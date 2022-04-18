Ion Exchange Resins Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Ion Exchange Resins market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ion Exchange Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348356/ion-exchange-resins

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ion Exchange Resins Market

The global Ion Exchange Resins market was valued at US$ 1763 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2618 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.97% during 2021-2028.

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Dupont

Purolite

LANXESS

Mitsubishi Chemical

ResinTech

Samyang Corp

Jacobi Carbons

Aldex Chemical Company

Thermax Chemicals

Hebi Higer Chemical

Ningbo Zhengguang

Suqing Group

Jiangsu Success

Shandong Dongda Chemical

Suzhou Bojie Resin

Jiangsu Linhai Resin

Sunresin

Felite Resin Technology

Anhui Wandong Chemical

Dongyang Mingzhu

Anhui Sanxing Resin

KaiRui Chemical

Bengbu Dongli Chemical

Shanghai Huazhen

Pure Resin

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng

Aqua Chem

Ion Exchange (India)

Segment by Type

Anion Exchange Resin

Cation Exchange Resin

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ion Exchange Resinsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Ion Exchange Resinsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Ion Exchange Resinsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Ion Exchange Resinswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Ion Exchange Resinssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ion Exchange Resins companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ION EXCHANGE RESINS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ion Exchange Resins 1

1.2 Ion Exchange Resins Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Anion Exchange Resin 3

1.2.3 Cation Exchange Resin 3

1.3 Ion Exchange Resins Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Water Treatment 5

1.3.3 Food Industry 6

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical 7

1.3.5 Chemical & Petrochemical 8

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 10

1.4.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 10

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11

1.5.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

1.5.2 North America Ion Exchange Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 11

1.5.3 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 12

1.5.4 China Ion Exchange Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 12

1.5.5 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 13

1.5.6 India Ion Exchange Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 14

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 15

2.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 19

2.3 Ion Exchange Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.4 Global Ion Exchange Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 22

2.5 Manufacturers Ion Exchange Resins Production Sites, Area Served 23

2.6 Ion Exchange Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends 24

2.6.1 Ion Exchange Resins Market Concentration Rate 24

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Ion Exchange Resins Players Market Share by Revenue 25

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 25

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Ion Exchange Resins Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.4 North America Ion Exchange Resins Production 29

3.4.1 North America Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.4.2 North America Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.5 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Production 30

3.5.1 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.5.2 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.6 China Ion Exchange Resins Production (2016-2021) 31

3.6.1 China Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.6.2 China Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.7 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Production (2016-2021) 32

3.7.1 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.7.2 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.8 India Ion Exchange Resins Production (2016-2021) 33

3.8.1 India Ion Exchange Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 33

3.8.2 India Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

4 ION EXCHANGE RESINS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 35

4.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption by Region 35

4.1.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption by Region 35

4.1.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Market Share by Region 35

4.2 North America 36

4.2.1 North America Ion Exchange Resins Consumption by Country 37

4.2.2 U.S. 38

4.2.3 Canada 38

4.3 Europe 39

4.3.1 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Consumption by Country 39

4.3.2 Germany 40

4.3.3 France 41

4.3.4 U.K. 41

4.3.5 Italy 42

4.3.6 Russia 42

4.4 Asia Pacific 43

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Consumption by Region 43

4.4.2 China 44

4.4.3 Japan 44

4.4.4 South Korea 45

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 45

4.4.6 India 46

4.5 South America 47

4.5.1 South America Ion Exchange Resins Consumption by Country 47

4.5.2 Brazil 48

4.5.3 Argentina 49

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 50

5.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 50

5.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 51

5.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Price by Type (2016-2021) 51

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 52

6.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 52

6.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2020) 53

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 54

7.1 DuPont 54

7.1.1 DuPont Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 54

7.1.2 DuPont Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 54

7.1.3 DuPont Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

7.1.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served 55

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates 55

7.2 Purolite 56

7.2.1 Purolite Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 56

7.2.2 Purolite Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 56

7.2.3 Purolite Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

7.2.4 Purolite Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.3 LANXESS 59

7.3.1 LANXESS Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 59

7.3.2 LANXESS Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 59

7.3.3 LANXESS Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

7.3.4 LANXESS Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.3.5 LANXESS Recent Developments/Updates 61

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 61

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 61

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 62

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.5 ResinTech 63

7.5.1 ResinTech Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 63

7.5.2 ResinTech Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 63

7.5.3 ResinTech Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.5.4 ResinTech Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.6 Samyang Corp 64

7.6.1 Samyang Corp Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 64

7.6.2 Samyang Corp Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 65

7.6.3 Samyang Corp Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.6.4 Samyang Corp Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.7 Jacobi Carbons 66

7.7.1 Jacobi Carbons Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 66

7.7.2 Jacobi Carbons Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 67

7.7.3 Jacobi Carbons Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.7.4 Jacobi Carbons Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.7.5 Jacobi Carbons Recent Developments/Updates 68

7.8 Aldex Chemical Company 68

7.8.1 Aldex Chemical Company Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 68

7.8.2 Aldex Chemical Company Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 69

7.8.3 Aldex Chemical Company Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.8.4 Aldex Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.9 Thermax Chemicals 70

7.9.1 Thermax Chemicals Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 70

7.9.2 Thermax Chemicals Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 70

7.9.3 Thermax Chemicals Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

7.9.4 Thermax Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.10 Hebi Higer Chemical 72

7.10.1 Hebi Higer Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 72

7.10.2 Hebi Higer Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 72

7.10.3 Hebi Higer Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.10.4 Hebi Higer Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.11 Ningbo Zhengguang 73

