Absorbable Hemostat Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Absorbable Hemostat market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Absorbable Hemostat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Absorbable Hemostat Market
In 2020, the global Absorbable Hemostat market size was US$ 251.30 million and is forecast to US$ 428.12 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period. In this study, 2021 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Absorbable Hemostat.
Global Absorbable Hemostat Scope and Segment
Absorbable Hemostat market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Absorbable Hemostat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
Johnson & Johnson
BD
Baxter
B.Braun
Cura Medical
GELITA MEDICAL
Curasan AG
Meril Life Sciences
Zhonghui Shengxi
Beijing Datsing Bio-tech
Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech
Beijing Taikesiman
Foryou Medical
Saikesaisi Holdings Group
Biotemed
Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products
Segment by Type
Hemostatic Gauze
Styptic Powder
Gelatin Sponge
Other
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Other
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Absorbable Hemostatconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Absorbable Hemostatmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Absorbable Hemostatmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Absorbable Hemostatwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Absorbable Hemostatsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Absorbable Hemostat companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Absorbable Hemostat Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 2
1.2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2
1.2.2 Hemostatic Gauze 3
1.2.3 Styptic Powder 4
1.2.4 Gelatin Sponge 5
1.3 Market by Application 6
1.3.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Hospital 8
1.3.3 Clinic 9
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 11
2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11
2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12
2.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 13
2.4 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Region 14
2.4.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Region (2017-2022) 14
2.4.2 Global Sales Absorbable Hemostat by Region (2023-2028) 15
2.5 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region 16
2.5.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 16
2.5.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 17
2.6 North America 18
2.7 Europe 19
2.8 Asia-Pacific 20
2.9 Latin America 21
2.10 Middle East & Africa 22
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 23
3.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Manufacturers 23
3.1.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 23
3.1.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Absorbable Hemostat in 2021 24
3.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Manufacturers 26
3.2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 26
3.2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Absorbable Hemostat Revenue in 2021 27
3.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 29
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 29
3.4.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 30
3.4.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 32
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 33
4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 35
4.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type 35
4.1.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 35
4.1.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 35
4.1.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35
4.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type 36
4.2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 36
4.2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 37
4.2.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37
4.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price by Type 38
4.3.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price by Type (2017-2022) 38
4.3.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 38
5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 39
5.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application 39
5.1.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 39
5.1.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 39
5.1.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39
5.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application 40
5.2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 40
5.2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 41
5.2.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 41
5.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price by Application 42
5.3.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price by Application (2017-2022) 42
5.3.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 42
6 NORTH AMERICA 43
6.1 North America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 43
6.1.1 North America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 43
6.1.2 North America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 44
6.2 North America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 45
6.2.1 North America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 45
6.2.2 North America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 46
6.3 North America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country 47
6.3.1 North America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country (2017-2028) 47
6.3.2 North America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 48
6.3.3 U.S. 49
6.3.4 Canada 50
7 EUROPE 51
7.1 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 51
7.1.1 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 51
7.1.2 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 52
7.2 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 53
7.2.1 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 53
7.2.2 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 54
7.3 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Country 55
7.3.1 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55
7.3.2 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56
7.3.3 Germany 58
7.3.4 U.K. 58
7.3.5 France 59
7.3.6 Italy 59
7.3.7 Russia 60
8 ASIA PACIFIC 61
8.1 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 61
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 61
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 62
8.2 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 63
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 63
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 64
8.3 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Region 65
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Region (2017-2028) 65
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 66
8.3.3 China 68
8.3.4 Japan 69
8.3.5 South Korea 69
8.3.6 India 70
8.3.7 Australia 70
8.3.8 Taiwan 71
8.3.9 Indonesia 71
8.3.10 Thailand 72
