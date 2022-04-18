Fluorophores Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Fluorophores market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorophores market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fluorophores Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fluorophores market was valued at USD 869.32 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach USD 1179.05 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Organic Fluorophores accounting for 48.54% of the Fluorophores global market in 2021, it is projected to value US$ 533.71 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.43% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period.

Global Fluorophores Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Thermo Fisher(Life Technologies)

BD Biosciences

Merck Millipore

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer(BioLegend, Inc)

AAT Bioquest

ATTO-TEC GmbH

Biotium

Miltenyi Biotec

AnaSpec

Abberior

Segment by Type

Protein Based Fluorophores

Organic Fluorophores

Organic Polymers

Other

Segment by Application

University and Research Institutions

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Hospital and Commercial Laboratories

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fluorophoresconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Fluorophoresmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Fluorophoresmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Fluorophoreswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Fluorophoressubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fluorophores companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FLUOROPHORES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fluorophores 1

1.2 Fluorophores Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Fluorophores Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Protein Based Fluorophores 3

1.2.3 Organic Fluorophores 3

1.2.4 Organic Polymers 4

1.3 Fluorophores Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Fluorophores Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 University and Research Institutions 6

1.3.3 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers 6

1.3.4 Hospital and Commercial Laboratories 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Fluorophores Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global Fluorophores Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 10

1.5.1 Global Fluorophores Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 11

1.5.2 North America Fluorophores Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

1.5.3 Europe Fluorophores Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 13

1.5.4 Asia Pacific Fluorophores Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.5.5 Latin America Fluorophores Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 15

1.5.6 ROW Fluorophores Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 16

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 17

2.1 Global Fluorophores Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 17

2.2 Global Fluorophores Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 19

2.3 Fluorophores Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.4 Global Fluorophores Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

2.5 Manufacturers Fluorophores Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 22

2.6 Fluorophores Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.6.1 Fluorophores Market Concentration Rate 23

2.6.2 Global Top 5 Largest Fluorophores Players Market Share by Revenue 24

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 26

3.1 Global Production of Fluorophores Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.2 Global Fluorophores Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.3 Global Fluorophores Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

3.4 North America Fluorophores Production 28

3.4.1 North America Fluorophores Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 28

3.4.2 North America Fluorophores Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

3.5 Europe Fluorophores Production 29

3.5.1 Europe Fluorophores Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 29

3.5.2 Europe Fluorophores Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 29

4 FLUOROPHORES CONSUMPTION BY REGION 30

4.1 Global Fluorophores Consumption by Region 30

4.1.1 Global Fluorophores Consumption by Region 30

4.1.2 Global Fluorophores Consumption Market Share by Region 30

4.2 North America 31

4.2.1 North America Fluorophores Consumption by Country 32

4.2.2 U.S. 32

4.2.3 Canada 33

4.3 Europe 34

4.3.1 Europe Fluorophores Consumption by Country 34

4.3.2 Germany 35

4.3.3 France 36

4.3.4 U.K. 37

4.3.5 Italy 38

4.3.6 Spain 39

4.4 Asia Pacific 40

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fluorophores Consumption by Region 40

4.4.2 China 41

4.4.3 Japan 42

4.4.4 South Korea 43

4.4.5 China Taiwan 44

4.4.6 Southeast Asia 45

4.4.7 India 46

4.5 Latin America 47

4.5.1 Latin America Fluorophores Consumption by Country 47

4.5.2 Mexico 48

4.5.3 Brazil 49

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 50

5.1 Global Fluorophores Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 50

5.2 Global Fluorophores Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 52

5.3 Global Fluorophores Price by Type (2017-2022) 53

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 54

6.1 Global Fluorophores Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 54

6.2 Global Fluorophores Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 56

6.3 Global Fluorophores Price by Application (2017-2022) 57

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 58

7.1 Thermo Fisher(Life Technologies) 58

7.1.1 Thermo Fisher(Life Technologies) Corporation Information 58

7.1.2 Thermo Fisher(Life Technologies) Description and Business Overview 58

7.1.3 Thermo Fisher(Life Technologies) Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

7.1.4 Thermo Fisher(Life Technologies) Fluorophores Product Portfolio 59

7.2 BD Biosciences 61

7.2.1 BD Biosciences Corporation Information 61

7.2.2 BD Biosciences Description and Business Overview 62

7.2.3 BD Biosciences Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

7.2.4 BD Biosciences Fluorophores Product Portfolio 63

7.3 Merck 63

7.3.1 Merck Corporation Information 63

7.3.2 Merck Description and Business Overview 64

7.3.3 Merck Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

7.3.4 Merck Fluorophores Product Portfolio 65

7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories 66

7.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information 66

7.4.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Description and Business Overview 67

