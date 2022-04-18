Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market

The global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market was valued at US$ 1197.13 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1755.89 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.83% during 2021-2027.

Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Griffith Foods

Exter

Tate & Lyle

Sensient Technologies

Nactis Flavours

Vitana

Haco

Flavor House

Basic Food Flavors

Ajinomoto

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences

San Soon Seng Food Industries

Symega

Titan Biotech

Innovative Health Care (India)

Aipu

New Weikang

Zhonghui

Weijia

Way Chein

Segment by Type

Soya HVP

Wheat HVP

Others

Segment by Application

Sauces and Dressings

Soup Bases

Marinade

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteinmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 HYDROLYZED VEGETABLE PROTEIN MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein 1

1.2 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 2

1.2.2 Soya HVP 2

1.2.3 Wheat HVP 3

1.2.4 Others 3

1.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 4

1.3.2 Sauces and Dressings 5

1.3.3 Soup Bases 6

1.3.4 Marinade 7

1.3.5 Others 7

1.4 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 8

1.4.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue 2016-2027 8

1.4.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales 2016-2027 9

1.4.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 10

2 HYDROLYZED VEGETABLE PROTEIN MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 12

2.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 12

2.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.3 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.4 Manufacturers Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 18

2.5 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.5.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Concentration Rate 20

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Players Market Share by Revenue 21

2.5.3 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 22

3 HYDROLYZED VEGETABLE PROTEIN RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 23

3.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 23

3.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 25

3.3 North America Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country 26

3.3.1 North America Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Country 26

3.3.2 North America Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Country 27

3.3.3 United States 28

3.3.4 Canada 28

3.4 Europe Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country 29

3.4.1 Europe Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Country 29

3.4.2 Europe Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Country 30

3.4.3 Germany 31

3.4.4 U.K. 32

3.4.5 France 32

3.4.6 Italy 33

3.4.7 Russia 33

3.5 Asia Pacific Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Region 34

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Region 34

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Region 35

3.5.3 China 36

3.5.4 Japan 37

3.5.5 South Korea 37

3.5.6 India 38

3.5.7 Australia 38

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 39

3.6 Latin America Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country 39

3.6.1 Latin America Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Country 39

3.6.2 Latin America Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Country 40

3.6.3 Mexico 41

3.6.4 Brazil 42

3.6.5 Argentina 42

3.7 Middle East and Africa Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Region 43

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Region 43

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Region 44

3.7.3 GCC Countries 45

3.7.4 Turkey 45

3.7.5 South Africa 46

4 HYDROLYZED VEGETABLE PROTEIN HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 47

4.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

4.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 48

4.3 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Price by Type (2016-2021) 49

5 HYDROLYZED VEGETABLE PROTEIN HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 50

5.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 50

5.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 52

5.3 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Price by Application (2016-2021) 53

