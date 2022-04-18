High Performance Computing Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global High Performance Computing market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Performance Computing Market

The global High Performance Computing market was valued at US$ 28.2 billion in 2020 and will reach US$ 58.9 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.71% during 2021-2027.

Global High Performance Computing Scope and Market Size

The global High Performance Computing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Amazon (AWS)

Lenovo

IBM

sugon

Inspur

Microsoft

Atos

Huawei

Alibaba Cloud

DataDirect Networks

NetApp

Fujitsu

Penguin

Google

NEC

Segment by Type

Software and Service

Hardware

Segment by Application

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Earth Sciences

Education & Research

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Gaming

Manufacturing

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Performance Computingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of High Performance Computingmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global High Performance Computingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the High Performance Computingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of High Performance Computingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Performance Computing companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 High Performance Computing Product Scope 1

1.2 High Performance Computing Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global High Performance Computing Revenue by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 1

1.2.2 Software and Service 2

1.2.3 Hardware 2

1.3 High Performance Computing Segment by Application 2

1.3.1 Global High Performance Computing Revenue Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 3

1.3.2 Government & Defense 4

1.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance 4

1.3.4 Earth Sciences 4

1.3.5 Education & Research 5

1.3.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences 5

1.3.7 Energy & Utilities 5

1.3.8 Gaming 5

1.3.9 Manufacturing 5

1.3.10 Others 5

1.4 Global High Performance Computing Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 5

2 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 7

2.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 7

2.2 Global High Performance Computing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 8

2.3 Global High Performance Computing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 9

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 11

2.4.1 North America High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 11

2.4.2 Europe High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 12

2.4.3 China High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 13

2.4.4 Japan High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 14

2.4.5 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 15

2.4.6 India High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 16

3 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 17

3.1 Global Top High Performance Computing Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 17

3.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Performance Computing as of 2020) 19

3.3 Manufacturers High Performance Computing Area Served, Product Type 21

4 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 23

4.1 Global High Performance Computing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 23

4.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 24

5 GLOBAL HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 25

5.1 Global High Performance Computing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 25

5.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 26

6 NORTH AMERICA HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 28

6.1 North America High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 28

6.2 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 29

6.2.1 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 29

6.2.2 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 30

6.3 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 31

6.3.1 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 31

6.3.2 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 33

7 EUROPE HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 34

7.1 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 34

7.2 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 35

7.2.1 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 35

7.2.2 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 36

7.3 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 37

7.3.1 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37

7.3.2 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 38

8 CHINA HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 40

8.1 China High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 40

8.2 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 41

8.2.1 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 41

8.2.2 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 42

8.3 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 43

8.3.1 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

8.3.2 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 44

9 JAPAN HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 46

9.1 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 46

9.2 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 47

9.2.1 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 47

9.2.2 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 48

9.3 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 49

9.3.1 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49

9.3.2 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 50

10 INDIA HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 52

10.1 India High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 52

10.2 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 53

10.2.1 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 53

10.2.2 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 54

10.3 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 55

10.3.1 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 55

10.3.2 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 56

11 SOUTHEAST ASIA HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 58

11.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 58

11.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 59

11.2.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 59

11.2.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 60

11.3 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 61

11.3.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 61

11.3.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 63

12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING BUSINESS 64

12.1 Dell 64

12.1.1 Dell Corporation Information 64

12.1.2 Dell Business Overview 64

12.1.3 Dell High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

12.1.4 Dell High Performance Computing Products Offered 65

12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) 66

12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Corporation Information 66

12.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Business Overview 67

12.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) High Performance Computing Products Offered 67

