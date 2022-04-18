Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players8 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market.
Summary
The global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is projected to reach US$ 4276.22 million by 2028, from US$ 607.11 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.15% during 2022-2028.
Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Forestry accounting for 54.70% of the Voluntary Carbon Offsets global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2258.27 million by 2028, growing at a revised 32.26% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Personal segment is altered to an 32.89% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is valued at US$ 15.94 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets are US$ 162.73 million and US$ 327.67 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 26.80% in 2021, while China and Europe are 2.63% and 53.97% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 4.30% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 41.76% through the analysis period.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market in terms of revenue.
Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
South Pole Group
3Degrees
EcoAct
Terrapass
Green Mountain Energy
First Climate Markets AG
ClimatePartner GmbH
Aera Group
Forliance
Element Markets
Bluesource
Allcot Group
Swiss Climate
Schneider
NatureOffice GmbH
Planetly
GreenTrees
Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH
NativeEnergy
Carbon Credit Capital
UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH
CBEEX
Bioassets
Biofílica
Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment by Type
Forestry
Renewable Energy
Waste Disposal
Others
Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment by Application
Personal
Enterprise
The report on the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
Rest of MEA
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Voluntary Carbon Offsetsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Voluntary Carbon Offsetsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Voluntary Carbon Offsetsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Voluntary Carbon Offsetswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Voluntary Carbon Offsetssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Voluntary Carbon Offsets companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
