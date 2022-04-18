Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market

In 2020, the global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts market size was US$ 2.26 billion and it is expected to reach US$ 2.73 billion by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.11% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Scope and Market Size

The global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts market is segmented by region (country), company, by Materials, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Materials, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

AMMEGA

Forbo-Siegling

Habasit AG

Shanghai YongLi Belting Co., Ltd

Intralox

Continental AG

CHIORINO S.p.A

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Bando

Nitta Corporation

Esbelt

Wuxi Shunsheng Industry Belt Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Derco

Sparks Belting Company, Inc.

Jiangsu New Lianda Belting Technology Co., Ltd.

Volta Belting Technology Ltd.

Jiangyin TianGuang Technology Co., Ltd

Segment by Materials

PU/PVC

Others Thermoplastic Covered

Lightweight Rubber

Non-woven Belting

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Logistics Industry

Printing and Packaging

Textile Industry

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Light Industrial Conveyor Beltsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Light Industrial Conveyor Beltsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Light Industrial Conveyor Beltsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Light Industrial Conveyor Beltswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Light Industrial Conveyor Beltssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Light Industrial Conveyor Belts companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Product Overview 1

1.2 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Segment by Materials 3

1.2.1 PU/PVC 3

1.2.2 Others Thermoplastic Covered 4

1.2.3 Lightweight Rubber 5

1.2.4 Non-woven Belting 6

1.3 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Size by Materials 7

1.3.1 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Size Overview by Materials (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Historic Market Size Review by Materials (2016-2021) 8

1.3.3 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Forecasted Market Size by Materials (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Materials 11

1.4.1 North America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021) 13

1.4.4 Latin America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021) 14

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021) 15

2 LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 17

2.1 Global Top Players by Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales (2016-2021) 17

2.2 Global Top Players by Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Revenue (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Global Top Players by Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Price (2016-2021) 20

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 21

2.5 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.5.1 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 22

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales and Revenue in 2020 23

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Light Industrial Conveyor Belts as of 2020) 24

2.7 Established Date of Key Manufacturers of Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market 25

2.8 Key Manufacturers Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Product Offered 26

3 LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 27

3.2 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Historic Market Size by Region 27

3.2.1 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2.2 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2.3 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.3 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Forecasted Market Size by Region 29

3.3.1 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 29

3.3.2 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 30

3.3.3 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2022-2027) 30

4 LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS BY APPLICATION 31

4.1 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Segment by Application 31

4.1.1 Food Industry 31

4.1.2 Logistics Industry 32

4.1.3 Printing and Packaging 32

4.1.4 Textile Industry 33

4.1.5 Others 34

4.2 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Size by Application 35

4.2.1 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 35

4.2.2 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.2.3 Global Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 37

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 39

4.3.1 North America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.2 Europe Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