12.3 Amazon (AWS) 68

12.3.1 Amazon (AWS) Corporation Information 68

12.3.2 Amazon (AWS) Business Overview 69

12.3.3 Amazon (AWS) High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

12.3.4 Amazon (AWS) High Performance Computing Products Offered 69

12.4 Lenovo 70

12.4.1 Lenovo Corporation Information 70

12.4.2 Lenovo Business Overview 70

12.4.3 Lenovo High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

12.4.4 Lenovo High Performance Computing Products Offered 71

12.5 IBM 72

12.5.1 IBM Corporation Information 72

12.5.2 IBM Business Overview 72

12.5.3 IBM High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

12.5.4 IBM High Performance Computing Products Offered 73

12.6 Sugon 73

12.6.1 Sugon Corporation Information 73

12.6.2 Sugon Business Overview 74

12.6.3 Sugon High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

12.6.4 Sugon High Performance Computing Products Offered 74

12.7 Inspur 75

12.7.1 Inspur Corporation Information 75

12.7.2 Inspur Business Overview 75

12.7.3 Inspur High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

12.7.4 Inspur High Performance Computing Products Offered 76

12.8 Microsoft 76

12.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Information 76

12.8.2 Microsoft Business Overview 77

12.8.3 Microsoft High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

12.8.4 Microsoft High Performance Computing Products Offered 78

12.9 Atos 78

12.9.1 Atos Corporation Information 78

12.9.2 Atos Business Overview 79

12.9.3 Atos High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

12.9.4 Atos High Performance Computing Products Offered 79

12.10 Huawei 80

12.10.1 Huawei Corporation Information 80

12.10.2 Huawei Business Overview 80

12.10.3 Huawei High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

12.10.4 Huawei High Performance Computing Products Offered 81

12.11 Alibaba Cloud 81

12.11.1 Alibaba Cloud Corporation Information 81

12.11.2 Alibaba Cloud Business Overview 82

12.11.3 Alibaba Cloud High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

12.11.4 Alibaba Cloud High Performance Computing Products Offered 82

12.12 DataDirect Networks 83

12.12.1 DataDirect Networks Corporation Information 83

12.12.2 DataDirect Networks Business Overview 83

12.12.3 DataDirect Networks High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

12.12.4 DataDirect Networks High Performance Computing Products Offered 84

12.13 NetApp 85

12.13.1 NetApp Corporation Information 85

12.13.2 NetApp Business Overview 85

12.13.3 NetApp High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

12.13.4 NetApp High Performance Computing Products Offered 86

12.14 Fujitsu 86

12.14.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information 86

12.14.2 Fujitsu Business Overview 87

12.14.3 Fujitsu High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

12.14.4 Fujitsu High Performance Computing Products Offered 87

12.15 Penguin Computing 88

12.15.1 Penguin Computing Corporation Information 88

12.15.2 Penguin Computing Business Overview 88

12.15.3 Penguin Computing High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

12.15.4 Penguin Computing High Performance Computing Products Offered 89

12.16 Google 90

12.16.1 Google Corporation Information 90

12.16.2 Google Business Overview 90

12.16.3 Google High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

12.16.4 Google High Performance Computing Products Offered 90

12.17 NEC 91

12.17.1 NEC Corporation Information 91

12.17.2 NEC Business Overview 91

12.17.3 NEC High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

12.17.4 NEC High Performance Computing Products Offered 92

13 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING HARDWARE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 93

13.1 High Performance Computing Hardware Key Raw Materials Analysis 93

13.1.1 High Performance Computing Hardware Raw Materials 93

13.1.2 Key Suppliers of High Performance Computing Hardware Raw Materials 93

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 94

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Performance Computing Server 95

14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 96

14.1 Marketing Channel 96

14.2 High Performance Computing Distributors List 96

14.3 High Performance Computing Customers 97

15 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET DYNAMICS 99

15.1 High Performance Computing Industry Trends 99

15.2 High Performance Computing Market Drivers 101

15.3 High Performance Computing Market Challenges 101

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 102

17 APPENDIX 103

17.1 Research Methodology 103

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103

17.1.2 Data Source 106

17.2 Author Details 109

17.3 Disclaimer 109

