Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2551.82 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7372.89 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.34% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Multi-port Robots accounting for 97.61% of the Laparoscopy Surgical Robots global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 6776.78 million by 2028, growing at a revised 18.25% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Hospital segment is altered to an 19.23% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Laparoscopy Surgical Robots market size was US$ 130.64 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots were US$ 1361.52 million and US$ 377.54 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 64.87% in 2021, while China and Europe are 6.22% and 17.99% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 17.59% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 33.48% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 22.88%, 19.89%, and 29.83% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 391.89 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 20.44% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Laparoscopy Surgical Robots include Intuitive Surgical, Asensus Surgical, CMR Surgical, Avatera Medical, Meere company, Medtronic, WEGO, Shanghai Microport Medbot, and Titan Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top three players hold a share approximately 100% in terms of revenue.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348916/laparoscopy-surgical-robots

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Intuitive Surgical

Asensus Surgical

CMR Surgical

Avatera Medical

meerecompany

Medtronic

Titan Medical

Shanghai Microport

WEGO

Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Segment by Type

Multi-port Robots

Single Port Robots

Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

The report on the Laparoscopy Surgical Robots market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Laparoscopy Surgical Robotsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Laparoscopy Surgical Robotsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Laparoscopy Surgical Robotsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Laparoscopy Surgical Robotswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Laparoscopy Surgical Robotssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Laparoscopy Surgical Robots companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Multi-port Robots 3

1.2.3 Single Port Robots 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9

2.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 9

2.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10

2.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.4 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Region 12

2.4.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.4.2 Global Sales Laparoscopy Surgical Robots by Region (2023-2028) 13

2.5 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Region 15

2.5.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.5.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.6 North America 16

2.7 Europe 17

2.8 Asia-Pacific 18

2.9 Latin America 19

2.10 Middle East & Africa 20

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 22

3.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Manufacturers 22

3.1.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 22

3.1.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 23

3.1.3 Global Top 3 Largest Manufacturers of Laparoscopy Surgical Robots in 2021 23

3.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Manufacturers 24

3.2.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

3.2.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

3.2.3 Global Top 3 Companies by Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue in 2021 25

3.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 26

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 26

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 26

3.4.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 27

3.4.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 28

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 30

4.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Type 30

4.1.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 30

4.1.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 30

4.1.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 30

4.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Type 32

4.2.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 32

4.2.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 32

4.2.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 32

4.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Price by Type 33

4.3.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Price by Type (2017-2022) 33

4.3.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 34

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 35

5.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Application 35

5.1.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 35

5.1.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 35

5.1.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 36

5.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Application 37

5.2.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 37

5.2.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 37

5.2.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 37

5.3 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Price by Application 39

5.3.1 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Price by Application (2017-2022) 39

5.3.2 Global Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 39

6 NORTH AMERICA 40

6.1 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Type 40

6.1.1 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2017-2028) 40

6.1.2 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 40

6.2 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Application 41

6.2.1 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2017-2028) 41

6.2.2 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 42

6.3 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Country 42

6.3.1 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Country (2017-2028) 42

6.3.2 North America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 43

6.3.3 United States 45

6.3.4 Canada 46

7 EUROPE 47

7.1 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Type 47

7.1.1 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2017-2028) 47

7.1.2 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 47

7.2 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Application 48

7.2.1 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2017-2028) 48

7.2.2 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 48

7.3 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Country 49

7.3.1 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Country (2017-2028) 49

7.3.2 Europe Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 50

7.3.3 Germany 52

7.3.4 U.K. 52

7.3.5 France 53

7.3.6 Russia 54

7.3.7 Italy 54

8 ASIA PACIFIC 56

8.1 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Type 56

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2017-2028) 56

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 56

8.2 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Application 57

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2017-2028) 57

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 58

8.3 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Region 58

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Region (2017-2028) 58

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 60

8.3.3 China 61

8.3.4 Japan 62

8.3.5 South Korea 63

8.3.6 India 63

8.3.7 Australia 64

8.3.8 Southeast Asia 65

9 LATIN AMERICA 66

9.1 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Type 66

9.1.1 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2017-2028) 66

9.1.2 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 66

9.2 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Application 67

9.2.1 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2017-2028) 67

9.2.2 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 68

9.3 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Country 68

9.3.1 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Country (2017-2028) 68

9.3.2 Latin America Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 69

9.3.3 Mexico 71

9.3.4 Brazil 71

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 72

10.1 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Type 72

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2017-2028) 72

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 72

10.2 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Application 73

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2017-2028) 73

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 74

10.3 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Size by Region 74

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales by Region (2017-2028) 74

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 75

10.3.3 GCC Countries 77

10.3.4 Turkey 78

10.3.5 Africa 78

11 CORPORATE PROFILE 79

11.1 Intuitive Surgical 79

11.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information 79

11.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Overview 79

11.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

11.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 80

11.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Developments 81

11.2 Asensus Surgical 82

11.2.1 Asensus Surgical Corporation Information 82

11.2.2 Asensus Surgical Overview 82

11.2.3 Asensus Surgical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

11.2.4 Asensus Surgical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 83

11.2.5 Asensus Surgical Recent Developments 84

11.3 CMR Surgical 84

11.3.1 CMR Surgical Corporation Information 84

11.3.2 CMR Surgical Overview 85

11.3.3 CMR Surgical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

11.3.4 CMR Surgical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 86

11.4 Avatera Medical 87

11.4.1 Avatera Medical Corporation Information 87

11.4.2 Avatera Medical Overview 88

11.4.3 Avatera Medical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

11.4.4 Avatera Medical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 88

11.5 Meere company 89

11.5.1 Meere company Corporation Information 89

11.5.2 Meere company Overview 90

11.5.3 Meere company Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

11.5.4 Meere company Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 90

11.6 Medtronic 91

11.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information 91

11.6.2 Medtronic Overview 92

11.6.3 Medtronic Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

11.6.4 Medtronic Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93

11.6.5 Medtronic Recent Developments 94

11.7 Titan Medical 94

11.7.1 Titan Medical Corporation Information 94

11.7.2 Titan Medical Overview 95

11.7.3 Titan Medical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

11.7.4 Titan Medical Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

11.7.5 Titan Medical Recent Developments 96

11.8 Shanghai Microport Medbot 97

11.8.1 Shanghai Microport Medbot Corporation Information 97

11.8.2 Shanghai Microport Medbot Overview 97

11.8.3 Shanghai Microport Medbot Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

11.8.4 Shanghai Microport Medbot Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98

11.8.5 Shanghai Microport Medbot Recent Developments 99

11.9 WEGO 100

11.9.1 WEGO Corporation Information 100

11.9.2 WEGO Overview 100

11.9.3 WEGO Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

11.9.4 WEGO Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 101

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 103

12.1 Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Industry Chain Analysis 103

12.2 Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Key Raw Materials 103

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 103

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 104

12.3 Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Production Mode & Process 105

12.4 Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Customers 105

13 LAPAROSCOPY SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET DYNAMICS 108

13.1.1 Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Industry Trends 108

13.1.2 Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Drivers 108

13.1.3 Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Challenges 109

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL LAPAROSCOPY SURGICAL ROBOTS STUDY 110

15 APPENDIX 111

15.1 Research Methodology 111

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 111

15.1.2 Data Source 114

15.2 Author Details 117

15.3 Disclaimer 117

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348916/laparoscopy-surgical-robots

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com