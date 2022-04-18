Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market

The global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market was valued at US$ 11653.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 15384.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.33% during 2021-2027.

Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Baowu

Shougang Group

TISCO

Nippon Steel

Ansteel

Posco

JFE Steel

Thyssen Krupp

Voestalpine

ArcelorMittal

NLMK

CSC

AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs)

BX Steel

Segment by Type

Fully Processed

Semi-processed

Segment by Application

Motor

Home Appliances

Power Generator

Automotive

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 NON-GRAIN ORIENTED ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel 1

1.2 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Fully Processed 2

1.2.3 Semi-processed 3

1.3 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3.2 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Share by Application 4

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 4

1.4.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 4

1.4.2 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 5

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 5

1.5.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 6

1.5.2 North America Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.5.3 Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.5.4 China Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.5.5 Japan Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.6 South Korea Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2020) 11

2.2 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2020) 13

2.3 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2020) 15

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 16

2.5 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18

2.5.1 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Concentration Rate 18

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Players Market Share by Revenue 19

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Production of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.2 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.3 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 22

3.4 North America Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production 23

3.4.1 North America Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 23

3.4.2 North America Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 23

3.5 Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production 24

3.5.1 Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 24

3.5.2 Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.6 China Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production (2016-2021) 25

3.6.1 China Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.6.2 China Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.7 Japan Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production (2016-2021) 26

3.7.1 Japan Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.7.2 Japan Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.8 South Korea Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production (2016-2021) 27

3.8.1 South Korea Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.8.2 South Korea Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

4 NON-GRAIN ORIENTED ELECTRICAL STEEL CONSUMPTION BY REGION 28

4.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption by Region 28

4.1.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption by Region 28

4.1.2 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Market Share by Region 28

4.2 North America 29

4.2.1 North America Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption by Country 30

4.2.2 U.S. 31

4.2.3 Canada 31

4.3 Europe 32

4.3.1 Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption by Country 32

4.3.2 Germany 33

4.3.3 France 34

4.3.4 U.K. 34

4.3.5 Italy 35

4.3.6 Russia 35

4.4 Asia Pacific 36

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption by Region 36

4.4.2 China 37

4.4.3 Japan 38

4.4.4 South Korea 38

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 39

4.4.6 India 39

4.4.7 Australia 40

4.5 Latin America 40

4.5.1 Latin America Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption by Country 41

4.5.2 Mexico 42

4.5.3 Brazil 42

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 43

5.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 43

5.2 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 44

5.3 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Type (2016-2021) 45

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 46

6.1 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 46

6.2 Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 48

7 KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS 49

7.1 Baowu 49

7.1.1 Baowu Company Information 49

7.1.2 Baowu Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 49

7.1.3 Baowu Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 51

7.1.4 Baowu Main Business Overview 51

7.2 Shougang Group 51

7.2.1 Shougang Group Company Information 51

7.2.2 Shougang Group Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 52

7.2.3 Shougang Group Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 53

7.2.4 Shougang Group Main Business Overview 54

7.3 TISCO 54

7.3.1 TISCO Company Information 54

7.3.2 TISCO Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 55

7.3.3 TISCO Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 55

7.3.4 TISCO Main Business Overview 55

7.4 Nippon Steel 56

7.4.1 Nippon Steel Company Information 56

7.4.2 Nippon Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 56

7.4.3 Nippon Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 57

7.4.4 Nippon Steel Main Business Overview 57

7.5 Ansteel 58

7.5.1 Ansteel Company Information 58

7.5.2 Ansteel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 58

7.5.3 Ansteel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 59

7.5.4 Ansteel Main Business Overview 59

7.6 Posco 60

7.6.1 Posco Company Information 60

7.6.2 Posco Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 60

7.6.3 Posco Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 62

7.6.4 Posco Main Business Overview 62

7.7 JFE Steel 62

7.7.1 JFE Steel Company Information 62

7.7.2 JFE Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 63

7.7.3 JFE Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 64

7.7.4 JFE Steel Main Business Overview 64

7.8 Thyssen Krupp 64

7.8.1 Thyssen Krupp Company Information 64

7.8.2 Thyssen Krupp Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 65

7.8.3 Thyssen Krupp Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 66

7.8.4 Thyssen Krupp Main Business Overview 66

7.9 Voestalpine 67

7.9.1 Voestalpine Company Information 67

7.9.2 Voestalpine Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 67

7.9.3 Voestalpine Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 68

7.9.4 Voestalpine Main Business Overview 69

7.10 ArcelorMittal 69

7.10.1 ArcelorMittal Company Information 69

7.10.2 ArcelorMittal Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 70

7.10.3 ArcelorMittal Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 70

7.10.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business Overview 71

7.11 NLMK 71

7.11.1 NLMK Company Information 71

7.11.2 NLMK Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 71

7.11.3 NLMK Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 72

7.11.4 NLMK Main Business Overview 73

7.12 CSC 73

7.12.1 CSC Company Information 73

7.12.2 CSC Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 74

7.12.3 CSC Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 76

7.12.4 CSC Main Business Overview 76

7.13 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) 76

7.13.1 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Company Information 76

7.13.2 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 77

7.13.3 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 78

7.13.4 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Main Business Overview 78

7.14 BX Steel 78

7.14.1 BX Steel Company Information 78

7.14.2 BX Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Offered 79

7.14.3 BX Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020) 79

7.14.4 BX Steel Main Business Overview 80

8 NON GRAIN-ORIENTED ELECTRICAL STEEL MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 81

8.1 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Key Raw Materials Analysis 81

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 81

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 81

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 81

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 82

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel 83

8.4 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Industrial Chain 83

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 84

9.1 Marketing Channel 84

9.2 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Distributors List 85

9.3 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Customers 86

10 NON-GRAIN ORIENTED ELECTRICAL STEEL MARKET DYNAMICS 88

10.1 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Industry Trends 88

10.2 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Growth Drivers 88

10.3 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Challenges 89

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 90

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Region (2022-2027) 90

11.2 North America Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 91

11.3 Europe Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 91

11.4 China Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 92

11.5 Japan Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 92

11.6 South Korea Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 93

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 94

12.1 Global Forecasted Consumption Analysis of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Region 94

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Country 94

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Country 94

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Region 95

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Country 95

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 96

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 96

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Type (2022-2027) 96

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Type (2022-2027) 96

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Type (2022-2027) 97

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel by Application (2022-2027) 97

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 99

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 100

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 100

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 101

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 102

15.2 Data Source 103

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 103

15.2.2 Primary Sources 104

15.3 Author List 105

15.4 Disclaimer 105