8.3.11 Malaysia 72
8.3.12 Philippines 73
9 LATIN AMERICA 74
9.1 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 74
9.1.1 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 74
9.1.2 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 75
9.2 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 76
9.2.1 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 76
9.2.2 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 77
9.3 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Country 78
9.3.1 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country (2017-2028) 78
9.3.2 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 79
9.3.3 Mexico 80
9.3.4 Brazil 81
9.3.5 Argentina 81
10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 82
10.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 82
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 83
10.2 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 84
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 84
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 85
10.3 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Country 86
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country (2017-2028) 86
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 87
10.3.3 Turkey 89
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 89
10.3.5 UAE 90
11 CORPORATE PROFILE 91
11.1 Johnson & Johnson 91
11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information 91
11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview 91
11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92
11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92
11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments 94
11.2 BD 94
11.2.1 BD Corporation Information 94
11.2.2 BD Overview 94
11.2.3 BD Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95
11.2.4 BD Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95
11.2.5 BD Recent Developments 96
11.3 Baxter 96
11.3.1 Baxter Corporation Information 96
11.3.2 Baxter Overview 97
11.3.3 Baxter Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98
11.3.4 Baxter Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98
11.4 B.Braun 99
11.4.1 B.Braun Corporation Information 99
11.4.2 B.Braun Overview 100
11.4.3 B.Braun Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100
11.4.4 B.Braun Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101
11.5 Cura Medical 103
11.5.1 Cura Medical Corporation Information 103
11.5.2 Cura Medical Overview 104
11.5.3 Cura Medical Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104
11.5.4 Cura Medical Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 105
11.6 GELITA MEDICAL 107
11.6.1 GELITA MEDICAL Corporation Information 107
11.6.2 GELITA MEDICAL Overview 107
11.6.3 GELITA MEDICAL Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108
11.6.4 GELITA MEDICAL Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108
11.7 Curasan AG 111
11.7.1 Curasan AG Corporation Information 111
11.7.2 Curasan AG Overview 111
11.7.3 Curasan AG Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112
11.7.4 Curasan AG Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112
11.7.5 Curasan AG Recent Developments 113
11.8 Meril Life Sciences 114
11.8.1 Meril Life Sciences Corporation Information 114
11.8.2 Meril Life Sciences Overview 114
11.8.3 Meril Life Sciences Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115
11.8.4 Meril Life Sciences Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115
11.9 Zhonghui Shengxi 117
11.9.1 Zhonghui Shengxi Corporation Information 117
11.9.2 Zhonghui Shengxi Overview 117
11.9.3 Zhonghui Shengxi Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118
11.9.4 Zhonghui Shengxi Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118
11.10 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech 120
11.10.1 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Corporation Information 120
11.10.2 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Overview 120
11.10.3 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
11.10.4 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121
11.10.5 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Recent Developments 121
11.11 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech 122
11.11.1 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech Corporation Information 122
11.11.2 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech Overview 122
11.11.3 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
11.11.4 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
11.12 Beijing Taikesiman 124
11.12.1 Beijing Taikesiman Corporation Information 124
11.12.2 Beijing Taikesiman Overview 124
11.12.3 Beijing Taikesiman Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
11.12.4 Beijing Taikesiman Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125
11.13 Foryou Medical 126
11.13.1 Foryou Medical Corporation Information 126
11.13.2 Foryou Medical Overview 127
11.13.3 Foryou Medical Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127
11.13.4 Foryou Medical Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128
11.13.5 Foryou Medical Recent Developments 128
11.14 Saikesaisi Holdings Group 129
11.14.1 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Corporation Information 129
11.14.2 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Overview 129
11.14.3 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130
11.14.4 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130
11.14.5 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Recent Developments 131
11.15 Biotemed 131
11.15.1 Biotemed Corporation Information 131
11.15.2 Biotemed Overview 132
11.15.3 Biotemed Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
11.15.4 Biotemed Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133
11.16 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products 137
11.16.1 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Corporation Information 137
11.16.2 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Overview 137
11.16.3 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138
11.16.4 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138
12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 143
12.1 Absorbable Hemostat Industry Chain Analysis 143
12.2 Absorbable Hemostat Key Raw Materials 143
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 143
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 144
12.3 Absorbable Hemostat Production Mode & Process 145
12.4 Absorbable Hemostat Sales and Marketing 146
12.4.1 Absorbable Hemostat Sales Channels 146
12.4.2 Absorbable Hemostat Distributors 147
12.5 Absorbable Hemostat Customers 148
13 ABSORBABLE HEMOSTAT MARKET DYNAMICS 150
13.1.1 Absorbable Hemostat Industry Trends 150
13.1.2 Absorbable Hemostat Market Drivers 151
13.1.3 Absorbable Hemostat Market Challenges 152
13.1.4 Absorbable Hemostat Market Restraints 152
14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL ABSORBABLE HEMOSTAT STUDY 153
15 APPENDIX 154
15.1 Research Methodology 154
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 154
15.1.2 Data Source 157
15.2 Author Details 159
15.3 Disclaimer 160
