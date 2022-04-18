Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market

Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes. Among the different types of semiconductor etch equipment available in the market, dry etch equipment held the largest etch equipment market share in 2020 both in terms of revenue and volume. Reduced material consumption coupled with low cost associated with disposing the materials. However, the wet etching equipment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate both in terms of value and volume owing to its higher adoption rate in wafer manufacturing process due to its high etching rate and ease of operation. By equipment type the semiconductor etch equipment can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. The semiconductor etch equipment market size can be further segmented by etching film type into conductor etching process, & dielectric etching process, and polysilicon etching process). The market has several application areas such as logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), power device, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and CMOS image sensors.

Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Lam Research

TEL

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Oxford Instruments

SPTS Technologies

Plasma-Therm

GigaLane

SAMCO

AMEC

NAURA

Segment by Type

Dry Etch Equipment

Wet Etch Equipment

Segment by Application

Logic and Memory

MEMS

Power Device

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Etch Equipmentconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Semiconductor Etch Equipmentmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Etch Equipmentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Semiconductor Etch Equipmentwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Semiconductor Etch Equipmentsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Semiconductor Etch Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Etch Equipment 1

1.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2016-2027 2

1.2.2 Dry Etch Equipment 2

1.2.3 Wet Etch Equipment 3

1.3 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 5

1.3.2 Logic and Memory 5

1.3.3 MEMS 6

1.3.4 Power Device 7

1.3.5 Others 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.2 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 10

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.5.2 North America Semiconductor Etch Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.3 Europe Semiconductor Etch Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.4 China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.5 Japan Semiconductor Etch Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.6 South Korea Semiconductor Etch Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 15

2.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.2 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17

2.3 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.4 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21

2.5 Manufacturers Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites, Area Served 22

2.6 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.6.1 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Concentration Rate 22

2.6.2 Global 5 and 3 Largest Semiconductor Etch Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue 23

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Production of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.3 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.4 North America Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production 29

3.4.1 North America Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.4.2 North America Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.5 Europe Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production 30

3.5.1 Europe Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.5.2 Europe Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.6 China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production (2016-2021) 31

3.6.1 China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.6.2 China Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.7 Japan Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production (2016-2021) 32

3.7.1 Japan Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.7.2 Japan Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.8 South Korea Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production (2016-2021) 33

3.8.1 South Korea Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 33

3.8.2 South Korea Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

4 SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT CONSUMPTION BY REGION 34

4.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption by Region 34

4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption by Region 34

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region 34

4.2 North America 35

4.2.1 North America Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption by Country 36

4.2.2 U.S. 37

4.2.3 Canada 38

4.2.4 Mexico 39

4.3 Europe 40

4.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption by Country 40

4.3.2 Germany 41

4.3.3 France 42

4.3.4 U.K. 43

4.3.5 Italy 44

4.3.6 Russia 45

4.4 Asia Pacific 45

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption by Region 46

4.4.2 China 47

4.4.3 Japan 48

4.4.4 South Korea 49

4.4.5 China Taiwan 50

4.4.6 India 51

4.5 South America 51

4.5.1 South America Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption by Country 52

4.5.2 Brazil 53

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 54

5.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 54

5.2 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 55

5.3 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021) 57

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 58

6.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 58

6.2 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2021) 60

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 61

7.1 Lam Research 61

7.1.1 Lam Research Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 61

7.1.2 Lam Research Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 62

7.1.3 Lam Research Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.1.4 Lam Research Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.2 Tokyo Electron Limited 63

7.2.1 Tokyo Electron Limited Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 63

7.2.2 Tokyo Electron Limited Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 64

7.2.3 Tokyo Electron Limited Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.2.4 Tokyo Electron Limited Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.3 Applied Materials 66

7.3.1 Applied Materials Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 66

7.3.2 Applied Materials Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 67

7.3.3 Applied Materials Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.3.4 Applied Materials Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.4 Hitachi High-Technologies 68

7.4.1 Hitachi High-Technologies Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 68

7.4.2 Hitachi High-Technologies Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 69

7.4.3 Hitachi High-Technologies Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.4.4 Hitachi High-Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.5 Oxford Instruments 70

7.5.1 Oxford Instruments Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 70

7.5.2 Oxford Instruments Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 71

7.5.3 Oxford Instruments Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

7.5.4 Oxford Instruments Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.6 SPTS Technologies 72

7.6.1 SPTS Technologies Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 72

7.6.2 SPTS Technologies Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 73

7.6.3 SPTS Technologies Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

7.6.4 SPTS Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.7 Plasma-Therm 74

7.7.1 Plasma-Therm Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 74

7.7.2 Plasma-Therm Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 75

7.7.3 Plasma-Therm Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

7.7.4 Plasma-Therm Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.8 GigaLane 76

7.8.1 GigaLane Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 76

7.8.2 GigaLane Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 77

7.8.3 GigaLane Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

7.8.4 GigaLane Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.9 SAMCO Inc 78

7.9.1 SAMCO Inc Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 78

7.9.2 SAMCO Inc Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 79

7.9.3 SAMCO Inc Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

7.9.4 SAMCO Inc Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.10 AMEC 80

7.10.1 AMEC Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 80

7.10.2 AMEC Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 81

7.10.3 AMEC Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

7.10.4 AMEC Main Business and Markets Served 82

7.11 NAURA 82

7.11.1 NAURA Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites and Area Served 82

7.11.2 NAURA Semiconductor Etch Equipment Product Overview 83

7.11.3 NAURA Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.11.4 NAURA Main Business and Markets Served 84

8 SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 85

8.1 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis 85

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 85

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 86

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 87

8.3 Multiple Points of High Geographical Concentration across the Current Semiconductor Value Chain 88

8.4 Semiconductor Industrial Chain Analysis 89

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 90

9.1 Marketing Channel 90

9.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Customers 93

10 MARKET DYNAMICS 94

10.1 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Trends 94

10.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Opportunities and Drivers 97

10.3 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Challenges 98

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 98

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 100

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Region (2022-2027) 100

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Region (2022-2027) 101

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 102

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Semiconductor Etch Equipment 102

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Country 102

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Country 103

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Region 103

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Country 104

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 105

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 105

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Type (2022-2027) 105

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Type (2022-2027) 106

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Type (2022-2027) 106

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Etch Equipment by Application (2022-2027) 107

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 108

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 110

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 110

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 110

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 111

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 112

15.2 Data Source 113

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 113

15.2.2 Primary Sources 114

15.3 Author List 115

15.4 Disclaimer 115