4.3.4 Latin America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

5 NORTH AMERICA LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS BY COUNTRY 42

5.1 North America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Historic Market Size by Country 42

5.1.1 North America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 42

5.1.2 North America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 42

5.2 North America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Forecasted Market Size by Country 43

5.2.1 North America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 43

5.2.2 North America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 44

6 EUROPE LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS BY COUNTRY 45

6.1 Europe Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Historic Market Size by Country 45

6.1.1 Europe Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 45

6.1.2 Europe Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 46

6.2 Europe Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Forecasted Market Size by Country 46

6.2.1 Europe Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 46

6.2.2 Europe Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 47

7 ASIA-PACIFIC LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS BY REGION 49

7.1 Asia-Pacific Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Historic Market Size by Region 49

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 49

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 50

7.2 Asia-Pacific Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Forecasted Market Size by Region 50

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 50

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 52

8 LATIN AMERICA LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS BY COUNTRY 53

8.1 Latin America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Historic Market Size by Country 53

8.1.1 Latin America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 53

8.1.2 Latin America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 53

8.2 Latin America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Forecasted Market Size by Country 54

8.2.1 Latin America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 54

8.2.2 Latin America Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 55

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS BY COUNTRY 56

9.1 Middle East and Africa Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Historic Market Size by Country 56

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 56

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 56

9.2 Middle East and Africa Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 57

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 58

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN LIGHT INDUSTRIAL CONVEYOR BELTS BUSINESS 59

10.1 AMMEGA 59

10.1.1 AMMEGA Corporation Information 59

10.1.2 AMMEGA Description and Business Overview 59

10.1.3 AMMEGA Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 60

10.1.4 AMMEGA Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 60

10.1.5 AMMEGA Recent Developments 61

10.2 Forbo-Siegling 61

10.2.1 Forbo-Siegling Corporation Information 61

10.2.2 Forbo-Siegling Description and Business Overview 62

10.2.3 Forbo-Siegling Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 62

10.2.4 Forbo-Siegling Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 63

10.2.5 Forbo-Siegling Recent Developments 63

10.3 Habasit 64

10.3.1 Habasit Corporation Information 64

10.3.2 Habasit Description and Business Overview 64

10.3.3 Habasit Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 65

10.3.4 Habasit Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 65

10.3.5 Habasit Recent Developments 66

10.4 Shanghai YongLi Belting 66

10.4.1 Shanghai YongLi Belting Corporation Information 66

10.4.2 Shanghai YongLi Belting Description and Business Overview 67

10.4.3 Shanghai YongLi Belting Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 67

10.4.4 Shanghai YongLi Belting Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 68

10.4.5 Shanghai YongLi Belting Recent Developments 68

10.5 Intralox 69

10.5.1 Intralox Corporation Information 69

10.5.2 Intralox Description and Business Overview 69

10.5.3 Intralox Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 70

10.5.4 Intralox Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 70

10.5.5 Intralox Recent Developments 70

10.6 Continental AG 71

10.6.1 Continental AG Corporation Information 71

10.6.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview 71

10.6.3 Continental AG Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 72

10.6.4 Continental AG Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 72

10.6.5 Continental AG Recent Developments 73

10.7 CHIORINO 74

10.7.1 CHIORINO Corporation Information 74

10.7.2 CHIORINO Description and Business Overview 74

10.7.3 CHIORINO Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 75

10.7.4 CHIORINO Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 76

10.7.5 CHIORINO Recent Developments 77

10.8 Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. 77

10.8.1 Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. Corporation Information 77

10.8.2 Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. Description and Business Overview 78

10.8.3 Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 78

10.8.4 Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 78

10.9 Bando 79

10.9.1 Bando Corporation Information 79

10.9.2 Bando Description and Business Overview 79

10.9.3 Bando Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 80

10.9.4 Bando Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 80

10.10 Nitta 80

10.10.1 Nitta Corporation Information 80

10.10.2 Nitta Description and Business Overview 81

10.10.3 Nitta Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 81

10.10.4 Nitta Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 82

10.11 Esbelt 82

10.11.1 Esbelt Corporation Information 82

10.11.2 Esbelt Description and Business Overview 83

10.11.3 Esbelt Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 83

10.11.4 Esbelt Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 83

10.12 Wuxi Shunsheng Industry Belt Manufacturing 84

10.12.1 Wuxi Shunsheng Industry Belt Manufacturing Corporation Information 84

10.12.2 Wuxi Shunsheng Industry Belt Manufacturing Description and Business Overview 85

10.12.3 Wuxi Shunsheng Industry Belt Manufacturing Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 85

10.12.4 Wuxi Shunsheng Industry Belt Manufacturing Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 85

10.13 Derco 86

10.13.1 Derco Corporation Information 86

10.13.2 Derco Description and Business Overview 87

10.13.3 Derco Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 87

10.13.4 Derco Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 87

10.14 Sparks 87

10.14.1 Sparks Corporation Information 87

10.14.2 Sparks Description and Business Overview 88

10.14.3 Sparks Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 88

10.14.4 Sparks Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 89

10.15 Jiangsu New Lianda Belting Technology Co.,Ltd. 90

10.15.1 Jiangsu New Lianda Belting Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information 90

10.15.2 Jiangsu New Lianda Belting Technology Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview 90

10.15.3 Jiangsu New Lianda Belting Technology Co.,Ltd. Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 91

10.15.4 Jiangsu New Lianda Belting Technology Co.,Ltd. Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 91

10.16 Volta Belting Technology 92

10.16.1 Volta Belting Technology Corporation Information 92

10.16.2 Volta Belting Technology Description and Business Overview 92

10.16.3 Volta Belting Technology Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 93

10.16.4 Volta Belting Technology Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 93

10.17 Jiangyin TianGuang Technology 94

10.17.1 Jiangyin TianGuang Technology Corporation Information 94

10.17.2 Jiangyin TianGuang Technology Description and Business Overview 94

10.17.3 Jiangyin TianGuang Technology Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021E) 95

10.17.4 Jiangyin TianGuang Technology Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Products Offered 95

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 97

11.1 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Key Raw Materials 97

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 97

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 97

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 98

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 99

11.2.1 Raw Materials 99

11.2.2 Labor Cost 99

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 99

11.3 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Industrial Chain Analysis 100

11.4 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Market Dynamics 100

11.4.1 Industry Trends 100

11.4.2 Market Drivers 101

11.4.3 Market Challenges 101

11.4.4 Market Restraints 102

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 103

12.1 Sales Channel 103

12.2 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Distributors 103

12.3 Light Industrial Conveyor Belts Downstream Customers 104

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 105

14 APPENDIX 106

14.1 Research Methodology 106

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 106

14.1.2 Data Source 109

14.2 Author Details 112

14.3 Disclaimer 112

