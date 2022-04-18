Rotary Die Cutters Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Rotary Die Cutters market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Die Cutters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rotary Die Cutters Market

The global Rotary Die Cutters market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

BOBST

HOACO

Preco

Heidelberg

Langfang NT Science and Technology

KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG

Hadesheng

Zod

Delta

Koenig＆Bauer Iberica SA

Sysco

Feinxinda

TIEN CHIN YU Machinery

Horizon

FURIMACH

BW Papersystems

Bograma AG

Guidolin Girotto

Segment by Type

Less than 10 Stations

10-20 Stations

More than 20 Stations

Segment by Application

Electronics

Healthcare

General Industry

Packaging And Printing

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Rotary Die Cuttersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Rotary Die Cuttersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Rotary Die Cuttersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Rotary Die Cutterswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Rotary Die Cutterssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Rotary Die Cutters companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ROTARY DIE CUTTERS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Rotary Die Cutters Product Overview 1

1.2 Rotary Die Cutters Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Less than 10 Stations 3

1.2.2 10-20 Stations 4

1.2.3 More than 20 Stations 4

1.3 Global Rotary Die Cutters Market Size by Type 5

1.3.1 Global Rotary Die Cutters Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 5

1.3.2 Global Rotary Die Cutters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 5

1.3.3 Global Rotary Die Cutters Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 8

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 9

1.4.1 North America Rotary Die Cutters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 9

1.4.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Die Cutters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.4 South America Rotary Die Cutters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

2 ROTARY DIE CUTTERS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 15

2.1 Global Top Players by Rotary Die Cutters Sales (2018-2020) 15

2.2 Global Top Players by Rotary Die Cutters Revenue (2018-2020) 16

2.3 Global Top Players by Rotary Die Cutters Price (2018-2020) 18

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rotary Die Cutters Manufacturing Base Distribution 19

2.5 Rotary Die Cutters Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.5.1 Rotary Die Cutters Market Concentration Rate (2018-2020) 19

2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Rotary Die Cutters Sales and Revenue in 2020 20

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rotary Die Cutters as of 2020) 21

2.7 Global Top Players by Rotary Die Cutters Major Application 22

3 ROTARY DIE CUTTERS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 24

3.1 Global Rotary Die Cutters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2020 VS 2027 24

3.2 Global Rotary Die Cutters Historic Market Size by Region 24

3.2.1 Global Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.2.2 Global Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2.3 Global Rotary Die Cutters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.3 Global Rotary Die Cutters Forecasted Market Size by Region 26

3.3.1 Global Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 26

3.3.2 Global Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 26

3.3.3 Global Rotary Die Cutters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 27

4 ROTARY DIE CUTTERS BY APPLICATION 28

4.1 Rotary Die Cutters Market Segment by Application 28

4.1.1 Electronics Industry 28

4.1.2 Healthcare Industry 28

4.1.3 General Industry 29

4.1.4 Packaging and Printing 29

4.2 Global Rotary Die Cutters Market Size by Application 30

4.2.1 Global Rotary Die Cutters Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 30

4.2.2 Global Rotary Die Cutters Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 31

4.2.3 Global Rotary Die Cutters Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 34

5 NORTH AMERICA ROTARY DIE CUTTERS BY COUNTRY 36

5.1 North America Rotary Die Cutters Historic Market Size by Country 36

5.1.1 North America Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 36

5.1.2 North America Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 36

5.2 North America Rotary Die Cutters Forecasted Market Size by Country 37

5.2.1 North America Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 37

5.2.2 North America Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 37

6 EUROPE ROTARY DIE CUTTERS BY COUNTRY 39

6.1 Europe Rotary Die Cutters Historic Market Size by Country 39

6.1.1 Europe Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 39

6.1.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 39

6.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutters Forecasted Market Size by Country 40

6.2.1 Europe Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 40

6.2.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 41

7 ASIA-PACIFIC ROTARY DIE CUTTERS BY REGION 42

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Die Cutters Historic Market Size by Region 42

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 42

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 42

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Die Cutters Forecasted Market Size by Region 43

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 43

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 44

8 SOUTH AMERICA ROTARY DIE CUTTERS BY COUNTRY 45

8.1 South America Rotary Die Cutters Historic Market Size by Country 45

8.1.1 South America Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 45

8.1.2 South America Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 45

8.2 South America Rotary Die Cutters Forecasted Market Size by Country 46

8.2.1 South America Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 46

8.2.2 South America Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 46

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ROTARY DIE CUTTERS BY COUNTRY 47

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutters Historic Market Size by Country 47

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 47

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 47

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutters Forecasted Market Size by Country 48

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 48

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 48

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN ROTARY DIE CUTTERS BUSINESS 50