7.11.1 Ningbo Zhengguang Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 73

7.11.2 Ningbo Zhengguang Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 74

7.11.3 Ningbo Zhengguang Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

7.11.4 Ningbo Zhengguang Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.12 Suqing Group 75

7.12.1 Suqing Group Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 75

7.12.2 Suqing Group Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 76

7.12.3 Suqing Group Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.12.4 Suqing Group Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.13 Jiangsu Success 77

7.13.1 Jiangsu Success Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 77

7.13.2 Jiangsu Success Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 77

7.13.3 Jiangsu Success Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.13.4 Jiangsu Success Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.14 Shandong Dongda Chemical 79

7.14.1 Shandong Dongda Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 79

7.14.2 Shandong Dongda Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 79

7.14.3 Shandong Dongda Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.14.4 Shandong Dongda Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.15 Suzhou Bojie Resin 80

7.15.1 Suzhou Bojie Resin Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 80

7.15.2 Suzhou Bojie Resin Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 81

7.15.3 Suzhou Bojie Resin Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

7.15.4 Suzhou Bojie Resin Main Business and Markets Served 82

7.16 Jiangsu Linhai Resin 82

7.16.1 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 82

7.16.2 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 82

7.16.3 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.16.4 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.17 Sunresin 84

7.17.1 Sunresin Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 84

7.17.2 Sunresin Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 84

7.17.3 Sunresin Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

7.17.4 Sunresin Main Business and Markets Served 85

7.18 Felite Resin Technology 85

7.18.1 Felite Resin Technology Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 85

7.18.2 Felite Resin Technology Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 86

7.18.3 Felite Resin Technology Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

7.18.4 Felite Resin Technology Main Business and Markets Served 86

7.19 Anhui Wandong Chemical 87

7.19.1 Anhui Wandong Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 87

7.19.2 Anhui Wandong Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 87

7.19.3 Anhui Wandong Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

7.19.4 Anhui Wandong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 88

7.20 Dongyang Mingzhu 88

7.20.1 Dongyang Mingzhu Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 88

7.20.2 Dongyang Mingzhu Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 89

7.20.3 Dongyang Mingzhu Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

7.20.4 Dongyang Mingzhu Main Business and Markets Served 90

7.21 Anhui Sanxing Resin 90

7.21.1 Anhui Sanxing Resin Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 90

7.21.2 Anhui Sanxing Resin Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 90

7.21.3 Anhui Sanxing Resin Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

7.21.4 Anhui Sanxing Resin Main Business and Markets Served 91

7.22 KaiRui Chemical 91

7.22.1 KaiRui Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 91

7.22.2 KaiRui Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 92

7.22.3 KaiRui Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

7.22.4 KaiRui Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 92

7.23 Bengbu Dongli Chemical 93

7.23.1 Bengbu Dongli Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 93

7.23.2 Bengbu Dongli Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 93

7.23.3 Bengbu Dongli Chemical Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

7.23.4 Bengbu Dongli Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 94

7.24 Shanghai Huazhen 94

7.24.1 Shanghai Huazhen Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 94

7.24.2 Shanghai Huazhen Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 95

7.24.3 Shanghai Huazhen Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

7.24.4 Shanghai Huazhen Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.25 Pure Resin 96

7.25.1 Pure Resin Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 96

7.25.2 Pure Resin Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 97

7.25.3 Pure Resin Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

7.25.4 Pure Resin Main Business and Markets Served 98

7.26 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng 98

7.26.1 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 98

7.26.2 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 98

7.26.3 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

7.26.4 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Main Business and Markets Served 99

7.27 Aqua Chem 99

7.27.1 Aqua Chem Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 99

7.27.2 Aqua Chem Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 100

7.27.3 Aqua Chem Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

7.27.4 Aqua Chem Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.28 Ion Exchange (India) 101

7.28.1 Ion Exchange (India) Ion Exchange Resins Corporation Information 101

7.28.2 Ion Exchange (India) Ion Exchange Resins Product Portfolio 101

7.28.3 Ion Exchange (India) Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

7.28.4 Ion Exchange (India) Main Business and Markets Served 102

8 ION EXCHANGE RESINS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 103

8.1 Ion Exchange Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis 103

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 103

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 103

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 103

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 104

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ion Exchange Resins 105

8.4 Ion Exchange Resins Industrial Chain Analysis 106

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 107

9.1 Marketing Channel 107

9.2 Ion Exchange Resins Distributors List 108

9.3 Ion Exchange Resins Customers 110

10 ION EXCHANGE RESINS MARKET DYNAMICS 111

10.1 Ion Exchange Resins Industry Trends 111

10.2 Ion Exchange Resins Growth Drivers 111

10.3 Ion Exchange Resins Market Restraints 111

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 113

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ion Exchange Resins by Region (2022-2028) 113

11.2 North America Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 113

11.3 Europe Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 114

11.4 China Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 114

11.5 Japan Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 115

11.6 India Ion Exchange Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 115

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 116

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Ion Exchange Resins by Country 116

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Ion Exchange Resins by Country 116

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Ion Exchange Resins by Region 117

12.4 South America Forecasted Consumption of Ion Exchange Resins by Country 117

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 118

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 118

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ion Exchange Resins by Type (2022-2028) 118

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ion Exchange Resins by Type (2022-2028) 118

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Ion Exchange Resins by Type (2022-2028) 119

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Ion Exchange Resins by Application (2022-2028) 119

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 121

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 122

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 122

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 122

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 123

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 124

15.2 Data Source 125

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 125

15.2.2 Primary Sources 126

15.3 Author List 127

15.4 Disclaimer 127

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348356/ion-exchange-resins

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com