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 54

6.1 Griffith Foods 54

6.1.1 Griffith Foods Corporation Information 54

6.1.2 Griffith Foods Description and Business Overview 54

6.1.3 Griffith Foods Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

6.1.4 Griffith Foods Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 55

6.2 Exter 55

6.2.1 Exter Corporation Information 56

6.2.2 Exter Description and Business Overview 56

6.2.3 Exter Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

6.2.4 Exter Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 57

6.3 Tate & Lyle 57

6.3.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information 58

6.3.2 Tate & Lyle Description and Business Overview 58

6.3.3 Tate & Lyle Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

6.3.4 Tate & Lyle Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 59

6.4 Sensient Technologies 59

6.4.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Information 59

6.4.2 Sensient Technologies Description and Business Overview 60

6.4.3 Sensient Technologies Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

6.4.4 Sensient Technologies Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 61

6.5 Nactis Flavours 61

6.5.1 Nactis Flavours Corporation Information 61

6.5.2 Nactis Flavours Description and Business Overview 62

6.5.3 Nactis Flavours Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

6.5.4 Nactis Flavours Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 62

6.6 Vitana 63

6.6.1 Vitana Corporation Information 63

6.6.2 Vitana Description and Business Overview 64

6.6.3 Vitana Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

6.6.4 Vitana Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 65

6.7 Haco 65

6.7.1 Haco Corporation Information 66

6.7.2 Haco Description and Business Overview 66

6.7.3 Haco Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

6.7.4 Haco Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 67

6.8 Flavor House 67

6.8.1 Flavor House Corporation Information 67

6.8.2 Flavor House Description and Business Overview 68

6.8.3 Flavor House Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

6.8.4 Flavor House Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 69

6.9 Basic Food Flavors 69

6.9.1 Basic Food Flavors Corporation Information 69

6.9.2 Basic Food Flavors Description and Business Overview 70

6.9.3 Basic Food Flavors Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

6.9.4 Basic Food Flavors Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 71

6.10 Ajinomoto 73

6.10.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information 73

6.10.2 Ajinomoto Description and Business Overview 74

6.10.3 Ajinomoto Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

6.10.4 Ajinomoto Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 75

6.11 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences 76

6.11.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Corporation Information 76

6.11.2 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Description and Business Overview 76

6.11.3 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

6.11.4 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 77

6.12 San Soon Seng Food Industries 78

6.12.1 San Soon Seng Food Industries Corporation Information 78

6.12.2 San Soon Seng Food Industries Description and Business Overview 79

6.12.3 San Soon Seng Food Industries Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

6.12.4 San Soon Seng Food Industries Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 80

6.13 Symega 80

6.13.1 Symega Corporation Information 80

6.13.2 Symega Description and Business Overview 81

6.13.3 Symega Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

6.13.4 Symega Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 82

6.14 Titan Biotech 82

6.14.1 Titan Biotech Corporation Information 83

6.14.2 Titan Biotech Description and Business Overview 83

6.14.3 Titan Biotech Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

6.14.4 Titan Biotech Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 84

6.15 Innovative Health Care (India) 84

6.15.1 Innovative Health Care (India) Corporation Information 85

6.15.2 Innovative Health Care (India) Description and Business Overview 85

6.15.3 Innovative Health Care (India) Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

6.15.4 Innovative Health Care (India) Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 86

6.16 Aipu 86

6.16.1 Aipu Corporation Information 87

6.16.2 Aipu Description and Business Overview 87

6.16.3 Aipu Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

6.16.4 Aipu Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 88

6.17 New Weikang 88

6.17.1 New Weikang Corporation Information 89

6.17.2 New Weikang Description and Business Overview 89

6.17.3 New Weikang Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

6.17.4 New Weikang Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 90

6.18 Zhonghui 91

6.18.1 Zhonghui Corporation Information 92

6.18.2 Zhonghui Description and Business Overview 92

6.18.3 Zhonghui Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

6.18.4 Zhonghui Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 93

6.19 Weijia 94

6.19.1 Weijia Corporation Information 94

6.19.2 Weijia Description and Business Overview 94

6.19.3 Weijia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

6.19.4 Weijia Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 95

6.20 Way Chein 96

6.20.1 Way Chein Corporation Information 96

6.20.2 Way Chein Description and Business Overview 97

6.20.3 Way Chein Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

6.20.4 Way Chein Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Portfolio 98

7 HYDROLYZED VEGETABLE PROTEIN MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 99

7.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Key Raw Materials Analysis 99

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 99

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 99

7.1.3 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 100

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 101

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein 102

7.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Industrial Chain Analysis 103

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 104

8.1 Marketing Channel 104

8.2 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Distributors List 105

8.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Customers 107

9 HYDROLYZED VEGETABLE PROTEIN MARKET DYNAMICS 108

9.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Industry Trends 108

9.2 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Growth Drivers 108

9.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Challenges 109

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 109

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 111

10.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Estimates and Projections by Type 111

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein by Type (2022-2027) 111

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein by Type (2022-2027) 111

10.2 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Estimates and Projections by Application 112

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein by Application (2022-2027) 112

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein by Application (2022-2027) 113

10.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Estimates and Projections by Region 113

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein by Region (2022-2027) 113

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein by Region (2022-2027) 114

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 116

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 117

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 117

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 117

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 118

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 119

12.2 Data Source 120

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 120

12.2.2 Primary Sources 121

12.3 Author List 123

12.4 Disclaimer 123

