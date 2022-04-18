Marine Battery Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Marine Battery market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Marine Battery market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Marine Battery market size is estimated to be worth US$ 369.12 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8011.57 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 67.02% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery accounting for 89.06% of the Marine Battery global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 7617.09 million by 2028, growing at a revised 68.85% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Ocean Freighter segment is altered to 65.06% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Marine Battery market size was US$ 24.98 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Marine Battery were US$ 60.11 million and US$ 98.49 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 28.40% in 2021, while China and Europe are 11.80% and 46.54% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 19.98% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 81.14 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 66.44%, 64.46%, and 63.84% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Marine Battery landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 1247.19 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 67.69% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Battery include Corvus Energy, EST-Floattech, Spear Power Systems, Forsee Power, XALT Energy, Akasol, Saft, EVE Battery, and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 57.22% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Marine Battery production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Marine Battery by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Corvus Energy

EST-Floattech

Akasol

EVE Battery

Spear Power Systems

Forsee Power

XALT Energy

Saft

Lithium Werks

Siemens

Toshiba Corporation

CATL

Furukawa Battery

PowerTech Systems

Marine Battery Market Segment by Type

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

Lead-Acid Batteries

Others

Marine Battery Market Segment by Application

Ocean Freighter

Port Tugboat

Fishing Boat

Sightseeing Boat

Others

The report on the Marine Battery market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Batteryconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Batterymarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Batterymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Batterywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Batterysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Marine Battery companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Marine Battery Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Marine Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery 3

1.2.3 Lead-Acid Batteries 4

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Marine Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Ocean Freighter 6

1.3.3 Port Tugboat 7

1.3.4 Fishing Boat 7

1.3.5 Sightseeing Boat 8

1.3.6 Others 9

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global Marine Battery Production 11

2.1 Global Marine Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global Marine Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global Marine Battery Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Marine Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Marine Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 North America 16

2.5 Europe 17

2.6 China 18

2.7 Japan 19

3 Global Marine Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20

3.1 Global Marine Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.2 Global Marine Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.3 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22

3.4 Global Marine Battery Sales by Region 24

3.4.1 Global Marine Battery Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.4.2 Global Sales Marine Battery by Region (2023-2028) 25

3.5 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Region 26

3.5.1 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27

3.6 North America 28

3.7 Europe 29

3.8 Asia-Pacific 30

3.9 South America 31

3.10 Middle East & Africa 32

4 Competition by Manufacturers 33

4.1 Global Marine Battery Sales by Manufacturers 33

4.1.1 Global Marine Battery Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 33

4.1.2 Global Marine Battery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 33

4.2 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Manufacturers 34

4.2.1 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 34

4.2.2 Global Marine Battery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 35

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Battery Revenue in 2021 36

4.3 Global Marine Battery Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 37

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 37

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 37

4.4.2 Global Marine Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 38

4.4.3 Global Marine Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 41

5 Market Size by Type 43

5.1 Global Marine Battery Sales by Type 43

5.1.1 Global Marine Battery Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.1.2 Global Marine Battery Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.1.3 Global Marine Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

5.2 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Type 44

5.2.1 Global Marine Battery Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global Marine Battery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.2.3 Global Marine Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global Marine Battery Price by Type 46

5.3.1 Global Marine Battery Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.3.2 Global Marine Battery Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46

6 Market Size by Application 47

6.1 Global Marine Battery Sales by Application 47

6.1.1 Global Marine Battery Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 Global Marine Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 47

6.1.3 Global Marine Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

6.2 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Application 49

6.2.1 Global Marine Battery Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 49

6.2.2 Global Marine Battery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.2.3 Global Marine Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50

6.3 Global Marine Battery Price by Application 51

6.3.1 Global Marine Battery Price by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.3.2 Global Marine Battery Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 51

7 North America 53

7.1 North America Marine Battery Market Size by Type 53

7.2 North America Marine Battery Market Size by Application 54

7.3 North America Marine Battery Sales by Country 55

7.3.1 North America Marine Battery Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 North America Marine Battery Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.3 United States 57

7.3.4 Canada 58

7.3.5 Mexico 59

8 Europe 60

8.1 Europe Marine Battery Market Size by Type 60

8.2 Europe Marine Battery Market Size by Application 61

8.3 Europe Marine Battery Market Size by Country 62

8.3.1 Europe Marine Battery Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62

8.3.2 Europe Marine Battery Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.3.3 Germany 65

8.3.4 France 65

8.3.5 U.K. 66

8.3.6 Italy 67

8.3.7 Russia 67

9 Asia Pacific 68

9.1 Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market Size by Type 68

9.2 Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market Size by Application 69

9.3 Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market Size by Region 70

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Marine Battery Sales by Region (2017-2028) 70

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Marine Battery Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 71

9.3.3 China 73

9.3.4 Japan 73

9.3.5 South Korea 74

9.3.6 India 75

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 75

10 South America 76

10.1 South America Marine Battery Market Size by Type 76

10.2 South America Marine Battery Market Size by Application 77

10.3 South America Marine Battery Market Size by Country 78

10.3.1 South America Marine Battery Sales by Country (2017-2028) 78

10.3.2 South America Marine Battery Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 79

10.3.3 Brazil 80

11 Middle East and Africa 81

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Battery Market Size by Type 81

