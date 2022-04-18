Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market.

Summary

According to our latest research, the global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market size will reach USD 33.17 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 147.57% over the analysis period.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348896/personal-air-vehicles-pavs

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lilium GmbH

Vertical Aerospace

Pipistrel

Opener

Kitty Hawk

Volocopter

AeroMobil

Joby Aviation

Urban Aeronautics (Metro Skyways)

Samson Sky

PAL-V

Hanwha & Overair

Klein Vision

Distar Air

Boeing

Archer Aviation

Eve (Embraer)

Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Segment by Type

Five Seats

Four Seats

Double Seats

Single Seat

Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Individual

The report on the Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028) 1

1.2.2 Five Seats 2

1.2.3 Four Seats 3

1.2.4 Double Seats 3

1.2.5 Single Seat 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Share by Application (2022-2028) 5

1.3.2 Individual 7

1.3.3 Commercial 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9

2.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size 9

2.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Region 9

2.2.1 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Growth Rate by Region (2022-2028) 9

2.2.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Share by Region (2022-2028) 10

2.3 Industry Trends 11

3 KEY PLAYERS 13

3.1 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Players (2027 & 2028) 13

3.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Key Players Headquarters and Area Served 14

3.3 Key Players Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Product/Solution/Service 15

3.4 Established Date of Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Manufacturers 15

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 16

4 BREAKDOWN BY TYPE AND APPLICATION 17

4.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Type (2022-2028) 17

4.2 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Application (2022-2028) 18

5 NORTH AMERICA 19

5.1 North America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Forecast (2022-2028) 19

5.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Key Players in North America 19

5.3 North America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Type 20

5.4 North America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Application 20

6 EUROPE 22

6.1 Europe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Forecast (2022-2028) 22

6.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Key Players in Europe 22

6.3 Europe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Type 23

6.4 Europe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Application 24

7 ASIA-PACIFIC 25

7.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Forecast (2022-2028) 25

7.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Key Players in Asia-Pacific 25

7.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Type 26

7.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Application 26

8 INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS PROFILES 28

8.1 Lilium 28

8.1.1 Lilium Company Details 28

8.1.2 Lilium Description Overview 28

8.1.3 Lilium Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 28

8.1.4 Lilium Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 29

8.2 Vertical Aerospace 29

8.2.1 Vertical Aerospace Company Details 29

8.2.2 Vertical Aerospace Description and Business Overview 29

8.2.3 Vertical Aerospace Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 30

8.2.4 Vertical Aerospace Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 31

8.2.5 Vertical Aerospace Recent Development 31

8.3 Pipistrel 31

8.3.1 Pipistrel Company Details 31

8.3.2 Pipistrel Description Overview 32

8.3.3 Pipistrel Product Related News 32

8.3.4 Pipistrel Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 32

8.3.5 Pipistrel Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 33

8.3.6 Pipistrel Recent Development 34

8.4 Opener 34

8.4.1 Opener Company Details 34

8.4.2 Opener Description and Business Overview 34

8.4.3 Opener Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 35

8.4.4 Opener Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 36

8.4.5 Opener Recent Development 36

8.5 Kitty Hawk 36

8.5.1 Kitty Hawk Company Details 37

8.5.2 Kitty Hawk Description and Business Overview 37

8.5.3 Kitty Hawk Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 37

8.5.4 Kitty Hawk Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 38

8.5.5 Kitty Hawk Recent Development 38

8.6 Volocopter 38

8.6.1 Volocopter Company Details 39

8.6.2 Volocopter Description and Business Overview 39

8.6.3 Volocopter Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 39

8.6.4 Volocopter Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 41

8.6.5 Volocopter Recent Development 41

8.7 AeroMobil 41

8.7.1 AeroMobil Company Details 41

8.7.2 AeroMobil Description and Business Overview 42

8.7.3 AeroMobil Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 42

8.7.4 AeroMobil Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 43

8.8 Joby Aviation 44

8.8.1 Joby Aviation Company Details 44

8.8.2 Joby Aviation Description and Business Overview 44

8.8.3 Joby Aviation Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 45

8.8.4 Joby Aviation Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 45

8.8.5 Joby Aviation Recent Development 45

8.9 Urban Aeronautics 46

8.9.1 Urban Aeronautics Company Details 46

8.9.2 Urban Aeronautics Description and Business Overview 46

8.9.3 Urban Aeronautics Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 47

8.9.4 Urban Aeronautics Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 48

8.9.5 Urban Aeronautics Recent Development 48

8.10 Samson Sky 48

8.10.1 Samson Sky Company Details 48

8.10.2 Samson Sky Description and Business Overview 49

8.10.3 Samson Sky Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 49

8.10.4 Samson Sky Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 51

8.11 Personal Air and Land Vehicle 51

8.11.1 Personal Air and Land Vehicle Company Details 51

8.11.2 Personal Air and Land Vehicle Description Overview 52

8.11.3 Personal Air and Land Vehicle Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 52

8.11.4 Personal Air and Land Vehicle Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 53

8.12 Hanwha & Overair 53

8.12.1 Hanwha & Overair Company Details 53

8.12.2 Hanwha & Overair Description and Business Overview 53

8.12.3 Hanwha & Overair Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 54

8.12.4 Hanwha & Overair Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 55

8.13 Klein Vision 55

8.13.1 Klein Vision Company Details 55

8.13.2 Klein Vision Description and Business Overview 55

8.13.3 Klein Vision Product News 56

8.13.4 Klein Vision Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 56

8.13.5 Klein Vision Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 57

8.14 Distar Air 57

8.14.1 Distar Air Company Details 57

8.14.2 Distar Air Description and Business Overview 58

8.14.3 Distar Air Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 58

8.14.4 Distar Air Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 60

8.15 Boeing 60

8.15.1 Boeing Company Details 60

8.15.2 Boeing Description and Business Overview 60

8.15.3 Boeing Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 61

8.15.4 Boeing Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 61

8.16 Archer Aviation 61

8.16.1 Archer Aviation Company Details 62

8.16.2 Archer Aviation Description and Business Overview 62

8.16.3 Archer Aviation Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 62

8.16.4 Archer Aviation Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 63

8.17 Eve (Embraer) 63

8.17.1 Eve (Embraer) Company Details 64

8.17.2 Eve (Embraer) Description and Business Overview 64

8.17.3 Eve (Embraer) Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Introduction 64

8.17.4 Eve (Embraer) Revenue in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Business (2025-2028) 65

9 PERSONAL AIR VEHICLES (PAVS) MARKET DYNAMICS 66

9.1 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Industry Trends 66

9.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Drivers 66

9.3 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Challenges 66

9.4 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Restraints 67

10 KEY FINDINGS IN THIS REPORT 68

11 APPENDIX 69

11.1 Research Methodology 69

11.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 69

11.1.2 Data Source 72

11.2 Disclaimer 75

11.3 Author Details 75

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348896/personal-air-vehicles-pavs

