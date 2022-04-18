Optical Amplifiers Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Optical Amplifiers market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Amplifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Amplifiers Market

The global Optical Amplifiers market was valued at US$ 911.59 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1580.90 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.83% during 2021-2027.

Global Optical Amplifiers Scope and Segment

Optical Amplifiers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Amplifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Finisar (II-VI Incorporated)

VIAVI Solutions Inc

Accelink

Lumentum

Wuxi Taclink

Keopsys

Cisco

IPG

O-Net Technologies

Nuphoton Technologies

Inphenix

Bktel photonics

Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications

Thorlabs

Emcore

Segment by Type

EDFA (Erbium Doped Fiber Amplifier)

SOA (Semiconductor Optical Amplifier)

Nonlinear Optical Amplifier

Segment by Application

Broadcast/CATV

Telecommunication

Data Center

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Optical Amplifiersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Optical Amplifiersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Optical Amplifiersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Optical Amplifierswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Optical Amplifierssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Optical Amplifiers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Optical Amplifiers Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 EDFA (Erbium Doped Fiber Amplifier) 2

1.2.3 SOA (Semiconductor Optical Amplifier) 3

1.2.4 Nonlinear Optical Amplifier 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 5

1.3.2 Broadcast/CATV 6

1.3.3 Telecommunication 7

1.3.4 Data Center 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 GLOBAL OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS PRODUCTION 10

2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

2.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Production by Region 11

2.2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021) 11

2.2.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 12

2.3 North America 14

2.4 Europe 15

2.5 China 16

2.6 Asia Other 17

3 GLOBAL OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS SALES IN VOLUME & VALUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 18

3.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 18

3.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 19

3.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 20

3.4 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Sales 21

3.4.1 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 21

3.4.2 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 22

3.5 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Revenue 23

3.5.1 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 23

3.5.2 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 24

3.6 North America 25

3.7 Europe 26

3.8 Asia-Pacific 27

3.9 South America 28

3.10 Middle East & Africa 29

4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 31

4.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales by Manufacturers 31

4.1.1 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021) 31

4.1.2 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021) 31

4.1.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Optical Amplifiers Sales in 2020 33

4.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Manufacturers 34

4.2.1 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021) 34

4.2.2 Global Top Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021) 34

4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Optical Amplifiers Revenue in 2020 36

4.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales Price by Manufacturers 37

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38

4.4.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 39

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40

5 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 42

5.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales by Type 42

5.1.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 42

5.1.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 42

5.1.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 42

5.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Type 43

5.2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 43

5.2.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 44

5.2.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 44

5.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Price by Type 45

5.3.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Price by Type (2016-2021) 45

5.3.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 45

6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 47

6.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales by Application 47

6.1.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 47

6.1.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 47

6.1.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 47

6.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Application 48

6.2.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 48

6.2.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027) 49

6.2.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 49

6.3 Global Optical Amplifiers Price by Application 50

6.3.1 Global Optical Amplifiers Price by Application (2016-2021) 50

6.3.2 Global Optical Amplifiers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 50

7 NORTH AMERICA 52

7.1 North America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 52

7.2 North America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 52

7.3 North America Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country 53

7.3.1 North America Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country (2016-2027) 53

7.3.2 North America Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 54

7.3.3 United States 55

7.3.4 Canada 56

7.3.5 Mexico 56

8 EUROPE 57

8.1 Europe Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 57

8.2 Europe Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 57

8.3 Europe Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Country 58

8.3.1 Europe Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country (2016-2027) 58

8.3.2 Europe Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 59

8.3.3 Germany 60

8.3.4 France 61

8.3.5 U.K. 61

8.3.6 Italy 61

8.3.7 Russia 61

9 ASIA PACIFIC 62

9.1 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 62

9.2 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 62

9.3 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Region 63

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Sales by Region (2016-2027) 63

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 65

9.3.3 China 66

9.3.4 Japan 66

9.3.5 South Korea 66

9.3.6 India 67

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 67

9.3.8 Australia 67

10 LATIN AMERICA 68

10.1 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 68

10.2 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 68

10.3 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Country 69

10.3.1 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country (2016-2027) 69

10.3.2 Latin America Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 70

10.3.3 Brazil 71

10.3.4 Argentina 71

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 72

11.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Type 72

11.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Application 72

11.3 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Market Size by Country 73

