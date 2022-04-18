Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market

The global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market size is projected to reach US$ 78.5 billion by 2028, from US$ 52.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2028.

Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Scope and Market Size

Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Asurion

AIG

Allstate (Squaretrade)

Assurant

Zurich

Chubb

Amtrust

Allianz

AXA

Aviva

CNA Financial (CCC)

Likewize (formerly Brightstar)

Segment by Type

Standard Protection Plan

Accidental Protection Plan

Segment by Application

Laptops & PCs

Mobile Phone

Wearables

Gaming

Tablets

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Serviceconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Servicemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Servicemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Servicewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Servicesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Standard Protection Plan 2

1.2.3 Accidental Protection Plan 2

1.3 Market by Application 2

1.3.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Laptops & PCs 4

1.3.3 Mobile Phones 5

1.3.4 Wearables 6

1.3.5 Gaming 6

1.3.6 Tablets 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9

2.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Growth Trends by Region 11

2.2.1 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.2.2 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.2.3 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 13

2.3 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Dynamics 14

2.3.1 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Industry Trends 14

2.3.2 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Drivers 15

2.3.3 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Challenges 15

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 16

3.1 Global Top Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Players by Revenue 16

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 16

3.1.2 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 17

3.2 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Revenue 19

3.4 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Concentration Ratio 20

3.4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 20

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Revenue in 2021 21

3.5 Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Key Players Head office and Area Served 22

3.6 Established Date of Extended Warranty Service for Consumer Electronics Players 23

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

4 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXTENDED WARRANTY SERVICE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 25

4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 25

4.2 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 26

5 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXTENDED WARRANTY SERVICE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 27

5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 27

5.2 Global Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 28

6 NORTH AMERICA 29

6.1 North America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 29

6.2 North America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 29

6.3 North America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 30

6.4 United States 31

6.5 Canada 32

7 EUROPE 33

7.1 Europe Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 33

7.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 33

7.3 Europe Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 34

7.4 Germany 36

7.5 France 37

7.6 U.K. 38

7.7 Italy 39

7.8 Russia 40

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 41

8.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 41

8.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 41

8.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 42

8.4 China 44

8.5 Japan 45

8.6 South Korea 46

8.7 Southeast Asia 47

8.8 India 48

9 LATIN AMERICA 49

9.1 Latin America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 49

9.2 Latin America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 49

9.3 Latin America Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 50

9.4 Mexico 51

9.5 Brazil 52

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 53

10.1 Middle East & Africa Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size (2017-2028) 53

10.2 Middle East & Africa Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 53

10.3 Middle East & Africa Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 54

10.4 Turkey 56

10.5 Saudi Arabia 57

10.6 UAE 58

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 59

11.1 Asurion 59

11.1.1 Asurion Company Details 59

11.1.2 Asurion Business Overview 59

11.1.3 Asurion Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 59

11.1.4 Asurion Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 63

11.1.5 Asurion Recent Development 64

11.2 AIG 64

11.2.1 AIG Company Details 64

11.2.2 AIG Business Overview 65

11.2.3 AIG Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 65

11.2.4 AIG Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 66

11.3 Allstate (Squaretrade) 67

11.3.1 Allstate (Squaretrade) Company Details 67

11.3.2 Allstate (Squaretrade) Business Overview 68

11.3.3 Allstate (Squaretrade) Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 69

11.3.4 Allstate (Squaretrade) Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 71

11.3.5 Allstate (Squaretrade) Recent Development 71

11.4 Assurant 72

11.4.1 Assurant Company Details 72

11.4.2 Assurant Business Overview 72

11.4.3 Assurant Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 73

11.4.4 Assurant Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 74

11.5 Zurich 74

11.5.1 Zurich Company Details 74

11.5.2 Zurich Business Overview 75

11.5.3 Zurich Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 75

11.5.4 Zurich Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 76

11.6 Chubb 77

11.6.1 Chubb Company Details 77

11.6.2 Chubb Business Overview 78

11.6.3 Chubb Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 78

11.6.4 Chubb Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 79

11.6.5 Chubb Recent Development 80

11.7 Amtrust 81

11.7.1 Amtrust Company Details 81

11.7.2 Amtrust Business Overview 81

11.7.3 Amtrust Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 82

11.7.4 Amtrust Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 82

11.7.5 Amtrust Recent Development 83

11.8 Allianz 83

11.8.1 Allianz Company Details 83

11.8.2 Allianz Business Overview 84

11.8.3 Allianz Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 84

11.8.4 Allianz Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 85

11.8.5 Allianz Recent Development 86

11.9 AXA 86

11.9.1 AXA Company Details 86

11.9.2 AXA Business Overview 86

11.9.3 AXA Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 87

11.9.4 AXA Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 88

11.10 Aviva 89

11.10.1 Aviva Company Details 89

11.10.2 Aviva Business Overview 89

11.10.3 Aviva Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 90

11.10.4 Aviva Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 91

11.10.5 Aviva Recent Development 91

11.11 CNA Financial (CCC) 92

11.11.1 CNA Financial (CCC) Company Details 92

11.11.2 CNA Financial (CCC) Business Overview 92

11.11.3 CNA Financial (CCC) Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 93

11.11.4 CNA Financial (CCC) Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 94

11.11.5 CNA Financial (CCC) Recent Development 94

11.12 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) 95

11.12.1 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Company Details 95

11.12.2 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Business Overview 95

11.12.3 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Introduction 96

11.12.4 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Revenue in Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Service Business (2017-2022) 97

11.12.5 Likewize (formerly Brightstar) Recent Development 97

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 99

13 APPENDIX 100

13.1 Research Methodology 100

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

13.1.2 Data Source 103

13.2 Disclaimer 106

13.3 Author Details 106

