 Emcore 113
12.15.1 Emcore Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 113
12.15.2 Emcore Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 113
12.15.3 Emcore Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 114
12.15.4 Emcore Main Business and Markets Served 114
13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 116
13.1 Optical Amplifiers Industry Chain Analysis 116
13.2 Optical Amplifiers Key Components Analysis 116
13.2.1 Key Components 116
13.2.2 Key Suppliers of Components 117
13.3 Optical Amplifiers Production Mode & Process 118
13.4 Optical Amplifiers Sales and Marketing 118
13.4.1 Optical Amplifiers Sales Channels 118
13.4.2 Optical Amplifiers Distributors 120
13.5 Optical Amplifiers Customers 121
14 OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS MARKET DYNAMICS 122
14.1 Optical Amplifiers Industry Trends 122
14.2 Optical Amplifiers Growth Drivers 123
14.3 Optical Amplifiers Market Challenges and Restraints 123
15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS STUDY 124
16 APPENDIX 125
16.1 Research Methodology 125
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 125
16.1.2 Data Source 128
16.2 Author Details 130
16.3 Disclaimer 131
