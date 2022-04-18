Absorbable Hemostat Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Absorbable Hemostat market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Absorbable Hemostat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348351/track-etched-membrane

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Absorbable Hemostat Market

In 2020, the global Absorbable Hemostat market size was US$ 251.30 million and is forecast to US$ 428.12 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period. In this study, 2021 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Absorbable Hemostat.

Global Absorbable Hemostat Scope and Segment

Absorbable Hemostat market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Absorbable Hemostat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Johnson & Johnson

BD

Baxter

B.Braun

Cura Medical

GELITA MEDICAL

Curasan AG

Meril Life Sciences

Zhonghui Shengxi

Beijing Datsing Bio-tech

Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech

Beijing Taikesiman

Foryou Medical

Saikesaisi Holdings Group

Biotemed

Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products

Segment by Type

Hemostatic Gauze

Styptic Powder

Gelatin Sponge

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Absorbable Hemostatconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Absorbable Hemostatmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Absorbable Hemostatmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Absorbable Hemostatwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Absorbable Hemostatsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Absorbable Hemostat companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Absorbable Hemostat Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Hemostatic Gauze 3

1.2.3 Styptic Powder 4

1.2.4 Gelatin Sponge 5

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Hospital 8

1.3.3 Clinic 9

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 11

2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11

2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12

2.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 13

2.4 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Region 14

2.4.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Region (2017-2022) 14

2.4.2 Global Sales Absorbable Hemostat by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.5 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region 16

2.5.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 16

2.5.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.6 North America 18

2.7 Europe 19

2.8 Asia-Pacific 20

2.9 Latin America 21

2.10 Middle East & Africa 22

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 23

3.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Manufacturers 23

3.1.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 23

3.1.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Absorbable Hemostat in 2021 24

3.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Manufacturers 26

3.2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 26

3.2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Absorbable Hemostat Revenue in 2021 27

3.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 29

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 29

3.4.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 30

3.4.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 32

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 33

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 35

4.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type 35

4.1.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 35

4.1.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 35

4.1.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

4.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type 36

4.2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 36

4.2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 37

4.2.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37

4.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price by Type 38

4.3.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price by Type (2017-2022) 38

4.3.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 38

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 39

5.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application 39

5.1.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 39

5.1.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 39

5.1.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

5.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application 40

5.2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 40

5.2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 41

5.2.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 41

5.3 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price by Application 42

5.3.1 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price by Application (2017-2022) 42

5.3.2 Global Absorbable Hemostat Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 42

6 NORTH AMERICA 43

6.1 North America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 43

6.1.1 North America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 43

6.1.2 North America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 44

6.2 North America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 45

6.2.1 North America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 45

6.2.2 North America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 46

6.3 North America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country 47

6.3.1 North America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country (2017-2028) 47

6.3.2 North America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 48

6.3.3 U.S. 49

6.3.4 Canada 50

7 EUROPE 51

7.1 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 51

7.1.1 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 51

7.1.2 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 52

7.2 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 53

7.2.1 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 53

7.2.2 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 54

7.3 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Country 55

7.3.1 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 Europe Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.3 Germany 58

7.3.4 U.K. 58

7.3.5 France 59

7.3.6 Italy 59

7.3.7 Russia 60

8 ASIA PACIFIC 61

8.1 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 61

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 61

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 62

8.2 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 63

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 63

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 64

8.3 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Region 65

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Region (2017-2028) 65

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 66

8.3.3 China 68

8.3.4 Japan 69

8.3.5 South Korea 69

8.3.6 India 70

8.3.7 Australia 70

8.3.8 Taiwan 71

8.3.9 Indonesia 71

8.3.10 Thailand 72

8.3.11 Malaysia 72

8.3.12 Philippines 73

9 LATIN AMERICA 74

9.1 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 74

9.1.1 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 74

9.1.2 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 75

9.2 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 76

9.2.1 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 76

9.2.2 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 77

9.3 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Country 78

9.3.1 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country (2017-2028) 78

9.3.2 Latin America Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 79

9.3.3 Mexico 80

9.3.4 Brazil 81

9.3.5 Argentina 81

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 82

10.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Type 82

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 83

10.2 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Application 84

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Application (2017-2028) 84

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 85

10.3 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Market Size by Country 86

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Sales by Country (2017-2028) 86

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Hemostat Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 87

