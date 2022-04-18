High Performance Computing Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

High Performance Computing Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players8 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global High Performance Computing market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348346/high-performance-computing
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Performance Computing Market
The global High Performance Computing market was valued at US$ 28.2 billion in 2020 and will reach US$ 58.9 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.71% during 2021-2027.
Global High Performance Computing Scope and Market Size
The global High Performance Computing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Dell
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Amazon (AWS)
Lenovo
IBM
sugon
Inspur
Microsoft
Atos
Huawei
Alibaba Cloud
DataDirect Networks
NetApp
Fujitsu
Penguin
NEC
Segment by Type
Software and Service
Hardware
Segment by Application
Government & Defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Earth Sciences
Education & Research
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Energy & Utilities
Gaming
Manufacturing
Others
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global High Performance Computingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of High Performance Computingmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global High Performance Computingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the High Performance Computingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of High Performance Computingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> High Performance Computing companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 High Performance Computing Product Scope 1
1.2 High Performance Computing Segment by Type 1
1.2.1 Global High Performance Computing Revenue by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 1
1.2.2 Software and Service 2
1.2.3 Hardware 2
1.3 High Performance Computing Segment by Application 2
1.3.1 Global High Performance Computing Revenue Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 3
1.3.2 Government & Defense 4
1.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance 4
1.3.4 Earth Sciences 4
1.3.5 Education & Research 5
1.3.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences 5
1.3.7 Energy & Utilities 5
1.3.8 Gaming 5
1.3.9 Manufacturing 5
1.3.10 Others 5
1.4 Global High Performance Computing Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 5
2 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 7
2.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 7
2.2 Global High Performance Computing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 8
2.3 Global High Performance Computing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 9
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 11
2.4.1 North America High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 11
2.4.2 Europe High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 12
2.4.3 China High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 13
2.4.4 Japan High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 14
2.4.5 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 15
2.4.6 India High Performance Computing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 16
3 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 17
3.1 Global Top High Performance Computing Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 17
3.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Performance Computing as of 2020) 19
3.3 Manufacturers High Performance Computing Area Served, Product Type 21
4 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 23
4.1 Global High Performance Computing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 23
4.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 24
5 GLOBAL HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 25
5.1 Global High Performance Computing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 25
5.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 26
6 NORTH AMERICA HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 28
6.1 North America High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 28
6.2 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 29
6.2.1 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 29
6.2.2 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 30
6.3 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 31
6.3.1 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 31
6.3.2 North America High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 33
7 EUROPE HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 34
7.1 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 34
7.2 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 35
7.2.1 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 35
7.2.2 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 36
7.3 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 37
7.3.1 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37
7.3.2 Europe High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 38
8 CHINA HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 40
8.1 China High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 40
8.2 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 41
8.2.1 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 41
8.2.2 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 42
8.3 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 43
8.3.1 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43
8.3.2 China High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 44
9 JAPAN HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 46
9.1 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 46
9.2 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 47
9.2.1 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 47
9.2.2 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 48
9.3 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 49
9.3.1 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49
9.3.2 Japan High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 50
10 INDIA HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 52
10.1 India High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 52
10.2 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 53