7.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Fluorophores Product Portfolio 68

7.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates 69

7.5 PerkinElmer(BioLegend, Inc) 69

7.5.1 PerkinElmer(BioLegend, Inc) Corporation Information 69

7.5.2 PerkinElmer(BioLegend, Inc) Description and Business Overview 70

7.5.3 PerkinElmer(BioLegend, Inc) Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

7.5.4 PerkinElmer(BioLegend, Inc) Fluorophores Product Portfolio 70

7.5.5 PerkinElmer(BioLegend, Inc) Recent Developments/Updates 71

7.6 AAT Bioquest 71

7.6.1 AAT Bioquest Corporation Information 71

7.6.2 AAT Bioquest Description and Business Overview 72

7.6.3 AAT Bioquest Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

7.6.4 AAT Bioquest Fluorophores Product Portfolio 73

7.7 ATTO-TEC GmbH 74

7.7.1 ATTO-TEC GmbH Corporation Information 74

7.7.2 ATTO-TEC GmbH Description and Business Overview 74

7.7.3 ATTO-TEC GmbH Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

7.7.4 ATTO-TEC GmbH Fluorophores Product Portfolio 76

7.8 Biotium 77

7.8.1 Biotium Corporation Information 77

7.8.2 Biotium Description and Business Overview 78

7.8.3 Biotium Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

7.8.4 Biotium Fluorophores Product Portfolio 79

7.8.5 Biotium Recent Developments/Updates 79

7.9 Miltenyi Biotec 80

7.9.1 Miltenyi Biotec Corporation Information 80

7.9.2 Miltenyi Biotec Description and Business Overview 80

7.9.3 Miltenyi Biotec Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

7.9.4 Miltenyi Biotec Fluorophores Product Portfolio 82

7.9.5 Miltenyi Biotec Recent Developments/Updates 83

7.10 AnaSpec 83

7.10.1 AnaSpec Corporation Information 83

7.10.2 AnaSpec Description and Business Overview 84

7.10.3 AnaSpec Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

7.10.4 AnaSpec Fluorophores Product Portfolio 84

7.11 Abberior 88

7.11.1 Abberior Corporation Information 88

7.11.2 Abberior Description and Business Overview 89

7.11.3 Abberior Fluorophores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

7.11.4 Abberior Fluorophores Product Portfolio 90

8 FLUOROPHORES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 91

8.1 Fluorophores Key Raw Materials Analysis 91

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 91

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 91

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 92

8.3 Fluorophores Industrial Chain Analysis 93

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 94

9.1 Marketing Channel 94

9.2 Fluorophores Distributors List 95

9.3 Fluorophores Customers 96

10 FLUOROPHORES MARKET DYNAMICS 97

10.1 Fluorophores Industry Trends 97

10.2 Fluorophores Market Drivers 97

10.3 Fluorophores Market Challenges 98

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 99

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fluorophores by Region (2023-2028) 99

11.2 North America Fluorophores Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 100

11.3 Europe Fluorophores Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 101

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 102

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Fluorophores 102

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fluorophores by Country 102

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fluorophores by Country 103

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fluorophores by Region 103

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fluorophores by Country 103

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 104

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 104

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fluorophores by Type (2023-2028) 104

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fluorophores by Type (2023-2028) 104

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fluorophores by Type (2023-2028) 105

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 105

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fluorophores by Application (2023-2028) 105

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fluorophores by Application (2023-2028) 106

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fluorophores by Application (2023-2028) 107

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 108

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 109

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 109

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 109

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 110

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 111

15.2 Data Source 112

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 112

15.2.2 Primary Sources 113

15.3 Author List 114

15.4 Disclaimer 115