10.3.3 Turkey 89

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 89

10.3.5 UAE 90

11 CORPORATE PROFILE 91

11.1 Johnson & Johnson 91

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information 91

11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview 91

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments 94

11.2 BD 94

11.2.1 BD Corporation Information 94

11.2.2 BD Overview 94

11.2.3 BD Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

11.2.4 BD Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

11.2.5 BD Recent Developments 96

11.3 Baxter 96

11.3.1 Baxter Corporation Information 96

11.3.2 Baxter Overview 97

11.3.3 Baxter Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

11.3.4 Baxter Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98

11.4 B.Braun 99

11.4.1 B.Braun Corporation Information 99

11.4.2 B.Braun Overview 100

11.4.3 B.Braun Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

11.4.4 B.Braun Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101

11.5 Cura Medical 103

11.5.1 Cura Medical Corporation Information 103

11.5.2 Cura Medical Overview 104

11.5.3 Cura Medical Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

11.5.4 Cura Medical Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 105

11.6 GELITA MEDICAL 107

11.6.1 GELITA MEDICAL Corporation Information 107

11.6.2 GELITA MEDICAL Overview 107

11.6.3 GELITA MEDICAL Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

11.6.4 GELITA MEDICAL Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108

11.7 Curasan AG 111

11.7.1 Curasan AG Corporation Information 111

11.7.2 Curasan AG Overview 111

11.7.3 Curasan AG Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

11.7.4 Curasan AG Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112

11.7.5 Curasan AG Recent Developments 113

11.8 Meril Life Sciences 114

11.8.1 Meril Life Sciences Corporation Information 114

11.8.2 Meril Life Sciences Overview 114

11.8.3 Meril Life Sciences Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

11.8.4 Meril Life Sciences Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

11.9 Zhonghui Shengxi 117

11.9.1 Zhonghui Shengxi Corporation Information 117

11.9.2 Zhonghui Shengxi Overview 117

11.9.3 Zhonghui Shengxi Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

11.9.4 Zhonghui Shengxi Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118

11.10 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech 120

11.10.1 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Corporation Information 120

11.10.2 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Overview 120

11.10.3 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

11.10.4 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121

11.10.5 Beijing Datsing Bio-tech Recent Developments 121

11.11 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech 122

11.11.1 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech Corporation Information 122

11.11.2 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech Overview 122

11.11.3 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

11.11.4 Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123

11.12 Beijing Taikesiman 124

11.12.1 Beijing Taikesiman Corporation Information 124

11.12.2 Beijing Taikesiman Overview 124

11.12.3 Beijing Taikesiman Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

11.12.4 Beijing Taikesiman Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125

11.13 Foryou Medical 126

11.13.1 Foryou Medical Corporation Information 126

11.13.2 Foryou Medical Overview 127

11.13.3 Foryou Medical Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

11.13.4 Foryou Medical Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128

11.13.5 Foryou Medical Recent Developments 128

11.14 Saikesaisi Holdings Group 129

11.14.1 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Corporation Information 129

11.14.2 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Overview 129

11.14.3 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130

11.14.4 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130

11.14.5 Saikesaisi Holdings Group Recent Developments 131

11.15 Biotemed 131

11.15.1 Biotemed Corporation Information 131

11.15.2 Biotemed Overview 132

11.15.3 Biotemed Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

11.15.4 Biotemed Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133

11.16 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products 137

11.16.1 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Corporation Information 137

11.16.2 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Overview 137

11.16.3 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Absorbable Hemostat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138

11.16.4 Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Absorbable Hemostat Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 143

12.1 Absorbable Hemostat Industry Chain Analysis 143

12.2 Absorbable Hemostat Key Raw Materials 143

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 143

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 144

12.3 Absorbable Hemostat Production Mode & Process 145

12.4 Absorbable Hemostat Sales and Marketing 146

12.4.1 Absorbable Hemostat Sales Channels 146

12.4.2 Absorbable Hemostat Distributors 147

12.5 Absorbable Hemostat Customers 148

13 ABSORBABLE HEMOSTAT MARKET DYNAMICS 150

13.1.1 Absorbable Hemostat Industry Trends 150

13.1.2 Absorbable Hemostat Market Drivers 151

13.1.3 Absorbable Hemostat Market Challenges 152

13.1.4 Absorbable Hemostat Market Restraints 152

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL ABSORBABLE HEMOSTAT STUDY 153

15 APPENDIX 154

15.1 Research Methodology 154

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 154

15.1.2 Data Source 157

15.2 Author Details 159

15.3 Disclaimer 160

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348351/track-etched-membrane

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com