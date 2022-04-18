Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3.21 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4.30 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Para Aramid accounted for a share of 63.39% in the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 2.75 billion by 2028 from US$ 1.86 billion in 2021. While Flame Retardant Protection segment is altered to an 4.30 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) include Dupont, Teijin, Yantai Spandex, Kolon Industries, Hyosung, Toray, X-FIPER New Material, JSC Kamenskvolokno, and Huvis. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 71.55% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Dupont

Teijin

Yantai Spandex

Kolon Industries

Hyosung

Toray

X-FIPER New Material

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Huvis

Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Segment by Type

Para Aramid

Meta Aramid

Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Segment by Application

Flame Retardant Protection

Automotive

Rubber Products

Cables & Wires

Others

The report on the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