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Battery Market Size by Application 82

11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Battery Market Size by Country 83

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Battery Sales by Country (2017-2028) 83

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Battery Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 84

11.3.3 Middle East 86

11.3.4 Africa 86

12 Corporate Profile 87

12.1 Corvus Energy 87

12.1.1 Corvus Energy Corporation Information 87

12.1.2 Corvus Energy Overview 87

12.1.3 Corvus Energy Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 88

12.1.4 Corvus Energy Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 88

12.1.5 Corvus Energy Recent Developments 89

12.2 EST-Floattech 89

12.2.1 EST-Floattech Corporation Information 89

12.2.2 EST-Floattech Overview 90

12.2.3 EST-Floattech Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 90

12.2.4 EST-Floattech Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91

12.2.5 EST-Floattech Recent Developments 92

12.3 Akasol 92

12.3.1 Akasol Corporation Information 92

12.3.2 Akasol Overview 92

12.3.3 Akasol Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 93

12.3.4 Akasol Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93

12.3.5 Akasol Recent Developments 94

12.4 EVE Battery 94

12.4.1 EVE Battery Corporation Information 94

12.4.2 EVE Battery Overview 95

12.4.3 EVE Battery Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 95

12.4.4 EVE Battery Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

12.4.5 EVE Battery Recent Developments 96

12.5 Spear Power Systems 97

12.5.1 Spear Power Systems Corporation Information 97

12.5.2 Spear Power Systems Overview 97

12.5.3 Spear Power Systems Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 98

12.5.4 Spear Power Systems Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98

12.5.5 Spear Power Systems Recent Developments 99

12.6 Forsee Power 99

12.6.1 Forsee Power Corporation Information 99

12.6.2 Forsee Power Overview 100

12.6.3 Forsee Power Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 100

12.6.4 Forsee Power Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101

12.6.5 Forsee Power Recent Developments 101

12.7 XALT Energy 102

12.7.1 XALT Energy Corporation Information 102

12.7.2 XALT Energy Overview 102

12.7.3 XALT Energy Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 103

12.7.4 XALT Energy Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103

12.7.5 XALT Energy Recent Developments 104

12.8 Saft 104

12.8.1 Saft Corporation Information 104

12.8.2 Saft Overview 105

12.8.3 Saft Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 105

12.8.4 Saft Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 105

12.8.5 Saft Recent Developments 106

12.9 Lithium Werks 106

12.9.1 Lithium Werks Corporation Information 106

12.9.2 Lithium Werks Overview 107

12.9.3 Lithium Werks Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 107

12.9.4 Lithium Werks Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108

12.9.5 Lithium Werks Recent Developments 109

12.10 Siemens 109

12.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information 109

12.10.2 Siemens Overview 109

12.10.3 Siemens Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 110

12.10.4 Siemens Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110

12.10.5 Siemens Recent Developments 111

12.11 Toshiba Corporation 111

12.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information 111

12.11.2 Toshiba Corporation Overview 112

12.11.3 Toshiba Corporation Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 112

12.11.4 Toshiba Corporation Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112

12.11.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Developments 113

12.12 CATL 113

12.12.1 CATL Corporation Information 113

12.12.2 CATL Overview 114

12.12.3 CATL Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 114

12.12.4 CATL Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114

12.12.5 CATL Recent Developments 115

12.13 Furukawa Battery 116

12.13.1 Furukawa Battery Corporation Information 116

12.13.2 Furukawa Battery Overview 116

12.13.3 Furukawa Battery Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 117

12.13.4 Furukawa Battery Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117

12.13.5 Furukawa Battery Recent Developments 118

12.14 PowerTech Systems 118

12.14.1 PowerTech Systems Corporation Information 118

12.14.2 PowerTech Systems Overview 118

12.14.3 PowerTech Systems Marine Battery Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 119

12.14.4 PowerTech Systems Marine Battery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119

12.14.5 PowerTech Systems Recent Developments 120

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 121

13.1 Marine Battery Industry Chain Analysis 121

13.2 Marine Battery Key Raw Materials 121

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 121

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 122

13.3 Marine Battery Production Mode & Process 123

13.4 Marine Battery Sales and Marketing 124

13.4.1 Marine Battery Sales Channels 124

13.4.2 Marine Battery Distributors 124

13.5 Marine Battery Customers 125

14 Marine Battery Market Dynamics 126

14.1.1 Marine Battery Industry Trends 126

14.1.2 Marine Battery Market Drivers 126

14.1.3 Marine Battery Market Challenges 127

14.1.4 Marine Battery Market Restraints 127

15 Key Findings in the Global Marine Battery Study 128

16 Appendix 129

16.1 Research Methodology 129

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 129

16.1.2 Data Source 132

16.2 Author Details 134

16.3 Disclaimer 135

