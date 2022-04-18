Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market.

Summary

The global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is projected to reach US$ 4276.22 million by 2028, from US$ 607.11 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.15% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Forestry accounting for 54.70% of the Voluntary Carbon Offsets global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2258.27 million by 2028, growing at a revised 32.26% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Personal segment is altered to an 32.89% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is valued at US$ 15.94 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets are US$ 162.73 million and US$ 327.67 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 26.80% in 2021, while China and Europe are 2.63% and 53.97% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 4.30% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 41.76% through the analysis period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources.

South Pole Group

3Degrees

EcoAct

Terrapass

Green Mountain Energy

First Climate Markets AG

ClimatePartner GmbH

Aera Group

Forliance

Element Markets

Bluesource

Allcot Group

Swiss Climate

Schneider

NatureOffice GmbH

Planetly

GreenTrees

Bischoff & Ditze Energy GmbH

NativeEnergy

Carbon Credit Capital

UPM Umwelt-Projekt-Management GmbH

CBEEX

Bioassets

Biofílica

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment by Type

Forestry

Renewable Energy

Waste Disposal

Others

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment by Application

Personal

Enterprise

The report on the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Voluntary Carbon Offsetsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Voluntary Carbon Offsetsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Voluntary Carbon Offsetsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Voluntary Carbon Offsetswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Voluntary Carbon Offsetssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Voluntary Carbon Offsets companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