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Sales by Country (2016-2027) 73

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Amplifiers Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 74

11.3.3 Turkey 76

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 76

11.3.5 UAE 76

12 CORPORATE PROFILE 77

12.1 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) 77

12.1.1 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 77

12.1.2 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 77

12.1.3 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

12.1.4 Finisar (II-VI Incorporated) Main Business and Markets Served 79

12.2 VIAVI Solutions Inc 79

12.2.1 VIAVI Solutions Inc Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 79

12.2.2 VIAVI Solutions Inc Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 80

12.2.3 VIAVI Solutions Inc Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

12.2.4 VIAVI Solutions Inc Main Business and Markets Served 81

12.3 Accelink 82

12.3.1 Accelink Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 82

12.3.2 Accelink Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 82

12.3.3 Accelink Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

12.3.4 Accelink Main Business and Markets Served 83

12.4 Lumentum 85

12.4.1 Lumentum Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 85

12.4.2 Lumentum Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 85

12.4.3 Lumentum Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

12.4.4 Lumentum Main Business and Markets Served 88

12.5 Wuxi Taclink 88

12.5.1 Wuxi Taclink Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 88

12.5.2 Wuxi Taclink Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 89

12.5.3 Wuxi Taclink Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

12.5.4 Wuxi Taclink Main Business and Markets Served 90

12.6 Keopsys 90

12.6.1 Keopsys Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 90

12.6.2 Keopsys Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 91

12.6.3 Keopsys Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

12.6.4 Keopsys Main Business and Markets Served 92

12.7 Cisco 93

12.7.1 Cisco Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 93

12.7.2 Cisco Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 93

12.7.3 Cisco Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

12.7.4 Cisco Main Business and Markets Served 95

12.8 IPG 95

12.8.1 IPG Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 95

12.8.2 IPG Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 96

12.8.3 IPG Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

12.8.4 IPG Main Business and Markets Served 97

12.9 O-Net Technologies 98

12.9.1 O-Net Technologies Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 98

12.9.2 O-Net Technologies Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 98

12.9.3 O-Net Technologies Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

12.9.4 O-Net Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 99

12.10 Nuphoton Technologies 100

12.10.1 Nuphoton Technologies Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 100

12.10.2 Nuphoton Technologies Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 101

12.10.3 Nuphoton Technologies Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

12.10.4 Nuphoton Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 102

12.11 Inphenix 103

12.11.1 Inphenix Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 103

12.11.2 Inphenix Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 103

12.11.3 Inphenix Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

12.11.4 Inphenix Main Business and Markets Served 105

12.12 Bktel photonics 106

12.12.1 Bktel photonics Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 106

12.12.2 Bktel photonics Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 106

12.12.3 Bktel photonics Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 107

12.12.4 Bktel photonics Main Business and Markets Served 107

12.13 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications 108

12.13.1 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 108

12.13.2 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 109

12.13.3 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109

12.13.4 Shanghai Hopecom Optic Communications Main Business and Markets Served 110

12.14 Thorlabs 110

12.14.1 Thorlabs Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 110

12.14.2 Thorlabs Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 111

12.14.3 Thorlabs Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112

12.14.4 Thorlabs Main Business and Markets Served 112

12.15 Emcore 113

12.15.1 Emcore Optical Amplifiers Corporation Information 113

12.15.2 Emcore Optical Amplifiers Product Portfolio 113

12.15.3 Emcore Optical Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 114

12.15.4 Emcore Main Business and Markets Served 114

13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 116

13.1 Optical Amplifiers Industry Chain Analysis 116

13.2 Optical Amplifiers Key Components Analysis 116

13.2.1 Key Components 116

13.2.2 Key Suppliers of Components 117

13.3 Optical Amplifiers Production Mode & Process 118

13.4 Optical Amplifiers Sales and Marketing 118

13.4.1 Optical Amplifiers Sales Channels 118

13.4.2 Optical Amplifiers Distributors 120

13.5 Optical Amplifiers Customers 121

14 OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS MARKET DYNAMICS 122

14.1 Optical Amplifiers Industry Trends 122

14.2 Optical Amplifiers Growth Drivers 123

14.3 Optical Amplifiers Market Challenges and Restraints 123

15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS STUDY 124

16 APPENDIX 125

16.1 Research Methodology 125

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 125

16.1.2 Data Source 128

16.2 Author Details 130

16.3 Disclaimer 131