10.2.1 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 53
10.2.2 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 54
10.3 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 55
10.3.1 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 55
10.3.2 India High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 56
11 SOUTHEAST ASIA HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 58
11.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue by Company 58
11.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type 59
11.2.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 59
11.2.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 60
11.3 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application 61
11.3.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 61
11.3.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing Revenue Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 63
12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING BUSINESS 64
12.1 Dell 64
12.1.1 Dell Corporation Information 64
12.1.2 Dell Business Overview 64
12.1.3 Dell High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65
12.1.4 Dell High Performance Computing Products Offered 65
12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) 66
12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Corporation Information 66
12.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Business Overview 67
12.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67
12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) High Performance Computing Products Offered 67
12.3 Amazon (AWS) 68
12.3.1 Amazon (AWS) Corporation Information 68
12.3.2 Amazon (AWS) Business Overview 69
12.3.3 Amazon (AWS) High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69
12.3.4 Amazon (AWS) High Performance Computing Products Offered 69
12.4 Lenovo 70
12.4.1 Lenovo Corporation Information 70
12.4.2 Lenovo Business Overview 70
12.4.3 Lenovo High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71
12.4.4 Lenovo High Performance Computing Products Offered 71
12.5 IBM 72
12.5.1 IBM Corporation Information 72
12.5.2 IBM Business Overview 72
12.5.3 IBM High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72
12.5.4 IBM High Performance Computing Products Offered 73
12.6 Sugon 73
12.6.1 Sugon Corporation Information 73
12.6.2 Sugon Business Overview 74
12.6.3 Sugon High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74
12.6.4 Sugon High Performance Computing Products Offered 74
12.7 Inspur 75
12.7.1 Inspur Corporation Information 75
12.7.2 Inspur Business Overview 75
12.7.3 Inspur High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76
12.7.4 Inspur High Performance Computing Products Offered 76
12.8 Microsoft 76
12.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Information 76
12.8.2 Microsoft Business Overview 77
12.8.3 Microsoft High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77
12.8.4 Microsoft High Performance Computing Products Offered 78
12.9 Atos 78
12.9.1 Atos Corporation Information 78
12.9.2 Atos Business Overview 79
12.9.3 Atos High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79
12.9.4 Atos High Performance Computing Products Offered 79
12.10 Huawei 80
12.10.1 Huawei Corporation Information 80
12.10.2 Huawei Business Overview 80
12.10.3 Huawei High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81
12.10.4 Huawei High Performance Computing Products Offered 81
12.11 Alibaba Cloud 81
12.11.1 Alibaba Cloud Corporation Information 81
12.11.2 Alibaba Cloud Business Overview 82
12.11.3 Alibaba Cloud High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82
12.11.4 Alibaba Cloud High Performance Computing Products Offered 82
12.12 DataDirect Networks 83
12.12.1 DataDirect Networks Corporation Information 83
12.12.2 DataDirect Networks Business Overview 83
12.12.3 DataDirect Networks High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84
12.12.4 DataDirect Networks High Performance Computing Products Offered 84
12.13 NetApp 85
12.13.1 NetApp Corporation Information 85
12.13.2 NetApp Business Overview 85
12.13.3 NetApp High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85
12.13.4 NetApp High Performance Computing Products Offered 86
12.14 Fujitsu 86
12.14.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information 86
12.14.2 Fujitsu Business Overview 87
12.14.3 Fujitsu High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87
12.14.4 Fujitsu High Performance Computing Products Offered 87
12.15 Penguin Computing 88
12.15.1 Penguin Computing Corporation Information 88
12.15.2 Penguin Computing Business Overview 88
12.15.3 Penguin Computing High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89
12.15.4 Penguin Computing High Performance Computing Products Offered 89
12.16 Google 90
12.16.1 Google Corporation Information 90
12.16.2 Google Business Overview 90
12.16.3 Google High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90
12.16.4 Google High Performance Computing Products Offered 90
12.17 NEC 91
12.17.1 NEC Corporation Information 91
12.17.2 NEC Business Overview 91
12.17.3 NEC High Performance Computing Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92
12.17.4 NEC High Performance Computing Products Offered 92
13 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING HARDWARE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 93
13.1 High Performance Computing Hardware Key Raw Materials Analysis 93
13.1.1 High Performance Computing Hardware Raw Materials 93
13.1.2 Key Suppliers of High Performance Computing Hardware Raw Materials 93
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 94
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Performance Computing Server 95
14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 96
14.1 Marketing Channel 96
14.2 High Performance Computing Distributors List 96
14.3 High Performance Computing Customers 97
15 HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MARKET DYNAMICS 99
15.1 High Performance Computing Industry Trends 99
15.2 High Performance Computing Market Drivers 101
15.3 High Performance Computing Market Challenges 101
16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 102
17 APPENDIX 103
17.1 Research Methodology 103
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103
17.1.2 Data Source 106
17.2 Author Details 109
17.3 Disclaimer 109
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348346/high-performance-computing
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com