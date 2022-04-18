Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players7 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market
The global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market size is projected to reach US$ 78.5 billion by 2028, from US$ 52.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2028.
Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Scope and Market Size
Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
Asurion
AIG
Allstate (Squaretrade)
Assurant
Zurich
Chubb
Amtrust
Allianz
AXA
Aviva
CNA Financial (CCC)
Likewize (formerly Brightstar)
Segment by Type
Standard Protection Plan
Accidental Protection Plan
Segment by Application
Laptops & PCs
Mobile Phone
Wearables
Gaming
Tablets
Other
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Serviceconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Servicemarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Servicemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Servicewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Servicesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Standard Protection Plan 2
1.2.3 Accidental Protection Plan 2
1.3 Market by Application 2
1.3.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3
1.3.2 Laptops & PCs 4
1.3.3 Mobile Phones 5
1.3.4 Wearables 6
1.3.5 Gaming 6
1.3.6 Tablets 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9
2.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9
2.2 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Growth Trends by Region 11
2.2.1 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11
2.2.2 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 12
2.2.3 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 13
2.3 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Dynamics 14
2.3.1 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Industry Trends 14
2.3.2 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Drivers 15
2.3.3 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Challenges 15
3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 16
3.1 Global Top Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Players by Revenue 16
3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 16
3.1.2 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 17
3.2 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Revenue 19
3.4 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Concentration Ratio 20
3.4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 20
3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Revenue in 2021 21
3.5 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Key Players Head office and Area Served 22
3.6 Established Date of Extended Warranty Service for Consumer Electronics Players 23
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23
4 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXTENDED WARRANTY SERVICE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 25
4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 25
4.2 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 26
5 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXTENDED WARRANTY SERVICE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 27
5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 27
5.2 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 28
6 NORTH AMERICA 29
6.1 North America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 29
6.2 North America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 29
6.3 North America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 30
6.4 United States 31
6.5 Canada 32
7 EUROPE 33
7.1 Europe Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 33
7.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 33
7.3 Europe Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 34
7.4 Germany 36
7.5 France 37
7.6 U.K. 38
7.7 Italy 39
7.8 Russia 40
8 ASIA-PACIFIC 41
8.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 41
8.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 41
8.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 42
8.4 China 44
8.5 Japan 45
8.6 South Korea 46
8.7 Southeast Asia 47
8.8 India 48
9 LATIN AMERICA 49
9.1 Latin America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 49
9.2 Latin America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 49
9.3 Latin America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 50
9.4 Mexico 51
9.5 Brazil 52
10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 53
10.1 Middle East & Africa Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 53
10.2 Middle East & Africa Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 53
10.3 Middle East & Africa Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 54
10.4 Turkey 56
10.5 Saudi Arabia 57
10.6 UAE 58
11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 59
11.1 Asurion 59
11.1.1 Asurion Company Details 59
11.1.2 Asurion Business Overview 59
11.1.3 Asurion Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 59
11.1.4 Asurion Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 63
11.1.5 Asurion Recent Development 64
11.2 AIG 64
11.2.1 AIG Company Details 64
11.2.2 AIG Business Overview 65
11.2.3 AIG Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 65
11.2.4 AIG Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 66
11.3 Allstate (Squaretrade) 67
11.3.1 Allstate (Squaretrade) Company Details 67
11.3.2 Allstate (Squaretrade) Business Overview 68
11.3.3 Allstate (Squaretrade) Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 69
11.3.4 Allstate (Squaretrade) Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 71
11.3.5 Allstate (Squaretrade) Recent Development 71
11.4 Assurant 72
11.4.1 Assurant Company Details 72
11.4.2 Assurant Business Overview 72
11.4.3 Assurant Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 73
11.4.4 Assurant Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 74
11.5 Zurich 74
11.5.1 Zurich Company Details 74
11.5.2 Zurich Business Overview 75
11.5.3 Zurich Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 75
11.5.4 Zurich Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 76
11.6 Chubb 77
11.6.1 Chubb Company Details 77
11.6.2 Chubb Business Overview 78
11.6.3 Chubb Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 78
11.6.4 Chubb Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 79
11.6.5 Chubb Recent Development 80
11.7 Amtrust 81
11.7.1 Amtrust Company Details 81
11.7.2 Amtrust Business Overview 81
11.7.3 Amtrust Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 82
11.7.4 Amtrust Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 82
11.7.5 Amtrust Recent Development 83
11.8 Allianz 83
11.8.1 Allianz Company Details 83
11.8.2 Allianz Business Overview 84
11.8.3 Allianz Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 84
11.8.4 Allianz Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 85
11.8.5 Allianz Recent Development 86
11.9 AXA 86
11.9.1 AXA Company Details 86
11.9.2 AXA Business Overview 86
11.9.3 AXA Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 87
11.9.4 AXA Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 88
11.10 Aviva 89
11.10.1 Aviva Company Details 89
11.10.2 Aviva Business Overview 89
11.10.3 Aviva Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 90
11.10.4 Aviva Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 91
11.10.5 Aviva Recent Development 91
11.11 CNA Financial (CCC) 92
11.11.1 CNA Financial (CCC) Company Details 92
11.11.2 CNA Financial (CCC) Business Overview 92
11.11.3 CNA Financial (CCC) Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 93
11.11.4 CNA Financial (CCC) Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 94
11.11.5 CNA Financial (CCC) Recent Development 94
11.12 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) 95
11.12.1 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Company Details 95
11.12.2 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Business Overview 95
11.12.3 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 96
11.12.4 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 97
11.12.5 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Recent Development 97
12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 99
13 APPENDIX 100
13.1 Research Methodology 100
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100
13.1.2 Data Source 103
13.2 Disclaimer 106
13.3 Author Details 106