10.1 BOBST 50

10.1.1 BOBST Company Details 50

10.1.2 Company and Business Overview 50

10.1.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 51

10.1.4 BOBST Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 52

10.2 HOACO 52

10.2.1 HOACO Company Details 52

10.2.2 Company and Business Overview 52

10.2.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 53

10.2.4 HOACO Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 53

10.3 Preco, Inc. 54

10.3.1 Preco, Inc. Company Details 54

10.3.2 Company and Business Overview 54

10.3.3 Rotary Die-Cutter Introduction 55

10.3.4 Preco, Inc. Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die-Cutter Business (2018-2020) 56

10.4 Heidelberg 56

10.4.1 Heidelberg Company Details 56

10.4.2 Company and Business Overview 56

10.4.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 57

10.4.4 Heidelberg Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 57

10.5 Langfang NT Science and Technology 58

10.5.1 Langfang NT Science and Technology Company Details 58

10.5.2 Company and Business Overview 58

10.5.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 59

10.5.4 Langfang NT Science and Technology Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 60

10.6 KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG 60

10.6.1 KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG Company Details 60

10.6.2 Company and Business Overview 60

10.6.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 61

10.6.4 KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 62

10.7 Hadesheng 62

10.7.1 Hadesheng Company Details 62

10.7.2 Company and Business Overview 62

10.7.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 63

10.7.4 Hadesheng Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 64

10.8 Zod 64

10.8.1 Zod Company Details 64

10.8.2 Company and Business Overview 64

10.8.3 Rotary Die-Cutter Introduction 65

10.8.4 Zod Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die-Cutter Business (2018-2020) 65

10.9 Delta 66

10.9.1 Delta Company Details 66

10.9.2 Company and Business Overview 66

10.9.3 Rotary Die-Cutter Introduction 67

10.9.4 Delta Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die-Cutter Business (2018-2020) 67

10.10 Koenig＆Bauer Iberica SA 68

10.10.1 Koenig＆Bauer Iberica SA Company Details 68

10.10.2 Company and Business Overview 68

10.10.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 69

10.10.4 Koenig＆Bauer Iberica SA Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 69

10.11 Sysco Machinery Co. 70

10.11.1 Sysco Machinery Co. Company Details 70

10.11.2 Company and Business Overview 70

10.11.3 Rotary Die-Cutter Introduction 70

10.11.4 Sysco Machinery Co. Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die-Cutter Business (2018-2020) 71

10.12 FEINXINDA 71

10.12.1 FEINXINDA Company Details 71

10.12.2 Company and Business Overview 72

10.12.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 72

10.12.4 FEINXINDA Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 73

10.13 TIEN CHIN YU Machinery 74

10.13.1 TIEN CHIN YU Machinery Company Details 74

10.13.2 Company and Business Overview 74

10.13.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 75

10.13.4 TIEN CHIN YU Machinery Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 76

10.14 Horizon 76

10.14.1 Horizon Company Details 76

10.14.2 Company and Business Overview 76

10.14.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 77

10.14.4 Horizon Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 78

10.15 FURIMACH 78

10.15.1 FURIMACH Company Details 78

10.15.2 Company and Business Overview 79

10.15.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 79

10.15.4 FURIMACH Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 80

10.16 BW Papersystems 80

10.16.1 BW Papersystems Company Details 80

10.16.2 Company and Business Overview 81

10.16.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 81

10.16.4 BW Papersystems Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 82

10.17 Bograma AG 83

10.17.1 Bograma AG Company Details 83

10.17.2 Company and Business Overview 83

10.17.3 Rotary Die Cutters Introduction 83

10.17.4 Bograma AG Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die Cutters Business (2018-2020) 85

10.18 Guidolin Girotto 86

10.18.1 Guidolin Girotto Company Details 86

10.18.2 Company and Business Overview 86

10.18.3 Rotary Die-Cutter Introduction 86

10.18.4 Guidolin Girotto Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Rotary Die-Cutter Business (2018-2020) 87

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 88

11.1 Rotary Die Cutters Key Raw Materials Analysis 88

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 88

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 89

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 91

11.2.1 Raw Materials 92

11.2.2 Labor Cost 92

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 92

11.3 Rotary Die Cutters Industrial Chain Analysis 93

11.4 Market Dynamics 93

11.4.1 Market Trends 94

11.4.2 Opportunities and Drivers 94

11.4.3 Challenges 94

11.4.4 Entry Barriers 95

11.4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 95

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 97

12.1 Sales Channel 97

12.2 Market Positioning 98

12.3 Rotary Die Cutters Downstream Customers 99

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 100

14 APPENDIX 102

14.1 Research Methodology 102

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 102

14.1.2 Data Source 105

14.2 Author Details 108

