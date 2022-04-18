Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4032 thousand in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3726 thousand by 2028 with a CAGR of -1.31% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Purity: 95-98% accounting for 53.6% of the Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1,600 thousand by 2028, growing at a revised -3.96% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Pharmaceutical segment is altered to 1.55 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) market size was US$ 393 thousand in 2021, while Europe was US$ 482 thousand. The proportion of the North America was 9.42% in 2021, while Europe’s percentage was 11.56%, and it is predicted that Europe market share will reach 5.90% in 2028. As for the Asia, the notable markets are China and Japan, CAGR is 0.34% and 0.17% respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) include Hangzhou Dayangchem, Hangzhou J&H Chemical, Hefei TNJ Chemical, Anshan Beida Industry, Jinjing Chemical, Capot Chemical, Atomaxchem, Yunxing Biotech, and HuBei XinRunDe Chemical, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold 46.81% market share of Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) in 2021.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Hangzhou J&H Chemical

Hefei TNJ Chemical

Anshan Beida Industry

Jinjing Chemical

Capot Chemical

Atomaxchem

Yunxing Biotech

HuBei XinRunDe Chemical

HaiHang Industry

Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) Market Segment by Type

Purity: 95-98%

Purity: Above 98%

Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Disinfectants and Insecticides

Others

The report on the Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) 1

1.2 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES GROWTH RATE COMPARISON BY TYPE (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 PURITY: 95-98% 2

1.2.3 PURITY: ABOVE 98% 3

1.3 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 3

1.3.1 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES COMPARISON BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 4

1.3.2 PHARMACEUTICAL 5

1.3.3 DISINFECTANTS AND INSECTICIDES 5

1.3.4 OTHERS 5

1.4 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 6

1.4.1 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) REVENUE 2017-2028 6

1.4.2 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES 2017-2028 7

1.4.3 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VERSUS 2021 VERSUS 2028 8

2 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 9

2.1 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2019-2021) 9

2.2 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2019-2021) 11

2.3 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2019-2021) 12

2.4 MANUFACTURERS DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MANUFACTURING SITES, AREA SERVED, PRODUCT TYPE 13

2.5 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 14

2.5.1 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 14

2.5.2 THE GLOBAL 3 LARGEST DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 15

2.5.3 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 15

3 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 17

3.1 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN SALES BY REGION: 2017-2022 17

3.2 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN REVENUE BY REGION: 2017-2022 17

3.3 NORTH AMERICA DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 18

3.3.1 NORTH AMERICA DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES BY COUNTRY 18

3.3.2 NORTH AMERICA DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) REVENUE BY COUNTRY 19

3.3.3 UNITED STATES 20

3.3.4 CANADA 20

3.4 EUROPE DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET BY COUNTRY 21

3.4.1 EUROPE DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES BY COUNTRY 21

3.4.2 EUROPE DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) REVENUE BY COUNTRY 21

3.4.3 GERMANY 22

3.4.4 FRANCE 23

3.4.5 U.K. 23

3.4.6 ITALY 24

3.5 ASIA PACIFIC DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY REGION 24

3.5.1 ASIA PACIFIC DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES BY REGION 24

3.5.2 ASIA PACIFIC DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) REVENUE BY REGION 25

3.5.3 CHINA 26

3.5.4 JAPAN 26

3.5.5 SOUTH KOREA 27

3.5.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA 27

3.5.7 INDIA 28

4 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 29

4.1 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 29

4.2 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 30

4.3 GLOBAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 30

5 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 31

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 32

6.1 HEFEI TNJ CHEMICAL 32

6.1.1 HEFEI TNJ CHEMICAL CORPORATION INFORMATION 32

6.1.2 HEFEI TNJ CHEMICAL DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 32

6.1.3 HEFEI TNJ CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 33

6.1.4 HEFEI TNJ CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 33

6.2 ATOMAXCHEM 34

6.2.1 ATOMAXCHEM CORPORATION INFORMATION 34

6.2.2 ATOMAXCHEM DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 35

6.2.3 ATOMAXCHEM DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 35

6.2.4 ATOMAXCHEM DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 36

6.3 ANSHAN BEIDA INDUSTRY 36

6.3.1 ANSHAN BEIDA INDUSTRY CORPORATION INFORMATION 36

6.3.2 ANSHAN BEIDA INDUSTRY DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 37

6.3.3 ANSHAN BEIDA INDUSTRY DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 37

6.3.4 ANSHAN BEIDA INDUSTRY DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 37

6.4 CAPOT CHEMICAL 38

6.4.1 CAPOT CHEMICAL CORPORATION INFORMATION 38

6.4.2 CAPOT CHEMICAL DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 38

6.4.3 CAPOT CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 39

6.4.4 CAPOT CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 39

6.5 HUBEI XINRUNDE CHEMICAL 40

6.5.1 HUBEI XINRUNDE CHEMICAL CORPORATION INFORMATION 40

6.5.2 HUBEI XINRUNDE CHEMICAL DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 40

6.5.3 HUBEI XINRUNDE CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 41

6.5.4 HUBEI XINRUNDE CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 41

6.6 JINJING CHEMICAL 41

6.6.1 JINJING CHEMICAL CORPORATION INFORMATION 41

6.6.2 JINJING CHEMICAL DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 42

6.6.3 JINJING CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 43

6.6.4 JINJING CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 43

6.7 HAIHANG INDUSTRY 44

6.7.1 HAIHANG INDUSTRY CORPORATION INFORMATION 44

6.7.2 HAIHANG INDUSTRY DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 44

6.7.3 HAIHANG INDUSTRY DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 45

6.7.4 HAIHANG INDUSTRY DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 45

6.8 HANGZHOU J&H CHEMICAL 46

6.8.1 HANGZHOU J&H CHEMICAL CORPORATION INFORMATION 46

6.8.2 HANGZHOU J&H CHEMICAL DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 46

6.8.3 HANGZHOU J&H CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 47

6.8.4 HANGZHOU J&H CHEMICAL DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 47

6.9 HANGZHOU DAYANGCHEM 48

6.9.1 HANGZHOU DAYANGCHEM CORPORATION INFORMATION 48

6.9.2 HANGZHOU DAYANGCHEM DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 48

6.9.3 HANGZHOU DAYANGCHEM DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2019-2021) 49

6.9.4 HANGZHOU DAYANGCHEM DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 49

7 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 51

7.1 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 51

7.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 51

7.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 51

7.2 PROPORTION OF MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 52

7.3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) 52

7.4 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 53

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 54

8.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 54

8.2 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) DISTRIBUTORS LIST 55

8.3 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) CUSTOMERS 56

8.4 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) INDUSTRY TRENDS 56

8.5 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET DRIVERS 57

8.6 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET CHALLENGES 57

9 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 58

9.1 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY TYPE 58

9.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) BY TYPE (2023-2028) 58

9.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) BY TYPE (2023-2028) 58

9.2 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY APPLICATION 59

9.3 DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY REGION 59

9.3.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) BY REGION (2023-2028) 59

9.3.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF DIBENZOFURAN (CAS 132-64-9) BY REGION (2023-2028) 60

10 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 62

11 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 63

11.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 63

11.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 63

11.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 64

11.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 65

11.2 DATA SOURCE 66

11.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 66

11.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 67

11.3 AUTHOR LIST 69

11.4 DISCLAIMER 70

